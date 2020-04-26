Befimmo : Ordinary General Meeting 28 April 2020 - Correspondence vote

CORRESPONDENCE VOTE

All shareholders may vote by correspondence. Shareholders who wish to vote by correspondence must comply with the practical formalities. The signed vote by correspondence must be notified to the Bank ING Belgium (Issuer Services St-Petersburg + 5 LT.11, Cours St Michel 60 - 1040 Brussels or be- lfm.coa.spa@ing.be) and must arrive on 24 April 2020 at the latest. All practical modalities are described in the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting.

I, the Undersigned:

Natural person

First Name, Last Name: __________________________________________________________

Address: ______________________________________________________________________

OR

Legal entity

Corporate name and legal form: ____________________________________________________

Head office: ____________________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________________

Validly represented by: ___________________________________________________________

holder of: __________ shares of Befimmo SA,

Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) incorporated under Belgian law, with head office at 1160 Brussels, Chaussée de Wavre 1945, registered in the Register of Legal Entities under number 0455 835 167,

hereby exercise my right to vote as follows on the agenda items for the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2020 at 10.30 AM.

This vote also applies to any other General Meeting convened with the same agenda provided that the shareholder complies with the registration and confirmation procedures in relation to such Meetings.

Regarding the language of the agenda, the agenda is written in Dutch and French, neither language taking preference

over the other; the English version is an unofficial translation.

1