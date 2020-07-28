Befimmo : Half-Yearly Financial Report 2020

Log in
07/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Friday 24 July 2020 I 8.00 AM I Regulated information

Half-yearly accounts for the period from 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2020

  • Solid operational performance in the first half of fiscal year 2020 despite the COVID-19 crisis
  • Financial results:
  1. Stability (+0.01%) of the fair value of the portfolio at constant perimeter (excluding the amount of investments)
  1. The consolidated net asset value of €59.32 per share (group share)
  1. Net result of €0.91 per share (group share)
    1. Consolidated EPRA earnings of €1.53 per share (group share)
  • Real-estateoperator (94% of rental income):
    1. Dynamic and growing rental activity: 33,500 m² let since the beginning of the year, an increase compared to the 20,000 m² (excluding ZIN) signed in the first half of 2019
  1. Occupancy rate of 93.6% and weighted average duration of leases (up to next break) of 7.2 years
  1. Operating portfolio:
  • Extension of the lease for the Poelaert building (Brussels, centre) for a fixed term of 9 years with reorganisation of the duration of leases of 10 Fedimmo building located in Belgian provinces, generating an economic result for the quarter of €14 million
  1. Ongoing developments (±15% fair value) - office pre-letting rate amounts: 81%:
    • Brederode Corner (Brussels centre): delivery and lease started in June 2020
    • ZIN (Brussels, North area): building and environmental permits delivered in March 2020
    • Quatuor (Brussels, North area): after closure of the half-year, signature of an additional lease of 3,950 m² with a major corporate client, actually pre-let for 49%
    • Paradis Express (Liège): 100% pre-let more than a year before delivery
    1. Acquisition:
      • After the close of the half-year, integration in the portfolio of the Loi 52 building ( 6,800 m², Brussels, Leopold district) to complete the redevelopment project of the Joseph 2 - Loi 44 site
  • Coworking (6% of rental income):
    1. Opening of coworking space Bailli (Brussels, centre)
    1. Occupancy rate of mature spaces of 79%
  • Financial structure:
    1. Stable and solid Loan-to-Value ratio of 40.2%
    1. Financing needs covered until the end of the year 2021
  • EPRA earnings outlook and dividend forecast:
    1. Little impact of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis on the results of the first half of the 2020 fiscal year
  1. Increase of the outlook of EPRA earnings for the year: estimated at around €2.80 per share
  1. Dividend forecast for the year: based on EPRA earnings estimated at €2.80 per share, a minimum of €2.24 per share

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ...............................................................................................................................................................................................

1

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT ......................................................................................................................................

7

PROPERTY REPORT ....................................................................................................................................................................................................

8

OFFICE PROPERTY MARKETS ...................................................................................................................................................................................

18

FINANCIAL REPORT ................................................................................................................................................................................................

22

EPRA BEST PRACTICES .........................................................................................................................................................................................

28

BEFIMMO ON THE STOCK MARKET ........................................................................................................................................................................

30

INFORMATION TO THE SHAREHOLDERS ................................................................................................................................................................

32

CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .............................................................................................................................

34

STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT ......................................................................................................................................

48

STATEMENT .....................................................................................................................................................................

50

STATEMENT BY PERSONS RESPONSIBLE .................................................................................................................................................................

51

RISK FACTORS ..................................................................................................................................................................

52

APPENDICES.....................................................................................................................................................................

69

APPENDIX 1: CONCLUSIONS OF THE REAL-ESTATEEXPERT COORDINATOR ........................................................................................................

70

ANNEXE 2 : GLOSSARY OF THE REAL-ESTATEINDICATORS ..................................................................................................................................

72

ANNEXE 3 : ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES ........................................................................................................................................

73

ANNEXE 4 : TABLES OF THE EPRA INDICATORS ..................................................................................................................................................

77

The Board of Directors met on 23 July 2020 to prepare the consolidated half-yearly financial statements as at 30 June 2020.

Consolidation basis:

The Befimmo businesses are presented in this Half-yearly Financial Report by business sector (real-estate operator and coworking). The results presented in € per share are calculated based on the average number of shares not held by the group as at 30 June 2020. It concerns 27,052,443 shares.

Real-estate and financial indicators:

The definitions of Befimmo's real-estate indicators are described in Appendix 2 to the Half-yearly Financial Report 2020. They are identified in a footnote the first time they occur. Befimmo has fully committed to standardising its financial and social-responsibility reporting - with a view to improving the quality and comparability of the information - by adopting the EPRA reporting guidelines.

Alternative Performance Measures :

The Alternative Performance Measures (APM) guidelines of the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) have been applicable since 3 July 2016. The APMs used in this press release are identified in a footnote the first time they occur. The full list of APMs, with their definitions, purpose and relevant reconciliation tables are set out in Appendix 3 and Appendix 4 to this press release and are published on Befimmo's website (www.befimmo.be).

The first half of fiscal year 2020 was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the whole world at all levels.

In these exceptional circumstances, Befimmo's attention is focused first and foremost on the health and safety of its staff, customers and all other stakeholders, while safeguarding the Group's business and the continuity of the services it provides to its customers. Since the beginning of March, Befimmo has regularly informed its customers and implemented measures to protect their health and safety. After a period of compulsory teleworking, customers have been returning to their offices in increasing numbers since mid-May.

The results for the first half of 2020, scarcely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, indicate a robustness and a good performance. This Half-Yearly Financial Report includes an inventory of the current estimated impact of the crisis on Befimmo's various activities. In these times of crisis, Befimmo's fundamentals (a high occupancy rate, long duration of leases and first-class tenants) provide a solid operational base.

This unprecedented crisis is accelerating the evolution of the world of work. In future, office environments will be used in a different way, mainly for collective efficiency. After the world's largest teleworking experiment, there will be an increasing need for a new attractive, flexible and adaptable working environment.

The long-term impact on office demand is still uncertain and it is likely that many companies will be looking more carefully at their costs and at flexibility. A new balance between an increase in the number of m² needed for social distancing and a reduction in the number of m² linked to the increase in teleworking has yet to be defined. Befimmo is ready to respond to these two contradictory trends thanks to the quality of its assets and its range of offers covering solutions going from long term leases to flexible contracts.

A global study by Cushman and Wakefield1 confirms these trends and concludes that, in future, 50% of the workforce will work in an ecosystem of workplaces with a balance between the office, home and other places. The central hub of a company will always

remain the heart of its activities. Decentralised secondary hubs will complement its ecosystem.

Therefore, the joint offer or "hybrid offer" of Befimmo and Silversquare, ranging from the traditional office to the full coworking building and a mix of both solutions, meets these needs and allows customers to combine several innovative workspace solutions that promote creativity and networking in a BeLux network. Users will benefit from flexibility in terms of duration of their contract, workspace (they will easily occupy less or more space depending on their needs) and meeting facilities. They will be able to move from place to place according to their preferences and work schedule. In fact, in recent months the commercial teams of Befimmo have noticed growing interest among customers in this kind of solution, and Befimmo and Silversquare are well placed to respond to it.

The crisis has also demonstrated the importance of digitisation. This digital transformation is one of the priorities of Befimmo's R&D activities, with the goal of providing new tools to improve the user experience.

To continue this evolution and transformation, Befimmo concluded a partnership with Co.Station in June 2020 and has become its privileged real-estate partner and will lead the innovative "smart building" track. Co.station is a unique platform for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The real-estate operator business was scarcely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis during the first half.

Indeed, Befimmo let or renegotiated nearly

33,500 m², an increase on the 20,000 m² signed in 2019 (excluding the ZIN transaction which involved 70,000 m² of office space).

Befimmo has concluded an agreement with the Buildings Agency for the extension of the lease of the Poelaert building (Brussels centre) for a fixed 9-year term from 19 December 2021. The agreement also provides for the early termination (full or partial) of 10

1 The Future of Workplace, Cushman & Wakefield, May 2020.

leases in small Fedimmo buildings located in Belgian provinces (in 2020 and in 2021), in return for compensations. As planned in its strategy and outlook, Befimmo will sell these buildings. The economic results on this operation during the quarter amounts to some €14 million. The impact of this operation on EPRA earnings in 2020, 2021 and 2022 is neutral. The IRR of the Poelaert building at 30 June 2020 is 7.1%.

In these times of crisis, Befimmo's fundamentals provide a solid operational base. Accordingly, the spot occupancy rate of the properties available for lease is 93.6% at 30 June 2020 (compared with 94.4% at the end of 2019). The weighted average duration of the leases (until the next expiry) is 7.2 years, and 59% of income comes from long leases with Belgian and European public institutions. The remainder is spread among tenants from various sectors, including large companies, while a very limited share comes from the retail sector (1% of consolidated rental income).

Befimmo is aware of the challenges that some of its customers are facing and is monitoring the situation responsibly on a case-by-case basis, granting rent deferrals in some cases. At 15 July 2020, 98% of the rent due for the first half of the fiscal year has been collected, this percentage is in line with last year's percentage at the same date, and a limited proportion of the arrears is directly related to the COVID-19 crisis.

A full overview of rent collection and deferrals can be found on page 11 of the Report.

As proven in the past, Befimmo has always attached importance to the management of its development pipeline. Particular attention is paid to the analysis of the market before launching projects at risk of occupancy and to maximizing the pre-let rate before work begins. Currently, the pre-lettingrateof office projects amounted to 81%.

In Liège, construction of the Paradis Express eco- neighbourhood continues. Marketing of the project has been a great success. In 2020, Befimmo pre-let 3,100 m² to ONEM and 2,540 m² to Deloitte. All the office space under construction (21,000 m²) is therefore pre-let, after the residential part was sold in 2019. Paradis Express is scheduled for hand-over in

2021. The capital gain over the quarter as a result of these leases amounts to €15.3 million.

In the Quatuor building (Brussels North area), under construction, Befimmo signed (after the close of the half-year) a lease for 3,950 m² with a major corporate client. The Quatuor building is currently 49% pre-let. Even though no marketing visits could take place during lockdown, they resumed very quickly from mid-May and clear signs of interest in the building are being confirmed.

In June 2020, the Brederode Corner building

(6,700 m², Brussels centre) was handed over and the lease has commenced, generating an increase in value of approximately €5 million since the departure of the previous tenant.

After the sale of the Pavilion building in 2019, Befimmo intends to pursue during fiscal years 2020 and 2021 an active rotation policy of certain assets that have reached maturity, with a good prospect of crystallization of value, for an amount of at least €220 million.

After the closing of the first half, Befimmo acquired the Loi 52 building, intended to host, in the form of an Instit. BE-REIT, the entire project consisting of the buildings "Joseph 2", "Loi 52" (6,700 m², Brussels, Leopold district) and "Loi 44" (see page 13 of the Report).

The new "Bailli" space (7,200 m²) opened on

1 June 2020 in the Platinum building, located in the Brussels CBD (Louise district). The space, designed by a two Brussels artists, has four floors in this iconic building with an internal garden of 500 m². Even though the centre opened in the midst of the crisis, its occupancy rate is already 13%, far better than forecast.

Silversquare now operates seven coworking spaces in Brussels and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with a total space of 26,000 m².

Because of some of the waivers received during lockdown, the occupancy rate of the mature spaces was 79% as at 30 June 2020. Since June, members are returning gradually, and Silversquare estimates that it can return to normal occupancy by the end of the

year. The growing need for flexibility among corporate customers will support demand.

In the first half of 2020, Silversquare's turnover was €4.0 million.

The recovery rate for monthly invoices issued for the first half of the year was 99%.

Befimmo and Silversquare are continuing to develop the Belux network of connected working environments. The expansion of the Europe space (from 2,800 m² to 4,600 m²) is currently under way. The expansion of the Stéphanie space (from 2,100 m² to 3,800 m²) is also planned in 2020. Before expansion, these spaces were fully occupied.

The pipeline is presented on page 16 of this Report.

Thanks to Silversquare's activity, still low in consolidated revenues until 2023, Befimmo has been able to complete its range of offers and services and thus meet the demands for flexibility and community that will be crucial in tomorrow's world of work. Silversquare's contribution to consolidated revenues will increase in line with the development plan.

The consolidated net asset value (group share)was €59.32 as at 30 June 2020. The fair value of the portfolio amounts to € 2,863.0 million compared to the value of € 2,788.6 million on 31 December 2019. Overall, values have not been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Historically, and due to the presence of the Belgian and European institutions, the Brussels office market is more stable in times of crisis compared to other European cities.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 40.2%at

30 June 2020. Befimmo intends to maintain its LTV ratio to a level below 50% throughout the implementation of its development pipeline. In addition to value crystallization, asset rotation should make it possible to fund projects in progress, ensure a capacity for growth, and even absorb any exceptional falls in value linked to the COVID-19 crisis.

The EPRA earnings of the real estate operator businessamounts to €1.57 per share, compared to

€1.71 per share as at 30 June 2019, mainly due to the effect of the private placement of shares carried out in December 2019 (see page 24 for a detailed analysis of the result).

The consolidated EPRA earnings (group share)amounts to € 1.53per share.

Following the uncertainties related to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of Befimmo decided, in May 2020, to withdraw the three-year EPRA earnings forecasts published in the 2019 Annual Financial Report. These uncertainties persist to this day.

The Board had also revised the EPRA earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year to an amount above € 2.70 per share. At constant perimeter and on the basis of the information known at the date of publication of this Report, Befimmo is confident to be able to announce that the projected EPRA earnings should amount to about € 2.80 per share.

Befimmo will propose a dividend of at least 80% of the EPRA earnings for the year, supplemented, as the case may be, by realised capital gains during the financial year in the framework of its asset rotation policy, i.e. for the 2020 financial year a minimum of €2.24 per share. The financial resources retained in the Company will contribute to ensuring the capital requirements useful for the development of its activities.

Befimmo has the intention to propose the distribution of the dividend in two phases (interim dividend in December and final dividend in May) and, as the case may be, in optional form.

The current crisis is characterised in particular by a significant fall in share prices.

The Befimmo share price is at a historically low level. At 30 June 2020, the Befimmo share closed at €39.85, a discount of 33% in relation to the net asset value.

This share price movement is in line with the average evolution of listed European office REIT's. As at

30 June 2020, the return on the Befimmo share price (-24.7%) since the year opened is in line with the movement of the EPRA office index (-24.3%).

None

2 In the sense that there are no events with an impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020.

BEFIMMO

AT A GLANCE.

Beﬁmmo, a Belgian Real-Estate Investment Trust (SIR-GVV),

is an investor and real-estate operator specialising in quality workspaces. These "Beﬁmmo Environments" are located in Brussels, in the main Belgian towns and cities and in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

With its subsidiary, Silversquare, Beﬁmmo develops a BeLux network of interconnected and ﬂexible workspaces.

As a Company that is human, a corporate citizen, and responsible, Beﬁmmo oﬀers its users inspiring workspaces and related services in buildings that are sustainable in terms of architecture, location and respect for the environment.

Its portfolio is worth some €2.9 billion and comprises 78 oﬃce buildings with space of about 1,000,000 m².

Beﬁmmo is listed on Euronext Brussels. At 30 June 2020, its market capitalisation was €1.1 billion. Beﬁmmo oﬀers its shareholders a solid dividend and a yield in line with its risk proﬁle.

By creating added value for its users,

Beﬁmmo also creates value for its shareholders.

TRENDS

Changing ways of working and living

Emergence of new technologies and digital revolution

Homeworking

Environment concerns

Mobility

Metropolisation

Flexibility

Work-life balance and well-being

Talent attraction

AXES

INTEGRATION

WORLD

USE OF

OUR 6 STRATEGIC

INTO THE CITY

OF WORK

RESSOURCES

MOBILITY

DIALOGUE

SETTING

AN EXAMPLE

BEFIMMO'S BUSINESS MODEL

Providing, places to work, meet, share and live

REAL-ESTATE OPERATORCOWORKING

Asset management

Asset

Workspace

& rotation

development

as a service

Proactive management

Future proof developments

Offering ﬂexibility

of quality workspace

to create value

community

with city center focus

in a low yielding

& services

in a Belux network

environment

SUSTAINABLE, INNOVATIVE APPROACH AND TENANT'S EMPOWERMENT ARE AT THE CENTER OF OUR STRATEGY

.INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

During the first half of the fiscal year, Befimmo contracted new leases and renewals for a surface area of 33,492 m², compared to the 19,830 m² contracted during the same period in fiscal year 2019 (excluding rental of the office part of the 70,000 m² ZIN project).

  1. Poelaert (Brussels, centre) : agreement with the Buildings Agency for the extension of the lease of the Poelaert building for a fixed 9-year term from 19 December 2021. The agreement also provides for the early termination (full or partial) of 10 leases in small Fedimmo buildings located in Belgian provinces (in 2020 and in 2021), with compensation. As planned in its strategy and outlook, Befimmo will sell these buildings. The economic result on this operation during the quarter amounts to some €14 million. The impact of this operation on EPRA earnings in 2020, 2021 and

2022 is neutral. The IRR of the Poelaert building at 30 June 2020 is 7.1%.

  1. Axento (Grand Duchy de Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Kirchberg) : signature of several lease extensions (5,000 m²);
    1. Blue Tower (Brussels, Louise district) : signature of lease renewals (1,000 m²) and new leases (1,300 m²);
    1. Paradis Express (Liège) : 3,100 m² pre-let to the ONEM and 2,540 m² to Deloitte. The project is therefore entirely pre-let, one year before delivery. The capital gain over the quarter as a result of these leases for the quarter amounts to €15.3 million;
  1. Quatuor (Brussels, North area) : 3,950 m² pre-let to a major corporate client. The Quatuor is currently pre-let for 49%.

On account of the lockdown, new expressions of interest were limited during the first half of fiscal year 2020. Sales visits have resumed since mid-May and some negotiations already under way before the lockdown have been concluded. The take-up of space was generally not impacted by the COVID-19 crisis over the half-year. However, prospective tenants are even more demanding in terms of quality, location, services and flexibility. Given the quality of its portfolio and the flexibility of the "hybrid offering", Befimmo and Silversquare are well placed to meet those needs.

3 In accordance with the definitions, leases are not reflected in the real estate indicators until the lease has started.

