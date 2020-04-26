Befimmo : Ordinary General Meeting 28 April 2020 - Proxy

PROXY

Shareholders who wish to be represented must comply with the practical formalities. The signed proxy must be notified to the Bank ING Belgium (Issuer Services St-Petersburg + 5 LT.11, Cours St Michel 60 - 1040 Brussels or be-lfm.coa.spa@ing.be) and must arrive on 24 April 2020 at the latest. All practical modalities are described in the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting.

Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) incorporated under Belgian law, with head office at 1160 Brussels, Chaussée de Wavre 1945, registered in the Register of Legal Entities under number 0455 835 167,

hereby appoint as my representative in accordance with the Royal Decree of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on corporate law in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak (the "Royal Decree"), Befimmo SA (and any person designated by the Board of Directors of Befimmo SA, to represent it, as the case may be),

to represent me at the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2020 at 10.30 AM, to vote on my behalf on the agenda items according to my voting intention as stated hereafter.

Pursuant to the Royal Decree, this proxy may not be given to any other person than Befimmo (or any person designated by Befimmo).

Pursuant to Article 7:143, §4 of the Code of Companies and Associations, Befimmo and any person designated by the Board of Directors of Befimmo, acting as proxy holder of the shareholder, are in a situation of conflict of interest. In order to be taken into account, proxies will therefore have to contain specific voting instructions for each item on the agenda.

In the absence of a specific voting instruction for an agenda item contained in this form, the proxy holder will not be able to participate in the vote.

