Befimmo SA: Annual results 2019 - Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2 ▪ Significant letting activity 131.000 m² of lettings (70.000 m² in ZIN project and 10.900 m² in Paradis Express project) ▪ Solid occupancy rate Occupancy stable at 94.4% ▪ Developments on track 76% of office pipeline prelet ▪ Rental growth EPRA like-for-like rental growth at 4.7% ▪ Rewarding asset rotation 1 acquisition (Loi 44, CBD Brussels) 1 disposal (Pavilion, CBD Brussels) 4 disposals of non-strategic assets (Eagle in periphery and 3 Fedimmo assets) Realised capital gain on disposals of €0.51 per share ▪ Coworking on track 93% occupancy for mature spaces, developments on track Fair value (inv. properties) Up 4.1% on a like-for-like basis to €2.8 billion ▪ NAV €59.29 per share (consolidated, group share) ▪ EPRA earnings In line with forecast, €3.29 per share (consolidated, group share) ▪ Dividend forecast 2020 Stable at €3.45 gross per share ▪ Return on share price Strong performance of 18.7% over 2019 Equity financing

Debt ratio (LTV)

Financing cost

Debt maturity Private placement of treasury shares (€69 M), optional dividend (€11 M) Decrease by -4.6% to 39.0% 1.9% (2% at 31.12.2018) 4.4 years (4.8 years at 31.12.2018) 4 Emergence of new technologies and digital revolution Talent attraction Work-life balance and well-being Metropolisation Mobility Environmental concerns 6 Between 0% and 50% of target Between 50% and 75% of target 2019 2018 EPRA BPR Gold Gold EPRA sBPR Gold Gold CDP Awareness C A- Leadership GRESB 83% Green Star 81% Green Star MSCI A A OEKOM* - Prime C+ VIGEO EIRIS Not publicly Not publicly available available Standard Ethics* - EE- Sustainalytics 56/100 64/100 *Befimmo hasn't received a OEKOM questionnaire in 2019. Befimmo wasn't contacted by Standard Ethics in 2019. Other participation on voluntary basis. 7 Between 75% and 100% of target Continuous and set up of measures 000 000 400 000 300 000 200 000 100 000 - 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Belgian administration EU Institutions Embassies & Representations Corporate < 2,500 m² Corporate > 2,500 m² Sources: Cushman & Wakefield | JLL 20% 16% 12% 8% 4% 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 Central districts Decentralised districts Periphery Brussels market 330 300 270 240 210 180 150 120 Prime Central Prime Decentralised Prime Periphery 9 1800 14% 1600 12% 1400 10% 1200 1000 8% 800 6% 600 4% 400 200 2% 0 0% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Grade A Grade B Grade C Vacancy rate 3 2 1 0 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Brussels office Regional office Sources: Cushman & Wakefield 600 500 Project Without Building Permit Project With Building Permit Under construction | Pre-let 400 Under construction | Available Completed 300 200 100 0 10 12 5% 18% 9% 17%19% 3% 4% 13% 4%7% Brussels Leopold district Brussels North area Brussels Centre Brussels airport Brussels Louise district Brussels periphery Brussels decentralised Flanders Wallonia Luxembourg city City centre assets Coworking Decentralised, peripheral and regional assets 13 100% 140 000 131.000 m² Renegociations 94.4% 95% 120 000 New lettings (single tenant > 5 000 m²) Other new lettings 90% 85% 80% 75% 70% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ZIN 70 000 m² 100 000 Paradis Express 10 900 m² m² 80 000 In Brederode Quatuor Corner 60 000 22 000 m² 7 000 m² Eupen 7 000 m² 40 000 20 000 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 14 Loi 44 (6,290 m²) Brussels CBD

Redevelopment in combination with Joseph II (delivery in 2023) 3 assets for 6,100 m² BE Provinces