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

"Spot" occupancy rate of properties available for lease(a)

93.6%

94.4%

EPRA Vacancy Rate(b)

3.6%

4.1%

  1. This is a real-estate indicator. For more information, please refer to Appendix 2 of this Report.
  2. This is an EPRA indicator. For more information, please consult the chapter "EPRA Best Practices"

The change in the occupancy rate is mainly related to a "one off" item (i.e. the reclassification of the 6 Fedimmo buildings in the "properties held for sale" category) and the termination of leases in the Central Gate building. These floors are currently being renovated and 80% is already pre-let. In accordance with the definitions, future signed leases are not taken into account in the calculation of the occupancy rate.

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Weighted average duration of current leases up to next break(a)

7.2 years

7.1 years

Weighted average duration of current leases up to final expiry(a)

7.9 years

7.8 years

  1. This is a real-estate indicator. For more information, please refer to Appendix 2 of this Report.

In accordance with the definitions, future signed leases are not taken into account in the calculation of the occupancy rate.

4 The proportions are expressed on the basis of the gross current rent from lease agreements as at 30 June 2020.

Weighted

Percentage of the

Public sector

average duration

gross current rent

Rating

up to next break

from lease

(in years)

agreements (in %)

Federal

47.8%

AA (rating S&P)

Flemish Region

2.1%

AA (rating Fitch)

Belgian public sector

8.8

49.9%

European Commission

3.6%

AAA (Rating S&P)

European Parliament

3.9%

AAA (Rating S&P)

Representations

1.5%

-

European public sector

4.6

9.0%

Total public-sector tenants

8.2

58.9%

Weighted

Percentage of the

Rating S&P

Private sector - top 5

average duration

gross current rent

up to next break

from lease

(in years)

agreements (in %)

Deloitte Services & Investments NV

5.7%

-

BNP Paribas and affiliated companies

5.0%

A+

Beobank (Crédit Mutuel Nord Europe)

2.5%

A+

Docler Holding

2.2%

-

McKinsey & Company

1.5%

-

Total private-sectortop-5 tenants

8.4

16.8%

Weighted

Percentage of the

Other tenants

average duration

gross current rent

up to next break

from lease

(in years)

agreements (in %)

±255 tenants

3.8

24.2%

Total of portfolio

7.2

100%

5 Rents for future years calculated on the basis of the present situation, assuming that each tenant leaves at the first break and that no further lease is agreed in relation to the current rent as at 30 June 2020.

Befimmo is aware of the challenges that some of its customers are facing and is monitoring the situation responsibly on a case-by-case basis. For tenants in the retail sector (accounting for some 1% of consolidated rental income), rent rebates were granted for the duration of the lockdown. For around 30 office tenants seriously affected by the crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, deferred payments were allowed for the second quarter and the rents were monthlyized. These rent deferrals currently amount to around €1.4 million.

As at 15 July 2020, some 98% of rents due for the first half of the fiscal year have been collected; this percentage is in line with the figure for the same date last year, and a limited proportion of late payments are directly related to the COVID-19 crisis.

As at 30 June 2020, the fair value of the portfolio was €2,863.0 million, as against €2,788.6 million as at 31 December 2019.

This change in value (excluding rights of use IFRS 16) incorporates:

  • the renovation or redevelopment (investments) works carried out in the portfolio;
  • the changes in fair value booked to the income statement (IAS 40).

At constant perimeter, the value of the portfolio (excluding the amount of investments) was stable during the first half of the fiscal year (change of +0.01% or €0.2 million).

Overall, values have not been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The change in value of -42.1% in the category "Properties held for sale" is related to the early termination of Fedimmo leases in return for compensation, which is more than offset by the capital gain of €24 million on the extension of the lease in the Poelaert building.

The experts point out that the valuations as at 30 June 2020 are reported on the basis of "significant valuation uncertainty" as provided for in the RICS guidelines7.

6

7

These values are established in application of the IAS 40 standard which requires investment properties to be booked at "fair value". The fair value of a building is its investment value, including registration fees and other transaction costs (also known as "deed-in-hands value") as calculated by an independent expert, minus a standard allowance of 10% (Flanders) or 12.5% (Wallonia and Brussels) for buildings with an investment value of less than €2.5 million, and 2.5% for buildings with an investment value of more than €2.5 million. This 2.5% allowance represents the average transaction costs actually paid in these transactions and is derived from an analysis by independent experts of a large number of transactions observed on the market. This accounting treatment is detailed in the press release issued by BeAMA on 8 February 2006 and confirmed in the press release of the BE-REIT Association of 10 November 2016. This rule is also applied for determining the fair value of property located in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Royal Institute For Chartered Surveyors.

Proportion of

Offices

Change over the

portfolio(b)

Fair value

Fair value

half-year(a)

(30.06.2020)

(30.06.2020)

(31.12.2019)

(in %)

(in %)

(in € million)

(in € million)

Brussels CBD and similar(c)

1.1%

49.19%

1 408.2

1 346.1

Brussels decentralised

-1.3%

2.9%

82.9

83.2

Brussels periphery

-0.9%

4.2%

120.6

121.1

Flanders

-3.0%

15.4%

441.6

474.9

Wallonia

0.9%

8.1%

232.5

230.6

Luxembourg city

2.1%

4.9%

141.5

138.6

Properties available for lease

0.1%

84.8%

2 427.4

2 394.5

Properties that are being constructed or

developed for own account in order to be

1.2%

14.8%

424.4

394.1

leased

Investment properties(d)

0.3%

99.6%

2 851.7

2 788.6

Properties held for sale

-42.1%(e)

0.4%

11.2

0.0

Total

0.0%

100.0%

2 863.0

2 788.6

    1. The change over the semester is the change in fair value between 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 (excluding the amount of investments).
  2. The proportion of portfolio is calculated on the basis of the fair value of the portfolio as at 30 June 2020.
  3. Including the Brussels airport zone, in which the Gateway building is situated.
  4. Excluding rights of use IFRS 16.
  5. The change in value of -42.1% in the category "Properties held for sale" is related to the early termination of Fedimmo leases in return for compensation, which is more than offset by the capital gain of €24 million on the extension of the lease in the Poelaert building.

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Gross initial yield on properties available for lease (a)

5.2%

5.4%

Gross potential yield on properties available for lease (a)

5.5%

5.6%

Gross initial yield on investment properties

4.5%

4.6%

EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY)

4.7%

4.9%

EPRA Topped-up NIY

5.0%

5.1%

  1. Taking into account the properties that are being constructed or developed for own account in order to be leased, but excluding the IFRS 16 rights of use.

8 The proportions are expressed on the basis of the fair value of the investment properties as at 30 June 2020.

Over the first half of the fiscal year, Befimmo invested €74.1 millionin its portfolio. The main renovation and construction projects are listed in the table below. All projects have a BREEAM "Excellent" or "Outstanding" certification in the Design phase.

As proven in the past, Befimmo has always attached importance to the management of its development pipeline. Particular attention is paid to the analysis of the market before launching projects at risk of occupancy and to maximizing the pre-let rate before work begins. Currently, the pre-lettingrate9of office projects amounted to 81%.

Projected return

Occupied

Total investment

%

Completion

on investment

(in € million)

Completion(a)

date

(including land)

Committed ongoing main projects

Paradis Express

> 6%

100% pre-let

54

29%

2021

3 800 m² coworking

Quatuor

> 5.3%

49% pre-let

170(b)

51%

2021

7 000 m² coworking

ZIN

±4.3%

411

14%

(on all functions)

Offices

100% pre-let

2023

Coworking & sport

5 000 m² coworking

2024

Hotel

Negotiation in progress

2024

Residential

Commercialisation in 2023

2024

Ongoing main projects to be committed

PLXL

Targeted return of

-

49

-

2023

±6%

(re)development

Targeted return of

-

60

-

2024

Joseph 2 - Loi 44 & 52

±5%

(re)development

Targeted return of

-

37

-

2024

Pachéco

±5%

WTC 4

- Development in case of pre-letting

140

-

Implementation

of the permit

  1. Costs spent/total investment (excluding land).
  2. The increase in the estimated cost of the Quatuor project corresponds mainly to additional investments to enhance the qualities of the building that will lead to an improved rental situation.

For more information on these projects, please consult pages 57 and 58 of the Annual Financial Report 2019 (www.befimmo.be).

Since the publication of the Annual Financial Report, Befimmo has completed preparations for the expiry of the leases10 in the Joseph 2 building (12,820 m², Brussels CBD, Léopold) and Pachéco building (5,770 m², Brussels CBD, centre). Befimmo is preparing two new innovative projects for these strategic locations.

In 2019, it bought the Loi 44 building (6,290 m²) and recently acquired the Loi 52 building (6,800 m²) in its portfolio. The location of these buildings, adjoining the Joseph 2 building, offers significant potential for value creation. On the site, a new complex (approx. 30,000 m²) will be developed, with an address on Rue de la Loi, which will be able to meet the needs of institutional occupants looking for quality new working environments by 2024.

The redevelopment project for the Pachéco building will be multifunctional (approx. 12,500 m²) in an exceptional city- centre location.

These projects are in line with Befimmo's six strategic axes including mobility, integration in the city, use of resources, etc.

Befimmo pays particular attention to the decrease of the weight of its portfolio in the North area of Brussels, now that a firm 18-year lease has been signed and the permits have been delivered for the ZIN project. The construction of the ZIN project will be able to start very soon.

  1. Calculated on the office portion of ongoing committed projects, excluding coworking.
  2. Expiry of the lease on the Joseph 2 building in 2021 and expiry of the lease on the Pachéco building in 2021 at the earliest.

COVID-19 is having a delayed effect on Befimmo's EPRA earnings (up to 2022-2024) since the hand-over of the Quatuor, ZIN and Paradis Express projects will suffer a delay, currently estimated at around 6 months, and an increase of their cost.

Spaces

Surface

Location

Silversquare Bailli

7 200 m²

Louise district, Brussels CDB

Silversquare Europe

4 100 m²

Leopold district, Brussels CDB

Silversquare Louise

3 300 m²

Louise district, Brussels CDB

Silversquare Luxembourg

2 200 m²

Railway station district,

Luxembourg city, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Silversquare Stéphanie

2 100 m²

Leopold district, Brussels CDB

Silversquare Triomphe

4 300 m²

University district, Brussels decentralised

Silversquare Zaventem

2 600 m²

Brussels periphery

Total

26 000 m²

The new "Bailli" space (7,200 m²) has opened on 1 June 2020 in the Platinum building, located in the Brussels CBD (Louise district). The space, designed by a two Brussels artists, occupies four floors in this iconic building with an internal garden of 500 m² available for coworking. Even though the Bailli centre opened in the midst of the crisis, its occupancy rate is already 13%, way better than forecast.

Silversquare now operates seven coworking spaces in Brussels and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The coworking business accounted for about 6% of Befimmo's consolidated rental income as at 30 June 2020. While the proportion of coworking activity in consolidated income will remain relatively low by 2023, the attractiveness and flexibility of the Befimmo and Silversquare "hybrid offering" are essential elements of tomorrow's world of work.

Base 100

Turnover

100

Rent

-32

Taxes/charges

-18

Human ressources

-10

Operating expenses

-13

EBITDA

27

Investments (annualised)

-10

Contribution (before structure costs)

17

The implementation of Silversquare's development plan should lead to a positive contribution to EPRA earnings from 2022 onwards.

Number of

Number of

Occupancy rate

occupied desks

available desks

(A/B)

(A)

(B)

« Mature » coworking spaces a)

511

645

79%

All coworking spaces

1 443

2 848

51%

  1. A space is considered as mature after 3 years of existence.

After a boost to its reputation during lockdown, the occupancy rate of the mature spaces was 79% as at 30 June 2020. The recent openings of the "Zaventem" and "Bailli" centres have an impact on the occupancy rate of all coworking spaces, which stood at 51% as at 30 June 2020. It should be noted that the perimeter of mature and total spaces changes from period to period due to the fact that Silversquare is in a period of development.

Since June, members are returning gradually, and Silversquare estimates that it can return to normal occupancy by the end of the year. The growing need for flexibility among corporate customers will sustain demand.

With the aim of cementing members' loyalty, the membership fees for "fully flex" and for "dedicated desks" in the "open space" of the coworking centres (0.4% of consolidated rental income) were cancelled for the month of April. Furthermore, specific concessions are granted on a case-by-case basis according to the situation of the members concerned.

The recovery rate for monthly invoices issued for the first half is 99%.

69% of revenues for the half-year are generated in "private offices" used by small and medium sized companies which have a higher resilience potential than "flex desks".

Befimmo and Silversquare continue the development of the Belux network of connected work environments.

The coworking spaces planned in the buildings of the Befimmo portfolio are generally fitted out by Befimmo (as real- estate operator) and handed over to Silversquare as "turnkey" premises. Silversquare (as coworking operator) invests in the furniture and IT for these spaces. For the spaces provided in third-party buildings, Silversquare invests in the fitting-out as well as in furniture and IT.

In the first half of 2020, Silversquare invested € 3.0 million in its spaces. Befimmo (real estate operator) has invested €0.3 million in 2020 in the ongoing project (Central Gate) delivered turnkey.

The extension of the Europe space (from 2,300 m² to 4,600 m²) is currently ongoing. The extension of the "Stéphanie" space (from 2,100 m² to 3,800 m²) is also planned for 2020. Before extensions, these spaces were 100% occupied.

Current pipeline until 2022

Spaces

Surface - committed

Surface - not

Total surface

committed

Extensions 2020

+ 2 000 m²

Portfolio end 2020

28 000 m²

28 000 m²

New openings 2021

+ 20 000 m²(a)

+ 4 100 m²

Portfolio end 2021

48 000 m²

4 100 m²

52 100 m²

New openings 2022

+ 3 800 m²(b)

+ 10 000 m²

Portfolio end 2022

51 800 m²

14 100 m²

65 900 m²

  1. Quatuor, Central Gate and Flanders.
  2. Paradis Express

PARTNERSHIP WITH CO.STATION

In June 2020, Beﬁmmo announced its new partnership with Co.Station

and becomes its privileged real-estate partner. Co.Station is a unique innovation and entrepreneurship platform. Beﬁmmo will also be one of the founding partners

of the "co.building" innovation ecosystem, to be launched by Co.Station later this year.

This ecosystem will support more than 30 companies in designing intelligent and sustainable buildings together, placing environmental quality at the heart of housing and the workplace. This dialogue will bring many opportunities with it for Beﬁmmo, because it is going to be a cutting-edge ecosystem open to themes, such as mobility, integration in the city, use of resources, etc., that have been built into our strategy since long.

www.beﬁmmo.be/en/news/beﬁmmo-partnering-costation

www.co-station.com

COVID 19 : EXCEPTIONAL TIMES ASK

FOR EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES

1 TEAM

1. Change management and well-being Regular virtual contacts Increased digital communication tools

Tips & tricks and protocols for WFH and WLB

Additional virtual social activities

Training

Additional IT and logistics support for home oﬃces Speciﬁc integration process for new recruits

2. Crisis team

Crisis management and crisis communication team to ensure daily/weekly follow-up of the business impact of the crisis

2 CLIENTS

1. Increased virtual contacts

2. Regular mailings

  1. Protocols
    (COVID- 19 case detection)
  2. Safety measures and guidelines
  3. Responsible and case by case monitoring
    of the ﬁnancial situation

3 OTHER STAKEHOLDERS

1. Investor community :

Regular updates on business impact and measures taken

Monitoring of share price

2. Sponsoring :

Fund raising for the Red Cross of Auderghem (€7,000)

with sport challenge to replace their annual sticker sale

4 LESSONS LEARNED

1. Resilience and ﬂexibility of the Beﬁmmo team. | 2. Strategy: acceleration of the evolution of our ways of working and living, the further development of Beﬁmmo's current positioning and 6 strategic axes is key. | 3. Agility

and Change Management. | 4. Acceleration of team training to support/boost the business & digital transformation. | 5. Continuous improvement of the internal team functioning van het interne team. | 6. Internal questionnaire regarding COVID-19 to continue to innovate and improve.

All of the following information, covering Brussels and Luxembourg, comes from Cushman & Wakefield's databases, analyses and market reports on 30 June 2020.

The Brussels office market relates to the area covered by the Brussels-Capital Region in the administrative sense of the term, along with part of Flemish Brabant and part of Walloon Brabant, which form the economic hinterland of Brussels. This area has a population of some 1,850,000 and provides more than a million jobs.

Take-up during the first half of the year amounted to 128,000 m², a sharp drop in relation to the 344,000 m² recorded for the first half of 2019. 2020 has also seen a drop in the number of transactions in relation to last year. So far in 2020, there have been 136 transactions on the Brussels office market, as against 187 in the first half of 2019. We would recall that a drop in rental activity was expected this year after the remarkable take-up in 2019, but the drop was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the containment measures that ensued.

The major transactions so far include:

  • 30,000 m² taken up by the European Commission in The One (Leopold district);
  • 14,200 m² taken up in Commerce 46 (Leopold district) by ING Bank;
  • 5,900 m² rented by ACP in the MCE Center (Louise district).

The public sector (European Union, Belgian federal, regional and local governments) contributed about 55,000 m² of take-up this year, 50% down on the first half of 2019. The European Union is so far contributing more than 23% of take-up following the lease in The One tower, the largest transaction of 2020. The private sector accounts for nearly 57% of take-up, compared with 66% in the first half of 2019 and 68% in 2018.

The take-up from coworking is falling back after dynamic growth over the past three years. Only one transaction was recorded in 2020; the lease of 2,300 m² by Frame 21 in the G building of the Corporate Village (Airport periphery). While the business began to develop in 2017, it was in 2018 and 2019 that the sector grew strongly in Brussels, owing partly to the arrival of new providers (national and international). Specifically, more than 78,000 m² were let (in 17 transactions) in 2018 and more than 60,000 m² (a further 17 transactions) in 2019. Note that most of the transactions that took place in 2018 and 2019 were in the form of pre-letting. This, combined with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, could explain the slowdown in take-up this year.

