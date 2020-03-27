Befimmo : GRI 2019

Log in
03/27/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

Appendix VII: GRI Content Index1

GRI STANDARD

DISCLOSURE

PAGE, URL

EXTERNAL

SDG

OR COMMENT

ASSURANCE2

GRI 101: Foundation

2016

1. Organizational profile

102-1

Name of the organization

210

102-2

Activities, brands, products, and services

4,30

102-3

Location of headquarters

210

102-4

Location of operations

30,33,51,54,60

102-5

Ownership and legal form

210

102-6

Markets served

4,30,33,51,54,60

102-7

Scale of the organization

52,53,60,112,153

3

102-8

Information on employees and other workers

112,113,114

8

102-9

Supply Chain

32,65

Dialogue

102-10

Significant changes to the organization and its supply chain

40,56,57,58,218

102-11

Precautionary principle or approach

65

CSR policy

102-12

External initiatives

39

Dialogue

102-13

Membership of associations

Dialogue

2. Strategy

102-14

Statement from senior decision maker

23

102-15

Key impacts, risks, and opportunities

7,30,31,32

3. Ethics and integrity

102-16

Values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior

29,111,141

16

102-17

Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics

21,141,142,145,147

16

4. Governance

102-18

Governance structure

121,141

102-19

Delegating authority

32,128,141

Strategic axes

GRI 102: General

102-20

Executive level responsibility for economic, environmental, and social topics

141

Disclosures 2016

102-21

Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and social topics

30,31,32

16

102-22

Composition of the highest governance body and its committees

95,120

5,16

102-23

Chair of the highest governance body

120,127

16

102-24

Nominating and selecting the highest governance body

127

5,16

102-25

Conflicts of interest

145

16

102-26

Role of highest governance body in setting purpose, values, and strategy

127,141

102-27

Collective knowledge of highest governance body

114,141

4

102-28

Evaluating the highest governance body's performance

127,128,141

102-29

Identifying and managing economic, environmental, and social impacts

31,32,65,129,141

16

102-30

Effectiveness of risk management processes

129,142

102-31

Review of economic, environmental, and social topics

141

102-32

Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting

141

102-33

Communicating critical concerns

112,115,117,141,147

102-35

Remuneration policies

130,134

102-36

Process for determining remuneration

130,134

102-37

Stakeholders' involvement in remunerations

130

16

5. Stakeholder engagement

102-40

List of stakeholder groups

Stakeholders

Dialogue

102-41

Collective bargaining agreements

112

8

102-42

Identifying and selecting stakeholders

Stakeholders

Dialogue

102-43

Approach to stakeholder engagement

Stakeholders

Dialogue

117

102-44

Key topics and concerns raised

Stakeholders

Dialogue

  1. For more information concerning the GRI Standards, please visit the official GRI website: https://www.globalreporting.org.
  2. External assurance: In the context of the GRI reporting of its sustainable development indicators, Befimmo calls upon an external consultant to carry out a limited assurance review of the non- financial data. The report can be found on page 248 of the Annual Financial Report 2019.
  3. External assurance only for the "Consolidated statement of financial position" (Annual Financial Report 2019 - Statutory Auditor's report on page 201).

GRI STANDARD

DISCLOSURE

PAGE, URL

EXTERNAL

SDG

OR COMMENT

ASSURANCE1

6. Reporting practice

102-45 Entities included in the consolidated financial statements

149

All entities are included.

30,31,32

102-46

Defining report content and topic boundaries

Stakeholders

and CSR policy

102-47

List of material topics

30,31,32

102-48

Restatements of information

218,241

31,32,218

102-49

Changes in reporting

Stakeholders

GRI 102: General

and CSR policy

102-50

Reporting period

218

Disclosures 2016

102-51

Date of most recent report

218

102-52

Reporting cycle

218

102-53

Contact point for questions regarding the report

218,cover

5,218

This report has been prepared in

102-54

Claims of reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards

accordance with the GRI Standards,

Core option.

GRI Reporting

102-55 GRI content index

244

GRI Reporting

102-56

External assurance

218

30,31,32

Strategic axes

6 axes:

Integration into the city

103-1

Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary

The world of work

Setting an example

Mobility

Dialogue

Use of resources

30,31,32

Strategic axes

6 axes:

GRI 103:

Integration into the city

The world of work

Management

103-2

The management approach and its components

1,5,8,16

Approach 2016

Setting an example

Mobility

Dialogue

Use of resources

30,31,32

Strategic axes

6 axes:

Integration into the city

103-3

Evaluation of the management approach

The world of work

Setting an example

Mobility

Dialogue

Use of resources

1 External assurance: In the context of the GRI reporting of its sustainable development indicators, Befimmo calls upon an external consultant to carry out a limited assurance review of the non- financial data. The report can be found on page 248 of the Annual Financial Report 2019.

GRI STANDARD

DISCLOSURE

PAGE, URL

EXTERNAL

SDG

OR COMMENT

ASSURANCE1

TOPIC-SPECIFIC STANDARDS (MATERIAL TOPICS)

GRI 200: ECONOMIC STANDARD SERIES

201-1

Direct economic value generated and distributed

76,152

2

5,7,8,9

GRI 201: Economic

201-2

Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due

188

2

13

Performance 2016

to climate change

201-3

Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans

189,190

2

205-2

Communication and training about anti-corruption policies

100%

16

and procedures

GRI 205: Anti-

There were no incidents of

Corruption 2016

205-3

Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken

corruption over the past fiscal

16

year.

