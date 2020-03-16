Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Befesa S.A.    BFSA   LU1704650164

BEFESA S.A.

(BFSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Befesa S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 12:50pm EDT


Befesa S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2020 / 17:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16 March 2020

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Georg Graf von Waldersee
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Befesa S.A.  
b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares
  Identification code7 LU1704650164
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume
?25.60 1,000
    ?25.60 1,000
    ?25.60 1,000
    ?25.60 1,000
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume 4,000 shares  
- Price ?25.60 per share
e) Date of the transaction 13 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction Frankfurt Stock Exchange
 

 

Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L 1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164


Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com


16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58013  16.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEFESA S.A.
12:50pBEFESA S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/12BEFESA S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/20BEFESA S.A. : Befesa sets course for long-term organic growth in 2020 and beyond
EQ
2019BEFESA S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019BEFESA S A : commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planne..
EQ
2019BEFESA S A : continues growth plans despite earnings affected by weak metal pric..
EQ
2019BEFESA : resumes operations in Turkey following expansion - China and South Kore..
EQ
2019BEFESA S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019BEFESA S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019BEFESA S.A. : Befesa slows H1 performance due to capacity upgrade in Turkey and ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 671 M
EBIT 2019 128 M
Net income 2019 79,0 M
Debt 2019 403 M
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 886 M
Chart BEFESA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Befesa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEFESA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 41,21  €
Last Close Price 26,00  €
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Javier Molina Montes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Romeo Kreinberg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wolf Uwe Lehmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Frauke Heistermann Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuel Soto Serrano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEFESA S.A.-31.58%981
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-2.27%23 397
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.57%8 418
UMICORE-27.24%8 413
SUEZ-26.18%6 888
PENNON GROUP PLC-2.15%5 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group