Befimmo SA: Annual results 2019

Consolidation basis:
Since 1 January 2019, Befimmo has the sole control of Silversquare Holding SA, and as a result, Silversquare Holding and its subsidiaries are included in the overall consolidation as of 31 December 2019.
The Befimmo businesses are presented in this press release by business sector (real-estate operator and coworking). The results presented in € per share are calculated based on the average number of shares not held by the group as at 31 December 2019 (i.e. 25,676,219 shares).
Real-estate and financial indicators:
The definitions of those indicators are published in Appendix 4 to this press release. The real-estate indicators of Befimmo are identified with a footnote at their first mention in this press release.
Befimmo is fully committed to standardising its reporting - with a view to improving the quality and comparability of the information - by adopting the EPRA reporting guidelines.
Alternative Performance Measures:
The "Alternative Performance Measures (APM)" guidelines of the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) have been applicable since 3 July 2016. The APMs within this press release are identified with a footnote at the first mention of the APM. The full list of APMs, their definition, their utility and the related reconciliation tables are included in Appendix 2 and 3 to this press release and are published on the Befimmo website: http://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/publications/alternative-performance-measures
Befimmo starts the new decade on a solid foundation
A clear vision, a strong ambition
As the main Belgian specialist in office property, Befimmo is a reference operator on its market.
For many years, Befimmo has been carefully studying the rapid evolution of the way of working and living.
The digital revolution, the search for flexibility and efficiency, and the attention we pay to the environment, and more generally to social responsibility, are important drivers for Befimmo's activities.
The collaboration with Silversquare, which began in 2017, was a pioneering step in the evolution of Befimmo's business model. Attention is increasingly being focussed on the customer, and Befimmo has set an ambitious goal: with Silversquare it intends to develop a BeLux network of interconnected workspaces in order to meet the increasingly demanding expectations of occupants in terms of flexibility, collaborative work and inspiration.
As the customers occupy a central place in the reflection process, Befimmo pays greater attention to the services and facilities to be offered to them. Today, workplaces are no longer chosen solely on the basis of a cost analysis. Employee well-being is also playing an increasingly crucial role in decision- making. Accordingly, Befimmo aims to create environments for working, meeting, sharing and living.
Befimmo's six strategic priorities (the world of work, setting an example, use of resources, dialogue, mobility and integration into the city) are at the centre of its activities. These priorities have been brought together in a global action plan1 for 2030, with precise key performance indicators (KPIs) (https://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/publications?ty pe=76).
This approach, combined with its strong performance in 2019, is a solid foundation for a good start to the new decade, full of challenges - and hence solid prospects for Befimmo - as it prepares actively for it.
Real-estate operator business
Befimmo operates a portfolio of 76 quality office buildings with an overall value of €2.8 billion, located mainly in city centres near public transport. Befimmo manages its portfolio proactively so as to meet the expectations of its users. It takes care to make arbitrations within the portfolio in order to crystallise values and keep its portfolio at the highest level of quality by selling buildings that do not fit into the strategic framework.
Befimmo has a fine pipeline of strategic construction projects, with a remaining investment value of
€492 million2, up to 2023, when the ZIN project is due for handover. This pipeline contributes to organic growth, which creates value, in a period of fierce competition between investors looking for returns. Furthermore, Befimmo uses its development skills when buying office buildings that are of good quality but are nearing the end of their cycle (value add) with a view to redeveloping them upon expiry of the lease.
In 2019 Befimmo let, re-let or renegotiated nearly 131,000 m² compared with 52,700 m² of leases signed in 2018. Befimmo was thus the most active landlord on the Brussels rental market in terms of m² signed.
A little over half of these m² let (70,000 m²) is linked to the largest transaction carried out on the Brussels office market over the past 10 years, namely the award of the public development contract by the Flemish Government to Befimmo for the ZIN redevelopment project, located in the North area of Brussels. The lease agreed covers all the offices (70,000 m² in state of further completion). The 18- year fixed-term lease will commence in 2023. In January 2020, the ZIN project won the "be.exemplary 2019" prize, organised by the Brussels government ("urban.brussels"), in the "big private projects" category.
In Liège, the construction of the Paradis Express eco-neighbourhood continues. In 2019, Befimmo already pre-let 10,900 m² of the 21,000 m² of office space under construction. Marketing is progressing very well and all of the offices should therefore be
pre-let by the end of 2020. The handover of Paradis Express is scheduled for 2021.
These major transactions in the portfolio of redevelopment projects, boosted the pre-lettingrate of the office projects to 76%.
Construction of the Quatuor building, also located in the North area of Brussels, is continuing, despite a slight delay owing to several unforeseen events during the demolition work. The Quatuor building is currently 30% pre-let to Beobank. The lease is due to commence by the end of January 2021. There is serious interest in the building now that the walls are going up above ground level. Accordingly, a marketing box has been installed on site and many visits are being organised.
Apart from ZIN and Paradis Express, Befimmo signed a significant number of leases, reflecting the very dynamic market for offices in 2019. Tenants are looking for quality office environments, in good locations that are easily accessible. The quality of the properties in Befimmo's portfolio, plus its projects, addresses these needs and the lack of Grade A buildings immediately available on the market.
Accordingly, the spot occupancy rate of the properties available for lease is 94.4% (compared with 94.5% at the year-end in 2018). EPRA like-for- like net rental growth amounted to 4.7% (compared with 2.4% in 2018). Most of this increase is a result of the combined effect of new leases and indexing.
In 2019 Befimmo also continued to rotate its portfolio.
In November, it acquired the Loi 44 building, in the heart of the European quarter of Brussels (Central Business District). The location of Loi 44, near the Joseph II building, offers great potential for value creation. When the lease expires, a new innovative complex will be developed.
In April, Befimmo granted a leasehold on the Pavilion building, located in the European quarter of Brussels (Central Business District). The Pavilion has benefited from the compression of property yields in the office market. This transaction, earning a capital gain of €10.0 million (€0.39 per share) in relation to the fair value as the year opened, was carried out at the appropriate time in the life cycle of the building.
Befimmo also sold the Eagle Building, located in the Brussels periphery, earning a capital gain of
€2.7 million (€0.11 per share) in relation to the fair value as the year opened. The sale of this mostly vacant property demonstrates Befimmo's aim to focus on its city-centre portfolio and to dispose of
properties that do not fit with the strategic framework, particularly on account of their location.
As expected in the outlook and in accordance with the strategy of selling small Fedimmo properties located in the provinces, Fedimmo also sold three buildings3that were nearing the end of their leases, earning a capital gain of €0.5 million (€0.02 per share) in relation to the fair value as the fiscal year opened.
In the Paradis Express project in Liège Befimmo also sold (at the end of 2018) one of the five 5,400 m² residential buildings, in state of future completion, to a specialist operator, developing the Young Urban Style co-living concept. In November 2019, Befimmo and Matexi (residential developer) signed a cooperation agreement for the transfer of part of the land (0.6 ha) to be developed by Matexi. They will handle the development of the residential spaces, shops and hospitality businesses. Befimmo will develop the office part of the eco-neighbourhood currently under construction.
Coworking business
Befimmo and Silversquare are developing the Belux network of interconnected workspaces. Communities are being created within the network between start- ups, scale-ups and small and large businesses (through the organisation of events, presentations, brainstorming sessions, etc.). It is a unique way to stimulate creativity, innovation and interaction between all kinds of businesses and entrepreneurs. User well-being is key. Accordingly, Befimmo aims to create environments for working, meeting, sharing and living.
In late 2019, the Zaventem coworking space
(2,800 m²) opened in Ikaros Park. Befimmo's subsidiary Silversquare now operates six coworking spaces, two of which are in Befimmo buildings. In 2019, Silversquare's turnover was €7.4 million. Mature spaces4 were 93% occupied as at
31 December 2019, which affirms the market's appetite for Silversquare's product.
In the first half of 2020, Silversquare is to open the new "Bailli" space in the Platinum building (7,200 m²), located in the Brussels CBD (Louise district). In 2020 it will also expand the existing fully occupied spaces: "Europe" (from 2,300 m² to 4,100 m²) and "Stéphanie" (from 2,100 m² to 3,800 m²).
In Befimmo's portfolio, several new coworking spaces are under development, notably the Central Gate building opposite the Central Station in Brussels, and in the Paradis Express project in Liège (Guillemins)
and the Quatuor project in the North area of Brussels (both opening in 2021).
Financial structure
In December, Befimmo successfully made a private placement of 1,266,300 treasury shares at a price of €54.5 per share. This operation raised €69 million.
Befimmo also increased its equity by €11 million thanks to the optional dividend proposed to shareholders in December. In that context, 24% of the interim dividend for the 2019 fiscal year was distributed in the form of new shares (i.e. 206,929 new shares) at the price of €54.39 per share.
The net proceeds of these operations will be used to strengthen its growth in quality office space. Moreover, part of the proceeds will be used to develop the network of interconnected working environments.
