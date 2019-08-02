|
Befesa S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT
|
Befesa S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.08.2019 / 14:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
/
PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
2 August 2019
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Holger Schmitt
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Person closely associated with Board Member Frauke Heistermann
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Befesa S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI
|222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU1704650164
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price per share
|Volume
|EUR 32.50
|1,600
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume
|1,600
|
|- Price
|EUR 32.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 August 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XETRA
Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L 1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|672 M
|EBIT 2019
|134 M
|Net income 2019
|83,9 M
|Debt 2019
|386 M
|Yield 2019
|3,91%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|13,1x
|P/E ratio 2020
|11,2x
|EV / Sales2019
|2,21x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,95x
|Capitalization
|1 100 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BEFESA SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
45,51 €
|Last Close Price
|
32,30 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
88,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
40,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
2,17%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|BEFESA SA
|-14.13%
|1 217