With its multiple coworking brands, the IWG group (approx. 58,000 m² in Brussels) is the largest operator in Brussels, followed by Silversquare (approx. 43,000 m² in Brussels). The coworking market in Brussels currently accounts for some 1.3% of office stock, a proportion that is in line with the European average (excluding the United Kingdom).

Since the start of the year, some 94,000 m² of office space have been handed over onto the Brussels market. Recent hand-overs include the Manhattan Center (45% occupied) in the North area, the Allianz Tower (Mobius I) (100%

occupied) in the North area, the Spectrum (approx. 80% occupied) in the city centre and the Brederode Corner (100% occupied) also in the city centre.

Some 556,000 m² of new developments (speculative and pre-let) are currently under construction with an expected hand-over date between 2020 and 2022. The biggest developments partly at risk launched in 2020 and 2021 include the Multi-Tower (42,000 m² in the city centre, 17,000 m² of which are pre-let), the Gare Maritime building (45,000 m², 50% of which are pre-let in the Tour & Taxis district), the Copernicus (13,000 m² in the Leopold district), Mobius II² in the North area) and the Quatuor (62,000 m² in the North area) where Beobank has already pre-let 22,000 m² and Silversquare 7,000 m².

Other developments will join them in the coming years; the Networks NOR building (13,000 m² in the North area), Bel 9 (7,000 m² in the Leopold district), and the TVR building (23,000 m² in the North area).

All of these developments are attracting interest from tenants and should be at least partially pre-let before hand- over. This confirms that tenants are seeking quality and accessibility.

Vacancies are continuing to fall, to 7.6% in the first half of the year, from 7.98% at the end of 2018. The vacancy rate is currently at one of its lowest levels on record. Despite stabilising between 2019 and 2020, the vacancy rate on the market could see a slight increase in the near future when new partially empty office space is handed over. The rate of vacancies in Grade A buildings (less than 5 years old) is 8% and are found mainly in the Manhattan Center, Phoenix and Allianz Tower buildings.

Prime rents rose at the end of 2018 and again during the second quarter of 2019, reaching a record high of €320/m²/year. The scarcity of available quality space and the confidence of some owners in being able to earn high rents contributed to this significant price rise. Prime rents were not affected by the economic slowdown (owing to COVID-19) and are holding at €320/m²/year. Weighted average rents, on the other hand, are at the highest level ever seen (around €190/m²/year across the entire Brussels market). This is partly explained by the lack of transactions and by major transactions in Grade A buildings (The One and Commerce 46, for example). Prime rent in the North area has remained stable this year at €220/m²/year. It is interesting that the gap between the CBD sub-markets (outside the Midi district) is narrowing.

As a consequence of the buildings recently coming onto the market or being handed over, and the scarce availability of Grade A space, prime rents could reach €325/m²/year by the end of 2021.

Investments in offices attained a volume of €2.4 billion in Brussels so far for the year 2020. This is the highest investment volume ever recorded. This includes the historic transaction on the Finance Tower (sold for around €1.3 billion). Nevertheless, 45 transactions, the largest number of transactions ever recorded in a single half-year, were recorded in the first half of 2020. Note that most of the transactions were initiated before the pandemic and were completed in the first half, again reflecting the strong momentum observed over the past two years. The effect of the epidemic on the investment market was felt mainly during the second quarter, in which there were 16 transactions totalling €340 million, including the sale of the Silver Tower for more than €200 million. Note, however, that most (80%) of the volume of investment in the Brussels office market comes from foreign investors. This means that Brussels is maintaining its strong position as a more stable investment choice for major foreign investors in relation to cities such as London, Paris and Frankfurt. We find not only that the appetite of foreign investors for the Brussels market remains high, but that there is still interest in all types of office products, both buildings with long-term leases and value-added products, although these are the preference of local investors. Investor profiles obviously differ, but there is still clear interest everywhere.

Investments in office buildings in Brussels and the region together account for almost 70% of total investment volumes in 2020 in Belgium. In second place came retirement homes, with investments of more than 300 million euros, followed by the industrial segment (8%) and then retail (7%).

Prime yields continue to be compressed as a result of the European Central Bank's policy of low interest rates and of competition among investors for the best products. At present, prime yields for buildings with 6/9-year leases are around 4.00% as a result of strong demand and activity before the COVID-19 pandemic. Long-term prime yield has been slightly compressed at 3.50%. There are still many investment transactions in the pipeline, but activity could slow as banks are more cautious about lending, which could entail a higher borrowing cost and lower LTV, resulting in a slight increase in yields.

During the first half of 2020, there were 117,000 m² of take-up (88 transactions), slightly below the average of

120,000 m² over 3 years. It may be too early to be certain, but so far the health crisis has had a limited effect on rental activity on the Luxembourg office market.

The most significant transactions of the year include:

  • 16,700 m² by the Ministry of Finance in the Ikaros building (Airport district);
  • 10,500 m² taken up by Intesa Sanpaolo (new HQ) in the Cloche d'Or;
  • 9,600 m² taken up by Baloise in the Wooden building in Leudelange;
  • 8,000 m² purchased for own occupation by Schroders & Associés in the Cloche d'Or;
  • 8,000 m² purchased for own occupation by Arendt Services (new HQ) in Hamm.

The private sector accounted for about 85% of take-up, stimulated by the banking and financial sector (31%) and business services (20%).

In 2020, some 207,000 m² have so far been handed over in Luxembourg, notably thanks to the hand-overs of the KAD - Phase II project (160,000 m²) in the Kirchberg, the Luxite park in Leudelange (12,000 m²) and the Altitude - La Paz building (8,000 m²) also in Leudelange.

For the rest of 2020 and 2021, more than 202,000 m² of space is under construction in Luxembourg. Over 128,000 m² of these projects are already pre-let. There is a relatively limited number of speculative projects since they account for only 74,000 m² in a particularly dynamic market.

Note however that almost 300,000 m² are on the drawing board (with hand-over expected by 2024), and could fill up the speculative pipeline in the coming months, owing in particular to the healthy market in Luxembourg.

The Luxembourg market has one of the lowest vacancy rates in Europe, at around 3,2% at the end of the first half of 2020. The vacancy rate has been in constant decline since 2010, when it was close to 8%.

Today, there are significant differences between districts, since the CBD, the Kirchberg, Esch-Belval and Hamm have a vacancy rate below 2% while in the decentralised districts it is around 7.5%.

Despite the pandemic and the arrival of new partially empty office buildings, the vacancy rate in the whole of Luxembourg should stay very low over the coming months.

With the combined effect of a low vacancy rate and rising take-up, prime rents are logically under pressure. Occupants are seeking the best locations and buildings. These factors have driven up prime rents to €51/m²/month (over €600/m²/year) in the CBD, the highest level ever seen in Luxembourg. And future rises cannot be ruled out. The Kirchberg has also seen an increase in prime rents; from €37 to €38/m²/month. Prime rents held stable at €31/m²/month in the Cloche d'Or, €28.5/m²/month in the Decentralised area and €25.5/m²/ month in the periphery.

The office investment market was worth €350 million in the first half of 2020, more or less in line with the 5-year average. Most transactions in 2020 were already planned before the health crisis. Although the effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the office market are not yet fully measurable, they appear to be relatively moderate, and there is still a clear demand for investment.

All sectors combined, the Luxembourg investment market attracted more than €455 million. The office sector dominates the investment market and accounts for nearly 77% of investment volume.

Prime rates held steady at 3.75% (in the CBD) after compression in most sub-markets in the first half (which reflected strong demand and activity before lockdown), but could further increase as a result of adverse financing conditions.

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Number of shares issued

28 445 971

28 445 971

Number of shares not held by the group

27 052 443

27 052 443

Average number of shares not held by the group during the period = calculation basis

27 052 443

25 676 219

(in € per share)

(in € million)

Number of shares not

held by the group

Net asset value as at 31 December 2019 (group share)

59.29

1 603.9

27 052 443

Final dividend of the 2019 fiscal year (distributed in May 2020)

-23.3

Net result (group share) as at 30 June 2020

24.7

Other elements of comprehensive income -

-.3

actuarial gains and losses on pension obligations

Valuation of the put option held by minority shareholders, net of

- 0.4

profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Net asset value as at 30 June 2020 (group share)

59.32

1 604.7

27 052 443

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

EPRA NAV (in € per share) (groupshare)

61.42

60.80

EPRA NNNAV (in € per share) (groupshare)

58.33

58.54

The calculation methods of the EPRA NAV and NNNAV are detailed on page 80 of this Report.

(in € million)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Investment and held for sale properties

2 909.5

2 814.8

Other assets

103.0

97.4

Total assets

3 012.5

2 912.3

Shareholders' equity

1 604.7

1 603.9

Financial debts

1 203.6

1 134.7

non current

908.3

637.6

current(a)

295.3

497.2

Other debts

204.2

173.6

Total equity & liabilities

3 012.5

2 912.3

LTV

40.2%

39.0%

  1. According to IAS 1, the commercial paper needs to be recorded as a current liability. It is important to note that the Company has confirmed bank lines in excess of one year as a back-up for the commercial paper.

Compared with the first half-year of 2019, the scope changed mainly following the granting of a leasehold on the Pavilion building in April 2019, the private placement and the optional stock dividend of December 2019, and the resulting increase of 1,473,229 in the number of shares outstanding. The average number of shares not held by the group amounts to 27,052,443 as at 30 June 2020.

(in € thousand)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Net rental result

69 384

69 482

Net rental result excluding spreading

69 205

68 541

Spreading of gratuities/concessions

179

941

Net property charges(a)

-7 523

-6 689

Property operating result

61 861

62 793

Corporate overheads

-8 473

-7 078

Other operating income & charges

- 179

- 917

Operating result before result on portfolio

53 209

54 798

Operating margin(a)

76.7%

78.9%

Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties

-

10 317

Net property result(a)

53 209

65 116

Financial result (excl. changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities)(a)

-10 177

-12 907

Taxes

- 839

- 762

Net result before changes in fair value of investment properties and financial assets

42 192

51 446

and liabilities(a)

Changes in fair value of investment properties

73

77 430

Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

-16 673

-28 322

Changes in fair value of investment properties & financial assets and liabilities

-16 601

49 108

Net result

25 591

100 555

Net result (in € per share)

0.95

3.93

EPRA earnings (in € per share)

1.57

1.71

(a) This is an Alternative Performance Measure. For more information, please consult Appendix 3 to this Report.

The total net rental result is stable (-0.1%) in relation to the same period last year. This is explained by the combined effect of the receipt of compensation and rent increases, offset by the absence of compensation received in 2019 and the loss of income linked to the granting in 2019 of a 99-year leasehold on the Pavilion building. The like-for-like net rental result is down -2.8% compared with last year, following renegotiations and the expiry of leases in various buildings, notably in the CBD. Note that two floors in the Central Gate building were vacated during the first half. Renovation work on these floors is under way and 80% of this floor space is already pre-let.

Net real-estate charges are up by €0.8 million. This rise is explained by an increase in agency commissions related to leases agreed during the half-year, and by an increase in rental charges and taxes.

EPRA like-for-like net rental growth was -1.2% as at 30 June 2020.

Overheads were €8.5 million as against €7.1 million for the same period last year. This change is due mainly to higher ICT costs and the expansion of the teams.

The operating result before result on portfolio was €53.2 million compared with €54.8 million the same period last year.

The financial result (excluding changes in the fair value of the financial assets and liabilities) was -€10.2 million as against -€12.9 million for the same period last year. The decrease in financial charges is related mainly to a capital loss on the restructuring of an assignment of credit linked to the sale of the Pavilion building recorded in 2019. The average (annualised) financing cost remains stable at 2.0% after it was secured over time.

The drop in the net result, to €25.6 million at 30 June 2020 from €100.6 million at 30 June 2019, is explained mainly by the stability of the fair value of the investment properties (€0.07 million) compared to a positive variation of €77.4 million in the first half of last year.

EPRA earnings were €42.5 million as against €43.8 million for the same period last year. EPRA earnings per share were €1.57 in relation to €1.71 as at 30 June 2019, mainly due to the dilutive effect of the private placement of 1,266,300 shares completed in December 2019. The net result per share amounted to €0.95, compared with €3.93 per share for the same period last year.

The turnover of the coworking business was €4.0 million over the half-year, compared to €3.4 million for the same period last year. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the growth in turnover at the end of June is below expectations. The contribution of the coworking activity to the consolidated EPRA earnings is negative at € 0.04 per share. This is explained by the fact that the activity is in a development phase in an economic context penalized by the COVID-19 crisis.

Consolidated net rental result was €72.9 million, stable compared to the same period last year. The net result (group share) was €24.7 million. The consolidated EPRA earnings per share were €1.53 per share as against €1.72 at

30 June 2019.

  • Confirmed credit facilities for a total amount of €1,457 million (72% of which were bank loans), €1,152 million of which were in use. The volume of unused lines is determined on the basis of the Company's liquidity criteria, taking account of the maturities of the financing agreements and commitments planned for the coming years;
  • Use of the short-term commercial paper programme up to €280 million;
  • 94% of total borrowings at fixed rates (including IRS);
  • An average (annualised) financing cost (including hedging margin and costs) of 2.0% for the first 6 months of the year, stable compared to 2.0% as at 31 December 2019;
  • A weighted average duration of the debt of 4.8 years (as against 4.4 years as at 31 December 2019);
  • A debt ratio of 43.9% (compared with 42.7% as at 31 December 2019);
  • An LTV ratio of 40.2% (compared with 39.0% as at 31 December 2019);
  • A hedge ratio11 of 95.7% (compared with 102.3% as at 31 December 2019).
  • Renewal of financing for €75 million for a 6 year period;
  • Extension of bank financing of €100 million for a year, with annual extension options for up to 3 additional years;
  • Extension of bank financing of €35 million for a 6 year period, starting in June 2021;
  • New bank financing of €100 million for a 4 year period;
  • Increase by €30 million of a bank line for managing short-term needs, arranged for an indefinite period but which can be terminated with 23 months' notice.

In this uncertain context due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continued working to strengthen its financial structure. All other things being equal, the Company has covered its financing needs until the end of the year 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tensions on the financial markets. Spreads on the debt markets have increased significantly. The impact of this development on Befimmo is limited by means of the duration of the financing in place.

Moreover, the short-term commercial paper market is also experiencing tensions resulting in lower volumes of investment and higher margins. All of Befimmo's short-term commercial paper is covered by long-term bank back-up lines.

11 Hedge ratio = (nominal fixed-rate borrowings + notional rate of IRS and CAPs)/total borrowings. This ratio takes into account CAP-type optional hedging instruments that are close to maturity (July 2020) and that have become off-market as a result of the fall in interest rates (i.e. two CAP positions for a total notional amount of €55 million at hedging interest rates of 0.50% and 0.85%). Excluding these instruments, the hedge ratio would be 97.2% as at 31 December 2019.

To reduce its financing costs, Befimmo has a commercial paper programme of a maximum amount of €600 million, €280 million of which was in use as at 30 Jun 2019 for short-term issues and €101.3 million for long-term issues. For short-term issues, this programme has back-up facilities consisting of the various credit lines arranged. The documentation for this programme also covers the European private placements of debt.

Befimmo holds a portfolio of instruments to hedge (i) the interest-rate risk, consisting of IRS, CAPs and COLLARs12.

Befimmo has extended the maximum duration of its hedging policy, with maturities of up to 20 years.

Operations carried out:

  • arrangement of two new payer IRSs with a total amount of €50 million and a total maturity of 18 years from
    January 2022;

The package of instruments in place gives the Company a hedging ratio of 95.7% as at 30 June 2019. The hedge ratio remains above 70% until the third quarter of 2022 and above 50% until the fourth quarter of 2025 inclusive.

12 Subscription to a COLLAR places a ceiling on the rise in interest rates (CAP), but also involves an undertaking to pay a minimum rate (FLOOR).

(a) Average fixed rate excluding credit margin,

Following the uncertainties related to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of Befimmo decided, in May 2020, to withdraw the three-year EPRA earnings forecasts published in the 2019 Annual Financial Report. These uncertainties persist to this day.

The Board had also revised the EPRA earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year to an amount above € 2.70 per share. At constant perimeter and on the basis of the information known at the date of publication of this Report, Befimmo is confident to be able to announce that the projected EPRA earnings should amount to about € 2.80 per share.

Befimmo will propose a dividend of at least 80% of the EPRA earnings for the year, supplemented, as the case may be, by realised capital gains during the financial year in the framework of its asset rotation policy, i.e. for the 2020 financial year a minimum of €2.24 per share. The financial resources retained in the Company will contribute to ensuring the capital requirements useful for the development of its activities.

Befimmo has the intention to propose the distribution of the dividend in two phases (interim dividend in December and final dividend in May) and, as the case may be, in optional form.

(in €/share)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dividend in € per share

3.45

3.45

3.45

3.45

3.45

EPRA earnings in € per share

3.89

3.68

3.74

3.68

3.29

Dividend/EPRA earnings

89%

94%

92%

94%

105%

Net result in € per share

4.41

3.82

5.32

3.24

6.95

Dividend/net result

78%

90%

65%

107%

50%

The Statutory Auditor verified that the EPRA ratios were calculated in accordance with the definitions and that the financial data used for the calculation of these ratios correspond with the accountancy data, as included in the consolidated financial statements.

EPRA

EPRA definition (a)

EPRA use(a)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

indicators

A key measure of a company's

EPRA

underlying operating results and

Earnings from operational activities.

an indication of the extent to

earnings

which current dividend payments

are supported by earnings.

in € thousand

42 477

43 776

in € per share

1.57

1.71

Administrative & operating costs

A key measure to enable

Incl. vacancy

23.3%

19.8%

EPRA Cost

(including & excluding costs of direct

meaningful measurement of the

costs

Ratio

vacancy) divided by gross rental

changes in a company's

Excl. vacancy

20.5%

17.7%

income.

operating costs.

costs

Like-for-like net rental growth

Provide information (in %) on the

compares the growth of the net

growth in net rental income

EPRA Like-

rental income of the portfolio that

(property charges deducted) at

for-Like Net

has been consistently in operation,

constant perimeter of the

in %

-1.2%

5.8%

Rental Growth

and not under development, during

portfolio (excluding the impact

the two full preceding periods that

of acquisitions and disposals)(b).

are described.