The consolidated intrinsic value (group share) was €59.29 as at 31 December 2019.
The debt ratio (LTV) is 39.0%.
Financial results (consolidated group share)
The consolidated EPRA earnings (group share) was €3.29 per share.
The forecast consolidated EPRA earnings (group share) for fiscal year 2019, published in February 2019, was €3.36 per share like-for-like. Taking into account the sale of the Pavilion building, which realised a net capital gain of €0.305 per share during the current fiscal year, the amount available for distribution6 for the fiscal year is €3.59 per share.
Outlook and dividend forecast
Befimmo's portfolio is currently in a transition period.
Two major long-term leases (accounting for around 15% of income) expired almost simultaneously, one at the start and the other at the end of 2018. The buildings concerned (the Quatuor and ZIN projects) are currently being redeveloped. The impact of the loss of income should gradually end between 2021 and 2023, when these projects will generate revenues again.
Moreover, Befimmo is developing the BeLux network of working environments with Silversquare. Even if the investments needed to extend the network postpone Silversquare's positive contribution to EPRA earnings, the first accretive consolidated EPRA earnings results are expected by 2023, based on the current plan.
In addition to the above projects, Befimmo aims to achieve growth through acquisitions. This will be financed with the proceeds of the private placement of shares executed at the end of 2019.
At constant perimeter, for 2020, EPRA earnings (consolidated, group share) are estimated at €2.88 per share. Compared to the forecast published in February 2019 (€3.13 per share), the difference is mainly explained by the sale of the Pavilion7 building and the private placement carried out in December 2019 for accretive external growth.
On the basis of the above, Befimmo confirms its dividend forecast of €3.45 gross per share for fiscal year 2020. At constant perimeter, the dividend level will therefore temporarily exceed EPRA earnings, but this situation should end by 2024.
Befimmo will also continue to rotate its portfolio in order to crystallise its value and keep its portfolio at the highest level of quality, as defined in its strategic framework. The capital gains realised will contribute to the amount available for distribution which should exceed or at least match the dividend forecast.
7 For more information, please consult the press release of 29 April 2019, published on Befimmo's website.
ZIN | Brussels CBD, North area
1. Real-estate business
Real-estate operator business
1. Letting activity
During the 2019 fiscal year, Befimmo contracted new leases and renewals for a total surface area of 130,999 m² (including 117,178 m² of offices and 13,822 m² of retail and multipurpose spaces) compared to the 52,693 m² contracted in 2018. 80%8 of the leased areas represent the signing of new leases (i.e. 42 transactions), while the balance concerns the renegotiation of existing leases (i.e. 28 transactions).
EPRA « like-for-like net rental growth »
The EPRA "like-for-like net rental growth" was 4.7% compared to 2.4% for the 2018 fiscal year. The increase in the operating result on a like-for-like basis is the result of the combined effect of new leases and indexing.
Main transactions:
Operating portfolio:
Blue Tower: Signature of several extensions (of duration and surface) and new leases (7,800 m²).
Central Gate: Signature of a lease with Mediahuis (2,300 m²). The lease will commence in mid-2020 and has a duration of 9 years. In addition, Befimmo has signed further new leases and extensions (6,000 m²). These letting in the Central Gate building confirm the market's appetite for this iconic building, located opposite Brussels Central Station. In this way, Befimmo has already re-let part of the space that Alpha Crédit (a tenant since 1997) vacated at the end of 2019. These spaces are being renovated.
Triomphe: Signing of several new leases (4,500 m²). The success of the more flexible offering (combination of office floors with coworking space), community life and coworking café is reflected in an increase in the occupancy rate. After Boehringer Ingelheim's incorporation in 2020, the building is now fully
leased.
Ongoing projects:
ZIN: Signing of the lease with the Flemish Community for the take-up of all offices (70,000 m²) of the ZIN project (110,000 m²). The lease will commence in 2023 and has a duration of 18 years.
Paradis Express: the pre-let of 10,900 m² to the Walloon Public Service. The lease will commence in 2021 and has a term of 18 years.
The strong letting activity over the fiscal year is a testament to Befimmo's dynamism and the quality of its portfolio.
2. Occupancy rate and « EPRA Vacancy Rate »
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
"Spot" occupancy rate of properties available for lease(a)
94.4%
94.5%
EPRA Vacancy Rate(b)
4.1%
4.3%
This is a real-estate indicator. For more information, please consult Appendix 4 of this press release.
This is an EPRA indicator. For more information, please consult Appendix 3 of this press release.
3. Weighted average duration of leases 9
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Weighted average duration of current leases up to next break(a)
7.1 years
7.0 years(b)
Weighted average duration of current leases up to final expiry(a)
7.8 years
7.5 years
This is a real-estate indicator. For more information, please consult Appendix 4 of this press release.
Excluding the WTC 2, where the lease expired at the end of 2018, the weighted average duration of leases up to next break would be 7.8 years as at 31 December 2018.
The longer duration of leases compared with 31 December 2018 is related mainly to WTC 2 leaving the portfolio of properties available for lease. Note that it will be replaced by the ZIN (110,000 m²), the office part of which
(70,000 m²) is already fully pre-let for a duration of 18 years. In accordance with the definitions, this duration will be reflected in the real estate indicators only from the commencement of the lease in 2023.
Percentage of rent secured under contract in relation to the residual duration of leases in the consolidated portfolio10 (in %)
4. Fair value11 per geographical zone
Offices
Change in 2019(a)
Proportion of
Fair value
Fair value
(in %)
portfolio(b)
(31.12.2019)
(31.12.2018)
(31.12.2019)
(in € million)
(in € million)
(in %)
Brussels CBD and similar(c)
1.0%
48.3%
1 346.1
1 440.6
Brussels decentralised
3.7%
3.0%
83.2
81.7
Brussels periphery
-2.2%
4.3%
121.1
116.5
Flanders
0.4%
17.0%
474.9
474.3
Wallonia
3.3%
8.3%
230.6
220.2
Luxembourg city
13.1%
5.0%
138.6
122.6
Properties available for lease
1.6%
85.9%
2 394.5
2 455.8
Properties that are being constructed or
developed for own account in order to be
22.1%
14.1%
394.1
199.5
leased
Investment properties
4.1%
100.0%
2 788.6
2 655.3
Total
4.1%
100.0%
2 788.6(d)
2 655.3
The change over the year is the change in fair value between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2019 (excluding the amount of acquisitions, investments and divestments).
The proportion of portfolio is calculated on the basis of the fair value of the portfolio as at 31 December 2019.
Including the Brussels airport zone, in which the Gateway building is situated.
Excluding Gateway land (IFRS 16).
As at 31 December 2019, the fair value of the portfolio was €2,788.6 million, as against €2,655.3 million as at 31 December 2018.
This change in value incorporates:
the renovation or redevelopment works carried out in the portfolio;
the investments (Loi 44) and divestments made (the disposal of the buildings Pavilion, Eagle, Menen, Izegem and Kortrijk Ijzerkaai);
the changes in fair value booked to the income statement (IAS 40).
At constant perimeter, the value of the portfolio (excluding the amount of investments and divestments) increased during the fiscal year (change of +4.1% or €110.2 million).
This increase in the value of the portfolio confirms the further compression of market yields and the quality of Befimmo's portfolio. Overall, the real estate expert has reviewed his parameters taking into account this market situation. For information, the signing of the lease in the ZIN project generated an initial increase in value of €49 million.
In general, increases in value for city-centre buildings (82% of the portfolio) on long-term leases are slightly offset by decreases in value on buildings with a lease approaching expiry and/or which have less good locations (a smaller proportion of the portfolio, i.e. 18%).
5. Overall rental yield
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Gross initial yield on properties available for lease(a)
5.4%
6.0%
Gross potential yield on properties available for lease(a)
5.6%
6.3%
Gross initial yield on investment properties(b)
4.6%
5.5%
EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY)
4.9%
5.7%
EPRA Topped-up NIY(c)
5.1%
5.9%
This is a real-estate indicator. For more information, please consult Appendix 4 of this press release.
Comprising properties that are being constructed or developed for own account in order to be leased. This is a real-estate indicator. For more information, please consult Appendix 4 of this press release.
As from 31 March 2019 the "Future rent on signed contracts" is no longer included in the calculation of the EPRA Topped-up NIY. The percentage as of 31 December 2018 has therefore been restated based on this change.
The decline in yields between 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 is due mainly to the WTC 2 building leaving the portfolio of properties available for lease, in early 2019, which had a very high yield at
31 December 2018, coupled with the increase in value of certain properties in the portfolio (see also page 8 for more details).
6. Rotation in portfolio
Acquisitions
In November 2019, Befimmo acquired the Loi 44 building, the current Touring headquarters, located in the heart of the European Quarter of Brussels (Central Business District). The location in close proximity to the Joseph II building offers substantial potential for value creation. At the end of the occupancy, Befimmo will develop a new innovative complex on the basis of its in-house expertise and track record in that regard to meet the needs of occupants in search of new high-quality work environments in the centre of Brussels. This type of investment will create value in a market now characterized by high prices for new buildings.
