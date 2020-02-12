Log in
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.    BBBY

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Investors (BBBY)

02/12/2020 | 06:01pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (“Bed Bath & Beyond” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBBY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 11, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $3.51 per share, or nearly 24%, during intraday trading on February 12, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Bed Bath & Beyond securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