End of lease, up for reconversion

Sold with realised capital gain of €0.02/share ▪ Pavilion (18,000 m²) Brussels CBD ▪ Eagle Building (7,400 m²) Brussels periph. ▪ Residual lease duration: 6 yrs ▪ Largely vacant asset ▪ Sold with realised capital gain of €0.39/share ▪ Sold with realised capital gain of €0.11/share 15 16 Brussels CBD, Centre

Delivery 2020

Total construction cost: €22 M

Yield*: ±5.5% Liège Guillemins

Delivery 2021

Total construction cost: €51 M (offices)

Yield*: >6% Wallonia

Delivery H1 2020

Total construction cost: €14 M

Yield*: ±5.4% Brussels CBD, North

Delivery 2023

Total construction cost: €375 M

Yield* on all functions: 4.5% Brussels CBD, North

Delivery Q1 2021

Total construction cost: €158 M

Yield*: >5.3% Brussels decentralised

Delivery in 2023

Total construction cost to be committed: €50 M * Based on committed ongoing projects. Yields calculated on total investment cost. 17 18 P 19 ▪ Brussels CBD ▪ Brussels CBD ▪ Brussels CBD ▪ 2,300 m² ▪ 3,300 m² ▪ 2,100 m² ▪ Open since Q1 2013 ▪ Open since Q4 2014 ▪ Open since Q4 2016 ▪ GD of Luxembourg ▪ Brussels decentralized ▪ Brussels periphery ▪ 2,200 m² ▪ 4,300 m² ▪ 2,600 m² ▪ Open since Q2 2018 ▪ Open since Q2 2018 ▪ Open since Q4 2019 * A space is considered as mature after 3 years of existence (Europe, Louise and Stéphanie). 20 ▪ Brussels CBD ▪ Brussels CBD ▪ Brussels CBD ▪ 7,200 m² ▪ 9,000 m² ▪ + 1.700 m² ▪ Opening in 2020 ▪ Opening in 2021 ▪ Opening in 2020 ▪ Liège ▪ Brussels CBD ▪ Brussels CBD ▪ 4,300 m² ▪ 10,000 m² ▪ + 1.800 m² ▪ Opening in 2021 ▪ Opening in 2021 ▪ Opening in 2020 * The co-working spaces planned in the Befimmo buildings are generally fitted out by Befimmo (real-estate operator) and handed over to Silversquare as "turnkey" premises. 21 Silversquare (co-working operator) invests in the furniture and IT for these spaces. For the spaces provided in third-party buildings, Silversquare invests in the fitting-out as well as in furniture and IT. (in € thousand) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Net rental result 134 786 143 566 Net property charges -14 347 -13 588 Property operating result 120 440 129 978 Corporate overheads -14 559 -14 282 Other operating income & charges -1 177 - 447 Operating result before result on portfolio 104 703 115 249 Operating margin 77.7% 80.3% Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties 12 961 343 Net property result 117 664 115 592 Financial result (excl. changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities) -22 801 -20 545 Corporate taxes - 741 - 566 Deferred taxes - 472 - 219 Net result before changes in fair value of investment properties and financial assets and 93 650 94 263 liabilities Changes in fair value of investment properties 109 882 -5 514 Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities -22 921 -5 901 Changes in fair value of investment properties & financial assets and liabilities 86 961 -11 415 Net result 180 611 82 628 EPRA earnings 83 605 94 139 Net result (in € per share) 7.03 3.24 EPRA earnings (in € per share) 3.26 3.68 Net rental result -6.1% YoY: mainly expiry of lease in WTC 2

-6.1% YoY: mainly expiry of lease in WTC 2 Like-for-like +4.0% YoY:

effect of new leases and indexation

+4.0% YoY: effect of new leases and indexation Mainly linked to expiry of gain on charges WTC 2

Capital gain on disposals (mainly Pavilion)

One off impact of restructuring of fixed rate sales of receivables of Pavilion to market rates

