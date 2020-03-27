Befimmo : GRI 2019

External assurance: In the context of the GRI reporting of its sustainable development indicators, Befimmo calls upon an external consultant to carry out a limited assurance review of the non- financial data. The report can be found on page 248 of the Annual Financial Report 2019.
External assurance only for the "Consolidated statement of financial position" (Annual Financial Report 2019 - Statutory Auditor's report on page 201).
GRI STANDARD
DISCLOSURE
PAGE, URL
EXTERNAL
SDG
OR COMMENT
ASSURANCE1
6. Reporting practice
102-45 Entities included in the consolidated financial statements
TOPIC-SPECIFIC STANDARDS (MATERIAL TOPICS)
GRI 200: ECONOMIC STANDARD SERIES
201-1
Direct economic value generated and distributed
76,152
2
5,7,8,9
GRI 201: Economic
201-2
Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due
188
2
13
Performance 2016
to climate change
201-3
Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans
189,190
2
205-2
Communication and training about anti-corruption policies
100%
16
and procedures
GRI 205: Anti-
There were no incidents of
Corruption 2016
205-3
Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken
corruption over the past fiscal
16
year.
GRI 206: Anti-
There were no legal actions for
206-1
Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and
This data was audited by the Statutory Auditor (Annual Financial Report 2019, Statutory Auditor's report on page 201).
GRI 400: SOCIAL STANDARD SERIES
GRI 401:
401-1
New employee hires and employee turnover
95,112
5,8
401-2
Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided to
Employment 2016
95,112,113,114
8
temporary or part-time employees
GRI 403:
403-2
Types of injury and rates of injury, occupational diseases, lost days,
Occupational Health
95,115
3,8
and absenteeism, and number of work-related fatalities
and Safety 2016
404-1
Average hours of training per year per employee
95,112
4,5,8
GRI 404: Training
404-2
Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assistance
112,115
8
programs
and Education 2016
404-3
Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and career
100%
5,8
development reviews
95
GRI 405: Diversity
405-1
Diversity of governance bodies and employees
95,114
5,8
and Inclusion 2016
405-2
Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men
95,112
5,8,9
GRI 406: Non-
There were no cases of
406-1
Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken
discrimination over the past
5,8,16
discrimination 2016
fiscal year.
GRI 413: Local
413-1
Operations with local community engagement, impact assessments,