Disposals
In line with its dynamic portfolio management strategy, in the second quarter of the year, Befimmo sold thePavilion building (18,000 m²), located in the Brussels CBD, generating a capital gain of €10.0 million (€0.39 per share) in relation to the fair value as the fiscal year opened;
In line with its strategy of focusing on its city-centre portfolio, Befimmo also sold the Eagle building
(7,400 m²), located in the Brussels periphery and mostly vacant, earning a capital gain of €2.7 million (€0.11 per share) compared with the fair value as the fiscal year opened;
As foreseen in the outlook and in accordance with the strategy of selling small Fedimmo properties located in the provinces, Fedimmo soldthree buildings12during the period that were nearing the end of their leases, earning a capital gain of €0.5 million (€0.02 per share) in relation to the fair value as the fiscal year opened.
In theParadis Express eco-neighbourhood (under construction), in late 2018 Befimmo sold off a residential building, in state of future completion, to specialist operator Gands, developing the Young Urban Style co-living concept. In 2019, it sold the rights in rem to Matexi (residential developer), allowing it to build the other four residential buildings on the site, together with retail and hospitality spaces. Befimmo will develop the office part on the Paradis Express site (52% of which is already pre-let). Marketing is progressing very well and all of the offices should therefore be pre-let by the end of 2020.
7. (Re)development projects
Over the 2019 fiscal year, Befimmo invested €94.4 million in its portfolio, of which €5.2 million related to the coworking projects (Zaventem (Ikaros Park) and Central Gate) delivered turnkey to Silversquare.
The main renovation and construction projects are listed in the table below.
In 2019 Befimmo completed several important transactions in its portfolio of (re)development projects, bringing the pre-let rate of its office projects (under construction) to 76%.
Investment realised in
Total investment
Percentage of
Yield on total investment
2019 (in € million)
(in € million)
completion
(land included)
Committed ongoing projects
Brederode Corner
12.5
22
77%
±5.5%
Brussels CBD, Centre
Eupen Courthouse(a)
3.1
14
100%
±5.4%
Wallonie, Eupen
Paradis Express (offices)
3.7
51
17%
> 6%
Wallonia, Liège
Quatuor
32.1
158
34%
> 5.3%
Brussels CBD, North
ZIN
23.1
375(b)
10%
±4.5% (all functions
Brussels CBD, North
included)
Ongoing projects to be committed
WTC 4
1.0
140
15%
Brussels CBD, North
PLXL
(currently "La Plaine")
1.2
50
3%
Brussels decentralised
Other investments
17.7
Total
94.4
The first phase of the construction of the Courthouse in Eupen was completed in 2018 and the lease on that phase commenced.
« All-in » construction cost (including other functions than offices).
Summary of committed ongoing projects
Brederode Corner
7,000 m²
Brussels CBD
Completion in Q1 2020
100% pre-let
McKinsey & Company, lease of 6/9 years
Return on total investment value: ±5.5%
BREEAM « Excellent » is obtained in the « Design » phase
13 On the global investment value, all functions included.
Summary of projects to be committed
PLXL
Befimmo is preparing the future of the site of the current "La Plaine" building (15,180 m²), which Beobank will leave in the first half of 2021 to move into its new headquarters in the Quatuor building. La Plaine has served as the headquarters of Beobank (formerly Citibank) for 25 years and has reached the end of its first life cycle. The site enjoys a very good location, next to the Etterbeek railway station and opposite the Université Libre de Bruxelles. Befimmo is currently finalising the new project and will apply for the permit in the first half of 2020. The new PLXL building will enable Befimmo will carry out an innovative project. PLXL will strengthen the link with the urban fabric in which it is sited. It will offer flexible working environments including a coworking space, a modular auditorium, a restaurant, a rooftop space and a wide range of services and facilities (green spaces, showers, etc.). User well- being and health are key elements of PLXL. Befimmo is aiming for a BREEAM Outstanding in the Design phase for this project.
Coworking activity
1. Portfolio coworking spaces
Spaces
Surface
Location
Europe (since Q1 2013)
2 300 m²
Leopold district, Brussels CDB
Louise (since Q4 2014)
3 300 m²
Louise district, Brussels CDB
Luxembourg (since Q2 2018)
2 200 m²
Railway station district,
Luxemburg city, Grand Duchy of Luxemburg
Stéphanie (since Q4 2016
2 100 m²
Leopold district, Brussels CDB
Triomphe (since Q2 2018)
4 300 m²
University district, Brussels decentralised
Zaventem (since Q4 2019)
2 600 m²
Brussels periphery
Total
16 800 m²
2. Occupancy rate
Spaces
Number of occupied desks as
Number of available desks
Occupancy rate as at 31.12.2019
at 31.12.2019 (A)
as at 31.12.2019 (B)
(A/B)
« Mature » coworking spaces (a)
930
995
93%
All coworking spaces
1 429
2 037
70%
A space is considered as mature after 3 years of existence.
3. Pipeline of coworking spaces
The coworking spaces planned in the buildings of the Befimmo portfolio are generally fitted out by Befimmo (as real-estate operator) and handed over to Silversquare as "turnkey" premises. Silversquare (as coworking operator) invests in the furniture and IT for these spaces.
For the spaces provided in third-party buildings, Silversquare invests in the fitting-out as well as in furniture and IT.
In 2019, Silversquare has invested €2.5 million in its coworking spaces. As stated above, Befimmo (the property operator) invested €5.2 million in 2019 in current turnkey projects (Zaventem and Central Gate), now handed over.
New openings and extensions for the next 3 years:
Spaces
Surface
Location
Brussels
10 700 m²
Bailli ( building «The Platinum »)
New space
7 200 m²
Louise district, Brussels CDB
Europe
Extension
+ 1 800 m²
Léopold district, Brussels CDB
Stéphanie
Extension
+ 1 700 m²
Louise district, Brussels CDB
Flanders
5 600 m²
Total 2020
2 new openings and 2
16 300 m²
extensions identified
Central Gate
New opening
9 000 m²
Centre , Brussels CDB
Paradis Express
New opening
4 300 m²
Liège, Wallonia
Quatuor
New opening
10 000 m²
North district , Brussels CDB
Total 2021
3 new openings identified
23 300 m²
Total 2022
New opening(s) identified
5 000 m²
2. Financial report
Key figures
Consolidated
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Number of shares issued
28 445 971
25 579 214
Number of shares not held by the group
27 052 443
25 579 214
Average number of shares not held by the group during the period
25 676 219
25 579 214
Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders (in € million)
1 603.9
1 443.2
Net asset value (in € per share)
59.29
56.42
EPRA NAV(a) (in € per share)
60.80
57.02
EPRA NNNAV(a) (in € per share)
58.54
55.93
Net result (in € per share)
6.95
3.24
EPRA earnings (in € per share)
3.29
3.68
Average (annualised) financing cost (c) (in %)
2.0%
2.0%
Weighted average duration of the debt (in years)
4.4
4.8
Debt ratio as per the Royal Decree (in %)
42.7%
45.8%
Loan-to-value(d) (in %)
39.0%
43.6%
Return on shareholders' equity(e) (in € per share)
6.47
3.24
Return on shareholders' equity(e) (in %)
11.6%
5.8%
Real-estate operator activity
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net result (in € per share)
7.03
3.24
EPRA earnings (in € per share)
3.26
3.68
EPRA Like-for-Like Net Rental Growth(b) (in %)
4.7%
2.4%
This is an Alternative Performance Measure. For more information, please consult Appendix 3 to this press release.
Trend of the rental income minus property charges at constant perimeter, calculated on the basis of the "EPRA Best Practices Recommendations".
Including margin and hedging costs. This is an Alternative Performance Measure. For more information, please consult Appendix 2 to this press release.
Loan-to-value(LTV) = [(nominal financial debts - cash)/fair value of portfolio]. This is an Alternative Performance Measure. For more information, please consult Appendix 2 to this press release.
Calculated over a 12-month period ending at the closing of the fiscal year, taking into account the gross dividend reinvestment, if any, and the participation of the optional dividend. This is an Alternative Performance Measure. For more information, please consult Appendix 2 to this press release.
Consolidated net asset value and balance sheet
As at 31 December 2019, Befimmo's total net asset value was €1,603.9 million.
The net asset value is €59.29 per share, compared with €56.42 per share as at 31 December 2018.
Evolution of the net asset value
(in € per share)
(in € million)
Number of
shares not held
by the group
Net asset value as at 31 December 2018 (group share)
56.42
1 443.2
25 579 214
Final dividend of the 2018 fiscal year
-22.0
Other elements of comprehensive income -
- 1.6
actuarial gains and losses on pension obligations
Valuation of the put option held by minority shareholders, net of profit attributable
- 7.0
to non-controlling interests
Private placement of 1,266,300 treasury shares(a)
67.9
Interim dividend of the 2019 fiscal year net of capital increase(a)
- 55.1
Net result (group share) as at 31 December 2019
178.5
Net asset value as at 31 December 2019 (group share)
59.29
1 603.9
27 052 443
Amounts net of transaction costs.
