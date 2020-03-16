|
Befesa S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/16/2020 | 12:50pm EDT
|
Befesa S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.03.2020 / 17:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
/
PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16 March 2020
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Georg Graf von Waldersee
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Befesa S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI
|222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU1704650164
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price per share
|Volume
|?25.60
|1,000
|
|
|?25.60
|1,000
|
|
|?25.60
|1,000
|
|
|?25.60
|1,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume
|4,000 shares
|
|- Price
|?25.60 per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L 1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Sales 2019
|671 M
|EBIT 2019
|128 M
|Net income 2019
|79,0 M
|Debt 2019
|403 M
|Yield 2019
|4,96%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|11,2x
|P/E ratio 2020
|11,2x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,92x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,89x
|Capitalization
|886 M
|
|
Technical analysis trends BEFESA S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
41,21 €
|Last Close Price
|
26,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
69,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
58,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
46,2%