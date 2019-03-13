Befimmo SA: Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of 15 April 2019

Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of 15 April 2019

Shareholders of Befimmo SA are invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 15 April 2019 at 10.30 AM at the Company's registered office, 1945 Chaussée de Wavre in 1160 Brussels.

This Extraordinary General Meeting is about the merger by absorption of Beway SA. This proposed merger by absorption of Beway aims at simplifying the structure of the Befimmo group and at optimising management costs, as all Beway shares are now held by Fedimmo, a 100% subsidiary of Befimmo. This merger would lead to the creation of 2,659,828 new ordinary Befimmo shares. Remaining within the group, no dilution of the net asset value and the EPRA earnings is to be foreseen. At a later stage, when appropriate, these shares could be used to finance accretive growth.

Should the required quorum of presence not be achieved at this Meeting, a second Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened on 30 April 2019, which will be empowered to deliberate on the same agenda, regardless of the number of shareholders present or represented. In that case, this second Meeting will take place immediately after the Ordinary General Meeting, which will be convened on the same day at 10.30 AM.

All documents related to the Meeting are available on the Company website ( http://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/general-meetings ):

- Agenda;

- Proxy;

- Correspondence vote form;

- Additional information.

The practical formalities of participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting are described in the agenda.

Click on the following link to consult the press release:

