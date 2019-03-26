What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Lyft's initial public offering, which is expected this week, will serve as one of the biggest tests ever of investors' appetite for money-losing companies.

Apple unveiled new products for entertainment, financial services, news and videogames, marking a strategic shift as the company seeks new momentum.

The CFTC adopted rule changes that will let banks more easily hedge against loan-origination risks without triggering stricter regulatory requirements.

The FHA has told lenders it is tightening standards, concerned that it is allowing too many risky mortgages to be extended.

Three hedge funds are preparing to launch a proxy fight to replace Bed Bath & Beyond's entire board.

The Dow inched higher, gaining 14.51 points, after a bruising end-of-week selloff. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

A retreat by traders from a key corner of the U.S. financial system has some worried about the possible impact on the stock market.

WeWork said its loss last year doubled to nearly $2 billion, as the office-sharing company spent heavily.

Bayer and J&J have agreed to pay $775 million to resolve claims that the blood thinner Xarelto causes excessive bleeding.

McDonald's is buying Israeli digital startup Dynamic Yield in a bid to improve in-store ordering.