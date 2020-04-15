Beeks Trading : Strategic acquisition and Covid-19 update 0 04/15/2020 | 03:43am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP SOFTWARE AND COMPUTER SERVICES 15 April2020 BKS.L 90.5p Market Cap: £46m SHARE PRICE (p) 140 120 100 80 60 40 12m high/low 125p/70p Source: LSE Data KEY DATA Net (Debt)/Cash £1.0m Enterprise value £45m Index/market AIM Next news Trading Update, Jul-20 Shares in Issue (m) 50.9 Chairman Mark Cubitt Chief Executive Gordon McArthur Finance Director Fraser McDonald COMPANY DESCRIPTION Beeks provides low-latencyInfrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) for automated trading of financial products. www.beeksfinancialcloud.com BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP IS A RESEARCH CLIENT OF PROGRESSIVE ANALYSTS Blaine Tatum +44 (0) 20 7781 5309 btatum@progressive-research.com Gareth Evans +44 (0) 20 7781 5301 gevans@progressive-research.com www.progressive-research.com Strategic acquisition and COVID-19 update Beeks Financial Cloud ("Beeks") has announced the acquisition of Velocimetrics Limited ("Velocimetrics"), a software developer providing network monitoring and trade analytics software to financial services clients. The deal brings new products to the group and with a client base of largely tier-1 financial services institutions, should provide strong cross- selling opportunities. Beeks has also announced that COVID-19 has so far had only a minimal impact on the group but signals that new customer implementations may be delayed. We revise forecasts following the announcement, with acknowledgement of the uncertainty over the longer- term impact on the business of COVID-19 outweighing the contribution of the acquisition. Deal Details: Velocimetrics reported turnover of £1.16m and LBITDA of £0.18m for the year ending 30 June 2019. The base consideration for the acquisition is £1.3m - £0.75m paid in cash, £0.3m paid in new ordinary shares and £0.25m payable within four months of completion subject to no warranty claims having been made. With earnout considerations potentially payable for business performance in FY 20E and FY 21E, the total consideration is capped at £4.55m.

Velocimetrics reported turnover of £1.16m and LBITDA of £0.18m for the year ending 30 June 2019. The base consideration for the acquisition is £1.3m - £0.75m paid in cash, £0.3m paid in new ordinary shares and £0.25m payable within four months of completion subject to no warranty claims having been made. With earnout considerations potentially payable for business performance in FY 20E and FY 21E, the total consideration is capped at £4.55m. A strategic acquisition: In our view Velocimetrics is a strategic acquisition for Beeks. The deal adds real-time business transaction tracking and alerts to the Beeks product suite, and with Velocimetrics' strong market position with tier-1 financial institutions, brings new cross-selling opportunities. The new offerings also provide further strategic differentiation vs generic cloud hosting and infrastructure providers - and will add additional functionality to the groups' customer portal.

In our view Velocimetrics is a strategic acquisition for Beeks. The deal adds real-time business transaction tracking and alerts to the Beeks product suite, and with Velocimetrics' strong market position with tier-1 financial institutions, brings new cross-selling opportunities. The new offerings also provide further strategic differentiation vs generic cloud hosting and infrastructure providers - and will add additional functionality to the groups' customer portal. Defensive against COVID-19, minimal impact so far: Increased volatility from COVID-19 is creating a favourable trading environment for a large proportion of Beeks customers. And whilst the release signals longer lead times on certain infrastructure supply, overall the business has seen only a minimal impact so far from COVID-19. We believe Beeks has certain defensive qualities against this backdrop: Revenue visibility remains high (95% ACMRR * ), the group has £1m of gross cash and also sufficient spare capacity in existing data centres to meet increased customer demand.