EPRA NAV and NNNAV
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
EPRA NAV (in € per share) (groupshare)
60.80
57.02
EPRA NNNAV (in € per share) (groupshare)
58.54
55.93
Condensed consolidated balance sheet
(in € million)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Investment and held for sale properties
2 814.8
2 655.3
Other assets
97.4
79.8
Total assets
2 912.3
2 735.1
Shareholders' equity
1 603.9
1 443.2
Financial debts
1 134.7
1 178.5
non current
637.6
735.5
current(a)
497.2
443.0
Other debts
173.6
113.4
Total equity & liabilities
2 912.3
2 735.1
LTV
39.0%
43.6%
According to IAS 1, the commercial paper needs to be recorded as a current liability. It is important to note that the Company has confirmed bank lines in excess of one year as a back-up for the commercial paper.
Financial results
The Auditor has confirmed that its revision of the consolidated financial statements has been substantially completed and has not revealed any material correction to be made to the financial information included in this press release.
Events changing the scope
The scope of the real-estate business changed during fiscal year 2019 owing mainly to the Pavilion building leaving the portfolio.
Moreover, the comparison of the data per share is also affected by the placement of 1,266,300 treasury shares in December 2019, and the 206,929 new shares issued as part of the optional dividend in December 2019.
Comments on the results of the real-estate operator activity
The data given below cover the real-estate operator business. Since Befimmo did not have its own coworking business before 1 January 2019, these data are strictly comparable with the consolidated data presented as at 31 December 2018.
Condensed income statement of the real-estate operator activity
(in € thousand)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net rental result
134 786
143 566
Net rental result excluding spreading
133 604
143 119
Spreading of gratuities/concessions
1 182
447
Net property charges(a)
-14 347
-13 588
Property operating result
120 440
129 978
Corporate overheads
-14 559
-14 282
Other operating income & charges
-1 177
- 447
Operating result before result on portfolio
104 703
115 249
Operating margin(a)
77.7%
80.3%
Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties
12 961
343
Net property result(a)
117 664
115 592
Financial result (excl. changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities)(a)
-22 801
-20 545
Corporate taxes
- 741
- 566
Deferred taxes
- 472
- 219
Net result before changes in fair value of investment properties and financial assets and
93 650
94 263
liabilities(a)
Changes in fair value of investment properties
109 882
-5 514
Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities
-22 921
-5 901
Changes in fair value of investment properties & financial assets and liabilities
86 961
-11 415
Net result
180 611
82 628
EPRA earnings
83 605
94 139
Net result (in € per share)
7.03
3.24
EPRA earnings (in € per share)
3.26
3.68
This is an Alternative Performance Measure. For more information, please consult Appendix 2 to this press release.
Analysis of the results of the real estate operator activity
The like-for-likenet rental result is up 4.0% as a result of the combined effect of new leases and indexing. Following the expiry of the lease of the WTC 2 building, the total net rental result is down 6.1% year-on-year. The fall in net rental result was partially offset by compensation for termination of leases recorded in 2019 (higher than in 2018).
Net property charges rose from €13.6 million to €14.4 million. Befimmo benefited from a positive differential between flat-rate charges paid by the lessee and actual charges of the lessor for the lease of the WTC 2 building, which expired at the end of December 2018.
EPRA like-for-like net rental growth was 4.7% as at 31 December 2019.
Overheads amounted to €14.6 million as against €14.3 million in 2018. This change is explained mainly by the expansion of the teams and support missions for the digitisation of the businesses.
The Operating result before result on portfolio was €104.7 million at the end of December (-9.2%).
The Net property result was €117.7 million, up 1.8% on the back of the sale of the "Pavilion" building.
The Financial result (excluding changes in the fair value of the financial assets and liabilities) was -€22.8 million. The increase in financial charges mainly related to the increase in the average volume of debt by 1.5% is held in check by good control of the average cost of financing which was 2.0% (stable compared with fiscal year 2018). The increase in financial charges is due mainly to a one-off charge (€2.7 million) related to the termination of a fixed-rate assignment of credit on the Pavilion building, sold in May 2019. This financing deal has been restructured at a fixed rate in line with market conditions.
The Net result is very sharply up. It stood at €180.6 million compared with €82.8 million thanks to (i) the capital gain realised on the sale of the Pavilion building (€10.0 million, €0.39 per share) and (ii) the positive change in the fair value of the investment properties (€110 million, or 4.0%), partly offset by the negative change in fair value of the financial assets and liabilities (-€22.9 million) reflecting the continuing fall in interest rates.
EPRA earnings were €83.6 million as against €94.1 million last year. The average number of shares not held by the group during the period rose from 25,579,214 at the end of 2018 to 25,676,219 at the end of 2019. EPRA earnings per share which stood at €3.26 at the end of 2019 in relation to €3.68 at the end of 2018. The net result per share amounted to €7.03, a significant increase on last year (€3.24 per share).
Note on the results for the coworking business
The turnover for the coworkig business amounted to €7.4 million over the fiscal year. The coworking business contributed €0.03 per share to the consolidated EPRA earnings14.
Note on the consolidated results
Consolidated net rental result was €141.9 million, slightly down on last year. The net result (group share) was €178.5 million, up €95.6 million compared with 31 December 2018, mainly on account of the positive change in the fair value of the investment properties. EPRA earnings per share were €3.29 per share as against €3.68 at
31 December 2018.
Financial structure and hedging policy
The Company puts in place the necessary financing to maintain the best possible balance between cost, maturity and diversification of funding sources.
Main characteristics of the financial structure
Confirmed credit facilities for a total amount of €1,421 million (66.6% of which were bank loans), €1,090 million of which were in use. The volume of unused lines is determined on the basis of the Company's liquidity criteria, taking account of the maturities of the financing agreements and commitments planned for the coming years;
95.4% of total borrowings at fixed rates (including IRS);
An average (annualised) financing cost (including hedging margin and costs) of 2.0%, stable with fiscal year 2018;
A weighted average duration of the debt of 4.4 years (as against 4.8 years as at 31 December 2018);
A debt ratio of 42.7%15 (compared with 45.8% as at 31 December 2018);
An LTV ratio of 39.0%16 (compared with 43.6% as at 31 December 2018);
A hedge ratio17 of 102.3% (compared with 92.7% as at 31 December 2018);
Financing arranged during the fiscal year
Private placement of 1,266,300 treasury shares
In December 2019, Befimmo successfully made a private placement of 1,266,300 treasury shares (4.5% of the outstanding shares) at a price of €54.5 per share.
This operation raised €69 million for Befimmo. The net funds raised will be used to strengthen its investment strategy in quality office space in Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and to further develop its network of flexible working environments. The transaction also strengthened the Company's balance sheet, as the LTV ratio fell immediately by -2.5%18 (in absolute terms).
Other loans
Substituion of a fixed-rate sale of receivables on the Pavilion building, sold in May 2019, by a sale of receivables on the "Wiertz" building. This restructured financing was arranged at a fixed rate in line with market conditions;
Extension of a bilateral financing arrangement of €62.5 million for a further year (2024);
Fixed-rateEuropean private bond placement over 8 years for a notional amount of €50 million;
Arrangement of bilateral financing of €40 million, including fixed-rate financing of €15 million and a revolving credit facility of €25 million;
Since 31 December 2019, Befimmo has renewed a financing of €75 million for a further period of 6 years.
On this basis, and all other things being equal, the Company has covered its financing needs until 31 December 2020.
Maturities of commitments by quarter (in € million)
Debt distribution
With confirmed bank lines in excess of one year as a back-up.
On 12 September 2019, the Standard & Poor's rating agency confirmed the rating of BBB/outlook stable for Befimmo's long-term borrowings and A-2 for its short-term borrowings.
To reduce its financing costs, Befimmo has a commercial paper programme of a maximum amount of €600 million, €352 million of which was in use as at 31 December 2019 for short-term issues and €101.25 million for long-term issues. For short-term issues, this programme has back-up facilities consisting of the various credit lines arranged. The documentation for this programme also covers the European private placements of debt.
Hedging the interest rate and exchange-rate risk
Befimmo holds a portfolio of instruments to hedge (i) the interest-rate risk, consisting of IRS, CAPs and COLLARs19, and (ii) the exchange-rate risk on its fixed-rate United States private placement (USPP) by holding Cross Currency Swaps.
Befimmo has extended the maximum duration of its hedging policy, with maturities of up to 20 years.
Operations carried out:
arrangement of a new payer IRS for €50 million with a maturity of 10 years;
arrangement of two payer IRSs with a total notional amount of €50 million and a total maturity of 18 years from January 2020;
restructuring of an IRS for a notional amount of €25 million (extension of the coverage period).
since 31 December 2019, arrangement of an IRS for €25 million from January 2022 until January 2040.
