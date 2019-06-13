Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.

/ NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution Befesa S.A. 13 June 2019 1. Details of the Issuer:

Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name City and country of registered office (if applicable): BILBAO LUXCO S.A. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P St Helier, Jersey TFF IV LIMITED St Helier, Jersey MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting



as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST Jersey TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP



acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED) St Helier, Jersey TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED St Helier, Jersey TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED St Helier, Jersey CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED) Guernsey PEDER ERIK PRAHL - 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

BILBAO LUXCO S.A. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

5 June 2019 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer BILBAO LUXCO S.A. Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was

crossed or reached below 5% - below 5% 34,066,705 Position of previous notification (if



applicable) 18.64% - 18.64% TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached below 5% - below 5% 34,066,705 Position of previous



notification (if applicable) 9.32% - 9.32% TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its

general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL Resulting situation on the date on which



threshold was crossed or reached below 5% - below 5% 34,066,705 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.32% - 9.32% 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) Direct



(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) BILBAO LUXCO S.A. Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164) below 5% 0 below 5% 0% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) below 5% below 5% TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee



of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164) 0 below 5% 0% below 5% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) below 5% below 5% TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164) 0 below 5% 0% below 5% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) below 5% below 5% 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure) N Name- % of voting rights Total of both % of voting rights through financial held by ultimate Instruments held controlling person by ultimate Directly or entity or held controlling person controlled directly by any or entity or held by (use subsidiary if it directly by any number(s) equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st higher than the equals or is column) notifiable higher than the threshold notifiable threshold 1 PEDER ERIK PRAHL below 5% -% below 5% 2 CAREZO -% -% -% 1 (GUERNSEY) LIMITED 3 ADDISON -% -% -% 2 NOMINEES LIMITED 4 TRITON PARTNERS -% -% -% 3 (HOLDCO) LIMITED 5 TRITON MANAGERS IV -% -% -% 4 LIMITED 6 TRITON FUND IV LP -% -% -% 5 (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED) 7 BILBAO HOLDCO -% -% -% 6 S.À R.L. 8 TRITON -% -% -% 7 MASTERLUXCO 4 S.À R.L. 9 BILBAO LUXCO S.A. below 5% -% below 5% 8 + 12 10 MO NOMINEES below 5% -% below 5% (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST 11 TFF IV LIMITED -% -% -% 10 12 TRITON FUND IV -% -% -% 11 F&F L.P. 9 BILBAO LUXCO S.A. below 5% -% below 5% 12 + 8 Company information Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164 Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

