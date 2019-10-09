Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.    BBBY

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/09 05:30:00 pm
12.155 USD   +22.22%
05:38pBED BATH & BEYOND : taps former Target exec to be new CEO
AQ
05:20pBED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
RE
05:20pTarget's Chief Merchant Quits to Run Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bed Bath & Beyond : hires Target executive as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 05:20pm EDT
The sign outside the Bed Bath & Beyond store is seen in Westminster

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Wednesday hired Target Corp's Mark Tritton as chief executive officer, months after its long-time head, Steven Temares, left the company under pressure from activist investors, sending its shares up 23%.

Tritton joined Target in 2016 and is currently its chief merchandising officer. He takes over his new role at the houseware retailer in November, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement.

Tritton's appointment comes at a time when the company is struggling to keep pace with changing consumer tastes and shopping habits.

Earlier this year, a group of activist investors had piled pressure on the company, citing falling sales under Temares' leadership. Bed Bath & Beyond's sales have fallen in eight out of the past 14 quarters.

Since then, the company has cut jobs and eliminated key executive roles in its attempts to reduce costs.

Separately, Target named company veteran Michael Fiddelke chief financial officer and said two executives would assume interim leadership of the retailer's merchandising organization, which comes months ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
05:38pBED BATH & BEYOND : taps former Target exec to be new CEO
AQ
05:20pBED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
RE
05:20pTarget's Chief Merchant Quits to Run Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Poaches Target's Merchandising Chief to Lead Company
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Shares Rising After Co. Names New CEO
DJ
04:28pBED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Names Mark J. Tritton as President and Chief Executive ..
PR
03:48pBED BATH & BEYOND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
10/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Investors Bet Fed Will Lower Interest..
DJ
10/03BED BATH & BEYOND : Posts Lower Sales as Hunt for New CEO Continues
DJ
10/02BED BATH & BEYOND : Narrows Financial Targets
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 342 M
EBIT 2020 365 M
Net income 2020 -312 M
Debt 2020 502 M
Yield 2020 6,78%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
P/E ratio 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 1 224 M
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,69  $
Last Close Price 9,95  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary A. Winston Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Patrick R. Gaston Independent Chairman
Robyn M. D'Elia Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Virginia P. Ruesterholz Independent Director
Johnathan B. Osborne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-12.15%1 224
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.35%16 663
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.28.46%4 991
RH45.01%3 245
DUNELM GROUP PLC51.39%2 019
MAISONS DU MONDE-14.48%707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group