The package of instruments in place gives the Company a hedging ratio of 102.3%20 as at 31 December 2019. The hedge ratio remains above 70% until the second quarter of 2022 and above 50% until the fourth quarter of 2025 inclusive.
Evolution of the portfolio of hedging instruments and fixed-rate debts
Average fixed rate excluding credit margin, including swap options (SWAPTIONS) considered at the cap rate.
3. Corporate governance
Composition of the Board of Directors of Befimmo
During the Ordinary General Meeting of 30 April 2019, Mr Vincent Querton was appointed as Independent Director for a term of two years, ending at the closing of the 2021 Ordinary General Meeting.
The renewal of the following mandates has been proposed and approved during the Ordinary General Meeting of
30 April 2019:
Renewal of the mandate of Mr Benoît De Blieck, as an Executive Director, for a period of three years, ending at the closing of the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting.
Renewal of the mandate of Mr Benoît Godts, as a Director, linked to a shareholder, for a period of two years, ending at the closing of the 2021 Ordinary General Meeting.
Since 7 May 2019 the Audit Committee is composed of:
Sophie Goblet, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Independent Director
Sophie Malarme-Lecloux, Independent Director
Benoît Godts, Non-Executive Director, linked to a shareholder
Since this same date, the Appointment and Remuneration Committee is composed of:
Etienne Dewulf, Chairman of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee, Independent Director
Alain Devos, Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Vincent Querton, Independent Director
Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 December 2019
Befimmo's Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 December 2019 decided to apply early the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, which has therefore been fully applicable to Befimmo since the start of fiscal year 2020, following the publication of the new Befimmo articles of association in the Belgian Official Gazette.
This Meeting also updated the authorised capital.
4. Befimmo share
Key figures
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Number of shares issued
28 445 971
25 579 214
Number of shares not held by the group
27 052 443
25 579 214
Average number of shares not held by the group during the period
25 676 219
25 579 214
Highest share price (in €)
59.40
54.60
Lowest share price (in €)
47.35
46.70
Closing share price (in €)
54.10
48.55
Number of shares traded(a)
17 395 988
12 356 776
Average daily volume(a)
67 953
48 458
Free float velocity(a)
87%
66%
Distribution ratio (in relation to the EPRA earnings)
106%
94%
Gross dividend(b) (in € per share)
3.45
3.45
Gross yield(c)
6.4%
7.1%
Return on share price(d)
18.7%
-2.9%
(a)
Source: Kempen & Co. Based on trading on all platforms.
Subject to a withholding tax of 30%.
Gross dividend divided by the closing share price.
Calculated over a 12-month period ending at the closing of the fiscal year, taking into account the gross dividend reinvestment, if any, and the optional dividend participation.
Evolution of the share price
The Befimmo share closed on 31 December 2019 at €54.10, as against €48.55 one year previously. Assuming the reinvestment of the dividend distributed in 2019, the annual return on share price amounts to 18.7%.
On 12 February 2020 the share price closed at €56.40.
Over the 24 years since its listing, the share has offered a total annualised return of 7.3%21.
As at 31 December 2019, the Befimmo share was trading with a discount of -8.8%. Befimmo's market capitalisation stood at €1.5 billion.
Based on transactions recorded on all market platforms, the Befimmo share offers good liquidity, with an average daily volume of around 68,000 shares, which corresponds to a free-float velocity of the order of 87% over the year.
_____
21 Assuming the reinvestment of the gross dividend (source: Bloomberg).
5. Dividend of the 2019 fiscal year
Distribution of the interim dividend: 24% reinvested in new shares
In November 2019, Befimmo SA has decided22 to offer its shareholders the choice of paying the interim dividend of €1.813 net per share (corresponding to €2.59 gross per share) in cash or in new shares, or a combination of both.
A proportion of 24% of the interim dividend for the financial year 2019 was distributed in the form of new shares (i.e. 206,929 new shares) at a price of € 54.39 per share, leading to an increase in the Company's shareholders' equity of € 11.3 million.
Final dividend of the 2019 fiscal year
The agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 28 April 2020, at which the accounts for the 2019 fiscal year are to be approved, will include a proposal for the distribution of a final dividend of
€0.86 gross21 per share.
This final dividend will supplement the interim dividend, bringing the total dividend for the fiscal year to €3.45 gross per share.
6. Calendar 2020
Online publication of the Annual Financial Report 2019
Friday 27 March 2020
Ordinary General Meeting of the fiscal year closing as at 31 December 2019
Tuesday 28 April 2020
Payment of the final(a) dividend of the 2019 fiscal year on presentation of coupon No 39
- Ex-date
Wednesday 6 May 2020
- Record date
Thursday 7 May 2020
- Payment date
Friday 8 May 2020
Interim statement as at 31 March 2020
Thursday 7 May 2020
Publication of the half-yearly results and online publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report
Friday 24 July 2020
2020
Interim statement as at 30 September 2020
Thursday 28 October 2020
Payment of the interim(c) dividend of the 2019 fiscal year on presentation of coupon No 40
- Ex-date
Wednesday 16 December 2020
- Record date
Thursday 17 December 2020
- Payment date
Friday 18 December 2020
Publication of the annual results as at 31 December 2020
Thursday 18 February 2021
Online publication of the Annual Financial Report 2020
Friday 26 March 2021
Ordinary General Meeting of the fiscal year closing as at 31 December 2020
Tuesday 27 April 2021
Payment of the final(a) dividend of the 2019 fiscal year on presentation of coupon No 41
The Auditor has confirmed that its revision of the EPRA earnings budgeted for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 has been completed as to the substance and has not revealed any material correction to be made to the information included in this press release.
The financial outlook for the next three fiscal years is based on information available at the closure of the annual accounts (principally existing agreements) and on Befimmo's assumptions and assessments of certain risks.
EPRA earnings outlook
Since last year, Befimmo has been preparing its outlook on the basis of two business units:
the real-estate operator business;
the coworking business.
For the real-estate operator business, the outlook for its contribution to EPRA earnings is published over a period of three years. Regarding the coworking business, given its specific profile as a service activity, the outlook for its contribution to the Befimmo consolidated EPRA earnings group share is presented for one year, i.e. for this press release, fiscal year 2020.
The forecasts:
assume a stable scope of the property assets and equity. However, it is assumed that, each year, the shareholders will exercise the option proposed in December of taking the dividend in new shares at the rate of 25% of the interim dividend net of withholding tax24;
only take account of the sale of buildings in the Fedimmo portfolio, which have become non-strategic and whose leases are nearing expiry (about €20.7 million expected in 2020, about €28.9 million in 2021, and about €6.6 million in 2022, on the basis of the estimated residual value at the time of the sale;
do not take account of growth through acquisitions nor disposals.
_____
This outlook may not be interpreted as a commitment on the part of Befimmo. Whether or not these forecasts will actually be achieved depends on a number of factors beyond Befimmo's control, such as developments on the real-estate and financial markets. Given the present context of economic uncertainty, the assumptions used may be highly volatile in the future. The assumptions and risk assessments seemed reasonable at the time they were made but, since it is impossible to predict future events, they may or may not prove to be correct. Accordingly, Befimmo's actual results, financial situation, performance or achievements, or the market trend, may differ substantially from these forecasts. Given these uncertainties, shareholders should not give undue credence to these forecasts. Moreover, these forecasts are valid only at the time of writing of this press release. Befimmo does not undertake to update the forecasts, for example to reflect a change in the assumptions on which they are based, except of course as required by law, notably the law of 2 August 2002 on the surveillance of the financial sector and financial services, and the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.
The amount of the interim dividend used in the outlook (covering three quarters) is assumed to be constant at €2.59 gross per share.
Assumptions
A. Real-estate operator activity
General assumptions
The following external and internal assumptions were made when preparing the outlook:
Realised
Assumptions
2019
2020
2021
2022
External assumptions on which the Company cannot exert any influence
Evolution of the health index (annual average)
1.5%
1.4%
1.7%
1.8%
Average of Euribor 1- and 3-month interest rates
-0.4%
-0.4%
-0.4%
-0.4%
Internal assumptions on which the Company can at least exert a partial influence
Impact of the health index on rents (on an annual basis)
1.8%
1.3%
1.7%
1.8%
Perception ratio of rents(a)
94.5%
93.8%
92.6%
96.1%
Average financing cost
2.0%
2.1%
1.9%
1.8%
(including margin and hedging costs)
The perception ratio of rents is calculated by dividing all rents actually received during the fiscal year by all rents that would have been received during that period had not only the let space but also the vacant space been let throughout the period at the estimated rental value (ERV).
The indexing rates applied to rents are based on forecast changes in the health index established by the Planning Office ("Bureau du Plan") (five-year plan published in June 2019 and update of the short-term outlook in November 2019).