Strong increase: thanks to capital gains and positive fair value change on investment properties (partially offset by negative fair value change of hedgings due to declining interest rates)

In line with forecast P 23 ▪ Real-estate operator Net result: €7.03 per share ▪ Coworking Net result: €0.02 per share ▪ Consolidation of participation in Silversquare: -€0.10 per share ▪ Consolidated Net result (group share): €6.95 per share ▪ Real-estate operator EPRA earnings: €3.26 per share ▪ Coworking contribution to EPRA earnings: €0.03 per share ▪ Consolidated EPRA earnings (group share) : €3.29 per share ▪ Net realized capital gain on disposal of Pavilion: €0.30 per share ▪ Amount available for distribution* for 2019: €3.59 per share ▪ Confirmation of the 2019 dividend: €3.45 per share * Consolidated EPRA earnings plus capital gain realized (net of the absence of income from the Pavilion building in 2019) of €0.30 per share. P 24 Offices as at 31.12.2019 % of the 12 months EPRA portfolio like-for-like NIY change Overall value: €2.8 billion

All CBD locations: +5.4%

All non CBD locations: -1.3%

Quality of Befimmo's portfolio Brussels CBD and similar(c) 48.3% +1.0% 4.7% Brussels decentralised 3.0% +3.7% 4.6% Brussels periphery 4.3% -2.2% 5.8% Flanders 17. 0% +0.4% 6.0% Wallonia 8.3% +3.3% 4.4% Luxembourg city 5.0% +13.1% 3.9% Properties available for lease 85.9% +1.6% 4.9% Important letting activity (a. o. ZIN transaction)

Value creation in developments

Further compression of yields Properties that are being constructed or developed for own 14.1% +22.1% account in order to be leased Investment properties 100.0% +4.1% Total 100.0% +4.1% 25 1700 59.29 €/share 1600 1500 56.42 €/share 1400 Final dividend Other elements Net result Private placement Interim dividend of 2018 (group share) of 1.266.300 the 2019 fiscal 31 December 2019 treasury shares year net of capital 1300 increase 1200 NAV NAV 31.12.2018 31.12.2019 26 50% 4% 40% 30% 3% 39.0% 2% 2% 1% 20% 0% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 27 Covered USPP/EUPP maturity Covered banking debt maturity Banking debt USPP/EUPP 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027 1800 USPP/EUPP Sales of receivables 1600 Bilateral bank lines (used) Commercial paper Bilateral bank lines (back up CP) Bilateral bank lines (reserve) 1400 Amortizing loans 1200 331 1000 CP with full Financing 352 back-up bank 352 reserve 800 lines 600 208 208 53 53 400 475 475 33% 200 0 Debt Financing Weighted average duration of financing:

4.4 years

4.4 years Confirmed credit facilities:

€ 1,421 million (of which 77% in use)

€ 1,421 million (of which 77% in use) €69 M (private placement) and €11 M

(optional dividend) in equity raised in December 2019

(optional dividend) in equity raised in December 2019 Ffinancing needs covered until 31.12.2020 at constant perimeter

Large remaining headroom to covenants

BBB/Stable/A-2 rating by S&P (Sept. '19)

rating by S&P (Sept. '19) Extension of hedging policy up to 20 years

Hedge ratio >70% until Q2 2022 and >50% until Q4 2025 28 Portfolio in transition period

Large redevelopments ➔ return of rental income expected between 2021 and 2023

return of rental income expected between 2021 and 2023 Development of BeLux network with Silversquare ➔ positive contribution expected by 2023

positive contribution expected by 2023 Divided aligned on medium/long term objectives

