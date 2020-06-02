Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Log in
06/02/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of class action lawsuit against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBBY) related to alleged violations of federal securities laws.  If you purchased Bed Bath & Beyond securities between October 2, 2019 and February 11, 2020, inclusive, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.comThe lead plaintiff deadline is June 15, 2020.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a chain of domestic merchandise retail stores.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked sufficient inventory to support holiday sales; (2) the Company's internal inventory controls were ineffective; and (3) as a result, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales.

On January 8, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond withdrew its guidance for fiscal year 2019, purportedly due to pressures on sales and profitability, as well as a new strategic plan for the Company's operations.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.20, over 19%, to close at $13.45 on January 9, 2020.

Then, on February 11, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a press release disclosing "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues," including that "inventory within certain key categories in the Bed Bath & Beyond assortment was too low or out-of-stock during the period."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.06 per share, over 20%, to close at $11.79 on February 12, 2020.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Bed Bath & Beyond securities between October 2, 2019 and February 11, 2020, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Rhiana Swartz
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820
(844) 818-6980
rswartz@scott-scott.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-reminds-investors-of-upcoming-deadline-in-securities-class-action-against-bed-bath--beyond-inc-bbby-301069472.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
