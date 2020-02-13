Log in
KAPLAN FOX INVESTIGATES BED BATH & BEYOND

02/13/2020 | 08:14pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BBBY).  Investors who purchased Bed Bath & Beyond securities may be affected.

On January 8, 2020, after the market closed, the Company reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended November 30, 2019. CEO Mark Tritton stated "[o]ur performance in the third quarter was unsatisfactory" and the Company withdrew its fiscal 2019 financial guidance.

Following this news, Bed Bath & Beyond's shares fell by $3.20 per share, more than 19%, to close at $13.45 per share on January 9, 2020.

Then, on February 11, 2020, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release providing an update on fourth quarter financial performance.  Bed Bath & Beyond reported preliminary, unaudited financial performance data for the first two months of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter (December 2019 and January 2020), including "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues, and increased promotional activity and markdowns." 

Following this news, Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell by $3.06 per share, more than 20%, to close at $11.79 per share on February 12, 2020.

If you purchased Bed Bath & Beyond shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-bed-bath--beyond-301004987.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
