Befimmo : Ordinary General Meeting 28 April 2020 - Agenda

Taking into account the result on 31 December 2018 of €155,332,535.6 carried forward and the net result of the 2019 fiscal year, the result to be appropriated is €383,195,006.3.

4. Approval of the statutory annual accounts closed as at 31 December 2019, and appropriation of the result as at 31 December 2019

Presentation of the Statutory Auditor's report on the statutory annual accounts and on the consolidated annual accounts as at 31 December 2019

Presentation of the management report on the statutory annual accounts and on the consolidated annual accounts as at 31 December 2019

Given the exceptional situation related to the coronavirus, the modalities for participating in the Meeting have been adapted in accordance with the Royal Decree of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on company law in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. Shareholders will not be able to participate physically in the Meeting and will only be able to exercise their rights by postal voting or by proxy. Postal voting or proxy forms should be sent to the Company, in accordance with the participation modalities, as defined below.

Proposal to discharge the Statutory Auditor for the execution of his mandate for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.

6. Discharge of the Statutory Auditor for the execution of his mandate during the 2019 fiscal year

Proposal to discharge the Directors for the execution of their mandate for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.

5. Discharge of the Directors for the execution of their mandate during the 2019 fiscal year

to distribute, as remuneration of capital, a dividend of €3.45 gross per share: this dividend is composed, on the one hand, of the interim dividend of €2.59 gross per existing share, distributed in December 2019 and, on the other hand, of a final dividend of €0.86 gross per share, payable by detachment of coupon N° 39;

to approve the statutory annual accounts closed as at 31 December 2019 which, in accordance with the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 on

The profile of the Directors, whose renewal is proposed under items 7 to 9 of the agenda, is included in the Annual Financial Report 2019. This Report is available on the website and at the Company's registered office.

10. Renew of the mandate of the Statutory Auditor

Resolution to renew the mandate of EY Réviseurs d'Entreprises Bedrijfsrevisoren SRL, with registered office at 1891 Diegem, De Kleetlaan 2, RPM Brussels 0446.334.711, represented by Mrs Christel Weymeersch, as Statutory Auditor for a term of three years expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of 2023 and to fix its remuneration at a fixed amount of €77,880 per annum (VAT excluded and indexable) for the exercise of its legal account audit tasks.

11. Remuneration policy

Proposal to approve the remuneration policy included in the Corporate Governance Statement of the management report of the Board of Directors on the fiscal year closed as at 31 December 2019.

12. Remuneration report

Proposal to approve the remuneration report, relating to the fiscal year closed as at 31 December 2019, included in the Corporate Governance Statement of the management report of the Board of Directors for the above mentioned fiscal year.

13. Approval of a provision concerning change of control

Proposal to approve and, as far as necessary, ratify the provisions of article 7.2 of the credit agreement concluded on 17 December 2019 between the Company and Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel ("BECM"). Under this article, in the event of acquisition of control over the Company by a person or group of persons acting in concert, an event of which the Company should immediately inform the bank, should BECM determine (on reasonable grounds, to be communicated to the Company) that this change has a significant negative effect on the agreement, BECM may refuse release funds and could, with minimum ten working days' notice, cancel the commitments and declare all outstanding loans - including the accrued interests and all accounted amounts pursuant the agreement

- which are immediately owed and payable. The term "control" means the direct or indirect ownership of over 50% of the voting rights of the Company, and the terms "acting in concert" have the meaning provided for in article 5:69 of the Code of Companies and Associations.

The thirteenth proposed resolution concerns the approval of a change of control provision in a credit agreement binding the Company. It is submitted to the General Meeting in accordance with the former article 556 of the Company Code, which was applicable at the time of the signature of this agreement (now article 7:151 of the Code of Companies and Associations).

14. Proposal to grant power to implement the resolutions

3/7