

Befesa S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.08.2019 / 14:05

/ PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 2 August 2019 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Holger Schmitt 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with Board Member Frauke Heistermann b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Befesa S.A. b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares Identification code7 LU1704650164 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume EUR 32.50 1,600 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,600 - Price EUR 32.50 e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2019 f) Place of the transaction XETRA Company information

