BEFESA SA

(BFSA)
  Report  
Befesa S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT


Befesa S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2019 / 14:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

2 August 2019

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Holger Schmitt
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Person closely associated with Board Member Frauke Heistermann
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Befesa S.A.  
b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares
  Identification code7 LU1704650164
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume
EUR 32.50 1,600
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume 1,600  
- Price EUR 32.50
e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2019
f) Place of the transaction XETRA
 

Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L 1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com


Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
