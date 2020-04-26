Befimmo : Ordinary General Meeting 28 April 2020 - Correspondence vote

Log in
04/26/2020

CORRESPONDENCE VOTE

All shareholders may vote by correspondence. Shareholders who wish to vote by correspondence must comply with the practical formalities. The signed vote by correspondence must be notified to the Bank ING Belgium (Issuer Services St-Petersburg + 5 LT.11, Cours St Michel 60 - 1040 Brussels or be- lfm.coa.spa@ing.be) and must arrive on 24 April 2020 at the latest. All practical modalities are described in the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting.

I, the Undersigned:

Natural person

First Name, Last Name: __________________________________________________________

Address: ______________________________________________________________________

OR

Legal entity

Corporate name and legal form: ____________________________________________________

Head office: ____________________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________________

Validly represented by: ___________________________________________________________

holder of: __________ shares of Befimmo SA,

Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) incorporated under Belgian law, with head office at 1160 Brussels, Chaussée de Wavre 1945, registered in the Register of Legal Entities under number 0455 835 167,

hereby exercise my right to vote as follows on the agenda items for the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2020 at 10.30 AM.

This vote also applies to any other General Meeting convened with the same agenda provided that the shareholder complies with the registration and confirmation procedures in relation to such Meetings.

Regarding the language of the agenda, the agenda is written in Dutch and French, neither language taking preference

over the other; the English version is an unofficial translation.

1

1. Presentation of the management report on the statutory

Does not require vote

annual

accounts

and on the consolidated

annual

accounts as at 31 December 2019

2.

Presentation of the

Statutory Auditor's report

on the

Does not require vote

statutory annual accounts and on the consolidated

annual accounts as at 31 December 2019

3. Presentation of the statutory and consolidated annual

Does not require vote

accounts closed as at 31 December 2019

4. Approval of the statutory annual accounts closed as at

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

31 December 2019, and appropriation of the result as at

31 December 2019

Taking

into account

the result on 31 December

2018 of

€155,332,535.6 carried forward and the net result of the 2019

fiscal year, the result to be appropriated is €383,195,006.3.

It is proposed:

- to approve the statutory annual accounts closed as at 31

December 2019 which, in accordance with the Royal

Decree of 13 July 2014 on BE-REITs (SIR/GVV), contain

the appropriations to the statutory reserves;

-

to

distribute, as

remuneration of capital, a dividend of

€3.45 gross per share: this dividend is composed, on the

one hand, of the interim dividend of €2.59 gross per

existing share, distributed in December 2019 and, on the

other hand, of a final dividend of €0.86 gross per share,

payable by detachment of coupon N° 39;

-

then, to carry forward the balance again.

5.

Discharge of the Directors for the execution

of their

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

mandate during the 2019 fiscal year

Proposal to discharge the Directors for the execution of their

mandate for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December

2019.

6. Discharge of the Statutory Auditor for the execution of his

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

mandate during the 2019 fiscal year

Proposal to discharge the Statutory Auditor for the execution of his mandate for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.

7. Renewal of an Independant Directorship

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

Proposal to renew

the Directorship of

Mrs Anne-Marie

Baeyaert, domiciled

at 2190 Essen, Schaapsbaan 28, as

Independant Director, for a new period of three years, ending

2

at the closing of the 2023 Ordinary General

Meeting.

Mrs Anne-Marie Baeyaert meets the independence criteria of

article 7:87 of the Code of Companies and Associations and

provision 3.5 of the 2020 Belgian Code on Corporate

Governance.

8. Renewal of a non-executive Directorship

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

Proposal to renew the Directorship of Mr Wim Aurousseau,

domiciled at 2900 Schoten, Gaaiendreef 10, as non-executive

Director, for a new period of two years, ending at the closing

of the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting. This mandate will be

remunerated in accordance with the remuneration fixed for the

non-executive Directors by the Ordinary General Meeting of

30 April 2013.

9. Renewal of a non-executive Directorship

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

Proposal to renew the Directorship of Mr Kurt De Schepper,

domiciled at 2540 Hove, Akkerstraat 16, as non-executive

Director, for a new period of four years, ending at the closing of

the 2024 Ordinary General Meeting. This mandate will be

remunerated in accordance with the remuneration fixed for the

non-executive Directors by the Ordinary General Meeting of

30 April 2013.

10. Renew of the mandate of the Statutory Auditor

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

Resolution to renew the mandate of EY Réviseurs

d'Entreprises Bedrijfsrevisoren SRL, with registered office at

1891 Diegem, De Kleetlaan 2, RPM Brussels 0446.334.711,

represented by Mrs Christel Weymeersch, as Statutory

Auditor for a term of three years expiring at the end of the

Ordinary General Meeting of 2023 and to fix its remuneration

at a fixed amount of €77,880 per annum (VAT excluded and

indexable) for the exercise of its legal account audit tasks.

11.

Remuneration policy

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

Proposal to approve the remuneration policy included in the

Corporate Governance Statement of the management report

of the Board of Directors on the fiscal year closed as at 31

December 2019.

12.

Remuneration report

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

Proposal to approve the remuneration report, relating to the fiscal year closed as at 31 December 2019, included in the Corporate Governance Statement of the management report of the Board of Directors for the above mentioned fiscal year.

3

13. Approval of a provision concerning change of control

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

Proposal to approve and, as far as necessary, ratify the

provisions of article 7.2 of the credit agreement concluded on

17 December 2019 between the Company and Banque

Européenne du Crédit Mutuel ("BECM"). Under this article, in

the event of acquisition of control over the Company by a

person or group of persons acting in concert, an event of which

the Company should immediately inform the bank, should

BECM determine (on reasonable grounds, to be

communicated to the Company) that this change has a

significant negative effect on the agreement, BECM may

refuse release funds and could, with minimum ten working

days' notice, cancel the commitments and declare all

outstanding loans - including the accrued interests and all

accounted amounts pursuant the agreement - which are

immediately owed and payable. The term "control" means the

direct or indirect ownership of over 50% of the voting rights of

the Company, and the terms "acting in concert" have the

meaning provided for in article 5:69 of the Code of Companies

and Associations.

14. Proposal to grant power to implement the resolutions

YES*

NO*

ABSTENTION*

Proposal to grant all powers to a member of the Executive

Committee, with power of substitution, for the implementation

of the decisions made by the Ordinary General Meeting, and

to carry out any formalities necessary for their publication.

15. Others

Does not require vote

(*) Please strike out what does not apply.

Completed in ____________________________________, on __________________________ 2020.

Signature:

4

Befimmo SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
