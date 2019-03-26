Log in
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/25 04:00:00 pm
13.87 USD   +1.24%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aActivists Attack Bed Bath & Beyond -- WSJ
DJ
03/25Activists Wage Fight at Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/26/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Lyft's initial public offering, which is expected this week, will serve as one of the biggest tests ever of investors' appetite for money-losing companies.

Apple unveiled new products for entertainment, financial services, news and videogames, marking a strategic shift as the company seeks new momentum.

The CFTC adopted rule changes that will let banks more easily hedge against loan-origination risks without triggering stricter regulatory requirements.

The FHA has told lenders it is tightening standards, concerned that it is allowing too many risky mortgages to be extended.

Three hedge funds are preparing to launch a proxy fight to replace Bed Bath & Beyond's entire board.

The Dow inched higher, gaining 14.51 points, after a bruising end-of-week selloff. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

A retreat by traders from a key corner of the U.S. financial system has some worried about the possible impact on the stock market.

WeWork said its loss last year doubled to nearly $2 billion, as the office-sharing company spent heavily.

Bayer and J&J have agreed to pay $775 million to resolve claims that the blood thinner Xarelto causes excessive bleeding.

McDonald's is buying Israeli digital startup Dynamic Yield in a bid to improve in-store ordering.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 1.24% 13.87 Delayed Quote.21.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.06% 25516.83 Delayed Quote.9.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 7316.95771 Delayed Quote.15.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 7637.541193 Delayed Quote.15.18%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2798.36 Delayed Quote.11.63%
Latest news on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aActivists Attack Bed Bath & Beyond -- WSJ
DJ
03/25Activists Wage Fight at Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
03/14BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes At 2-week Low As Investors Seek Details On Possib..
DJ
02/28BED BATH & BEYOND : Signs Multi-year, Exclusive Contract Extension with Commerce..
PR
02/06PARTY CITY HOLDCO : Announces Appointment of Michelle Millstone-Shroff to its Bo..
AQ
01/24BED BATH & BEYOND : FitVine Wine Now Available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Cost Plu..
AQ
01/10Macy's and Kohl's slump while Bed Bath & Beyond jumps
AQ
01/10BED BATH & BEYOND : Up Over 11% After FY19 Earnings Forecast -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 031 M
EBIT 2019 426 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Debt 2019 747 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
P/E ratio 2020 8,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 1 907 M
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target -7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven H. Temares Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene A. Castagna President & Chief Operating Officer
Leonard Feinstein Co-Chairman
Warren Eisenberg Co-Chairman
Robyn M. D'Elia Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.21.02%1 883
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD0.07%13 843
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.14.85%4 569
RH9.39%2 781
DUNELM GROUP PLC61.74%2 339
AT HOME GROUP INC22.45%1 409
