Bee Vectoring Technologies International : Closes Non-brokered Private Placement

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (May 19, 2020) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (the 'Company' or 'BVT') (TSXV: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF), is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,999,576 units ('Units') at a price of $0.33 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of $659,860 (the 'Offering'). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a 'Share') and one transferable common Share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one additional Share for a period of 24 months following the closing, at an exercise price of CAD$0.5375 per Share.

Should the 10-day volume weight average price of the Shares, as traded on the TSX-V, be equal to or greater than a 100% premium to the Warrant exercise price prior to the expiry date of the applicable Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry date ('Accelerated Expiry Date') of the Warrants by providing the Warrant holders with notice (the 'Acceleration Notice') of its election to do so. The Accelerated Expiry Date referenced in an Acceleration Notice may be no earlier than the 30th day from the date on which such Accelerated Expiry Date is delivered to the warrant holders. For greater certainty, the Acceleration Notice may not be delivered to the subscribers prior to the Warrant exercise date

BVT intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund its ongoing growth strategy in the agricultural space, for continued research and development and general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period that will expire on September 20, 2020, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company has paid a finders fees of $9,817.50 cash and issued 29,750 Warrants on the same terms noted above to qualified parties in connection with the Offering.

The Company also announces that it has issued 50,000 restricted share units of the Company ('RSUs') under the Company's shareholder approved restricted share unit plan (the 'RSU Plan') to a consultant as an incentive for the consultant to drive the growth of the Company.

The RSUs will vest upon successful completion of pre-determined milestones (as determined by the board of directors and agreed upon by the consultant) being met and shall entitle the holder to acquire one Share of the Company underlying each such RSU by delivering a notice of acquisition to the Company in accordance with the RSU Plan.

In accordance with the RSU Plan, the RSUs were priced at $0.38 based on the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 12, 2020.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its VECTORITE™ with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