EPRA

EPRA definition (a)

EPRA use(a)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

indicators

Annualised rental income(d) based on

the cash rents passing at the balance

(i) EPRA Net

sheet date, less non-recoverable

Initial Yield

property operating expenses, divided

(NIY)

by the market value(c) of the property,

increased with (estimated)

purchasers' costs.

This measure incorporates an

(ii) EPRA

adjustment to the EPRA NIY in

respect of the expiration of rent-free

Topped-up

periods (or other unexpired lease

NIY

incentives such as discounted rent

periods and step rents).

A comparable measure for portfolio valuations.

This measure should make it easier for investors to judge themselves, how the valuation of portfolio X compares with portfolio Y.

in %

4.7%

4.9%

in %

5.0%

5.1%

EPRA Vacancy

Estimated Market Rental Value (ERV)

of vacant space divided by ERV of the

Rate

whole portfolio.

A "pure" (%) measure of

investment property space that is

in %

3.6%

4.1%

vacant, based on ERV.

  1. Source: EPRA Best Practices (www.epra.com).
  2. Because EPRA doesn't publish the use of the EPRA Like-for-Like, Befimmo wrote it.
  3. According to the BE-REIT legislation, the buildings of the portfolio of Befimmo are booked at their fair value.
  4. For Befimmo, the annualised rental income is equivalent to the gross annual current rent at the closing date plus future rent on leases signed, as reviewed by the real-estate experts.

EPRA

EPRA definition (a)

EPRA use(a)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

indicators

A key measure of a company's

EPRA

underlying operating results and

Earnings from operational activities.

an indication of the extent to

earnings

which current dividend payments

are supported by earnings.

in € thousand

41 498

44 107

in € per share

1.53

1.72

EPRA

EPRA definition (a)

EPRA use(a)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

indicators

Net Asset Value adjusted to include

Makes adjustments to IFRS NAV

in €

thousand

1 661 601

1 644 662

to provide stakeholders with the

properties and other investment

most relevant information on the

interests at fair value(b) and to exclude

EPRA NAV

fair value of the assets and

certain items not expected to

in €

per share

61.42

60.80

liabilities within a true real estate

crystallise in a long-term investment

investment company with a

property business model.

long-term investment strategy.

Makes adjustments to EPRA NAV

in €

thousand

1 578 062

1 583 604

EPRA NAV adjusted to include the fair

to provide stakeholders with the

most relevant information on the

EPRA NNNAV values of (i) financial instruments, (ii)

current fair value of all the assets

in €

per share

58.33

58.54

debt and (iii) deferred taxes.

and liabilities within a real-estate

company.

  1. Source: EPRA Best Practices (www.epra.com).
  2. According to the BE-REIT legislation, the buildings of the portfolio of Befimmo are booked at their fair value.

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

(6 months)

(12 months)

Number of shares issued

28 445 971

28 445 971

Number of shares not held by the group

27 052 443

27 052 443

Average number of shares not held by the group during the period

27 052 443

25 676 219

Highest share price (in €)

57.00

59.40

Lowest share price (in €)

35.40

47.35

Closing share price (in €)

39.85

54.10

Number of shares traded(a)

13 344 391

17 395 988

Average daily turnover(a)

105 908

67 953

Free float velocity(a)

67%

87%

Distribution ratio (in relation to the EPRA earnings)

80%

106% (realised)

Gross dividend(b) (in € per share)

2.24 (projected)

3.45 (realised)

Gross yield(c)

5.4% (projected)

6.4%

Return on share price(d)

-15.15%

18.7%

  1. Source: Kempen & Co. Based on trading on all platforms.
  2. Subject to a withholding tax of 30%.
  3. Gross dividend divided by the closing share price.
  4. Calculated over a 12-month period ending at the closing of the fiscal year, taking into account the gross dividend reinvestment, if any, and the optional dividend participation.

The Befimmo share closed at €39.85 on 30 June 2020, as against €54.10 at 31 December 2019. Befimmo's market capitalisation stood at €1.1 billion at 30 June 2020. During the first half of the fiscal year, the average daily trading volume was around 105,908 shares.

The current crisis is characterised in particular by a significant fall in share prices. The Befimmo share price is at a historically low level. At 30 June 2020, the Befimmo share closed at €39.85, a discount of 33% in relation to the net asset value.

This share price movement is in line with the average evolution of listed European office REIT's. As at 30 June 2020, the return on the Befimmo share price (-24.7%) since the year opened is in line with the movement of the EPRA office index (-24.3%).

20%

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

-30%

-40%

06/2010

06/2011

06/2012

06/2013

06/2014

06/2015

06/2016

06/2017

06/2018

06/2019

06/2020

13 Source : EPRA.

The renewal of the following mandates has been proposed and approved during the Ordinary General Meeting of

28 April 2020:

  • Renewal of the mandate of Ms Anne-Marie Baeyaert, as an independent Director, for a period of 3 years, ending at the Ordinary General Meeting of 2023;
  • Renewal of the mandate of Mr Wim Aurousseau, as a Director, for a period of 2 years, ending at the Ordinary General Meeting of 2022;
  • Renewal of the mandate of Mr Kurt De Schepper, as a Director, for a period of 4 years, ending at the Ordinary General Meeting of 2024.

La composition of the Board is as follows:

Position on the Board

Directorship expiry date

Alain Devos

Ordinary General Meeting 2021

Chairman, non-executive Director

Benoît De Blieck

Ordinary General Meeting 2022

Managing Director

Anne-Marie Baeyaert

Ordinary General Meeting 2023

non-executive Director, independent

Sophie Goblet

Ordinary General Meeting 2021

non-executive Director , independent

Sophie Malarme-Lecloux

Ordinary General Meeting 2021

non-executive Director , independent

Wim Aurousseau

Ordinary General Meeting 2022

non-executive Director, linked to a shareholder

Kurt De Schepper

Ordinary General Meeting 2024

non-executive Director, linked to a shareholder

Etienne Dewulf

Ordinary General Meeting 2022

non-executive Director , independent

Benoît Godts

Ordinary General Meeting 2021

non-executive Director, linked to a shareholder

Vincent Querton

Ordinary General Meeting 2021

non-executive Director , independent

Interim statement as at 30 September 2020

Thursday 28 October 2020(a)

Payment of the interim(b) dividend of the 2020 fiscal year on presentation of coupon No

40

- Ex-date

Wednesday 16 December 2020

- Record date

Thursday 17 December 2020

- Payment date

Friday 18 December 2020

Publication of the annual results as at 31 December 2020

Thursday 18 February 2021(a)

Online publication of the Annual Financial Report 2020

Friday 26 March 2021

Ordinary General Meeting of the fiscal year closing as at 31 December 2020

Tuesday 27 April 2021

Payment of the final(c) dividend of the 2020 fiscal year on presentation of coupon No 41

- Ex-date

Wednesday 5 May 2021

- Record date

Thursday 6 May 2021

- Payment date

Friday 7 May 2021

    1. Publication after closing of the stock exchange.
  2. Subject to a decision of the Board of Directors.
  3. Subject to a decision of Ordinary General Meeting.

The Company introduced a statutory declaration threshold of 3% for the application of the legal rules relating to notification of large holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted for trading on a regulated market.

According to the transparency notifications received or based on the information received from the shareholder, the share ownership of Befimmo SA is structured as follows:

Number of

Based on the transparency

(in %)

shares (declared)

declarations or based on the

the day of the

information received from the

statement

shareholder

Declarants

AXA Belgium SA

2 741 438

30.04.2019

9.6%

Ageas and affiliated companies

2 641 047

30.04.2019

9.3%

Norges Bank

855 804

10.12.2019

3.0%

BlackRock Inc.

848 297

20.11.2019

3.0%

Own shares

Befimmo SA

1 393 528

04.12.2019

4.9%

Other shareholders under the statutory threshold

19 965 857

20.12.2019

70.2%

Total

28 445 971

100%

.CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Notes

30.06.20

30.06.19

I.

(+) Rental income

73 166

72 871

III.

(+/-) Charges linked to letting

- 251

- 28

NET RENTAL RESULT

72 916

72 843

IV.

(+) Recovery of property charges

10 727

4 457

V.

(+) Recovery of rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let

22 547

21 999

properties

VII.

(-) Rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let

-26 983

-24 804

properties

VIII.

(+/-) Other revenue and charges for letting

159

332

PROPERTY RESULT

79 366

74 826

IX.

(-) Technical costs

-10 644

-4 348

X.

(-) Commercial costs

- 460

- 145

XI.

(-) Charges and taxes on unlet properties

-1 978

-1 434

XII.

(-) Property management costs

-1 558

-1 383

XIII.

(-) Other property charges

-3 459

-3 447

(+/-) Property charges

-18 099

-10 758

PROPERTY OPERATING RESULT

61 267

64 068

XIV.

(-) Corporate overheads

-9 732

-7 943

XV.

(+/-) Other operating income and charges

274

- 917

OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESULT ON PORTFOLIO

51 809

55 208

XVI.

(+/-) Gains and losses on disposals of investment properties

-

10 317

XVIII.

(+/-) Changes in fair value of investment properties

897

78 305

OPERATING RESULT

52 706

143 830

XX.

(+) Financial income

5

414

302

XXI.

(-) Net interest charges

5

-10 049

-9 749

XXII.

(-) Other financial charges

5

-1 222

-3 595

XXIII.

(+/-) Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

5

-16 673

-28 322

(+/-) Financial result

-27 531

-41 364

PRE-TAX RESULT

25 175

102 467

XXV.

(-) Corporation tax

- 843

- 815

(+/-) Taxes

- 843

- 815

NET RESULT

24 333

101 652

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (group share)

24 733

101 229

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

- 401

423

BASIC NET RESULT AND DILUTED (in € per share)

0.91

3.96

Other comprehensive income - actuarial gains and losses

- 323

-1 671

- pension liabilities

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

24 010

99 981

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (group share)

24 410

99 557

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

- 401

423

ASSETS

Notes

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

I.

Non-current assets

2 949 134

2 861 689

A.

Goodwill

6

23 629

23 629

B.

Intangible assets

2 247

1 729

C.

Investment properties

7

2 898 234

2 814 822

Fair value of portfolio (Silversquare excluded)

2 853 779

2 790 778

Right of use - Fair value of Silversquare leases

44 456

24 044

D.

Other property, plant and equipment

13 018

10 948

E.

Non-current financial assets

8

8 633

7 296

F.

Finance lease receivables

3 374

3 265

II.

Current assets

63 365

50 563

A.

Assets held for sale

7

11 230

-

B.

Current financial assets

8

30

12 763

C.

Finance lease receivables

144

142

D.

Trade receivables

49 606

31 535

E.

Tax receivables and other current assets

16

1 060

F.

Cash and cash equivalents

575

2 878

G.

Deferred charges and accrued income

1 763

2 184

TOTAL ASSETS

3 012 499

2 912 251

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Notes

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1 604 653

1 603 872

I.

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company

1 604 653

1 603 872

A.

Capital

398 356

398 320

B.

Share premium account

861 905

861 905

C.

Reserves

319 658

231 434

D.

Net result for the fiscal year

24 733

112 213

II.

Non controlling interests

-

-

LIABILITIES

1 407 846

1 308 379

I.

Non-current liabilities

984 784

696 157

A.

Provisions

1 855

1 471

B.

Non-current financial debts

8

908 272

637 567

a. Credit institution

452 329

201 446

c. Other

455 943

436 121

C.

Other non-current financial liabilities

63 707

46 455

D.

Trade debts and other non-current debts

9 974

9 974

F.

Deferred tax - liabilities

976

691

II.

Current liabilities

423 062

612 222

A.

Provisions

2 326

3 155

B.

Current financial debts

8

295 329

497 167

a. Credit institution

11 499

61 448

c. Other

283 830

435 719

D.

Trade debts and other current debts

101 774

85 596

E.

Other current liabilities

2 470

3 872

F.

Accrued charges and deferred income

21 163

22 432

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

3 012 499

2 912 251

30.06.20

30.06.19

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE FISCAL YEAR

2 878

591

Operating activities (+/-)

Net result for the period (6 months)

24 333

101 652

Variations in operating lease commitments (IFRS 16)

-

781

Result on disposal of investment properties

-

-10 317

Financial result (excl. changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilites)

10 857

13 042

Interest paid (incl. Financial charges IFRS 16)

-12 691

-14 858

Taxes

843

815

Taxes paid

- 193

- 165

Items with no effect on cash flow to be extracted from earnings

Fair value adjustment for investment buildings (+/-)

- 897

-78 305

Fair value adjustment on non-current financial assets/liabilities booked to earnings (+/-)

16 673

28 322

Loss of (gain in) value on trade receivables (+/-)

133

- 236

Amortisation / Loss of (gain in) value on property, plant and equipment (+/-)

1 057

859

Adjustments of provisions (+/-)

- 870

- 380

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES BEFORE CHANGE IN WORKING CAPITAL

39 244

41 209

REQUIREMENTS

Change in assets items

-16 948

-15 991

Change in liabilities items

21 957

-6 619

CHANGE IN WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

5 009

-22 609

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

44 253

18 600

Investments (-) / Disposals (+)

Investment properties

Investments

-79 901

-23 357

Disposals

-

93 937

Other acquisitions (redevelopment projects, stake,…)

- 534

- 305

Other property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-3 668

- 852

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

-84 103

69 424

Financing (+/-)

Increase (+) / Decrease (-) in financial debts

129 739

17 136

Reimbursement USPP May 2019 and May 2020

-67 494

-82 769

Reimbursement financial debt IFRS 16

- 934

- 662

Increase (+) / Decrease (-) in financial debts IFRS 16

- 240

325

Hedging instruments and other financial assets

- 294

656

Final dividend previous fiscal year

-23 265

-21 998

Cost capital increase

36

- 87

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

37 548

-87 400

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

-2 302

624

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (6 MONTHS)

575

1 214

Net

result of

Share

the

Equity:

Non

Total

premium

fiscal

group

controlling

shareholders'

Capital

account

Reserves

year

share

interests

equity

EQUITY AS AT 31.12.18

357 871

792 641

276 104

16 597

1 443 214

-

1 443 214

Appropriation of the result

16 597

-16 597

-

-

Dividend distributed

-21 998

-21 998

-21 998

Final dividend of the 2018 fiscal year Befimmo

-21 998

-21 998

-21 998

Capital increase - merger Beway SA

38 454

61 015

-99 627

- 159

- 159

Other elements of comprehensive income

-1 671

-1 671

-1 671

Valuation of the put option held by minority

shareholders, net of profit attributable to non-

-5 405

-5 405

-5 405

controlling interests

Total comprehensive income (6 months)

101 229

101 229

101 229

EQUITY AS AT 30.06.19

396 325

853 656

164 000

101 229

1 515 209

-

1 515 209

Interim dividend

2 915

8 249

-66 250

-55,087

-55 087

Befimmo 2019 interim dividend

-66 250

-66,250

-66 250

Capital increase

2 915

8 249

11,163

11 163

Private placement of own shares on 3 December 2019

68 982

68,982

68 982

Adjustment writing - Merger Beway SA

- 919

1

-919

- 919

Valuation of the put option held by minority

shareholders, net of profit attributable to non-

-1 634

-1,634

-1 634

controlling interests

Other elements of comprehensive income

86

86

86

Total comprehensive income (6 months)

77 234

77 234

77 234

EQUITY AS AT 31.12.19

398 320

861 905

231 434

112 213

1 603 872

-

1 603 872

Appropriation of the result

112 213

-112 213

0

-

Dividend distributed

-23 265

-23 265

-23 265

Final dividend of the 2019 fiscal year Befimmo

-23 265

-23 265

-23 265

Private placement of own shares on 3 December 2019

36

36

36

Other elements of comprehensive income

- 323

- 323

- 323

Valuation of the put option held by minority

shareholders, net of profit attributable to non-

- 401

- 401

- 401

controlling interests

Total comprehensive income (6 months)

24 733

24 733

24 733

EQUITY AS AT 30.06.20

398 356

861 905

319 658

24 733

1 604 653

-

1 604 653

Befimmo ("the Company", registered with banque carrefour des entrerprises under number 0455.835.167) is a Public Regulated Real-Estate Investment Trust under Belgian law (public BE-REIT). It is organised as a "Société Anonyme" (Limited-Liability Company). Its registered office is at Chaussée de Wavre 1945, 1160 Brussels (Belgium).

The Company and its subsidiaires close their fiscal year at 31 December. Befimmo has a 100% direct or indirect interest in its subsidiaries Axento SA (registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B 121993 in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), Befimmo Property Services SA (registered with banque carrefour des entreprises under number 0444.052.241), Fedimmo SA (registered with banque carrefour des entreprises under number 0886.003.839), Meirfree SA (registered with banque carrefour des entreprises under number 0889.229.788), Vitalfree SA (registered with the banque carrefour des entreprises under number 0899.063.306) and Zin in Noord SA (registered with the banque carrefour des entreprises under number 0742.736.225). Befimmo holds a 68.16% stake in Silversquare Belgium SA (registered with the Banque Carrefour des Entreprises under number 0806.423.356). Befimmo holds a stake of 12.5% in the capital of Co.Station Belgium SA (registered with the banque carrefour des entreprises under number 0599.786.434).

The Company is presenting consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020. The Board of Directors of Befimmo SA adopted and authorised the publication of the financial statements on 23 July 2020.

The Company's business consists of providing office buildings, meeting rooms and coworking spaces and associated services.

At 30 June 2020, the premises provided consisted of quality office buildings in Belgium, mainly in Brussels, the main Belgian cities and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, about 60% of which are let to public institutions and the remainder to multinationals and Belgian companies.

The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels.

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted within the European Union. They should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements closed at 31 December 2019 included in the 2019 Annual Financial Report.

The main accounting methods are identical to those used in the 2019 Annual Financial Report (pages 156 to 163), which is available on the Company's website (www.befimmo.be), except for the adjustment below concerning free rentals:

Section 2. 14 "Income" is completed by the following paragraph:

Rental reductions granted exceptionally during periods of economic crisis, such as the crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related lockdown, are accounted for as a reduction in income, in accordance with IFRS 9 ("impairment loss").