GRI 206: Anti-

There were no legal actions for

206-1

Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and

anti-competitive behaviour, anti-

Competitive

16

monopoly practices

trust or monopoly practices

Behavior 2016

during the fiscal year.

GRI 300: ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARD SERIES

302-1

Energy consumption within the organization

67,95,118

7,8,12,13

Use of resources

302-2

Energy consumption outside the organization

67,95

7,8,12,13

Use of resources

GRI 302:

302-3

Energy intensity

67,95,118

7,8,12,13

Energy 2016

Use of resources

302-4

Reduction of energy consumption

67,95

7,8,12,13

Use of resources

302-5

Reduction in energy requirements of products and services

67,95

7,8,12,13

Use of resources

303-1

Water withdrawal by source

68,95

6

GRI 303:

Use of resources

Water 2016

303-3

Water recycled and reused

68,95

6,8,12

Use of resources

305-1

Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

66,95,118,119

3,12,13,15

Use of resources

305-2

Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions

66,95

3,12,13,15

Use of resources

GRI 305:

305-3

Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions

66,95,118

3,12,13,15

Emissions 2016

Use of resources

305-4

GHG emissions intensity

66,95,241

13,15

Use of resources

305-5

Reduction of GHG emissions

66,95

13,15

Use of resources

GRI 306:

306-2

Waste by type and disposal method

69,70,95

3,6,12

Use of resources

Effluents and Waste

Waste water is discharged into

2016

306-5

Water bodies affected by water discharges and/or runoff

6,15

public sewers.

GRI 307:

There were no fines for non-

Environmental

307-1

Non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations

compliance over the past fiscal

16

Compliance 2016

year.

GRI 308:

308-1

New suppliers that were screened using environmental

6%

Supplier

criteria

Use of resources

Environmental

308-2

Negative environmental impacts in the supply chain and

65

Assessment 2016

actions taken

Use of resources

  1. External assurance: In the context of the GRI reporting of its sustainable development indicators, Befimmo calls upon an external consultant to carry out a limited assurance review of the non- financial data. The report can be found on page 248 of the Annual Financial Report 2019.
  2. This data was audited by the Statutory Auditor (Annual Financial Report 2019, Statutory Auditor's report on page 201).

GRI STANDARD

DISCLOSURE

PAGE, URL

EXTERNAL

SDG

OR COMMENT

ASSURANCE1

GRI 400: SOCIAL STANDARD SERIES

GRI 401:

401-1

New employee hires and employee turnover

95,112

5,8

401-2

Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided to

Employment 2016

95,112,113,114

8

temporary or part-time employees

GRI 403:

403-2

Types of injury and rates of injury, occupational diseases, lost days,

Occupational Health

95,115

3,8

and absenteeism, and number of work-related fatalities

and Safety 2016

404-1

Average hours of training per year per employee

95,112

4,5,8

GRI 404: Training

404-2

Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assistance

112,115

8

programs

and Education 2016

404-3

Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and career

100%

5,8

development reviews

95

GRI 405: Diversity

405-1

Diversity of governance bodies and employees

95,114

5,8

and Inclusion 2016

405-2

Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men

95,112

5,8,9

GRI 406: Non-

There were no cases of

406-1

Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken

discrimination over the past

5,8,16

discrimination 2016

fiscal year.

GRI 413: Local

413-1

Operations with local community engagement, impact assessments,

37,117

Communities 2016

and development programs

Integration into the city

GRI 414: Supplier

414-1

New suppliers that were screened using social criteria

6%

5,8,16

Social Assessment

Dialogue

2016

414-2

Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions taken

Dialogue

5,8,16

GRI 416: Customer

416-1

Assessment of the health and safety impacts of product and

37

service categories

Health and Safety

416-2

Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety

2016

37

16

impacts of products and services

GRI 417: Marketing

417-1

Requirements for product and service information and labeling

71

12

417-3

Incidents of non-compliance concerning marketing

0

and Labeling 2016

16

communications

Setting an example

GRI 419:

419-1

Non-compliance with laws and regulations in the social and

There were no sanctions

Socioeconomic

16

economic area

over the past fiscal year.

Compliance 2016

Environment

CRE1:

Building Energy Intensity 2016

67,95

7,8,12,13

Use of resources

CRE2:

Building Water Intensity 2016

68,95

6,8,12

Use of resources

CRE3:

Greenhouse gas emissions intensity from buildings 2016

66,95

13,15

Use of resources

Product Responsibility

CRE8:

Type and number of sustainability certification, rating and labeling schemes for new

71,95

4,6,7,8,10,

construction, management, occupation and redevelopment 2016

Use of resources

11,12,13

1 External assurance: In the context of the GRI reporting of its sustainable development indicators, Befimmo calls upon an external consultant to carry out a limited assurance review of the non- financial data. The report can be found on page 246 of the Annual Financial Report 2018.

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 17:52:07 UTC