The interest rates are the average of the forecast Euribor 1 and 3-month rates established by a major Belgian financial institution and market rates (forward rates) over the next three fiscal years. These forecasts were made end January 2020.
Assumptions about perception ratio of rents are made on the basis of an individual assessment of each lease. This is the ratio of the net income realised (2019) or budgeted (2020 onwards) to potential income.
The average financing cost covers all financial charges, including the theoretical linear amortisation of premiums paid for the purchase of hedging instruments.
Real-estateassumptions
In addition to general market trends, Befimmo has incorporated into its forecasts the actual characteristics of its buildings, mainly in terms of rental situation (notably the residual duration of the leases), potential reversion of the rents and the need to renovate and redevelop the buildings (technical and environmental performance, etc.).
Expiry of leases
The graph hereafter illustrates the full-year impact (as %) of the lease expiries (first possible break) on current leases as at 31 December 2019. This impact is calculated on the basis of the annual current rent as at
31 December 2019. Each percentage corresponds to the sum of the annual rent for the leases that have an intermediate or final expiry date falling during the year25.
The graph also illustrates the expiry dates of the leases (based on annual current rent) linked to the Fedimmo buildings expected to be sold (as included in the outlook).
_____
25 The rents of leases expiring in December are included in the year following their expiry.
Expiry of leases (first possible break) - Full-year impact (in %)
Income guaranteed under contract
The chart below illustrates the risks on income taken into account in the outlook. Rents potentially at risk (with an expiry over the next three years) have been included in the EPRA earnings outlook, based on an estimated probability of the tenant departing.
For example, for the 2020 fiscal year, this graph shows that the budgeted income is 98% guaranteed under contracts. In the same year, 2% of budgeted income is therefore under unsecured contracts (owing to an expiry) and/or based on reletting assumptions.
Income guaranteed under contract
27
Work planned over the next three years
Rental
Location
Type
Forecasts (in € million)
space
2020
2021
2022
Committed ongoing projects
Brederode Corner
7 000 m²
Brussels CBD,
Renovation
5.0
0.0
0.1
Centre
Paradis Express
35 000 m²
Liège, Wallonia
Construction
20.6
24.4
0.0
(a)
Quatuor
60 000 m²
Brussels CBD,
Construction
74.5
29.6
0.0
North
ZIN
110 000 m²
Brussels CBD,
Construction
49.1
67.1
128.6
North
Ongoing projects to be committed
WTC 4
53 500 m²
Brussels CBD,
Implementation of the
permit
North
1.8
5.6
0.0
According to
commercialisation
PLXL
15 000 m²
Brussels
Redeveloppement
0.8
6.0
29.2
(currently "La Plaine")
decentralised
Pachéco
5 800 m²
Brussels CBD,
Redeveloppement
0.2
0.4
23.3
Centre
Other investments
57.5
31.3
32.3
Total
209.5
164.4
213.5
Construction cost of the office part.
As part of the development of the network of interconnected work environments, Befimmo is planning coworking spaces in certain ongoing projects26. Befimmo is handing over turnkey spaces to Silversquare for a total investment of €12.3 million in 2020 and €6.9 million in 2021. These amounts are included in the investments shown in the table above.
B. Coworking activity
For the 2020 fiscal year, the outlook shows the expected contribution (EPRA earnings group share) from the coworking business. The investments needed to expand the network differ from the positive contribution. Based on the current plan, the first accretive results are expected by 2023.
In addition to the projects listed above, in 2020 Silversquare plans to open two new spaces and two extensions in third-party buildings. The investments related to the fitting-out of these spaces and the furniture and IT for all the spaces amount to €8.7 million in 2020.
The gradual take-up of the new spaces has been taken into account.
Each space is analysed individually on the basis of its specific characteristics and the number of flex spaces, dedicated offices and meeting spaces made available to members. The structure of the operating costs is linked to it.
Borrowings and LTV
In normal operation, Befimmo's LTV ratio would be around 50%, as Befimmo takes care to control the use of its borrowing capacity. Finally, the forecast nominal net debt was €1,297 million at the end of 2020.
_____
26 For more information, please see page 14 of the press release.
EPRA earnings forecast
(in € thousand)
Realised
2020
Forecasts
2022
2019
2021
Rental income
135 203
135 939
141 046
137 717
Charges linked to letting
- 417
- 620
- 625
- 630
Net rental result
134 786
135 318
140 421
137 088
Net property charges
-14 347
-16 313
-16 380
-14 115
operator
Property operating result
120 440
119 005
124 041
122 972
Corporate overheads
-14 559
-15 932
-16 677
-17 115
-estate
Other operating income and charges (excl. goodwill
-1 177
-3 360
-9 305
-3 521
impairment)(a)
Operating result before result on portfolio
104 703
99 713
98 059
102 337
Real
Financial result (excl. the changes in fair value of the financial
-20 358
-20 319
-21 111
-23 033
assets and liabilities and close-out costs)
Corporate taxes
- 741
-1 041
-1 239
-1 472
EPRA earnings
83 605
78 353
75 710
77 831
EPRA earnings (in € per share)
3.26
2.89
2.78
2.83
CW
Contribution to the EPRA earnings of the coworking
activity0.03 -0.01 (in € per share) (group share)
TOTAL
Total EPRA earnings (in € per share) (group share)
3.29
2.88
Average number of shares
25 676 219
27 061 683
27 273 429
27 498 001
EPRA earnings and dividend forecast for the 2020 fiscal year
Befimmo's portfolio is currently in a transition period.
Two major long-term leases (accounting for around 15% of income) expired almost simultaneously, one at the start and the other at the end of 2018. The buildings concerned (the Quatuor and ZIN projects) are currently being redeveloped. The impact of the loss of income should gradually end between 2021 and 2023, when these projects will generate revenues again.
Moreover, Befimmo is developing the BeLux network of working environments with Silversquare. Even if the investments needed to extend the network postpone Silversquare's positive contribution to EPRA earnings, the first significant accretive EPRA earnings results should arrive by 2023.
In addition to the above, Befimmo aims to achieve growth through acquisitions. This will be financed with the proceeds of the private placement of shares executed at the end of 2019.
At constant perimeter, for 2020, EPRA earnings (consolidated, group share) are estimated at €2.88 per share. Compared to the forecast published in February 2019 (€3.13 per share), the difference is mainly explained by the sale of the Pavilion27 building and the private placement carried out in December 2019 for accretive external growth.
All other things being equal and based on the elements above, Befimmo foresees a gross dividend of €3.4528per share for the 2020 fiscal year. It may again be paid via an interim dividend of €2.59 gross per share in December 2020 and a final dividend of €0.86 gross per share in May 2021. Based on a share price of €54.10 and based on the net asset value of €59.29 as at 31 December 2019, this dividend would give a gross yield of 6.38% on share price and 5.82% on net asset value. At constant perimeter, the dividend level will therefore temporarily exceed
_____
For more information, please consult the press release of 29 April 2019, published on Befimmo's website.
Subject to a decision of Ordinary General Meeting.
Befimmo will also continue to rotate its portfolio in order to crystallise its value and keep its portfolio at the highest level of quality, as defined in its strategic framework. The capital gains realised will contribute to the amount available for distribution which should exceed or at least match the dividend forecast.
8. CSR awards and benchmarks
2019
2018
EPRA BPR(a)
Gold
Gold
EPRA sBPR(a)
Gold
Gold
CDP(a)
Awareness C
A- Leadership
GRESB(a)
83% Green Star
81% Green Star
MSCI
A
A
OEKOM
-
Prime C+
VIGEO EIRIS
Not publicly available
Not publicly available
Standard Ethics
-
EE-
Sustainalytics
56/100
64/100
Voluntary participation of Befimmo.
For the full history please consult the Yearly Financial Report 2018 at page 28.
Befimmo, a Regulated Real-Estate Investment Trust (BE-REIT), listed on Euronext Brussels, is a real-estate operator specialising in office buildings, meeting centres and coworking spaces. Those Befimmo Environments are located in Brussels, the Belgian cities and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. With its subsidiary, Silversquare, Befimmo aims to develop a Belux network of interconnected workspaces.
As a company that is human, a corporate citizen, and responsible, Befimmo offers its occupants contemporary office spaces and related services in buildings that are sustainable in terms of architecture, location and respect for the environment.
By creating added value for its users, Befimmo also creates value for its shareholders. At 31 December 2019, the fair value of its portfolio was €2.8 billion.
(+) Recovery of rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let properties
24 300
30 852
VII.
(-) Rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let properties
-29 752
-29 068
VIII.
(+/-) Other revenue and charges for letting
536
716
PROPERTY RESULT
152 000
155 837
IX.
(-) Technical costs
-17 055
-12 160
X.
(-) Commercial costs
-1 476
-1 998
XI.
(-) Charges and taxes on unlet properties
-2 268
-2 723
XII.
(-) Property management costs
-2 642
-2 618
XIII.