The significant accounting judgments and main sources of uncertainty regarding estimates are identical to those set out in the Annual Financial Report 2019 (page 163) which can be found on the Company's website (www.befimmo.be).

The description of Befimmo's consolidated portfolio is set out in the chapter "Property report".

Befimmo's sectors of activity are the real estate operator activity and the coworking activity.

Asset manager

Brussels CBD and

Brussels

Brussels periphery

similar

decentralised

Wallonia

30.06.20

30.06.19

30.06.20

30.06.19

30.06.20

30.06.19

30.06.20

30.06.19

(in thousand €)

(6

(6

(6

(6

(6

(6

(6

(6

months)

months)

months)

months)

months)

months)

months)

months)

INCOME STATEMENT

A. Rental income

35 737

38 773

3 385

3 092

4 408

4 596

5 526

5 367

B. Property operating result

30 957

36 086

3 089

1 889

3 965

3 818

4 821

4 693

C. Change in fair value of investment

13 659

61 669

- 1 103

- 1 404

- 1 117

- 137

8 043

2 442

properties

D. Gains and losses on disposal of buildings

-

10 027

-

-

-

-

-

-

E. SEGMENT RESULT (= B+C+D)

44 616

107 782

1 986

485

2 847

3 682

12 864

7 135

Percentage by segment

71.8%

70.6%

3.2%

0.3%

4.6%

2.4%

20.7%

4.7%

F. Corporate overheads

G. Other operating income and charges

H. Financial result

I. Income tax

NET RESULT (= E+F+G+H+I)

Net result (group share)

Non controlling interests

30.06.20

31.12.19

30.06.20

31.12.19

30.06.20

31.12.19

30.06.20

31.12.19

BALANCE SHEET

Assets

Goodwill

7 391

7 391

-

-

-

-

1 329

1 329

Investment properties and assets held for

1 794 211

1 716 835

82 946

83 180

120 585

121 093

272 938

256 193

sale

of which investments and acquisitions during

63 718

91 648

869

- 1 474

610

7 348

8 702

11 128

the year

Other assets

2 359

2 178

-

-

-

-

1 158

1 229

TOTAL ASSETS

1 803 961

1 726 404

82 946

83 180

120 585

121 093

275 426

258 751

Percentage by segment

59.9%

59.3%

2.8%

2.9%

4.0%

4.2%

9.1%

8.9%

TOTAL LIABILITIES

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Non controlling interests

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Real-estate operator

Coworking

Unallocated amounts

Luxembourg

Total

Flanders

city

30.06.20

30.06.19

30.06.20

30.06.19

30.06.20

30.06.19

30.06.20

30.06.19

30.06.20

30.06.19

(6 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

18 044

15 128

2 525

2 553

4 042

3 361

-502

-

73 166

72 871

16 811

14 048

2 219

2 258

- 588

1 275

-6

-

61 267

64 068

- 22 352

2 352

2 943

12 508

825

874

-

-

897

78 305

0

291

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10 317

- 5 541

16 691

5 162

14 766

237

2 150

-6

-

62 164

152 690

-8.9%

10.9%

8.3%

9.7%

0.4%

1.4%

-0.0%

-

100.0%

100%

- 9 732

- 7 943

- 9 732

- 7 943

274

- 917

274

- 917

- 27 531

- 41 364

- 27 531

- 41 364

- 843

- 815

- 843

- 815

24 333

101 652

24 733

101 229

- 401

423

30.06.20

31.12.19

30.06.20

31.12.19

30.06.20

31.12.19

30.06.20

31.12.19

30.06.20

31.12.19

5 308

5 308

-

-

9 600

9 600

-

-

23 629

23 629

452 816

474 911

141 512

138 566

44 456

24 044

-

-

2 909 465

2 814 822

257

3 087

3

- 37

-

-

-

-

74 158

111 699

-

-

-

-

-

-

75 888

70 393

79 406

73 801

458 124

480 219

141 512

138 566

54 056

33 645

75 888

70 393

3 012 499

2 912 251

15.2%

16.5%

4.7%

4.8%

1.8%

1.1%

2.5%

2.4%

100%

100%

1 407 846

1 308 379

1 407 846

1 308 379

1 604 653

1 603 872

1 604 653

1 603 872

1 604 653

1 603 872

1 604 653

1 603 872

-

-

-

-

3 012 499

2 912 251

3 012 499

2 912 251

The financial result (excluding changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities) was -€10.9 million in the first half of 2020 as against -€13.0 million in the first half of 2019.

"Financial income" includes mainly the compensation paid by investors on their commercial paper investments issued by Befimmo.

The decrease in the charge of €2.3 million for "nominal interest on loans" as well as the decrease in income earned from hedging instruments (heading "Proceeds of permitted hedging instruments") of an equivalent amount, is explained mainly by the maturity, in May 2019, of part of a US Private Placement (USPP), hedged against exchange and interest rate risks by a Cross Currency Swap (CCS). The sub-heading "Other interest charges" includes the interest charge on leases, recognised as per IFRS 16, amounting to -€0.7 million over the first six months of 2020 and to -€0.1 million over the first six months of 2019.

The decrease in "Other financial charges" of €2.4 million is due to the main component of the exceptional charge related to the termination of a fixed-rate sale of receivables on the Pavilion building sold in May 2019.

The change in fair value of the financial assets and liabilities is -€16.7 million as against -€28.3 million in the first six months of 2019.

(in € thousand)

30.06.20

30.06.19

(6 months)

(6 months)

(+)

XX. Financial income

414

302

(+)

Interests and dividends received

304

244

(+)

Fees for finance leases and similar

109

57

(+/-)

XXI. Net interest charges

-10 049

-9 749

(-)

Nominal interest on loans

-5 744

-8 010

(-)

Reconstitution of the face value of financial debts

- 128

- 101

(-)

Other interest charges

- 734

- 148

(+)

Proceeds of authorised hedging instruments

2 697

4 969

Authorised hedging instruments not qualifying for hedge accounting under

2 697

4 969

IFRS

(-)

Charges of authorised hedging instruments

-6 139

-6 459

Authorised hedging instruments not qualifying for hedge accounting under

-6 139

-6 459

IFRS

(-)

XXII. Other financial charges

-1 222

-3 595

(-)

Bank charges and other commissions

-1 222

-1 151

(-)

Net losses realised on sale of financial assets

-

0

(-)

Net capital losses realised on sale of finance lease receivables and similar

-

-2 443

(+/-)

XXIII. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

-16 673

-28 322

(+/-)

Authorised hedging instruments

-29 394

-34 179

Authorised hedging instruments not qualifying for hedge accounting under

-29 394

-34 179

IFRS

(+/-)

Others

12 720

5 857

(+/-)

Financial result

-27 531

-41 364

Befimmo's acquisition of Fedimmo in 2006 generated goodwill from the positive difference between the acquisition cost (including transaction costs) and Befimmo's share of the fair value of the net asset acquired. The method of recording this goodwill is described in the Annual Financial Report 2019 (page 173).

At 30 June 2020, the goodwill was subject to an impairment test, in accordance with the method described in the Annual Financial Report 2019 (page 174). The result of this test shows that no impairment needs be recorded.

The consolidation of Silversquare since 1 January 2019 generated goodwill for Befimmo as a result of the difference between the acquisition cost and Befimmo's share in the fair value of the net assets acquired. The method of recording this goodwill is described in the 2019 Annual Financial Report (pages 174 and 199).

At 30 June 2020, Silversquare's goodwill was subject to an impairment test in accordance with the method described in the 2019 Annual Financial Report (page 174). The result of this test indicates that no impairment should be recorded.

(in € thousand)

Carrying value as at 31.12.2018

2 655 324

of which: - Investment properties

2 655 324

of which: - Assets held for sale

-

Acquisitions

17 289

Other investments

94 410

Disposals

- 88 627

Changes in fair value

110 195

IFRS 16 - Silversquare leases (right of use)

24 044

Recognition right of use as from 1 January 2019

17 265

New leases contracted since 1 January 2019

6 548

Changes in fair value

231

IFRS 16 - rights of use of lands

2 187

Recognition right of use as from 1 January 2019

2 500

Changes in fair value

-

313

Carrying value as at 31.12.2019

2 814 822

of which: - Investment properties

2 814 822

Fair value of the portfolio excluding Silversqure

2 790 778

Fair value of the Silversquare leases (right of use)

24 044

of which: - Assets held for sale

-

Acquisitions

84

Other investments

74 075

Changes in fair value

223

IFRS 16 - Silversquare leases (right of use)

20 411

New leases contracted since 1 January 2020

19 587

Changes in fair value

825

IFRS 16 - rights of use of lands

-

150

Changes in fair value

-

150

Carrying value as at 30.06.2020

2 909 465

of which: - Investment properties

2 898 234

Fair value of the portfolio excluding Silversqure

2 853 779

Fair value of the Silversquare leases (right of use)

44 456

of which: - Assets held for sale

11 230

At the end of 2019, Befimmo acquired the Loi 44 building, located in Quartier Léopold - CBD. During the year 2019, Fedimmo acquired a parcel of land as part of the Paradis Express project.

In the first half of 2020, Befimmo invested €74.1 million in its portfolio. The investments were mainly in the Quatuor project (€33.0 million), the ZIN project (€19.6 million), the Paradis Express project (€8.7 million) and the renovation of the Brederode Corner building (€5.0 million).

In 2019, €94.4 million were invested in building work. The main investments were in the Quatuor project

(€32.1 million), the ZIN project (€23.1 million), the renovation of the Brederode Corner building (€12.5 million), the Paradis Express project (€7.7 million), the Ikaros buildings (€8.9 million) and phase 2 of the construction work in the Eupen Courthouse (€3.1 million).

In 2019, Befimmo granted a 99-year leasehold on the Pavilion complex, located in the Brussels CBD, and sold the Eagle Building, located in Diegem in the Brussels periphery. In 2019, Fedimmo completed the sale of three buildings in Flanders: Ijzerkaai 26 in Kortrijk, Grote Markt 10 in Menen and Kasteelstraat 15 in Izegem.

IFRS 16 came into effect on 1 January 2019. The rights to use in leases as a tenant of office space are valued at fair value (see Significant accounting policies). The sub-heading "other rights to use" includes the right to use land.

The heading "Assets held for sale" includes six buildings in the Fedimmo portfolio located in Flanders.

On a like-for-like basis, and all other things being equal, the Company has covered its financing needs until the end of the year 2021. The chapter "Financial structure and hedging policy" on page 25 of this Report contains detailed information on the subject.

In order to limit the risks related to changes in interest and exchange rates, the Company buys hedging instruments. At 30 June 2020, the hedging ratio was 95.7%. The following table lists all the hedging instruments owned by the Company at 30 June 2020.

Level

Class in

Notional

Reference interest

in

amount

Interest rate

Period of hedge

IFRS

rate

IFRS

(millions)

CAP bought

2

Option

20

1.15%

Jan. 2016

Jan. 2022

Euribor 3 month

FLOOR(a) sold

2

Option

20

0.55%

Jan. 2016

Jan. 2022

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

20

1.58%

Jan. 2018

July 2022

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

1.41%

Dec. 2017

Sept. 2022

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

1.57%

Dec. 2017

Sept. 2022

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

15

1.40%

July 2014

Jan. 2024

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.72%

Jan. 2016

Jan 2024

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

15

1.08%

Sept. 2015

Sept. 2024

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

20

0.84%

Oct. 2015

Oct. 2024

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

20

0.81%

Oct. 2015

Oct. 2024

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.17%

June 2018

Dec. 2024

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.71%

April 2018

Jan. 2025

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.80%

April 2018

Jan. 2025

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.65%

April 2018

Jan. 2025

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

30

0.66%

April 2018

Jan. 2025

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.71%

Aug. 2018

Feb. 2025

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

20

0.93%

Aug. 2018

Feb. 2025

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

30

0.91%

Oct. 2015

Oct. 2025

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

30

0.85%

Feb. 2016

Feb. 2026

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

20

0.92%

Feb. 2025

Aug. 2026

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.82%

Feb. 2017

Feb. 2027

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.95%

April 2018

Oct. 2027

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

15

0.88%

Nov. 2017

Nov. 2027

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.77%

Oct. 2017

Jan. 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.82%

Oct. 2017

Jan. 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

1.10%

Jan. 2025

Jan. 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

30

1.14%

Jan. 2025

Jan. 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

30

0.75%

July 2019

Jan. 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

1.25%

Feb. 2025

Feb. 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

1.21%

Jan. 2025

April 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

1.21%

Dec. 2024

June 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

1.12%

Jan. 2025

July 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

50

0.87%

Dec. 2018

Dec. 2028

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

50

0.65%

July 2019

July 2029

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

20

0.37%

Jan. 2020

Jan. 2022

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

20

0.54%

Jan. 2022

Jan. 2023

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

20

0.74%

Jan. 2023

Jan. 2038

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

30

0.37%

Jan. 2020

Jan. 2022

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

30

0.54%

Jan. 2022

Jan. 2023

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

30

0.94%

Jan. 2023

Jan. 2038

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.70%

Sept. 2019

July 2039

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.67%

Jan . 2022

Jan. 2040

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.045%

Jan . 2022

Jan. 2040

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

1.51%

July 2012

July 2021

Euribor 1 month

Receiver's IRS

2

Forward

25

1.51%

March 2017

July 2021

Euribor 1 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

30

2.99%

Jan. 2018

Jan. 2022

Euribor 3 month

Receiver's IRS

2

Forward

30

2.99%

Jan. 2018

Jan. 2022

Euribor 3 month

Payer's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.42%

Jan. 2016

July 2024

Euribor 3 month

Receiver's IRS

2

Forward

25

0.42%

Oct. 2017

July 2024

Euribor 3 month

Receiver's IRS

2

Forward

65

0.81%

March 2018

March 2026

Euribor 3 month

  1. The sale of a FLOOR implies a commitment to pay a minimum interest rate. A FLOOR is sold only at the same time as a CAP is purchased, for the same notional amount and equivalent maturity. The combined purchase of a CAP and sale of a FLOOR is a COLLAR.

Befimmo does not practice hedge accounting for the financial hedging instruments it holds. These instruments are therefore regarded as trading instruments under IFRS, changes in their fair value are booked therefore directly and entirely to the income statement. Although the instruments in question are considered trading instruments under IFRS, they are intended solely for hedging the risk of rising interest and exchange rates, and not for speculative purposes.

The fair value of hedging instruments is defined using data that are indirectly observable, but which are not prices quoted on an active market. The IRS, CCS, CAP and COLLAR contracts therefore belong to level 2 of the fair-value hierarchy, as defined in standard IFRS 13 - Fair Value Measurement.

These contracts are measured at fair value at the balance sheet date and include the credit value adjustment (CVA) and the debit value adjustment (DVA) in accordance with IFRS 13. The CVAs and DVAs of the financial hedging instruments are calculated on the basis of listed bonds or, alternatively, credit default swaps of counterparty banks and listed Befimmo bonds.

Befimmo receives this information from an independent specialist company. The Company also verifies it using checks of consistency with the valuations received from counterparty financial institutions (fair value excluding CVAs and DVAs).

The fair values of the various classes of hedging instruments are set out below:

(in € thousand)

Balance sheet item as of 30.06.2020

Classification by IFRS

Level in

I.E.b. Assets at fair value

I.C. & II.C.Other current and

through the result

non current financial liabilities

IFRS

Option

2

-

- 313

Forward

2

7 849

-63 394

CCS

2

-

-

7 849

-63 707

(in € thousand)

Balance sheet item as of 31.12.2019

Classification by IFRS

Level in

I.E.b. Assets at fair value

I.C. & II.C.Other current and

through the result

non current financial liabilities

IFRS

Option

2

-

- 359

Forward

2

7 274

-46 096

CCS

2

12 715

-

19 989

-46 455

The Company does not offset the value of its financial instruments booked to the assets and liabilities in the balance sheet. The financial assets and financial liabilities shown in the financial situation are therefore gross amounts.

As mentioned under Significant Accounting Policies, as set out in the Annual Financial Report 2019 (pages 160 to 162), the book value of the assets and liabilities approximates to their fair value, except for:

  • the financing relating to the sales of receivables from future rents/future usufruct fees, structured at fixed rates, for a residual total at 30 June 2020 of €48.7 million;
  • various fixed-rate European private placements (EUPP) totalling €362.8 million.

The fixed rates and margins set for these long-term borrowings may no longer correspond to the current market rates and margins, giving rise to a difference between the carrying amount of the liabilities on the face of the balance sheet and their fair values. The table below compares, for information purposes, the carrying amount of the fixed-rate borrowings with their fair value at the end of the first half of 2020.

The fair value of the sales of receivables for future rents/future usufruct fees and for the European private debt placement is estimated by updating the future expected cash flows using the 0-coupon yield curve as at

30 June 2020, plus a margin to take account of the Company's credit risk (level 2).

The fair value of this financing is given in the table below as an indication.

(in € thousand)

Level

Fair value

Book value

EUPP

2

385 344

362 018

Assignment of receivables from future rents/ future usufruct fees

2

52 094

48 714

.AUDITOR'S REPORT

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated condensed statement of financial position of Befimmo SA (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2020 the related consolidated condensed statement of comprehensive income, the consolidated condensed cash flow statement, the consolidated condensed statement of changes in equity, for the six month period then ended and the notes to the consolidated condensed financial statements, collectively, the "Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements". These statements show a consolidated balance sheet total of

  • 3.012.499 thousand and the consolidated condensed of comprehensive income shows a net result for the six month period then ended of € 24.333 thousand. The board of directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity".

A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements are not prepared, in all material aspects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union.

Brussels, 23 July 2020

EY Réviseurs d'Entreprises SRL Statutory auditor represented by

Christel Weymeersch* Partner

* Acting on behalf of a SRL

.STATEM ENT

Mr Benoît De Blieck, Managing Director, and Mr Laurent Carlier, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, declare for and on behalf of Befimmo SA, that to the best of their knowledge:

  1. the intermediary financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, give an accurate picture of the assets, financial situation and the results of the Company and the businesses included in the consolidation;
  2. the condensed management report contains an accurate account of the development of the business, results and situation of the Company and the businesses included in the consolidation, and a description of the main risks and uncertainties they face.

