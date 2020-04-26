Befimmo : Ordinary General Meeting 28 April 2020 - Correspondence vote
0
04/26/2020 | 08:08pm EDT
CORRESPONDENCE VOTE
All shareholders may vote by correspondence. Shareholders who wish to vote by correspondence must comply with the practical formalities. The signed vote by correspondence must be notified to the Bank ING Belgium (Issuer Services St-Petersburg + 5 LT.11, Cours St Michel 60 - 1040 Brussels or be- lfm.coa.spa@ing.be) and must arrive on 24 April 2020 at the latest. All practical modalities are described in the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting.
I, the Undersigned:
Natural person
First Name, Last Name: __________________________________________________________
Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) incorporated under Belgian law, with head office at 1160 Brussels, Chaussée de Wavre 1945, registered in the Register of Legal Entities under number 0455 835 167,
hereby exercise my right to vote as follows on the agenda items for the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2020 at 10.30 AM.
This vote also applies to any other General Meeting convened with the same agenda provided that the shareholder complies with the registration and confirmation procedures in relation to such Meetings.
Regarding the language of the agenda, the agenda is written in Dutch and French, neither language taking preference
over the other; the English version is an unofficial translation.
1
1. Presentation of the management report on the statutory
Does not require vote
annual
accounts
and on the consolidated
annual
accounts as at 31 December 2019
2.
Presentation of the
Statutory Auditor's report
on the
Does not require vote
statutory annual accounts and on the consolidated
annual accounts as at 31 December 2019
3. Presentation of the statutory and consolidated annual
Does not require vote
accounts closed as at 31 December 2019
4. Approval of the statutory annual accounts closed as at
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
31 December 2019, and appropriation of the result as at
31 December 2019
Taking
into account
the result on 31 December
2018 of
€155,332,535.6 carried forward and the net result of the 2019
fiscal year, the result to be appropriated is €383,195,006.3.
It is proposed:
- to approve the statutory annual accounts closed as at 31
December 2019 which, in accordance with the Royal
Decree of 13 July 2014 on BE-REITs (SIR/GVV), contain
the appropriations to the statutory reserves;
-
to
distribute, as
remuneration of capital, a dividend of
€3.45 gross per share: this dividend is composed, on the
one hand, of the interim dividend of €2.59 gross per
existing share, distributed in December 2019 and, on the
other hand, of a final dividend of €0.86 gross per share,
payable by detachment of coupon N° 39;
-
then, to carry forward the balance again.
5.
Discharge of the Directors for the execution
of their
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
mandate during the 2019 fiscal year
Proposal to discharge the Directors for the execution of their
mandate for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December
2019.
6. Discharge of the Statutory Auditor for the execution of his
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
mandate during the 2019 fiscal year
Proposal to discharge the Statutory Auditor for the execution of his mandate for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.
7. Renewal of an Independant Directorship
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
Proposal to renew
the Directorship of
Mrs Anne-Marie
Baeyaert, domiciled
at 2190 Essen, Schaapsbaan 28, as
Independant Director, for a new period of three years, ending
2
at the closing of the 2023 Ordinary General
Meeting.
Mrs Anne-Marie Baeyaert meets the independence criteria of
article 7:87 of the Code of Companies and Associations and
provision 3.5 of the 2020 Belgian Code on Corporate
Governance.
8. Renewal of a non-executive Directorship
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
Proposal to renew the Directorship of Mr Wim Aurousseau,
domiciled at 2900 Schoten, Gaaiendreef 10, as non-executive
Director, for a new period of two years, ending at the closing
of the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting. This mandate will be
remunerated in accordance with the remuneration fixed for the
non-executive Directors by the Ordinary General Meeting of
30 April 2013.
9. Renewal of a non-executive Directorship
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
Proposal to renew the Directorship of Mr Kurt De Schepper,
domiciled at 2540 Hove, Akkerstraat 16, as non-executive
Director, for a new period of four years, ending at the closing of
the 2024 Ordinary General Meeting. This mandate will be
remunerated in accordance with the remuneration fixed for the
non-executive Directors by the Ordinary General Meeting of
30 April 2013.
10. Renew of the mandate of the Statutory Auditor
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
Resolution to renew the mandate of EY Réviseurs
d'Entreprises Bedrijfsrevisoren SRL, with registered office at
1891 Diegem, De Kleetlaan 2, RPM Brussels 0446.334.711,
represented by Mrs Christel Weymeersch, as Statutory
Auditor for a term of three years expiring at the end of the
Ordinary General Meeting of 2023 and to fix its remuneration
at a fixed amount of €77,880 per annum (VAT excluded and
indexable) for the exercise of its legal account audit tasks.
11.
Remuneration policy
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
Proposal to approve the remuneration policy included in the
Corporate Governance Statement of the management report
of the Board of Directors on the fiscal year closed as at 31
December 2019.
12.
Remuneration report
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
Proposal to approve the remuneration report, relating to the fiscal year closed as at 31 December 2019, included in the Corporate Governance Statement of the management report of the Board of Directors for the above mentioned fiscal year.
3
13. Approval of a provision concerning change of control
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
Proposal to approve and, as far as necessary, ratify the
provisions of article 7.2 of the credit agreement concluded on
17 December 2019 between the Company and Banque
Européenne du Crédit Mutuel ("BECM"). Under this article, in
the event of acquisition of control over the Company by a
person or group of persons acting in concert, an event of which
the Company should immediately inform the bank, should
BECM determine (on reasonable grounds, to be
communicated to the Company) that this change has a
significant negative effect on the agreement, BECM may
refuse release funds and could, with minimum ten working
days' notice, cancel the commitments and declare all
outstanding loans - including the accrued interests and all
accounted amounts pursuant the agreement - which are
immediately owed and payable. The term "control" means the
direct or indirect ownership of over 50% of the voting rights of
the Company, and the terms "acting in concert" have the
meaning provided for in article 5:69 of the Code of Companies
and Associations.
14. Proposal to grant power to implement the resolutions
YES*
NO*
ABSTENTION*
Proposal to grant all powers to a member of the Executive
Committee, with power of substitution, for the implementation
of the decisions made by the Ordinary General Meeting, and
to carry out any formalities necessary for their publication.
15. Others
Does not require vote
(*) Please strike out what does not apply.
Completed in ____________________________________, on __________________________ 2020.