Bed Bath & Beyond : posts better-than-expected profit, shares soar

The company's shares, which had nearly halved in 2018, rose 21 percent in extended trading. However, short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond has climbed to at least a five-year-plus high, representing about a quarter of the company's free float, according to Refinitiv data.

The retailer forecast 2019 earnings per share to be about the same as fiscal 2018 at $2 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.99 per share.

The Union, New Jersey-based company's net income fell 60 percent to $24.4 million, or 18 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 1.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 17 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to $3.03 billion from $2.95 billion.

However, total comparable sales dropped 1.8 percent, continuing their slide for the seventh straight quarter. Analysts had expected comparable sales to fall 0.29 percent.