.RISK FACTORS

This chapter covers the risks identified as potentially affecting the Company, including a description of the measures it has taken to anticipate them, mitigate their potential impact and turn them into opportunities. Note that doing business involves taking risks and so it is not possible to eliminate the potential impact of all the risks identified, nor of any residual risk that therefore has to be borne by the Company and, indirectly, by its shareholders.

The global economic and financial climate and the current geopolitical context may accentuate certain risks related to Befimmo's business.

This list of risks is based on information known (including from dialogue with all stakeholders) at the time of writing this Report. The risks in the different categories are ranked in order of importance according to the 'gross' risk (without taking into account mitigation measures or Befimmo's positioning). The risk level mentioned (high, medium or low) takes into account Befimmo's positioning in relation to the risk and the mitigation measures. The list of risks in this chapter is therefore not exhaustive: other risks, which may be unknown, improbable, non-specific or unlikely to have an adverse effect on the Company, its business or its financial situation, may of course exist.

DESCRIPTION OF RISK

POTENTIAL IMPACT

BEFIMMO'S POSITION

RISK RELATED TO A CRISIS RESULTING FROM A PANDEMIC - Medium (Low in the short term)

The management of the Covid-19

Lower demand for office space.

Befimmo is aware that the crisis may

global pandemic has led, and could

accelerate the evolution of the world of

lead in future, to businesses being

The interruption or slow-down of

work. For years Befimmo has been

shut down, as well as lockdowns

work on construction sites for

following trends that have an impact on

imposed by the government that

redevelopment projects.

the development of the world of work.

are more or less mandatory.

With Silversquare (the coworking

The crisis may accelerate the

Financial difficulties of the most

business), it can offer greater flexibility

evolution of the world of work.

affected tenants, with an impact

(in terms of contract duration, use of

on the company's income and

workspaces and the type of equipment

cash flow.

required for current needs) and make a

"hybrid"14 offering, which allows

Less easy access to financing

corporate customers to combine several

and/or increased credit margins

space solutions in a BeLux network.

required by banks and financial

markets, with a potential impact

The Company has a solid base of

on liquidity.

tenants, with 59% of income (as a real-

estate operator) provided by long leases

Liquidity risk.

with Belgian and European public

institutions. The remainder is spread

Lower projected EPRA earnings,

among tenants from various sectors,

along with a delay in the

including large companies, while a very

contribution of the various

limited share comes from the retail

development projects.

sector (1% of consolidated rental

income). The top 5 corporate clients

A more volatile share price.

account for 17% of revenues (real estate

operator).

The Silversquare coworking business

accounted for about 6% of consolidated

rental income as at 30 June 2020. 69% of

revenues for the half-year are generated

in "private offices" used by small and

medium sized companies which have a

14 Befimmo will offer a variety of workspace solutions in a hybrid-office model, ranging from conventional offices to buildings devoted entirely to coworking, or a mix of both solutions. Users will enjoy flexibility in terms of time (duration of their contract), workspace (they can easily occupy more or less space depending on their needs) and meeting facilities. They will be able to move from one place to another, according to their preferences and working hours

higher resilience potential than "flex desks".

The weighted average duration of current leases (as a real-estate operator) until the next expiry was 7.2 years at

30 June 2020, and 7.9 years until final expiry.

The occupancy rate (as a real-estate operator) was 93.6% as at 30 June 2020.

81% of ongoing office development projects in the pipeline are already pre- let.

Financing needs are currently covered until the end of the year 2021. Loan-to- Value (LTV) was 40.2% as at

30 June 2020.

As a precaution, the Company has reduced the dividend forecast for fiscal year 2020 to no less than the statutory level.

DESCRIPTION OF RISK

POTENTIAL IMPACT

BEFIMMO'S POSITION

RISK RELATED TO THE NEW WAYS OF WORKING - Medium

Office space is being used in

The ratio of the number of

The Company is committed to this new

increasingly flexible and mobile

square metres used per

world of work:

ways. New technology is facilitating

employee is falling and may lead

- a redesigned world of work;

a transformation within businesses:

to a decline in buildings'

workspaces are organised according

from a static and "sequential"

occupancy rates.

to the type of activity and the profile

mode of operation to more

of the users.

dynamic environments.

Conventional office environments

- acquisition of a majority

no longer meet expectations.

shareholding in the Silversquare

Businesses are looking for pleasant

coworking company.

and flexible working environments

The coworking business model is

- plans to develop (with Silversquare)

to attract talent. They are setting

still developing.

a Belux network of hybrid offices .

up for Smart Ways of Working and

- a mix of functions in the new

moving to Activity-Based Working.

projects to ensure that the

environment is conducive to the

development of a genuine

community life.

- projects that integrate into the city;

the buildings become an ecosystem

open to their urban environment,

bringing together a mix of functions.

RISK ASSOCIATED WITH CHANGING INTEREST RATES

Financial charges, the Company's

Increase in financial charges and

Implement a policy of hedging the

main expense item, are largely

drop of EPRA earnings and net

interest-rate risk: finance part of

influenced by interest rates

result.

borrowings at fixed rates and arrange

prevailing on the financial markets.

IRS financial instruments or cap and floor

In the context of current interest rates, the practice of some banks to set a 0% floor on Euribor, used as reference in financing contracts, has an adverse impact on financial charges. This practice can also create distortion between the floating rates used in financing contracts and IRS type hedging contracts.

A change in interest rates could also have an impact, with a delayed effect, on valuations of the properties in the portfolio.

options on part of borrowings at floating rates.

Total borrowings as at 30 June 2020:

  • borrowings of €1,082.7 million (94.0% of total debt) are financed at fixed rates (fixed rates specified in agreements or rates fixed by IRS);
  • The remainder of the debt,
    €69.1 million, is financed at floating rates, €20.0 million of which is hedged against rising interest rates by means of optional instruments (caps and collars15). The remaining 4.3% of the total borrowings is therefore unhedged.

Without any hedging, the impact of a rise in market rates of 0.25% would entail an increase in financial charges estimated at €1.5 million (annual amount calculated based on the debt structure as at 30 June 2020).

With the hedging arranged at

30 June 2020, the impact of a rise in market rates of 0.25% would entail a decrease in financial charges estimated at -€0.3 million (annual amount calculated based on the debt structure as at 30 June 2020.

The debt ratio is 43.9% as at

30 June 2019, the LTV ratio is 40.2%.

The Standard & Poor's rating agency confirmed on 1 July 2020 the rating of BBB/outlook stable for Befimmo's long- term borrowings and A-2 for its short- term borrowings.

RISK RELATED TO CHANGING CREDIT MARGINS - Medium

The Company's financing cost also

An increase in financial charges

Spread the maturities of financing over

depends on the credit margins

and hence an adverse effect on

time and diversify sources of financing.

charged by the banks and the

EPRA earnings and the net result.

financial markets. These financing

Optimise the use of financing by giving

margins change in line with risk

preference to financing with the lowest

appetite in financial markets and

margins (e.g., depending on market

regulations, particularly in the

conditions, a short-term commercial

banking sector (the "Basel IV"

paper programme associated with long-

requirements) and the insurance

term back-up lines or assignments of

sector (known as "CRD IV"). They

receivables from future rents).

also evolve according to the

15 Buying a collar (buying a cap and selling a floor) places a ceiling (cap) on the impact of a rise in interest rates, but also involves an undertaking to pay a minimum rate (floor).

perception of the Company's credit risk profile.

RISK OF INFLATION AND DEFLATION - Low

Risk of deflation on income, as

The impact of the adjustment of

95.7%16 of the leases in Befimmo's

Befimmo leases contain clauses

rents can be estimated at

consolidated portfolio are covered, in

indexing rents to changes in the

€1.4 million on an annual basis

line with general practice, against the

health index.

(not including protection) per

effect of any negative indexing.

percentage point change in the

- 41.7% provide for a ceiling on the

Risk of the costs the Company has

health index.

basic rent.

to bear being indexed on a basis

- 54% contain a clause that sets the

that changes faster than the health

minimum at the level of the last rent

index.

paid.

The remaining 4.3% of the leases do not

provide for any minimum rent.

Contractual agreements put in place in

relations with contractors.

DESCRIPTION OF RISK

POTENTIAL IMPACT

BEFIMMO'S POSITION

RISKS RELATED TO RENTAL VACANCY - Medium

Overall, the office property market

Decline in spot occupancy rates

The Company has an investment

is currently characterised by higher

and a reduction in the operating

strategy focused on:

supply than demand, and changing

result of the portfolio.

- quality office buildings, with a good

types of demand.

location, good accessibility and a

On an annual basis at

sufficient critical size, among other

The Company is exposed to the

30 June 2020, a 1% fluctuation in

factors.

risks of its tenants leaving, and of

the spot occupancy rate of the

- buildings that are well equipped and

renegotiating their leases:

Company's portfolio would have

flexible, in an appropriate rental

- Risk of loss of and/or reduced

an impact of some €2.1 million on

situation and with potential for value

income.

the property operating result,

creation.

- Risk of negative reversion of

-€0.08 on the net asset value per

rents.

share and +0.07% on the debt

The Company is committed to the new

- Risk of pressure on the renewal

ratio.

world of work:

conditions and to grant rental

- a redesigned world of work;

gratuities.

Direct costs related to rental

workspaces are organised according

- Risk of loss of fair value of

vacancies, namely charges and

to the type of activity and the profile

properties, etc.

taxes on unlet properties.

of the users.

- expansion of the offering and

They are estimated on an annual

potential targets with the acquisition

basis at €2.8 million, equivalent to

of a majority shareholding in the

around 2.1% of total rental

Silversquare coworking company.

income.

- plans to develop (with Silversquare)

a Belux hybrid office network.

Higher expenses in connection

- extensive and personalised range of

with the marketing of properties

services to make life easier for its

available for lease.

tenants.

- a mix of functions in the new

Fall in the value of buildings.

projects to ensure that the

16 Based on the gross current rent as at 30 June 2020.

environment is conducive to the

development of a genuine

community life.

- projects that integrate into the city;

the buildings become an ecosystem

open to their urban environment,

bringing together a mix of functions.

The Company has a professional

commercial team dedicated to finding

new tenants and actively managing the

relationship with its customers.

Steady cash flow depends mainly on

rental income being secured. The

Company therefore strives to ensure that

a large proportion of its portfolio is let

on long-term leases and/or to multiple

tenants, which helps to spread the rental

risks.

At 30 June 2020, the weighted average

duration of Befimmo's current leases

until the next break was 7.2 years.

The spot occupancy rate of the

properties available for lease at

30 June 2020 was 93.6%, compared with

94.4% at 31 December 2019.

The major projects in the North area are

an opportunity for the Company to

address the lack of Grade A17 in Brussels.

RISK RELATED TO THE COMPANY'S REPUTATION - Medium

Reputational risk in relation to

Reputational damage to the

Corporate Governance Charter and Code

stakeholders (current and

Company could have adverse

of Ethics drafted by the Board of

prospective tenants, local residents,

repercussions, notably when

Directors.

public authorities, current and

negotiating lease agreements,

potential investors, financial and

seeking financing and/or the

Code of Ethics requiring ethical values to

other analysts, suppliers, etc.).

value of the share.

be observed in relations with customers,

staff, partners and shareholders.

Reputation is influenced by

information disseminated by the

In addition to its reporting requirements

media and on social networks.

as a listed company and a BE-REIT,

Befimmo communicates transparently

and proactively in order to best meet the

expectations of its stakeholders.

The Company has a communication plan

(internal and external) and a crisis

communication plan. It commissions

reputation analyses from specialist

agencies.

17 A new building (new build or major renovation) meeting the latest environmental, technical and spatial layout standards (notably efficient floor space). Generally, a building that is new or less than 5 years old.

The media are monitored daily and any

necessary corrections or clarifications are

issued.

RISKS RELATED TO (RE)DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES - Medium

Risk associated with the renovation

Construction and/or operating

Design innovative, sustainable and

or construction of buildings.

costs overrunning the budget.

quality projects (incorporating the latest

technologies) to satisfy market needs.

In preparation for a new life cycle,

Absence of rental income on

the buildings in the portfolio must

completion of the works and

Ongoing analysis of market needs:

under-go a major renovation or be

costs related to the vacancy.

- a redesigned world of work;

rebuilt.

workspaces are organized according

Pressure on marketing conditions

to the users' type of business and

In this context Befimmo is exposed

and for granting of rental

their profile.

to risks related to:

gratuities.

- wide and personalised range of

- the choice of service providers

services to make life easier for its

(architects, contractors,

Negative impact on the

tenants.

specialist

occupancy rate of the portfolio.

- a mix of functions in the new

-

lawyers).

projects to ensure that the

- choice of use format.

environment is conducive to the

-

obtaining permits (difficulties,

development of a genuine

delays, changes in the law,

community life.

etc.).

- projects that integrate into the city;

-

construction (costs, delays,

the buildings become an ecosystem

compliance,

open to their urban environment,

-

etc.).

bringing together a mix of functions.

  • commercialisation

Proactive and repeated dialogue with the public authorities for permit applications.

Choice of quality partners.

Professional commercial team dedicated

to finding new occupants.

RISKS RELATED TO MERGERS, DEMERGERS, ACQUISITIONS AND JOINT VENTURES - Medium

Risk that the value of certain assets

Realisation of the need to revalue

Take the usual precautions in operations

may have been over-estimated or

certain assets or record certain

of this type, mainly by carrying out full

that hidden liabilities have been

liabilities that could entail a

due-diligence exercises (real-estate,

transferred to the Company during

financial loss to the Company.

accounts, taxation, etc.) on properties

mergers, spin-offs or acquisitions,

contributed and on absorbed or merged

or joint ventures.

companies, that may involve obtaining

guarantees.

Take similar precautions in case of joint

ventures.

RISKS OF SEGMENTAL CONCENTRATION - Medium

The portfolio is almost entirely

Sensitivity to the evolution of the

The Company has an investment

composed of office buildings (with

office property market.

strategy focused on:

the exception of a few shops on

- quality office buildings, with a good

the ground floor of some

location, good accessibility and a

buildings).

sufficient critical size, among other

factors.

- buildings that are well equipped and

flexible, in an appropriate rental

situation and with potential for value

creation.

The Company is committed to the new world of work:

- a redesigned world of work; workspaces are organised according to the type of activity and the profile of the users.

- expansion of the offering and potential targets with the acquisition of a majority shareholding in the Silversquare coworking company.

- plans to develop (with Silversquare) a Belux hybrid office network.

- a mix of functions in the new projects to ensure that the environment is conducive to the development of a genuine community life.

- projects that integrate into the city; the buildings become an ecosystem open to their urban environment, bringing together a mix of functions.

RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH TENANTS - Low

Risks related to the insolvency of its

Loss of rental income, an increase

Prior review of the financial health of

tenants.

in property charges where rental

potential customers.

charges cannot be recovered,

and the emergence of

Private-sector tenants18 are required to

unexpected rental vacancies.

provide a rental guarantee.

Risk of pressure on the renewal

There is a procedure for regularly

conditions and to grant rental

monitoring outstanding receivables.

gratuities, etc.

RISKS OF GEOGRAPHICAL CONCENTRATION - Medium

The portfolio is not very diversified

Sensitivity to developments in the

Under its investment strategy, the

in terms of geography. It consists

Brussels office property market,

Company seeks to avoid excessive

of office buildings, mainly located

which is characterised in

concentration of the portfolio in a single

in Brussels and its economic

particular by a significant

area or asset.

hinterland (70% of the portfolio as

presence of European institutions

at 30 June 2020).

and related activities.

As a matter of interest, the AMCA

building in Antwerp, the Paradis tower in

Liège, the Gateway building at Brussels

airport and WTC Tower 3 in Brussels

each account for between 5 and 10% of

the fair value of the portfolio as at

30 June 2020.

RISKS RELATED TO THE COWORKING MARKET - Medium

Risks related to the entry into a

Profitability linked to the success

Taking a majority stake in a company

new and fast-developing market

of the underlying activity.

(Silversquare) with broad experience in

(control of the key factors of

coworking.

success, competition, etc.).

The impact is relatively limited on

Befimmo as it is developing this business

gradually.

18 The public sector tenants (Belgian Federal State, Flemish Region and European institutions), which occupy a significant part of the Company's portfolio (58.9% at 30 June 2020), calculated on the basis of the gross current rent at 30 June 2020, generally do not provide rental guarantees but have a more limited risk profile.

DESCRIPTION OF RISK

POTENTIAL IMPACT

BEFIMMO'S POSITION

RISK RELATED TO THE FAIR VALUE OF THE PROPERTIES - Medium

Risk of a negative change in the fair

Impact on the Company's net

The Company has an investment

value of the portfolio.

result, equity, debt20 and LTV21

strategy focused on:

ratios.

- quality office buildings, with a good

Risk of the real-estate experts

location, good accessibility and an

overvaluing or under-valuing

Impact on the Company's ability

adequate critical size, among other

properties in relation to their true

to distribute a dividend22 if the

factors.

market value. This risk is

cumulative negative changes in

- buildings that are well equipped and

accentuated in the market

fair value were to exceed the total

flexible, in an appropriate rental

segments in which the limited

value of distributable and non-

situation and with potential for value

number of transactions gives the

distributable reserves and the

creation.

experts few points of comparison,

distributable portion of the share

which still holds true to some

premiums.

The Company is committed to the new

extent for the decentralised areas

world of work:

and periphery of Brussels (7.46%19

On the basis of the data as at 30

- a redesigned world of work;

of the portfolio), and more

June 2020, a 1% decline in the

workspaces are organised according

generally in the Belgian provincial

value of the property assets

to the type of activity and the profile

towns.

would have an impact of around

of the users.

-€28.6 million on the net result,

- expansion of the offering and

entailing a change of around -€1.1

potential targets with the acquisition

in the net asset value per share,

of a majority shareholding in the

around +0.4% in the debt ratio

Silversquare coworking company.

and around +0.4% in the LTV

- plans to develop (with Silversquare)

ratio.

a Belux hybrid office network.

