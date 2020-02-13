Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.    BBBY

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 01:39pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (“Bed Bath & Beyond” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBBY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 11, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.06 per share, or over 20%, to close at $11.79 per share on February 12, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume."

If you purchased Bed Bath & Beyond securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
01:39pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Bed Bath & Beyond I..
BU
10:28aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
09:48aBBBY INVESTOR LOSS NOTICE : Bernstein Liebhard Announces that it is Investigatin..
PR
02/12BED BATH & BEYOND : Lost Money in Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.?
BU
02/12THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bed Bath..
BU
02/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Anno..
BU
02/12BBBY LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Bed Bath and Beyond Inc...
BU
02/12INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Bed Bath & Beyond I..
BU
02/12BED BATH & BEYOND : gloomy sales indicate tough turnaround ahead
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 151 M
EBIT 2020 131 M
Net income 2020 -523 M
Debt 2020 489 M
Yield 2020 5,71%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,70x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 1 459 M
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,47  $
Last Close Price 11,79  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Tritton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick R. Gaston Independent Chairman
Robyn M. D'Elia Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Virginia P. Ruesterholz Independent Director
Johnathan B. Osborne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-14.16%1 459
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.35%17 788
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-0.89%5 770
RH13.13%4 588
DUNELM GROUP PLC12.98%3 426
MAISONS DU MONDE-2.16%625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group