COVID-19, minimal impact so far: Forecast revisions: We revise forecasts following the announcement, reflecting the acquisition and taking a prudent view on the potential impact of COVID-19 on the business. FY 20E and 21E EBITDA fall by 16% and 12% respectively. FYE JUN (£M) 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E Revenue 4.0 5.6 7.4 9.3 12.5 Adj EBITDA 0.5 1.9 2.5 3.1 4.0 Fully Adj PBT 0.1 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.8 Fully Adj EPS (p) (0.3) 2.3 2.6 1.9 3.1 EV/Sales (x) 11.3 8.1 6.1 4.8 3.6 EV/EBITDA (x) 82.9 23.1 18.2 14.4 11.2 PER (x) N/A 39.8 35.1 48.9 29.3 Source: Company Information and Progressive Equity Research estimates This publication should not be seen as an inducement under MiFID II regulations. Please refer to important disclosures at the end of the document. 15 April 2020 Forecast revisions Following the announcement, we make revisions to forecasts. These are summarised in the following table. BEEKS Financial Cloud - Forecast revisions FY 20E FY 21E £m unless stated Old New Change (%) Old New Change (%) Revenue 9.60 9.33 -2.8% 12.05 12.49 3.7% Adj EBITDA 3.74 3.13 -16.3% 4.56 4.02 -11.8% Fully adj PBT 1.57 1.05 -33.0% 2.04 1.77 -12.9% Fully adj EPS (p) 2.76 1.85 -32.9% 3.59 3.09 -13.9% Source: Progressive Equity Research estimates Our new forecasts assume Velocimetrics is consolidated for approximately 2 ½ months of FY 20E, with FY 21 the first full- year of consolidation.

We continue to publish estimates for FY 20E and FY 21E for Beeks and note management commentary that the business has seen limited impact from COVID-19. However, with the pandemic ongoing and the final outcome uncertain, we are taking this opportunity to revisit expectations of the performance of the existing business.

COVID-19. However, with the pandemic ongoing and the final outcome uncertain, we are taking this opportunity to revisit expectations of the performance of the existing business. Compared with our previously published estimates, our overall revenue expectations are reduced by c3% in FY 20E but increased by c4% in FY 21E. We have included the respective contributions from Velocimetrics in both years. For the existing businesses, the changes reflect the combination of 1) revised assumptions on the timing/phasing of revenue from certain institutional contracts, notably the two Tier1 clients which were acquired at the very end of H1 20A and 2) reduced expectations of growth in the institutional business (84% turnover H1 20A).

The reduction to turnover flows through to EBITDA, with our FY 20E and FY 21E estimates reduced by c16% in FY 20E and c12% in FY 21E.

Today's announcement confirms Beeks had a gross cash position of approximately £1m at the close of play on April 14. We expect that costs arising from the Velocimetrics acquisition will consume the majority of the group's £1.5m credit facility with RBS and now expect a closing FY 20E net debt position of £1.2m and £0.7m FY 21E. 2 Beeks Financial Cloud Group 15 April 2020 Financial Summary: Beeks Financial Cloud Group Year end: June (£m unless shown) PROFIT & LOSS 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E Revenue 3.97 5.58 7.35 9.33 12.49 Adj EBITDA 0.54 1.95 2.48 3.13 4.02 Adj EBIT 0.14 1.36 1.58 1.21 1.93 Reported PBT (0.76) 0.75 1.04 0.80 1.53 Fully Adj PBT 0.06 1.19 1.32 1.05 1.78 NOPAT 0.14 1.70 1.89 1.23 2.01 Reported EPS (p) (2.27) 2.26 2.10 1.27 2.40 Fully Adj EPS (p) (0.32) 2.27 2.58 1.85 3.09 Dividend per share (p) 0.00 0.30 0.35 0.40 0.46 CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E Operating cash flow 0.68 0.54 2.13 1.77 2.30 Free Cash flow (0.32) (1.16) 0.04 (0.83) 0.13 FCF per share (p) (0.63) (2.28) 0.08 (1.63) 0.25 Acquisitions 0.00 0.00 (1.11) (0.75) (0.25) Capex (0.85) (1.46) (1.66) (2.20) (2.60) Shares issued 0.00 4.36 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net cash flow (0.01) 2.86 (0.55) (0.78) (0.12) Overdrafts / borrowings (0.40) (0.33) (1.32) (2.76) (2.12) Cash & equivalents 0.02 2.89 2.34 1.56 1.43 Net (Debt)/Cash (0.38) 2.56 1.02 (1.20) (0.69) NAV AND RETURNS 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E Net asset value (0.38) 4.84 5.63 4.71 6.20 NAV/share (p) (0.74) 9.52 11.07 9.27 12.19 Net Tangible Asset Value 1.30 2.14 2.44 2.72 3.22 NTAV/share (p) 2.56 4.20 4.80 5.35 6.34 Average equity (0.19) 2.23 5.24 5.86 6.60 Post-tax ROE (%) (29.3%) 53.3% 25.1% 17.9% 26.9% METRICS 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E Revenue growth 40.6% 31.7% 26.9% 33.9% Adj EBITDA growth 258.4% 27.4% 26.2% 28.6% Adj EBIT growth 852.4% 16.1% (23.4%) 59.1% Adj PBT growth N/A 10.5% (20.2%) 69.0% Adj EPS growth N/A 13.4% (28.1%) 66.8% Dividend growth N/A 16.7% 14.3% 15.0% Adj EBIT margins 3.6% 24.4% 21.5% 13.0% 15.4% VALUATION 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E EV/Sales (x) 11.3 8.1 6.1 4.8 3.6 EV/EBITDA (x) 82.9 23.1 18.2 14.4 11.2 EV/NOPAT (x) 314.8 26.5 23.8 36.7 22.4 PER (x) N/A 39.8 35.1 48.9 29.3 Dividend yield N/A 0.3% 0.4% 0.4% 0.5% FCF yield (0.7%) (2.5%) 0.1% (1.8%) 0.3% Source: Company information and Progressive Equity Research estimates * ACMRR is Annualised Committed Monthly Recurring Revenue. 3 Beeks Financial Cloud Group 15 April 2020 Disclaimers and Disclosures Copyright 2020 Progressive Equity Research Limited ("PERL"). All rights reserved. Progressive's research is commissioned by the subject company under contract and is freely available to the public and all institutional investors. Progressive does not offer investors the ability to trade securities. Our publications should not, therefore, be considered an inducement under MiFID II regulations. PERL provides professional equity research services, and the companies researched pay a fee in order for this research to be made available. This report has been commissioned by the subject company and prepared and issued by PERL for publication in the United Kingdom only. All information used in the publication of this report has been compiled from publicly available sources that are believed to be reliable; however, PERL does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this report. Opinions contained in this report represent those of the research department of PERL at the time of publication, and any estimates are those of PERL and not of the companies concerned unless specifically sourced otherwise. PERL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom (registration number 697355). This document is provided for information purposes only, and is not a solicitation or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe, or underwrite securities or units. Investors should seek advice from an Independent Financial Adviser or regulated stockbroker before making any investment decisions. PERL does not make investment recommendations. Any valuation given in a research note is the theoretical result of a study of a range of possible outcomes, and not a forecast of a likely share price. PERL does not undertake to provide updates to any opinions or views expressed in this document. This document has not been approved for the purposes of Section 21(2) of the Financial Services & Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom. It has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. It is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. PERL does not hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this report. However, PERL's directors, officers, employees and contractors may have a position in any or related securities mentioned in this report. PERL or its affiliates may perform services or solicit business from any of the companies mentioned in this report. The value of securities mentioned in this report can fall as well as rise and may be subject to large and sudden swings. In addition, the level of marketability of the shares mentioned in this report may result in significant trading spreads and sometimes may lead to difficulties in opening and/or closing positions. It may be difficult to obtain accurate information about the value of securities mentioned in this report. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. To arrange a meeting with the management team, or for further information about Progressive, please contact: Emily Ritchie +44 (0) 20 7781 5311 eritchie@progressive-research.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:42:06 UTC 0 Latest news on BEEKS TRADING CORPORATION 03:43a BEEKS TRADING : Strategic acquisition and Covid-19 update PU 03:28a BEEKS TRADING : Financial Cloud acquires Velocimetrics PU 03/02 BEEKS TRADING : Interim Results PU 01/15 BEEKS TRADING : Datacentre Expansion PU 01/07 BEEKS TRADING : Change of Adviser PU 01/07 BEEKS TRADING : Scottish Enterprise Grant PU 2019 BEEKS TRADING : Two Significant Contract Wins PU 2019 BEEKS TRADING : Result of AGM PU 2019 BEEKS TRADING : Result of Secondary Placing PU 2019 BEEKS TRADING : Proposed Secondary Placing PU