(-) Other property charges
-5 308
-6 360
(+/-) Property charges
-28 749
-25 858
PROPERTY OPERATING RESULT
123 251
129 978
XIV.
(-) Corporate overheads
-16 504
-14 282
XV.
(+/-) Other operating income and charges
-1 028
- 447
OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESULT ON PORTFOLIO
105 719
115 249
XVI.
(+/-) Gains and losses on disposals of investment properties
12 961
343
XVIII.
(+/-) Changes in fair value of investment properties
110 113
-5 514
OPERATING RESULT
228 793
110 078
XX.
(+) Financial income
782
889
XXI.
(-) Net interest charges
-19 117
-18 911
XXII.
(-) Other financial charges
-4 933
-2 522
XXIII.
(+/-) Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities
-25 539
-5 901
(+/-) Financial result
-48 807
-26 446
PRE-TAX RESULT
179 986
83 632
XXV.
(-) Corporation tax
-1 228
- 785
(+/-) Taxes
-1 228
- 785
NET RESULT
178 757
82 847
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (group share)
178 463
82 847
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
294
-
BASIC NET RESULT AND DILUTED (in € per share)
6.95
3.24
Other comprehensive income - actuarial gains and losses - pension liabilities
-1 585
111
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
177 172
82 958
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (group share)
176 878
82 958
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
294
-
Consolidated balance sheet (in € thousand)
ASSETS
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
I.
Non-current assets
2 861 689
2 700 743
A.
Goodwill
23 629
14 217
B.
Intangible assets
1 729
899
C.
Investment properties
2 814 822
2 655 324
Fair value of portfolio (Silversquare excluded)
2 790 778
2 655 324
Right of use - Fair value of Silversquare leases
24 044
-
D.
Other property, plant and equipment
10 948
1 021
E.
Non-current financial assets
7 296
27 497
F.
Finance lease receivables
3 265
1 784
II.
Current assets
50 563
34 398
A.
Properties held for sale
-
-
B.
Current financial assets
12 763
10 004
C.
Finance lease receivables
142
139
D.
Trade receivables
31 535
21 454
E.
Tax receivables and other current assets
1 060
52
F.
Cash and cash equivalents
2 878
591
G.
Deferred charges and accrued income
2 184
2 157
TOTAL ASSETS
2 912 251
2 735 140
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1 603 872
1 443 214
I.
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company
1 603 872
1 443 214
A.
Capital
398 320
357 871
B.
Share premium account
861 905
792 641
C.
Reserves
231 434
276 104
D.
Net result for the fiscal year
112 213
16 597
II.
Non controlling interests
-
-
LIABILITIES
1 308 379
1 291 926
I.
Non-current liabilities
696 157
760 478
A.
Provisions
1 471
728
B.
Non-current financial debts
637 567
735 519
a. Credit institution
201 446
297 319
c. Other
436 121
438 200
C.
Other non-current financial liabilities
46 455
21 881
D.
Trade debts and other non-current debts
9 974
2 130
F.
Deferred tax - liabilities
691
219
II.
Current liabilities
612 222
531 448
A.
Provisions
3 155
5 039
B.
Current financial debts
497 167
443 012
a. Credit institution
61 448
13 674
c. Other
435 719
429 338
C.
Other current financial liabilities
-
2 140
D.
Trade debts and other current debts
85 596
54 289
E.
Other current liabilities
3 872
4 099
F.
Accrued charges and deferred income
22 432
22 870
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2 912 251
2 735 140
10. Appendix 2: « Alternative Performance Measures »
Real-estate operator activity
Glossary of the « Alternative Performance Measures »
Alternative Performance Measure
Definition
Use
Net property charges
The sum of various property charges, net of
Gives an overview of all net property charges.
amounts recoverable from tenants (corresponds
to the sum of headings IV to XIII of the
consolidated statement of total comprehensive
income).
Other operating income and
Heading XV 'Other operating income and
Used to compare forecasts and actual figures
charges (excluding goodwill
charges' minus any goodwill impairment.
in heading XV 'Other operating income and
impairment)
charges'. Any goodwill impairment is not
budgeted.
Operating margin
'Operating result before result on portfolio'
Used to assess the Company's operating
divided by 'Net rental result'.
performance.
Net property result
'Operating result before result on portfolio' plus
Used to identify the operating profit before
heading XVI 'Gains and losses on disposals of
changes in the fair value of investment
investment properties'.
property.
Financial result (excluding
'Financial result' minus heading XXIII 'Changes
Used to compare forecasts and actual figures
changes in fair value of financial
in fair value of financial assets and liabilities'.
in the financial results.
assets and liabilities)
Net result before changes in fair
'Net result' minus heading XVIII 'Changes in fair
Used to identify the net result before changes
value of investment properties
value of investment property' and heading XXIII
in the fair value of investment property and of
and financial assets and
'Changes in fair value of financial assets and
the financial assets and liabilities.
liabilities
liabilities'.
"Like-for-Like" net rental result
Net rental result of properties available for lease
Used to measure the change in rental income
at constant perimeter for two consecutive
of properties available for lease at constant
periods. The 'Like-for-Like' scope is calculated
floor area for two consecutive periods.
on the basis of the EPRA definition.
Reconciliation tables of the "Alternative Performance Measures"
Net rental result in "Like-for-Like"
(in thousand €)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net rental result (A)
134 786
143 566
Net rental result linked to changes in perimeter (B)
7 116
10 103
Net rental result on properties not available for lease (C)
3 790
14 362
Net rental result in « Like-for-Like » (A-B-C)
123 880
119 100
Net result before changes in fair value of investment properties and financial assets and liabilities
(in thousand €)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net result (A)
180 611
82 847
XVIII. Changes in fair value of investment properties (B)
109 882
-5 514
XXIII. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (C )
-22 921
-5 901
Net result before changes in fair value of investment properties and financial assets and liabilities
93 650
94 263
(A-B-C)
Financial result (excl. the changes in fair value of the financial assets and liabilities)
(in thousand €)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Financial result (A)
-45 722
-26 446
XXIII. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (B)
-22 921
-5 901
Financial result (excl. the changes in fair value of the financial assets and liabilities) (A-B)
-22 801
-20 545
Net property result
(in thousand €)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Operating result before result on portfolio
104 703
115 249
XVI. Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties
12 961
343
Net property result
117 664
115 592
Operating margin
(in thousand €)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Operating result before result on portfolio (A)
104 703
115 249
Net rental result (B)
134 786
143 566
Operating margin (A/B)
77.7%
80.3%
Other operating income and charges (excluding goodwill impairment)
(in thousand €)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
XV. Other operating income and charges (A)
-1 177
- 447
Goodwill impairment (B)
-
-
Other operating income and charges (excluding goodwill impairment) (A-B)
-1 177
- 447
Net property charges
(in thousand €)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
IV. Recovery of property charges
14 992
9 771
V. Recovery of rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let properties
24 321
30 852
VI. Costs payable by the tenant and borne by the landlord on rental damage and redecoration at
-
-
end of lease
VII. Rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let properties
-25 633
-29 068
VIII. Other revenue and charges for letting
536
716
IX. Technical costs
-17 055
-12 160
X. Commercial costs
-1 473
-1 998
XI. Charges and taxes on unlet properties
-2 268
-2 723
XII. Property management costs
-2 642
-2 618
XIII. Other property charges
-5 125
-6 360
Net property charges
-14 347
-13 588
Consolidated
Glossary of the « Alternative Performance Measures »
Alternative Performance
Definition
Use
Measure
Loan-to-value ("LTV")
Nominal financial debt minus balance sheet heading II.F. 'Cash
This is the debt ratio calculated on the
and cash equivalents', divided by the sum of balance sheet
basis of the fair value of the property
headings I.C. "Investment property" and II.A. 'Properties held for
portfolio.
sale'. Nominal financial debts are the accounting financial debts
excluding IFRS adjustments, in other words excluding the
reassessment at fair value of financial assets and liabilities and
the smoothing of debt issuance costs.
Average (annualised)
Annualised interest paid over the reporting period, including the
Used to measure the average cost of
financing cost
credit margin, the cost of the hedging instruments and liquidity
the Company's financial debt.
cost, divided by the average nominal financial debt over the
period concerned.
Return on shareholders'
The return obtained by an investor over a 12-month period
Used to measure the profitability over
equity (in € per share)
ending at the close of the period, assuming the reinvestment of
12 months (in €/share) of a
dividends and the participation in operations to strengthen the
shareholder's investment on the basis
Company's capital. The calculation is based on the average
of the value of shareholders' equity.
number of shares not held by the group over a 12-month period.
Return on shareholders'
The internal rate of return earned by an investor over a 12-
Used to measure the profitability over
equity (in %)
month period ending at the close of the period, assuming the
12 months (in %) of a shareholder's
reinvestment of dividends and the participation in operations to
investment on the basis of the value of
strengthen the Company's capital. The calculation is based on
shareholders' equity.
the average number of shares not held by the group over a 12-
month period.
Reconciliation tables of the « Alternatives Performance Measures »
Loan-to-value
(in thousand €)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Nominal financial debts (A)
1 090 344
1 158 792
II. F. Cash and cash equivalents (B)
-2 878
591
I. C. Investment properties (D)
2 788 591
2 655 324
II. A. Assets held for sale (E )
-
-
Fair value of portfolio at the closing date (C = D+E)
2 788 591
2 655 324
Loan-to-value(A-B)/C
39.0%
43.6%
Average (annualised) financing cost
(in thousand €)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Interest paid
22 134
22 137
Annualised interest paid (A)
22 134
22 137
Annualised nominal financial debts (B)
1 120 728
1 103 790
Average (annualised) financing cost (A/B)
2.0%
2.0%
Return on shareholders' equity (in € per share and in %)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Return on shareholders' equity(e) (in € per share)
6.47
3.24
Return on shareholders' equity(e) (in %)
11.6%
5.8%
11. Appendix 3: Tables of the EPRA indicators29
Real-estate operator activity
EPRA earnings
(in € thousand)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net result IFRS
180 611
82 847
Net result IFRS (in € per share)
7,03
3,24
Adjustments to calculate EPRA earnings
- 97 006
11 292
To exclude:
I. Changes in fair value of investment properties and properties held for sale
- 109 882
5 514
II. Result on disposals of investment properties
- 12 961
- 343
VI. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities and close-out costs
25 365
5 901
VIII. Uitgestelde belasting met betrekking tot EPRA aanpassingen
472
219
EPRA earnings
83 605
94 139
EPRA earnings (in € per share)
3.26
3.68
EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) & Topped-up (NIY)
(€ thousand)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Investment properties and properties held for sale
2 788 591
2 655 324
To exclude:
Properties that are being constructed or developed for own account in order to be leased
- 394 130
- 199 512
Properties held for sale
-
-
Properties available for lease
2 394 461
2 455 813
To include:
Allowance for estimated purchasers' cost
60 089
61 777
Investment value of properties available for lease (B)
2 454 550
2 517 590
Annualised cash passing rental income
128 033
147 928
To exclude:
Property charges(a)
- 6 915
- 4 685
Annualised net rents (A)
121 118
143 243
To include:
- Notional rent expiration of rent free periods or other lease incentives
3 383
2 710
- Future rent on signed contracts(b)
-
-
Topped-up annualised net rents (C)
124 501
145 953
(in %)
EPRA Net Initial Yield (A/B)
4.9%
5.7%(b)
EPRA Topped-up Net Initial Yield (C/B)
5.1%
5.8%(b)
The scope of the property charges to be excluded for calculating the EPRA Net Initial Yield is defined in the EPRA Best Practices and does not correspond to "property charges" as presented in the consolidated IFRS accounts.
Since 31 March 2019, Befimmo no longer includes the rent "Future rent on signed contracts" in the calculation of the EPRA Topped-up NIY. The percentage as of 31 December 2018 has therefore been restated based on this change.
EPRA Vacancy rate
(in € thousand)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Estimated rental value (ERV) on vacant space (A)
5 166
5 994
Estimated rental value (ERV) (VLE) (B)
124 846
140 145
EPRA Vacancy rate of properties available for lease (A)/(B)
4.1%
4.3%
EPRA Cost ratio
(in € thousand)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net administrative and operating expenses in the income statement
-29 318
-28 371
III. (+/-) Rental charges
- 417
- 501
Net property charges
-14 347
-13 588
XIV. (-) Corporate overheads
-14 559
-14 282
XV. (+/-) Other operating income and charges
-1 177
- 447
Exclude:
i. Impact of the spreading of gratuities
1 182
447
EPRA costs (including direct vacancy costs) (A)
-29 318
-28 371
XI. (-) Charges and taxes on unlet properties
2 268
2 723
EPRA costs (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B)
-27 050
-25 648
I. (+) Rental income
135 203
144 067
Gross rental income (C)
135 203
144 067
EPRA Cost ratio (including direct vacancy costs) (A/C)(a)
21.7%
19.7%
EPRA Cost ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B/C) (a)
20.0%
17.8%
This is an Alternative Performance Measure.
EPRA Like-for-Like net rental growth
Segment
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Evolution
Properties
Properties
Properties
Properties
Properties
that are
that are
owned
owned
owned
being
being
throughout
throughout
Total net
throughout
constructed
Total net
constructed
2
Properties
2
Properties
2
consecutive
held for
or
rental
consecutive
held for
or
rental
consecutive
(in € thousand)
years
Acquisitions
Disposals
sale
developed(a)
income(b)
years
Acquisitions
Disposals
sale
developed(a)
income(b)
years
Brussels CBD and similar
61 329
4 839
1 535
4 735
72 438
58 052
4 954
4 555
16 493
84 053
5.6%
Brussels decentralised
4 119
4 119
3 620
3 620
13.8%
Brussels periphery
7 458
160
7 618
6 279
204
6 483
18.8%
Wallonia
9 757
76
9 833
9 506
147
9 652
2.6%
Flanders
29 200
- 2
29 198
28 900
222
29 122
1.0%
Luxembourg city
4 838
4 838
5 112
5 112
-5.4%
Total
116 701
4 839
1 693
-
4 811
128 044
111 469
4 954
4 981
-
16 639
138 043
4.7%
Reconciliation to the
consolidated IFRS income
statement
Net rental income related
to:
- Properties previously sold
-
109
- Properties booked as
- 12
-
12
financial leases (IFRS 16)
- Non recurring element:
602
restitution of reserve funds
in 2018
Other property charges Property operating result in the consolidated IFRS income statement
- 7 592
- 8 546
120 440
129 978
These are properties that are being constructed or developed for own account in order to be leased.
The total "Net rental income" defined in EPRA Best Practices, reconciled with the consolidated IFRS income statement, corresponds to the "Property operating result" of the consolidated IFRS accounts.
Consolidated
EPRA earnings
(in € thousand)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net result IFRS (group share)
178 463
82 847
Net result IFRS (in € per share) (group share)
6.95
3.24
Adjustments to calculate EPRA earnings
- 94 086
11 292
To exclude:
I. Changes in fair value of investment properties and properties held for sale
- 109 392
5 514
II. Result on disposals of investment properties
- 12 961
- 343
VI. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities and close-out costs
27 983
5 901
VIII. Uitgestelde belasting met betrekking tot EPRA aanpassingen
472
219
X. Aanpassingen voor minderheidsbelangen
- 189
-
EPRA earnings (group share)
84 377
94 139
EPRA earnings (in € per share) (group share)
3.29
3.68
EPRA NAV & NNNAV
(in € thousand)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net asset value (group share)
1 603 872
1 443 214
Net asset value (in € per share) (group share)
59.29
56.42
To include:
II. Revaluation at fair value of finance lease credit
115
115
To exclude:
IV. Fair value of financial instruments
39 984
14 941
V. a. Deferred tax
691
219
To include/exclude:
Adjustments in respect of non-controlling interests
-
-
EPRA NAV (group share)
1 644 662
1 458 489
EPRA NAV (in € per share) (group share)
60.80
57.02
To include:
I. Fair value of financial instruments
- 39 984
- 14 941
II. Revaluations at fair value of fixed-rate loans(a)
- 20 383
- 12 593
III. Deferred tax
- 691
- 219
To include/exclude:
Adjustments in respect of non-controlling interests
-
-
EPRA NNNAV (group share)
1 583 604
1 430 736
EPRA NNNAV (in € per share) (group share)
58.54
55.93
Excluding financial debt linked to IFRS 16.
12. Appendix 4: Glossary of real-estate indicators
Gross current rent from lease agreements
The annualised total of the rents of current leases at the balance sheet date, not taking account of current gratuities or rents under leases commencing after the balance sheet date concerned.
Potential rent
The gross current rent from lease agreements as defined above, plus the estimated rental value of unoccupied space at the balance sheet date.
Gross current yield on properties available for lease
The ratio between the gross current rent from lease agreements and the "deed-in-hands" value of properties available for lease.
Gross potential yield on properties available for lease
The ratio between the potential rent and the "deed-in-hands" value of properties available for lease.
Current gross yield on investment properties
The ratio between the gross current rent from lease agreements and the "deed-in-hands" value of investment properties.
Spot occupancy rate of properties available for lease
The ratio between the estimated rental value of space occupied at the balance sheet date and the total estimated rental value of properties available for lease.
Weighted average duration of current leases until their next break
The ratio of (i) the sum of the gross current rents from lease agreements for each lease of properties available for lease multiplied by their respective remaining duration from the balance sheet date to their next break and (ii) the total gross current rent from lease agreements of properties available for lease.
Weighted average duration of current leases until final expiry
The ratio of (i) the sum of the gross current rents from lease agreements for each lease of properties available for lease multiplied by their respective remaining duration from the balance sheet date to their final expiry date and (ii) the total gross current rent from lease agreements of properties available for lease.