- extensive and personalised range of

services to make life easier for its

tenants.

- a mix of functions in the new

projects to ensure that the

environment is conducive to the

development of a genuine

community life.

- projects that integrate into the city;

the buildings become an ecosystem

open to their urban environment,

bringing together a mix of functions.

Statutory rotation of independent

experts. They are systematically informed

of changes in the situation of the

buildings, and regularly visit buildings.

RISKS RELATED TO INADEQUATE INSURANCE COVER - Low

Risk of occurrence of a major loss

Costs of refurbishing the affected

Buildings are covered by a number of

affecting the buildings, with

building.

insurance policies (risk of fire, storm

insufficient cover.

damage, water damage, etc.) covering

Fall in the operating result of the

loss of rent for a limited period (in

portfolio and in the fair value of

principle for the time needed for

the building following the

reconstruction) and the cost of

  1. Calculated on the basis of the fair value of investment properties at 30 June 2020.
  2. The debt ratio is calculated in accordance with the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014.
  3. Loan-to-value("LTV") = [(nominal financial debts - cash)/fair value of the portfolio].
  4. Please refer to the chapter "Appropriation of earnings (statutory accounts)" on page 83 of the Annual Financial Report.

termination of the lease through

reconstruction, for a total sum (new

frustration, and therefore an

reconstruction value, excluding the value

unexpected rental vacancy.

of the land) of €2.155,5 million as at

31 December 2019.

Buildings are covered by a policy

insuring against acts of terrorism.

RISK OF DETERIORATION AND OBSOLESCENCE OF BUILDINGS - Medium

Risk of wear and tear and

Rental vacancies.

Property kept in a good state of repair

obsolescence, relating to

and maintained in line with good

increasingly stringent requirements

Investments required to bring the

practice in terms of energy, technical and

(legislative, societal or

building into compliance with

other performance criteria, by making an

environmental).

regulatory requirements and

inventory of preventive and corrective

tenants' expectations.

maintenance work to be carried out, and

establishing a works programme.

Most of the buildings are covered by

"total guarantee" maintenance contracts.

At 30 June 2020, 86% of the

consolidated portfolio was covered by

such a "total guarantee" contract.

Close monitoring of developments in

existing environmental legislation,

anticipation of new measures, and

analysis of sector studies, with a view to

incorporating new technologies and

management tools as soon as possible

into renovation projects.

Use of resources: Befimmo adopts an

eco-responsible approach at every stage

of a building's life, making optimal use of

energy and natural resources.

RISKS RELATED TO THE REALISATION OF WORKS - Medium

Risks of delays, budget

Adverse impact on the

Site communication plan, dialogue with

overspending, environmental

Company's results owing to a loss

local residents, etc.

damage and organisational

of rental income and/or an

problems when erecting,

increase in charges.

Monitoring of technical, budgetary and

redeveloping and carrying out

planning aspects has been introduced to

major works in the buildings in the

Adverse impact on the

manage the risks associated with this

portfolio.

Company's reputation.

work.

Risk of insolvency and non-

Contracts with building contractors

compliance with specifications by

generally provide for a number of

the contractors responsible for the

measures to mitigate such risks (price

works.

ceilings, delay penalties, etc.).

Regarding environmental issues, specific

measures are incorporated into the

specifications and contracts applying to

successful tenderers.

Monitoring of compliance with these

environmental measures while the works

are in progress (notably by external

environ-mental coordinators, ISO 14001

procedures, site audits, BREEAM

assessors, etc.).

Regular assessment of main suppliers

and service providers, and checks that

co-contractors have no unpaid social

contributions or taxes.

ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS - Medium

Environmental risks in terms of

Adverse environmental impact.

A responsible approach, under which, for

pollution of soil, water and air (high

many years, the necessary action has

CO2 emissions) and also noise

High costs for Befimmo.

gradually been taken to reduce the

pollution.

environmental impact of the activities

Adverse impact on Befimmo's

that the Company controls and

Risk of not achieving the

reputation with its stakeholders.

influences directly.

Company's targets for improving

its environmental performance and

In some cases, an adverse impact

The implementation of the

of losing the certifications

on the fair value of the portfolio.

Environmental Management System

(BREEAM, ISO 14001, etc.) that it

(EMS), which is ISO 14001 compliant,

has obtained.

helps to anticipate environmental risks at

both strategic level (acquisitions, major

renovations, etc.) and operational level

(building maintenance, use of buildings,

etc.).

An analysis was conducted of the

environmental performance and the

potential for improvement of the

portfolio, and compliance with the

requirements associated with

certifications obtained.

Use of resources: Befimmo adopts an

eco-responsible approach at every stage

of a building's life, making optimal use of

energy and natural resources.

DESCRIPTION OF RISK

POTENTIAL IMPACT

BEFIMMO'S POSITION

FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY RISK - Medium

Befimmo is exposed to a liquidity

New financing arranged at a

Adoption of a financial policy which in

risk related to the renewal of its

higher cost.

particular diversifies the sources and

financing as it reaches maturity or

maturities of its financing. At

for any additional funding needed

Sale of certain assets under less

30 June 2020, the ratio of debt provided

to meet its commitments. The

than ideal conditions.

by financing from 8 banking institutions

Company could also be exposed to

was 72.0%. The remainder is provided by

this risk if its financing agreements

various bond issues (one private bond

were terminated.

placement in the United States (USPP)

and a number of private placements in

Europe).

At 30 June 2020, the Company had

confirmed un-used lines of €306.1 million

including cash. The Company aims to

continually anticipate its financing needs

(notably for its investments) and keep a

defined amount in confirmed unused

lines at all times so as to hedge this risk

over a time frame of at least 12 months.

The debt ratio (as per the Royal Decree)

amounts to 43.9% at 30 June 2020 (the

statutory limit is 65%) compared to

42.7% as at 31 December 2019.

RISK RELATED TO A CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S RATING - Medium

The Company's financing cost is

Any downgrade of the rating

Regular review of the criteria (ratios)

influenced mainly by Standard &

would make it harder to obtain

used to determine its rating, analysis of

Poor's rating.

new financing and, if the rating

the potential impact of the Company's

were reduced by one notch from

decisions on any changes in the rating,

BBB to BBB-, would entail an

and the forecast changes in those ratios.

additional financing cost

estimated at €0.8 million, based

The Standard & Poor's rating agency

on the debt structure and current

confirmed on 1 July 2020 the rating of

contracts as at 30 June 2020.

BBB/outlook stable for Befimmo's long-

term borrowings and A-2 for its short-

Adverse impact on the

term borrowings.

Company's image with investors.

RISK RELATED TO COUNTERPARTY BANKS - Low

Arranging finance or a hedging

The Company could find itself in

Diversifying its banking relationships and

instrument with a financial

a situation where it is unable to

working with banks that have an

institution creates a counterparty

access the financing arranged or

adequate rating or an acceptable level of

risk of that institution defaulting.

the cash flows to which it is

risk. As at 30 June 2020, the Company

entitled through hedging

had a business relationship with several

instruments.

banks:

- at 30 June 2020, Befimmo had credit

lines of €1,049.6 million. Banks

providing this financing: Agricultural

Bank of China Luxembourg, Banque

Degroof Petercam, BECM (CM-CIC

group), Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis,

ING, KBC and Société Générale

- the counterparty banks for the

hedging instruments are BECM (CM-

CIC group), Belfius, BNP Paribas

Fortis, ING, KBC and Natwest

Markets PLC (RBS Group).

The financial model is based on

structural borrowing: the amount of

cash deposited with financial institutions

is structurally very limited. It was

€0.6 million as at 30 June 2020

compared with €2.9 million at

31 December 2019.

RISK OF A CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES CARRIED AT FAIR VALUE - Low

A change in the interest and

A change in the interest and

A change in the interest and exchange

exchange rates alters the value of

exchange rates alters the value of

rates alters the value of the financial

the financial assets and liabilities

the financial assets and liabilities

assets and liabilities carried at fair value.

carried at fair value.

carried at fair value.

RISK RELATED TO OBLIGATIONS CONTAINED IN FINANCING AGREEMENTS - Low

Risk of financing agreements being

Any challenge to a financing

The Company negotiates covenants with

cancelled, renegotiated or

agreement would expose the

its counterparties at levels consistent

terminated early should the

Company to having to arrange

with its estimated forecasts of changes in

Company fail to abide by the

additional financing at a

those indicators, and regularly analyses

covenants it made when signing

potentially higher cost or sell

any changes in those forecasts.

those agreements, notably

certain assets under less than

regarding certain financial ratios.

ideal conditions.

Risk of a penalty if agreements are

terminated prematurely.

When the Company carries out a

financing transaction on a foreign

market, it is subject to laws and

counterparties with which it is less

familiar.

RISK LINKED TO VOLATILITY AND SHARE PRICE - Medium

The Company is exposed to a

More difficult access to new

Devise and implement a value-creation

significant discrepancy between the

equity may limit development

strategy.

share price and the Company's net

capacity.

asset value.

Publish outlook and dividend forecast.

Adverse impact on the

Company's reputation.

Regular, transparent and proactive

communication to financial analysts and

current and prospective investors.

DESCRIPTION OF RISK

POTENTIAL IMPACT

BEFIMMO'S POSITION

RISKS RELATED TO NON-COMPLIANCE OF THE BUILDINGS WITH THE APPLICABLE REGULATIONS - Low

The Company runs the risk that

Additional investments which

Introduce the necessary procedures to:

one or more of its properties does

entail higher costs for the

-

anticipate new standards and

not immediately meet all the

Company and/or delays in

regulations (legislative and

applicable new standards and

ongoing projects (renovations,

regulatory watch),

regulations.

etc.).

-

- check the compliance of buildings

newly acquired (technical due

Fall in the fair value of a building.

diligence) and in the portfolio

(product manager in charge of

The Company is liable for civil,

regulatory compliance, checks on

administrative or criminal fines.

compliance with standards and

regulations, notably related to the

Liability of the Company for non-

environment),

compliance (e.g. in case of fire for

-

bring the building concerned

failing to comply with safety

immediately into compliance by

standards).

adopting these new standards and

regulations (project management).

An adverse impact on the

Company's reputation, business

Tenants are made aware of their

and results.

obligations in this regard by a clause in

the standard lease.

RISKS RELATED TO THE BE-REIT STATUS - Low

Risk of non-compliance with the

Loss of approval for the BE-REIT

A legal team with the necessary skills

BE-REIT regime.

status, and no longer qualifying

ensures strict compliance with current

for the transparent tax regime

regulations and, as far as possible,

Risk of future adverse changes to

applicable to BE-REITs.

anticipates changes in the law

that regime.

(legislation watch).

Early repayment by acceleration

of payment of loans taken out by

The Company also calls upon external

the Company.

consultants.

Any future adverse changes in the BE-REIT regime could lead to a decline in results or net asset value, increase the debt ratio (e.g. by applying new accounting rules), reduce the maximum debt ratio, or affect the extent to which

  1. BE-REITmust distribute dividends to shareholders.

RISK RELATED TO REGULATION - Medium

The Company is exposed to

Risk of the Company being held

A legal team with the necessary skills

changes in (Belgian, European and

liable, civil, criminal or

ensures strict compliance with current

international) law and increasingly

administrative convictions, and

regulations and, as far as possible,

numerous and complex

the risk of not obtaining or the

anticipates changes in the law

regulations, and to possible

non-renewal of permits. This

(legislation watch).

changes in their interpretation or

could adversely affect the

application by the authorities or

Company's business, its results,

The Company also calls upon external

the courts, notably accounting,

profitability, financial situation

consultants.

reporting, fiscal, environmental,

and/or outlook.

23 But this does not apply to its subsidiaries which are not institutional BE-REITs.
The Company also calls upon external consultants.
At the time of writing, Befimmo is involved in a number of legal proceedings which, on the whole (according to the information available to the Company at the date of this registration document), are unlikely to have a major impact on Befimmo, as the potential losses are highly unlikely to materialise and/or are of insignificant amounts.
A legal team with the necessary skills ensures strict compliance with current regulations and, as far as possible, proactively anticipates changes in the law (legislation watch).
The exit tax is calculated as per circular Ci.RH.423/567.729 of 23.12.2004, the interpretation or practical application of which is liable to change. The real value of a property, as referred to in that circular, is calculated after deducting the registration fees or VAT. This real value differs from (and so may be less than) the fair value of the property as set out in the BE-REIT'sIFRS balance sheet. Any change to this circular could potentially entail an increase in the basis on which the exit tax is calculated. Befimmo complies in all respects with the regulations in force, and the provisions of the above-mentionedcircular, for the calculation of exit taxes it owes in connection with the transactions on which the tax is due.
RISK OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS - Low
The Company is a party to legal proceedings and may be involved in others in future.
urban-developmentand public- procurement regulations.
TAX REGIME - Low
As a BE-REIT,the Company enjoys a specific tax regime. The legislator intended the BE-REITto ensure a high degree of transparency for real-estateinvestments and distribute as much cash flow as possible while enjoying certain advantages. In particular, BE-REITspay a reduced rate of corporation tax as long as at least 80% of its cash flows are distributed (calculated on the basis of Article 13 of the Royal Decree of 13.07.2014). BE-REITsare exempt from corporation tax on the results (rental income and capital gains realised minus operating costs and financial charges)23.

DESCRIPTION OF RISK

POTENTIAL IMPACT

BEFIMMO'S POSITION

OPERATIONAL RISK - Medium

Risk of loss or loss of earnings

The Company is exposed to the

Corporate Governance Charter and Code

resulting from inadequate or failed

risk of the loss or theft of

of Ethics drafted by the Board of

internal processes, people and

sensitive data, financial loss, and

Directors.

systems or from external events

interruption of business in the

(natural disasters, human error,

event of a failure of systems or

Code of Ethics requiring ethical values to

etc.).

processes.

be observed in relations with customers,

staff, partners and shareholders.

A business continuity plan has been

devised, consisting of measures which,

in the event of a crisis, allow essential

operations and services to continue,

possibly in degraded mode, and a

planned resumption of business. It

covers both functional and IT aspects.

RISK RELATED TO THE INTEGRITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND DATA - Medium

Failure of information systems and

The Company is exposed to the

A business continuity plan has been

cyber-crime that could jeopardise

risk of disruption of its business in

devised, consisting of measures which, in

business continuity.

the event of a failure of

the event of a crisis, allow essential

information systems or cyber-

operations and services to continue,

crime.

possibly in degraded mode, and a

planned resumption of business. It

covers both functional and IT aspects.

Depending on the type of data, back-

ups are organised using a variety of

techniques (redundant infrastructure,

daily back-ups online and on cassette).

Measures taken to secure access to the

Company's data. Outsourced IT support

provided by two partners under a

service level agreement (SLA).

Awareness actions for the team to the

risks of cybercriminality and fraud.

RISK RELATED TO TEAM MEMBERS -

Medium

Risk of departure of certain key

A loss of key skills in the

Special attention is paid to staff

members of staff.

Company could lead to a delay in

wellbeing and motivation.

achieving some of its objectives.

Pay is in line with market rates

(benchmarking).

Importance of managing the skills of the

team members.

Importance of dialogue with the team.

New procedure for the induction of new

employees (mentoring system, etc.).

As far as possible, Befimmo prepares for

departures and ensures that know-how

is passed on.

RISK OF FRAUD- Medium

Misappropriation of Company

The Company is exposed to the

Corporate Governance Charter and Code

assets for own account or for third

risk of loss or theft of sensitive

of Ethics drafted by the Board of

parties.

data, and financial loss as a result

Directors.

of fraud.

Code of Ethics requiring ethical values to

be observed in relations with customers,

staff, partners and shareholders.

Procedures for controlling sensitive data.

Awareness actions for the team to the

risks of cybercriminality and fraud.

.APPEN DICES

To the Board of Directors Befimmo SA Parc Goemaere

Chaussée de Wavre 1945 1160 Brussels

Dear Mesdames,

Dear Sirs,

Re : Valuation of the real-estate portfolio of Befimmo as at 30th June 2020.

Context

In accordance with Chapter III, Section F of the law of 12th of May 2014 on B-REITs, Befimmo has instructed an independent valuer to provide an opinion of value for its portfolio as at 30th June 2020. We have been mandated to value part of the Befimmo and Fedimmo portfolios while Cushman and Wakefield have been mandated to value another part of the Befimmo and Fedimmo portfolios. The part valued by Jones Lang LaSalle is the part leased on multiple short term leases mainly in Brussels and its hinterland. Furthermore we have consolidated the results of the valuation of which the main conclusions are listed hereunder. As requested by Befimmo, Cushman and Wakefield is also responsible for determining the fair value of the right of use arising from leases under which Befimmo and/or Silversquare have obligations in their capacity as lessee. This request arises from the publication by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) of IFRS 16, effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019, which requires the lessee to recognise in the balance sheet a right-of-use asset and lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. This fair value, as defined in IFRS 16, is obtained by updating rent flows remaining until the end of the agreement, taking account of gratuities, benefits and other adjustments. As at 30th June 2020, the cumulative fair value of the right-of-use asset amounts to €44,455,807. The fair value of the right of use of land amounts to €2,036,559.

Jones Lang LaSalle has been active in Belgium since 1965 and has a long track record in valuing professional real estate. Cushman & Wakefield also indicate that they benefit from sufficient knowledge of the property markets in which Befimmo and Fedimmo are active, as well as the required professional qualifications and recognition to fulfil this assignment. The mission of the valuers has been carried out in full independence.

Consistently with market practice, our mission has been carried out on the basis of information provided by Befimmo, in particular relating to tenancy situation, costs and taxes borne by the landlord, works to be carried out, as well as any other element which could have an influence on the assets' value. We have assumed this information to be correct and complete. As specifically mentioned in our reports, our valuation does not constitute in any way a quality or technical survey of the properties, nor an analysis of the possible presence of deleterious materials. These elements are well known by Befimmo, which carries out a technical and legal due diligence prior to the acquisition of each property.

