Bed Bath & Beyond : up Over 7% After Analyst Upgrade -- Data Talk

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is currently at $19.35, up $1.28 or 7.08%

-- Would be highest close since July 30, 2018, when it closed at $19.40

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 4, 2017, when it rose 8.83%

-- Earlier Monday, the company was raised to market perform from underperform by Raymond James

-- Bed Bath & Beyond is scheduled to release 2Q results September 26

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days, up 10.38% over this period

-- Best two-day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 29, 2017, when it rose 11.19%

-- Traded as high as $19.53; highest intraday level since July 17, 2018, when it hit $19.68

-- Up 8.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 4, 2017, when it rose as much as 9.37%

All data as of 1:20:25 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet