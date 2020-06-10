Log in
Befesa S.A.: Befesa publishes its new Sustainability Report

06/10/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Sustainability
Befesa S.A.: Befesa publishes its new Sustainability Report

10.06.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Befesa publishes its new Sustainability Report

Luxembourg, 10 June 2020 - Befesa S.A. ("Befesa"), the international market leader for steel dust and aluminium salt slags recycling services, released its new Sustainability Report covering financial year 2019. The report is available on the Befesa website www.befesa.com

Befesa is part of the circular economy and contributes with its business to environmental protection by recycling more than 1.5 million tonnes of hazardous residues annually and producing more than 1.2 million tonnes of new materials reducing the consumption of natural resources. This has been the backbone of the business since the company started more than three decades ago. Beyond these facts, Befesa takes strong responsibility for the environment, employees and society.

One of the main levers that will drive the recovery of the global economy from the current sanitary and health crisis is sustainable development. And one of the pillars on which sustainable development must be based on is the circular economy.

Waste management is one of the biggest challenges the world faces. The growth of the world population, together with the increase of the middle classes, will produce an exponential growth in the production of waste. According to the World Bank, the world population is expected to grow 25% by 2050, while the volume of waste will grow in the same period, 70%.

The circular economy not only reduces the generation of waste but also avoids the extraction of new resources from the earth, avoiding the great environmental and financial cost that this produces. A transition to a circular economy represents a great opportunity to exit this crisis.

Befesa's new Sustainability Report explains in more detail why Befesa is a great example of circular economy, by treating more than 1.5 million tonnes of industrial waste, avoiding the extraction of more than 1.2 million tonnes of metals and other materials from the earth. Doing it by providing services to customers, creating employment and value for its shareholders.

 

Investor Relations
Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Phone: +49 2102 1001 0


10.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
ISIN: LU1704650164
WKN: A2H5Z1
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1066743

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1066743  10.06.2020 

© EQS 2020