We are obliged to inform you that as at the date of 30th of June 2020 the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) declared by the World Health Organisation as a "Global Pandemic" on the 11th March 2020 has impacted global financial markets . A number of countries have put travel restrictions in place with confinement measures implemented in several cases at a national level. The economy has been impacted across various sectors, including sectors of the property market.

In the context of the valuation of the subject property we consider that the comparable transaction evidence adopted in our analysis took place prior to the current events of the COVID-19 crisis and therefore does not allow us to conclude our Market Value with the same certainty at the valuation date. Indeed the impacts (social, labour, political, health, economic) linked to the COVID-19 are exceptional in modern times and result in circumstances that impact our judgement. Our valuation is therefore reported on the basis of a material uncertainty of valuation, as stipulated in the VGPA 10 of the RICS Valuation-Global Standards. As a consequence the valuation of the subject property is subject to the potential impacts on the real estate market which remain uncertain at this stage. Uncertainty clauses are therefore to be taken into consideration in reviewing the conclusions of this valuation report. Generally in an uncertain climate the liquidity of assets can be impacted and the number of transactions more restricted which impacts market transparency. While the French commercial real estate market fundamentals remain solid we cannot exclude contagion effects on the investment and leasing markets in a short term period.

As at the valuation date it is too premature to estimate the potential impact on the valuation with too few transactions signed and as such we do not have sufficient evidence to draw reliable conclusions as to the impact if any on the real estate investment market and on yields in particular.

We therefore recommend that you review the Market Valuation assessment of the subject property on a regular basis given the valuation date of 30/06/2020 and based on new elements that may be brought to our attention as the situation evolves.

Opinion

The investment value is defined as the most likely value that could reasonably be obtained on the date of valuation in normal sales conditions between willing and well-informed parties before deduction of transaction costs.

As our principal valuation method we have adopted a static capitalisation approach and also carried out a simple "sanity check" in terms of price per square meter.

The static capitalisation is carried out in the form of a "Term and Reversion" valuation, with the current income based on contractual rents capitalised until the end of the current contract, and the ERV capitalised in perpetuity and brought to a net present value. It should be noted that this method

of valuation applies a multiplier to the current and future expected rent that is based on analysis of sales of comparable properties in the market. The multiplier depends on the yield that investors require when acquiring in this market. The yield reflects the risks intrinsic to the sector (future voids, credit risk, maintenance obligations, etc.). Where there are unusual factors specific to the property, then an explicit correction is made either, for example:

  • Non-recoveredcharges or taxes in a market where recovery from the tenant is usual;
  • Renovation work or deferred repairs necessary at the date of valuation in order to continue to receive the rent;
  • Unusual outgoing costs.

It is important to understand the distinction between this "capitalisation" approach and the discounted cash flow method where future growth and inflation are explicit. This difference is why discount rates in a discounted cash flow valuation are higher than yields in a static capitalisation approach. The yields used are based on the valuer's judgement in comparison with evidence of comparable sales. Factors in the market that determine yield are numerous, and different factors are of importance to different buyers. The following criteria are often taken into account : the quality of the tenant and duration of the lease, the location, the state of repair, the age and the architectural quality of the building and also the efficiency of the building (gross to net ratio/parking ratio).

Ultimately it is supply and demand in the investment market that determines the price. For the financial accounting of a B-REIT and in accordance with the IAS/IFRS norms it is common practice to use the fair value. Following a press release of the Belgian Association of Asset Managers (BEAMA), dated 8 February 2006 and as confirmed in the press release of the BE-REIT Association dated 10 November 2016, the fair value can be obtained by subtracting 2.5% transaction costs from properties with an investment value of more than € 2,500,000. For properties with an investment value under € 2,500,000 registration duties of 10% or 12.5% should be subtracted, depending on the region where they are situated.

In the light of all comments mentioned above, we confirm that the investment value of the consolidated Befimmo property portfolio as at 30th June 2020 amounts to a total of

€ 2,935,569,000

(Two billion nine hundred thirty five million five hundred sixty nine thousand Euros);

this amount includes the valuation of the buildings which have been carried out by Cushman & Wakefield Valuation Services.

The most likely sale value corresponding to the fair value of the consolidated Befimmo property portfolio as at 30th June 2020 amounts to a total of

€ 2,862,972,382

(Two billion eight hundred sixty two million nine hundred seventy two thousand three hundred eighty two Euros);

this amount includes the valuation of the buildings which have been carried out by Cushman & Wakefield Valuations services.

On this basis, the initial yield of the portfolio with properties available for lease stood at 5.22%. Should the vacant accommodation be fully let at estimated rental value, the initial yield is 5.55% for the same portfolio.

The occupation rate of the portfolio with properties available for lease is 93.62%. The property portfolio comprises:

Offices

Fair Value (€ million)

%

Properties available for lease

2 427.4

84.8%

Brussels CBD and similar

1 408.2

49.2%

Brussels decentralised

82.9

2.9%

Brussels periphery

120.6

4.2%

Wallonia

232.5

8.1%

Flanders

441.6

15.4%

Luxembourg city

141.5

4.9%

Properties that are being constructed or developed for own account in order to be leased

424.4

14.8%

Properties held for sale

11.2

0.4%

Total buildings

2 863.0

100.0%

Right of use of leased offices (IFRS 16)

44.5

Right of use of land (IFRS 16)*

2.0

Total of investment property

46.5

Total

2 909.5

*A debt related to these rights of use has been recognized in the balance sheet liabilities. Yours sincerely,

Brussels, 16th July 2020

R.P. Scrivener FRICS

Head of Valuation and Consulting

On behalf of Jones Lang LaSalle

The annualised total of the rents of current leases at the balance sheet date, not taking account of current gratuities or rents under leases commencing after the balance sheet date concerned.

The ratio between the gross current rent from lease agreements and the "deed-in-hands" value of properties available for lease.

The ratio between the gross current rent from lease agreements and the "deed-in-hands" value of investment properties.

The ratio between the potential rent and the "deed-in-hands" value of properties available for lease.

The gross current rent from lease agreements as defined above, plus the estimated rental value of unoccupied space at the balance sheet date.

Le rapport entre la valeur locative estimée des surfaces occupées à la date de clôture et la valeur locative estimée totale des immeubles disponibles à la location.

The ratio of (i) the sum of the gross current rents from lease agreements for each lease of properties available for lease multiplied by their respective remaining duration from the balance sheet date to their next break and (ii) the total gross current rent from lease agreements of properties available for lease.

The ratio of (i) the sum of the gross current rents from lease agreements for each lease of properties available for lease multiplied by their respective remaining duration from the balance sheet date to their final expiry date and (ii) the total gross current rent from lease agreements of properties available for lease.

"

Alternative Performance

Definition

Use

Measure

Net property charges

The sum of various property charges, net of amounts

Gives an overview of all net property

recoverable from tenants (corresponds to the sum of

charges.

headings IV to XIII of the consolidated statement of total

comprehensive income).

Other operating income

Heading XV 'Other operating income and charges' minus any

Used to compare forecasts and actual

and charges (excluding

goodwill impairment.

figures in heading XV 'Other

goodwill impairment)

operating income and charges'. Any

goodwill impairment is not budgeted.

Operating margin

'Operating result before result on portfolio' divided by 'Net

Used to assess the Company's

rental result'.

operating performance.

Net property result

'Operating result before result on portfolio' plus heading XVI

Used to identify the operating profit

'Gains and losses on disposals of investment properties'.

before changes in the fair value of

investment property.

Financial result (excluding

'Financial result' minus heading XXIII 'Changes in fair value of

Used to compare forecasts and actual

changes in fair value of

financial assets and liabilities'.

figures in the financial results.

financial assets and

liabilities)

Net result before changes

'Net result' minus heading XVIII 'Changes in fair value of

Used to identify the net result before

in fair value of investment

investment property' and heading XXIII 'Changes in fair value

changes in the fair value of

properties and financial

of financial assets and liabilities'.

investment property and of the

assets and liabilities

financial assets and liabilities.

"Like-for-Like" net rental

Net rental result of properties available for lease at constant

Used to measure the change in rental

result

perimeter for two consecutive periods. The 'Like-for-Like'

income of properties available for

scope is calculated on the basis of the EPRA definition.

lease at constant floor area for two

consecutive periods.

(in thousand €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Net rental result (A)

69 384

69 482

Net rental result linked to changes in perimeter (B)

4 401

2 502

Net rental result on properties not available for lease (C)

- 65

2 933

Non-recurring element to extract from the "Like-for-Like" (D)

3 154

394

Net rental result in « Like-for-Like » (A-B-C-D)

61 895

63 652

(in thousand €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Net result (A)

29 483

100 555

XVIII. Changes in fair value of investment properties (B)

73

77 430

XXIII. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (C)

-16 673

-28 322

Net result before changes in fair value of investment properties and financial

46 084

51 446

assets and liabilities (A-B-C)

(in thousand €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Financial result (A)

-26 851

-41 229

XXIII. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (B)

-16 673

-28 322

Financial result (excl. the changes in fair value of the financial assets and

-10 177

-12 907

liabilities) (A-B)

(in thousand €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Operating result before result on portfolio

53 209

54 798

XVI. Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties

-

10 317

Net property result

53 209

65 115

(in thousand €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Operating result before result on portfolio (A)

53 209

54 798

Net rental result (B)

69 384

69 482

Operating margin (A/B)

76.7%

78.9%

(in thousand €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

XV. Other operating income and charges (A)

-179

-917

Goodwill impairment (B)

-

-

Other operating income and charges (excluding goodwill impairment) (A-B)

-179

917

(in thousand €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

IV. Recovery of property charges

10 727

4 457

V. Recovery of rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let properties

22 820

21 732

VI. Costs payable by the tenant and borne by the landlord on rental damage and

-

-

redecoration at end of lease

VII. Rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let properties

-23 136

-22 489

VIII. Other revenue and charges for letting

159

332

IX. Technical costs

-10 644

-4 348

X. Commercial costs

-460

-142

XI. Charges and taxes on unlet properties

-1 978

-1 434

XII. Property management costs

-1 558

-1 383

XIII. Other property charges

-3 453

-3 413

Net property charges

-7 523

-6 689

Alternative Performance

Definition

Use

Measure

Loan-to-value ("LTV")

Nominal financial debt minus balance sheet heading II.F.

This is the debt ratio calculated on

'Cash and cash equivalents', divided by the sum of balance

the basis of the fair value of the

sheet headings I.C. "Investment property" and II.A.

property portfolio.

'Properties held for sale'. Nominal financial debts are the

accounting financial debts excluding IFRS adjustments, in

other words excluding the reassessment at fair value of

financial assets and liabilities and the smoothing of debt

issuance costs.

Average (annualised)

Annualised interest paid over the reporting period,

Used to measure the average cost of

financing cost

including the credit margin, the cost of the hedging

the Company's financial debt.

instruments and liquidity cost, divided by the average

nominal financial debt over the period concerned.

Return on shareholders'

The return obtained by an investor over a 12-month period

Used to measure the profitability

equity (in € per share)

ending at the close of the period, assuming the

over 12 months (in €/share) of a

reinvestment of dividends and the participation in

shareholder's investment on the

operations to strengthen the Company's capital. The

basis of the value of shareholders'

calculation is based on the average number of shares not

equity.

held by the group over a 12-month period.

Return on shareholders'

The internal rate of return earned by an investor over a 12-

Used to measure the profitability

equity (in %)

month period ending at the close of the period, assuming

over 12 months (in %) of a

the reinvestment of dividends and the participation in

shareholder's investment on the

operations to strengthen the Company's capital. The

basis of the value of shareholders'

calculation is based on the average number of shares not

equity.

held by the group over a 12-month period.

(in thousand €)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Nominal financial debts (A)

1 151 838

1 090 344

II. F. Cash and cash equivalents (B)

-575

-2 878

I. C. Investment properties (D)

2 851 742

2 788 591

II. A. Assets held for sale (E)

11 230

-

Fair value of portfolio at the closing date (C = D+E)

2 862 972

2 788 591

Loan-to-value(A-B)/C

40.2%

39.0%

(in thousand €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Interest paid

11 503

11 332

Annualised interest paid (A)

23 005

22 665

Annualised nominal financial debts (B)

1 125 502

1 145 196

Average (annualised) financing cost (A/B)

2.04%

1.98%

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Return on shareholders' equity (in € per share)

3.66

6.47

Return on shareholders' equity (in %)

6.3%

11.6%

(in € thousand)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Net result IFRS

25 591

100 555

Net result IFRS (in € per share)

0.95

3.93

Adjustments to calculate EPRA earnings

To exclude:

I. Changes in fair value of investment properties and properties held for sale

-73

-77 430

II. Result on disposals of investment properties

-

- 10 317

VI. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities and close-out costs

16 673

30 766

VIII. Deferred tax in respect to EPRA adjustments

285

203

EPRA earnings

42 477

43 776

EPRA earnings (in € per share)

1.57

1.71

(in € thousand)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Estimated rental value (ERV) on vacant space (A)

4 470

5 166

Estimated rental value (ERV) (B)

125 465

124 846

EPRA Vacancy rate of properties available for lease (A)/(B)

3.6%

4.1%

24 The definitions of the EPRA indicators are published on pages 28 and 29 of this Report. Source: EPRA Best Practices (www.epra.com).

(in € thousand)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Investment properties and properties held for sale

2 862 972

2 788 591

To exclude:

Properties that are being constructed or developed for own account in order to be

-424 389

-394 130

leased

Properties held for sale

-11 230

-

Properties available for lease

2 427 353

2 394 461

To include:

Allowance for estimated purchasers' cost

61 250

60 089

Investment value of properties available for lease (B)

2 488 603

2 454 550

Annualised cash passing rental income

122 740

128 033

To exclude:

Property charges(a)

-5 460

-6 915

Annualised net rents (A)

117 280

121 118

To include:

Notional rent expiration of rent free periods or other lease incentives

6 349

3 383

Topped-up annualised net rents (C)

123 629

124 501

(in %)

EPRA Net Initial Yield (A/B)

4.7%

4.9%

EPRA Topped-up Net Initial Yield (C/B)

5.0%

5.1%

  1. The scope of the property charges to be excluded for calculating the EPRA Net Initial Yield is defined in the EPRA Best Practices and does not correspond to "property charges" as presented in the consolidated IFRS accounts.

(in € thousand)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Net administrative and operating expenses in the income statement

-16 238

-13 770

III. (+/-) Rental charges

- 241

- 28

Net property charges

-7 523

-6 689

XIV. (-) Corporate overheads

-8 473

-7 078

XV. (+/-) Other operating income and charges

- 179

- 917

Exclude:

i. Impact of the spreading of gratuities

179

941

EPRA costs (including direct vacancy costs) (A)

-16 238

-13 770

XI. (-) Charges and taxes on unlet properties

1 978

1 434

EPRA costs (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B)

-14 260

-12 336

I. (+) Rental income

69 626

69 509

Gross rental income (C)

69 626

69 509

EPRA Cost ratio (including direct vacancy costs) (A/C)

23.3%

19.8%

EPRA Cost ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B/C)

20.5%

17.7%

Segment

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Evolution

Properties

Acquisitions

Disposals

Properties

Properties that

Total net

Properties

Acquisitions

Disposals

Properties

Properties that

Total net

Properties

owned

held for

are being

rental

owned

held for

are being

rental

owned

throughout

sale

constructed or

income(b)

throughout 2

sale

constructed or

income(b)

throughout

2

developed(a)

consecutive

developed(a)

2

(in € thousand)

consecutive

years

consecutive

years

years

Brussels CBD and similar

30 683

361

178

31 222

32 815

1 536

1 711

36 062

-6.5%

Brussels decentralised

3 235

3 235

2 012

2 012

60.8%

Brussels periphery

4 148

4 148

3 672

80

3 752

13.0%

Wallonia

5 389

- 97

5 292

5 180

- 1

5 179

4.0%

Flanders

13 653

-220

13 433

13 991

- 9

772

14 755

-2.4%

Luxembourg city

2 320

2 320

2 466

2 466

-5.9%

Total

59 429

361

-

-220

81

59 651

60 135

-

1 607

772

1 711

64 226

-1.2%

Reconciliation to the

consolidated IFRS

income statement

Net rental income

related to:

- Properties booked as

financial leases

-6

-4

(IFRS 16)

- Non recurring element:

7 191

3 244

Other property charges

-4 975

-4 673

Property operating

result in the

61 861

62 793

consolidated IFRS

income statement

  1. These are properties that are being constructed or developed for own account in order to be leased.
  2. The total "Net rental income" defined in EPRA Best Practices, reconciled with the consolidated IFRS income statement, corresponds to the "Property operating result" of the consolidated IFRS accounts.

(in € thousand)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Net result IFRS (group share)

24 733

101 229

Net result IFRS (in € per share) (group share)

0.91

3.96

Adjustments to calculate EPRA earnings

16 764

57336

To exclude:

I. Changes in fair value of investment properties and properties held for sale

- 251

-77 988

II. Result on disposals of investment properties

-

-10 317

VI. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities and close-out costs

16 673

30 766

VIII. Deferred tax in respect of EPRA adjustments

285

203

X. Adjustments for non-controlling interests

57

215

EPRA earnings (group share)

41 498

44 107

EPRA earnings (in € per share) (group share)

1.53

1.72

(in € thousand)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Net asset value (group share)

1 604 653

1 603 872

Net asset value (in € per share) (group share)

59.32

59.29

To include:

II. Revaluation at fair value of finance lease credit

114

115

To exclude:

IV. Fair value of financial instruments

55 859

39 984

V. a. Deferred tax

976

691

To include/exclude :

Adjustments in respect of non-controlling interests

-

-

EPRA NAV (group share)

1 661 601

1 644 662

EPRA NAV (in € per share) (group share)

61.42

60.80

To include:

I. Fair value of financial instruments

-55 859

-39 984

II. Revaluations at fair value of fixed-rate loans(a)

-26 705

-20 383

III. Deferred tax

- 976

-691

To include/exclude :

Adjustments in respect of non-controlling interests

-

-

EPRA NNNAV (group share)

1 578 062

1 583 604

EPRA NNNAV (in € per share) (group share)

58.33

58.54

  1. Excluding financial debt linked to IFRS 16.

