Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
06/13/2019 | 12:30pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
13.06.2019 / 18:29
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated 11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
13 June 2019
1. Details of the Issuer:
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P
St Helier, Jersey
TFF IV LIMITED
St Helier, Jersey
MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting
as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST
Jersey
TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L.
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L.
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP
acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED)
St Helier, Jersey
TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED
St Helier, Jersey
TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED
St Helier, Jersey
CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED)
Guernsey
PEDER ERIK PRAHL
-
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
5 June 2019
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached
below 5%
-
below 5%
34,066,705
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
18.64%
-
18.64%
TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
below 5%
-
below 5%
34,066,705
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
9.32%
-
9.32%
TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its
general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL
Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached
below 5%
-
below 5%
34,066,705
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
9.32%
-
9.32%
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164)
below 5%
0
below 5%
0%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
below 5%
below 5%
TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee
of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST
Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164)
0
below 5%
0%
below 5%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
below 5%
below 5%
TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL
Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164)
0
below 5%
0%
below 5%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
below 5%
below 5%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure)
N
Name-
% of voting rights
Total of both
% of voting rights
through financial
held by ultimate
Instruments held
controlling person
by ultimate
Directly
or entity or held
controlling person
controlled
directly by any
or entity or held
by (use
subsidiary if it
directly by any
number(s)
equals or is
subsidiary if it
from 1st
higher than the
equals or is
column)
notifiable
higher than the
threshold
notifiable
threshold
1
PEDER ERIK PRAHL
below 5%
-%
below 5%
2
CAREZO
-%
-%
-%
1
(GUERNSEY)
LIMITED
3
ADDISON
-%
-%
-%
2
NOMINEES LIMITED
4
TRITON PARTNERS
-%
-%
-%
3
(HOLDCO) LIMITED
5
TRITON MANAGERS IV
-%
-%
-%
4
LIMITED
6
TRITON FUND IV LP
-%
-%
-%
5
(acting through its general partner
TRITON FUND IV
GENERAL PARTNER LP
acting through its general
partner TRITON
MANAGERS IV LIMITED)
7
BILBAO HOLDCO
-%
-%
-%
6
S.À R.L.
8
TRITON
-%
-%
-%
7
MASTERLUXCO 4
S.À R.L.
9
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
below 5%
-%
below 5%
8 + 12
10
MO NOMINEES
below 5%
-%
below 5%
(JERSEY) ONE LIMITED
acting as trustee of TIV
CHARITABLE TRUST
11
TFF IV LIMITED
-%
-%
-%
10
12
TRITON FUND IV
-%
-%
-%
11
F&F L.P.
9
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
below 5%
-%
below 5%
12 + 8
Company information
Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg