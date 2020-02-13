Log in
Befimmo SA: Annual results 2019 - Presentation

02/13/2020

2

Significant letting activity

131.000 m² of lettings (70.000 m² in ZIN project and 10.900 m² in Paradis Express project)

Solid occupancy rate

Occupancy stable at 94.4%

Developments on track

76% of office pipeline prelet

Rental growth

EPRA like-for-like rental growth at 4.7%

Rewarding asset rotation

1 acquisition (Loi 44, CBD Brussels)

1 disposal (Pavilion, CBD Brussels)

4 disposals of non-strategic assets (Eagle in periphery and 3 Fedimmo assets)

Realised capital gain on disposals of €0.51 per share

Coworking on track

93% occupancy for mature spaces, developments on track

  • Fair value (inv. properties) Up 4.1% on a like-for-like basis to €2.8 billion

NAV

€59.29 per share (consolidated, group share)

EPRA earnings

In line with forecast, €3.29 per share (consolidated, group share)

Dividend forecast 2020

Stable at €3.45 gross per share

Return on share price

Strong performance of 18.7% over 2019

  • Equity financing
  • Debt ratio (LTV)
  • Financing cost
  • Debt maturity

Private placement of treasury shares (€69 M), optional dividend (€11 M) Decrease by -4.6% to 39.0%

1.9% (2% at 31.12.2018)

4.4 years (4.8 years at 31.12.2018)

4

Emergence of new technologies and digital revolution

Talent attraction

Work-life balance

and well-being

Metropolisation

Mobility

Environmental concerns

6

Between 0% and 50% of target Between 50% and 75% of target

2019

2018

EPRA BPR

Gold

Gold

EPRA sBPR

Gold

Gold

CDP

Awareness C

A- Leadership

GRESB

83% Green Star

81% Green Star

MSCI

A

A

OEKOM*

-

Prime C+

VIGEO EIRIS

Not publicly

Not publicly

available

available

Standard Ethics*

-

EE-

Sustainalytics

56/100

64/100

*Befimmo hasn't received a OEKOM questionnaire in 2019. Befimmo wasn't contacted by Standard Ethics

in 2019. Other participation on voluntary basis.

7

Between 75% and 100% of target Continuous and set up of measures

  1. 000
  1. 000

400 000

300 000

200 000

100 000

-

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Belgian administration

EU Institutions

Embassies & Representations

Corporate < 2,500 m²

Corporate > 2,500 m²

Sources: Cushman & Wakefield | JLL

20%

16%

12%

8%

4%

0%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

14

14

14

14

15

15

15

15

16

16

16

16

17

17

17

17

18

18

18

18

19

19

19

19

Central districts

Decentralised districts

Periphery

Brussels market

330

300

270

240

210

180

150

120

Prime Central

Prime Decentralised

Prime Periphery

9

1800

14%

1600

12%

1400

10%

1200

1000

8%

800

6%

600

4%

400

200

2%

0

0%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Grade A

Grade B

Grade C

Vacancy rate

3

2

1

0

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Brussels office

Regional office

Sources: Cushman & Wakefield

600

500

Project Without Building Permit

Project With Building Permit

Under construction | Pre-let

400

Under construction | Available

Completed

300

200

100

0

10

12

5% 18%

9%

17%19%

3%

4% 13%

4%7%

Brussels Leopold district

Brussels North area

Brussels Centre

Brussels airport

Brussels Louise district

Brussels periphery

Brussels decentralised

Flanders

Wallonia Luxembourg city

City centre assets

Coworking

Decentralised, peripheral and regional assets

13

100%

140 000

131.000 m²

Renegociations

94.4%

95%

120 000

New lettings (single tenant > 5 000 m²)

Other new lettings

90%

85%

80%

75%

70%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

ZIN

70 000 m²

100 000

Paradis Express

10 900 m²

80 000

In

Brederode

Quatuor

Corner

60 000

22 000 m²

7 000 m²

Eupen

7 000 m²

40 000

20 000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

14

  • Loi 44 (6,290 m²) Brussels CBD
  • Redevelopment in combination with Joseph II (delivery in 2023)
  • 3 assets for 6,100 m² BE Provinces
  • End of lease, up for reconversion
  • Sold with realised capital gain of €0.02/share

Pavilion (18,000 m²) Brussels CBD

Eagle Building (7,400 m²) Brussels periph.

Residual lease duration: 6 yrs

Largely vacant asset

Sold with realised capital gain of €0.39/share

Sold with realised capital gain of €0.11/share

15

16

  • Brussels CBD, Centre
  • Delivery 2020
  • Total construction cost: €22 M
  • Yield*: ±5.5%
  • Liège Guillemins
  • Delivery 2021
  • Total construction cost: €51 M (offices)
  • Yield*: >6%
  • Wallonia
  • Delivery H1 2020
  • Total construction cost: €14 M
  • Yield*: ±5.4%
  • Brussels CBD, North
  • Delivery 2023
  • Total construction cost: €375 M
  • Yield* on all functions: 4.5%
  • Brussels CBD, North
  • Delivery Q1 2021
  • Total construction cost: €158 M
  • Yield*: >5.3%
  • Brussels decentralised
  • Delivery in 2023
  • Total construction cost to be committed: €50 M

* Based on committed ongoing projects. Yields calculated on total investment cost.

17

18

P 19

Brussels CBD

Brussels CBD

Brussels CBD

2,300 m²

3,300 m²

2,100 m²

Open since Q1 2013

Open since Q4 2014

Open since Q4 2016

GD of Luxembourg

Brussels decentralized

Brussels periphery

2,200 m²

4,300 m²

2,600 m²

Open since Q2 2018

Open since Q2 2018

Open since Q4 2019

* A space is considered as mature after 3 years of existence (Europe, Louise and Stéphanie).

20

Brussels CBD

Brussels CBD

Brussels CBD

7,200 m²

9,000 m²

+ 1.700 m²

Opening in 2020

Opening in 2021

Opening in 2020

Liège

Brussels CBD

Brussels CBD

4,300 m²

10,000 m²

+ 1.800 m²

Opening in 2021

Opening in 2021

Opening in 2020

* The co-working spaces planned in the Befimmo buildings are generally fitted out by Befimmo (real-estate operator) and handed over to Silversquare as "turnkey" premises.

21

Silversquare (co-working operator) invests in the furniture and IT for these spaces. For the spaces provided in third-party buildings, Silversquare invests in the fitting-out as well as in furniture and IT.

(in € thousand)

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Net rental result

134 786

143 566

Net property charges

-14 347

-13 588

Property operating result

120 440

129 978

Corporate overheads

-14 559

-14 282

Other operating income & charges

-1 177

- 447

Operating result before result on portfolio

104 703

115 249

Operating margin

77.7%

80.3%

Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties

12 961

343

Net property result

117 664

115 592

Financial result (excl. changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities)

-22 801

-20 545

Corporate taxes

- 741

- 566

Deferred taxes

- 472

- 219

Net result before changes in fair value of investment properties and financial assets and

93 650

94 263

liabilities

Changes in fair value of investment properties

109 882

-5 514

Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

-22 921

-5 901

Changes in fair value of investment properties & financial assets and liabilities

86 961

-11 415

Net result

180 611

82 628

EPRA earnings

83 605

94 139

Net result (in € per share)

7.03

3.24

EPRA earnings (in € per share)

3.26

3.68

  • Net rental result -6.1% YoY: mainly expiry of lease in WTC 2
  • Like-for-like+4.0% YoY:
    effect of new leases and indexation
  • Mainly linked to expiry of gain on charges WTC 2
  • Capital gain on disposals (mainly Pavilion)
  • One off impact of restructuring of fixed rate sales of receivables of Pavilion to market rates
  • Strong increase: thanks to capital gains and positive fair value change on investment properties (partially offset by negative fair value change of hedgings due to declining interest rates)
  • In line with forecast

P 23

Real-estate operator Net result:

€7.03 per share

Coworking Net result:

€0.02 per share

Consolidation of participation in Silversquare:

-€0.10 per share

Consolidated Net result (group share):

€6.95 per share

Real-estate operator EPRA earnings:

€3.26 per share

Coworking contribution to EPRA earnings:

€0.03 per share

Consolidated EPRA earnings (group share) :

€3.29 per share

Net realized capital gain on disposal of Pavilion:

€0.30 per share

Amount available for distribution* for 2019:

€3.59 per share

Confirmation of the 2019 dividend:

€3.45 per share

* Consolidated EPRA earnings plus capital gain realized (net of the absence of income from the Pavilion building in 2019) of €0.30 per share.

P 24

Offices as at 31.12.2019

% of the

12 months

EPRA

portfolio

like-for-like

NIY

change

  • Overall value: €2.8 billion
  • All CBD locations: +5.4%
  • All non CBD locations: -1.3%
  • Quality of Befimmo's portfolio

Brussels CBD and similar(c)

48.3%

+1.0%

4.7%

Brussels decentralised

3.0%

+3.7%

4.6%

Brussels periphery

4.3%

-2.2%

5.8%

Flanders

17. 0%

+0.4%

6.0%

Wallonia

8.3%

+3.3%

4.4%

Luxembourg city

5.0%

+13.1%

3.9%

Properties available for lease

85.9%

+1.6%

4.9%

  • Important letting activity (a. o. ZIN transaction)
  • Value creation in developments
  • Further compression of yields

Properties that are being

constructed or developed for own

14.1%

+22.1%

account in order to be leased

Investment properties

100.0%

+4.1%

Total

100.0%

+4.1%

25

1700

59.29 €/share

1600

1500

56.42 €/share

1400

Final dividend

Other elements

Net result

Private placement

Interim dividend of

2018

(group share)

of 1.266.300

the 2019 fiscal

31 December 2019

treasury shares

year net of capital

1300

increase

1200

NAV

NAV

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

26

50%

4%

40%

30%

3%

39.0%

2%

2%

1%

20%

0%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

27

Covered USPP/EUPP maturity

Covered banking debt maturity

Banking debt

USPP/EUPP

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2026

Q4 2026

Q1 2027

Q2 2027

Q3 2027

Q4 2027

1800

USPP/EUPP

Sales of receivables

1600

Bilateral bank lines (used)

Commercial paper

Bilateral bank lines (back up CP)

Bilateral bank lines (reserve)

1400

Amortizing loans

1200

331

1000

CP with full

Financing

352

back-up bank

352

reserve

800

lines

600

208

208

53

53

400

475

475

33%

200

0

Debt

Financing

  • Weighted average duration of financing:
    4.4 years
  • Confirmed credit facilities:
    € 1,421 million (of which 77% in use)
  • €69 M (private placement) and €11 M
    (optional dividend) in equity raised in December 2019
  • Ffinancing needs covered until 31.12.2020 at constant perimeter
  • Large remaining headroom to covenants
  • BBB/Stable/A-2rating by S&P (Sept. '19)
  • Extension of hedging policy up to 20 years
  • Hedge ratio >70% until Q2 2022 and >50% until Q4 2025

28

  • Portfolio in transition period
  • Large redevelopments return of rental income expected between 2021 and 2023
  • Development of BeLux network with Silversquare positive contribution expected by 2023
  • Divided aligned on medium/long term objectives
  • Dividend temporarily higher than EPRA earnings
  • EPRA earnings back above dividend expected by 2024
  • Portfolio rotation net realised capital gains should contribute to the amount available for distribution

At constant perimeter

2019

2020

2021

2022

EPRA earnings real-estate operator

3.26

2.89

2.78

2.83

(in € per share)

Contribution to the EPRA earnings of the coworking activity

0.03

-0.01

(in € per share - group share)

Consolidated EPRA earnings

3.29

2.88

(in € per share - group share)

* At constant perimeter.

30

  • Belgian specialist in work environments
  • High quality portfolio in Central Business District locations
  • Network of a variety of workspace solutions - full flexibility in time, space and facilities
  • Providing smart and sustainable places to work, meet, share and live
  • Proactive asset management to maintain high occupancy

Portfolio rotation:

disposals to maintain high quality portfolio and crystalize values

value add investments with high redevelopment potential

  • Strong office development pipeline: €492 million to be invested by 2023, 76% of office pipeline prelet, organic growth in a low yielding market environment
  • Strong Silversquare coworking pipeline: ambition: network of 30 spaces by 2025
  • Solid forecasts and dividend
  • Ambition to be a front-runner and example in its business based on a client-centric approach
  • Innovation: continuous tracking of business drivers
    (new technologies, digital revolution, talent attraction, work-life balance, well-being, metropolization, mobility and environmental concerns)
  • CSR: fully integrated in 6 strategic axes, action plan with KPI's until 2030

Future focused team

33

Thank you!

Happy to answer your questions!

34

BENOÎT DE BLIECK

  • CEO of Befimmo since 1999
  • Extensive experience (38 years) in various businesses across the real estate value chain (contracting, development, asset investment and management)
  • Fellow member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
  • Member of the board of the Belgian Professional Union of the Real-Estate Sector (UPSI)

LAURENT CARLIER

  • CFO of Befimmo since 2006
  • 20 years of experience as Finance Director
  • President of the BE-REIT association (Belgian REITs)
  • Member of the EPRA Reporting & Accounting Committee

CAROLINE KERREMANS

  • Head of IR & Communication since 2013
  • 11 years of experience in IR and communication (of which 9 years in real estate)
  • Member of the EPRA IR Committee

35

37

Investment realised in 2019

Total investment

Percentage of completion

Yield on total investment

(in € million)

(in € million)

(land included)

Committed ongoing projects

Brederode Corner

12.5

22

77%

±5.3%

Brussels CBD, Centre

Eupen Courthouse(a)

3.1

14

100%

±5.4%

Wallonie, Eupen

Paradis Express (offices)

3.7

51

17%

> 6%

Wallonia, Liège

Quatuor

32.1

158

34%

> 5.3%

Brussels CBD, North

ZIN

23.1

375(b)

10%

±4.5% (all functions included)

Brussels CBD, North

Ongoing projects to be committed

WTC 4

1.0

140

15%

Brussels CBD, North

PLXL

(currently "La Plaine")

1.2

50

3%

Brussels decentralised

Other investments

17.7

Total

94.4

P 38

  • 70,000 m² of offices
  • Offices 100% pre-let
  • Multifunctional site (in addition to offices: 5,000 m² of coworking, 111 apartments, 240 hotel rooms, sports, leisure, restaurant, rooftop, etc.)
  • Construction cost (all functions) of €375 million
  • Yield on total investment of 4.5%
  • Completion in 2023
  • "be.exemplary award 2019" category "Big private projects"

39

  • Almost energy neutral
  • BREEAM
    "Excellent" targeted in the "design" phase
  • Project fully integrated into the existing urban system
    and open to the city
  • Fusion of functions
  • Spacious office floors (>4,000 m²) with free heigt of 5m
  • Circular philosophy
  • Adaptable to the needs of tomorrow

40

  • 60,000 m² of offices
  • 50% to let
  • Multifunctional site
  • Construction cost (all functions) of €158 million
  • Yield on total investment > 5.3%
  • Completion in 2021
  • Take a look =>

41

42

  • 21,000 m² of offices
  • 52% pre-let
  • Multifunctional site
  • Construction cost (offices) of €51 million
  • Yield on total investment > 6%
  • Completion in 2021

43

  • One building sold in state of future completion to Gands: Yust coliving concept
  • Rights in rem sold to a real- estate developper to build the other four residential buildings on the site
  • 400 solar panels
  • BREEAM "Excellent" targeted in Design phase

44

Opening

Silversquare

Silversquare

Silversquare

occupancy: 4%

occupancy: 80%

Opening food

« Les Compagnons »

45

Brussels office market

31.12.2019

31.12.18

31.12.2017

31.12.2016

Take-up (m²)

543 000

361 000

399 513

441 942

Vacancy rate (%)

7.57%

7.98%

8.78%

9.12%

Prime rent (€/m²/yr)

320

315

305

275

Investment volume offices (€)

2.1 billion

1.9 billion

1.4 billion

1.5 billion

Prime yield (%)

4.10%

4.25%

4.40%

4.50%

Liège

46

(in € million)

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Investment and held for sale properties

2 814.8

2 655.3

Other assets

97.4

79.8

Total assets

2 912.3

2 735.1

Shareholders' equity

1 603.9

1 443.2

Financial debts

1 134.7

1 178.5

non current

637.6

735.5

current(a)

497.2

443.0

Other debts

173.6

113.4

Total equity & liabilities

2 912.3

2 735.1

LTV

39.0%

43.6%

(a) According to IAS 1, the commercial paper needs to be recorded as a current liability. It is important to note that the Company has confirmed bank lines in excess of one

47

year as a back-up for the commercial paper.

  • Extension of hedging policy up to 20 years
  • Hedge ratio >70% until Q2 2022 and >50% until Q4 2025

Annual average

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2039

Notional

47

20

0

00

0

0

00

0

0

0

0

(€ million)

CAP

Average rate (a)

0.9%

1.2%

1.2%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

(in %)

Notional

20

20

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(€ million)

FLOOR

Average rate (a)

0.5%

0.5%

0.5%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

(in %)

Fixed-rating

Notional

1109

1072

1058

1000

933

856

716

520

227

125

100

100

37

(€ million)

financing

(incl. IRS)

Average rate (a)

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.9%

0.8%

0.9%

0.8%

0.7%

0.8%

0.8%

0.7%

(in %)

(a) Average fixed rate excluding credit margin and including options on swaps (SWAPTIONS) considered at the maximum rate.

48

Rental space

Location

Type

Forecasts (in € million)

2020

2021

2022

Committed ongoing projects

Brederode Corner

7 000 m²

Brussels CBD, Centre

Renovation

5.0

0.0

0.1

Paradis Express(a)

35 000 m²

Liège, Wallonia

Construction

20.6

24.4

0.0

Quatuor

60 000 m²

Brussels CBD,

Construction

74.5

29.6

0.0

North

ZIN

110 000 m²

Brussels CBD,

Construction

49.1

67.1

128.6

North

Ongoing projects to be committed

WTC 4

53 500 m²

Brussels CBD,

Implementation of the permit

1.8

5.6

0.0

North

According to commercialisation

PLXL

15 000 m²

Brussels decentralised

Redeveloppement

0.8

6.0

29.2

(currently "La Plaine")

Pachéco

5 800 m²

Brussels CBD, Centre

Redeveloppement

0.2

0.4

23.3

Other investments

57.5

31.3

32.3

Total

209.5

164.4

213.5

(a) Construction cost of the office part

49

(in € thousand)

Realised

Forecasts

2018

2019

2020

2021

Rental income

135 203

135 939

141 046

137 717

Charges linked to letting

- 417

- 620

- 625

- 630

operator

Net rental result

134 786

135 318

140 421

137 088

Net property charges

-14 347

-16 313

-16 380

-14 115

Property operating result

120 440

119 005

124 041

122 972

Corporate overheads

-14 559

-15 932

-16 677

-17 115

estate

Other operating income and charges (excl. goodwill impairment)(a)

-1 177

-3 360

-9 305

-3 521

Operating result before result on portfolio

104 703

99 713

98 059

102 337

-

Financial result (excl. the changes in fair value of the financial assets and liabilities and close-out

Real

costs)

-20 358

-20 319

-21 111

-23 033

Corporate taxes

- 741

-1 041

-1 239

-1 472

EPRA earnings

83 605

78 353

75 710

77 831

EPRA earnings (in € per share)

3.26

2.89

2.78

2.83

Contribution to the EPRA earnings of the coworking activity CW (in € per share) (group share)

TOTAL Total EPRA earnings (in € per share) (group share)

Average number of shares

0.03-0.01

3.292.88

25 676 219

27 061 683

27 273 429

27 498 001

50

140

130

120

110

100

90

12/18

01/19

02/19

03/19

04/19

05/19

06/19

07/19

08/19

09/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

01/20

Befimmo total return index

BEL20 total return index

EPRA Eurozone total return index (RPEU)

23.0%

32.6%

25.8%

P 51

  • Specific regulation and high degree of transparency, accounts in IFRS
  • Real-estateassets quarterly valued by independent real-estate experts
  • Controlled by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA)
  • Risk diversification: maximum 20% of portfolio invested in one property unit
  • Listing on stock exchange, minimum free float of 30%
  • Debt ratio <65% (Target internal Loan-To-Value ratio around 50%)
  • Distribution of 80% of "cash flows" as dividend
  • "Tax transparency": reduced base for corporation tax, taxation at investor level (withholding tax)
  • Partnerships allowed

52

This presentation is made for the sole benefit of financial analysts and qualified institutional investors and is not to be considered as an incentive to invest or as an offer to acquire Befimmo shares under any laws of European countries or the USA or Canada.

The information provided herein is extracted from Befimmo annual reports, half-yearly reports and press releases but does not reproduce the whole content of these documents, which prevail and ought to be analyzed before any recommendation or operation regarding Befimmo shares is made.

This presentation contains statements and estimates about anticipated future performances. These statements and estimates are not to be construed as implying a commitment from Befimmo to achieve them. Whether or not they will actually be achieved depends on a number of factors which are beyond the reach of Befimmo's control, such as developments in the real estate and financial markets.

Such statements and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct.

Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results, financial condition, performances or achievements of Befimmo, or market results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements and estimates.

Given these uncertainties, investors are invited not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements and estimates. Furthermore, forward- looking statements and estimates only speak as of the date of this presentation.

Befimmo disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement or estimate is based , except to the extent required by the Belgian law and in particular the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007. In no event Befimmo may be held liable for obligations which are incumbent on financial analysts and disclaims any liability in that regard.

Any reference to the portfolio, assets, figures or activities of Befimmo should be understood on a consolidated basis, including those of its subsidiaries, unless it is clear from the context or expressly stated that the contrary is intended.

53

Befimmo SA

Chaussée de Wavre 1945, 1160 Brussels

b.deblieck@befimmo.be

l.carlier@befimmo.be

c.kerremans@befimmo.be

Tel.: +32 (0)2 679 38 13

www.befimmo.be

54

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