Dividend temporarily higher than EPRA earnings

EPRA earnings back above dividend expected by 2024

Portfolio rotation ➔ net realised capital gains should contribute to the amount available for distribution At constant perimeter 2019 2020 2021 2022 EPRA earnings real-estate operator 3.26 2.89 2.78 2.83 (in € per share) Contribution to the EPRA earnings of the coworking activity 0.03 -0.01 (in € per share - group share) Consolidated EPRA earnings 3.29 2.88 (in € per share - group share) * At constant perimeter. 30 Belgian specialist in work environments

High quality portfolio in Central Business District locations

Network of a variety of workspace solutions - full flexibility in time, space and facilities

Providing smart and sustainable places to work, meet, share and live

Proactive asset management to maintain high occupancy ▪ Portfolio rotation: disposals to maintain high quality portfolio and crystalize values value add investments with high redevelopment potential Strong office development pipeline: €492 million to be invested by 2023, 76% of office pipeline prelet, organic growth in a low yielding market environment

Strong Silversquare coworking pipeline: ambition: network of 30 spaces by 2025

Solid forecasts and dividend

Ambition to be a front-runner and example in its business based on a client-centric approach

front-runner and example in its business based on a client-centric approach Innovation: continuous tracking of business drivers

(new technologies, digital revolution, talent attraction, work-life balance, well-being, metropolization, mobility and environmental concerns)

(new technologies, digital revolution, talent attraction, work-life balance, well-being, metropolization, mobility and environmental concerns) CSR: fully integrated in 6 strategic axes, action plan with KPI's until 2030 ▪ Future focused team 33 Thank you! Happy to answer your questions! 34 BENOÎT DE BLIECK CEO of Befimmo since 1999

Extensive experience (38 years) in various businesses across the real estate value chain (contracting, development, asset investment and management)

Fellow member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

Member of the board of the Belgian Professional Union of the Real-Estate Sector (UPSI) LAURENT CARLIER CFO of Befimmo since 2006

20 years of experience as Finance Director

President of the BE-REIT association (Belgian REITs)

BE-REIT association (Belgian REITs) Member of the EPRA Reporting & Accounting Committee CAROLINE KERREMANS Head of IR & Communication since 2013

11 years of experience in IR and communication (of which 9 years in real estate)

Member of the EPRA IR Committee 35 37 Investment realised in 2019 Total investment Percentage of completion Yield on total investment (in € million) (in € million) (land included) Committed ongoing projects Brederode Corner 12.5 22 77% ±5.3% Brussels CBD, Centre Eupen Courthouse(a) 3.1 14 100% ±5.4% Wallonie, Eupen Paradis Express (offices) 3.7 51 17% > 6% Wallonia, Liège Quatuor 32.1 158 34% > 5.3% Brussels CBD, North ZIN 23.1 375(b) 10% ±4.5% (all functions included) Brussels CBD, North Ongoing projects to be committed WTC 4 1.0 140 15% Brussels CBD, North PLXL (currently "La Plaine") 1.2 50 3% Brussels decentralised Other investments 17.7 Total 94.4 P 38 70,000 m² of offices

Offices 100% pre-let

100% pre-let Multifunctional site (in addition to offices: 5,000 m² of coworking, 111 apartments, 240 hotel rooms, sports, leisure, restaurant, rooftop, etc.)

Construction cost (all functions) of €375 million

Yield on total investment of 4.5%

Completion in 2023

"be.exemplary award 2019" category "Big private projects" 39 Almost energy neutral

BREEAM

"Excellent" targeted in the "design" phase Project fully integrated into the existing urban system

and open to the city Fusion of functions

Spacious office floors (>4,000 m²) with free heigt of 5m

Circular philosophy

Adaptable to the needs of tomorrow 40 60,000 m² of offices

50% to let

to let Multifunctional site

Construction cost (all functions) of €158 million

Yield on total investment > 5.3%

Completion in 2021

Take a look => 41 42 21,000 m² of offices

52% pre-let

pre-let Multifunctional site

Construction cost (offices) of €51 million

Yield on total investment > 6%

Completion in 2021 43 One building sold in state of future completion to Gands: Yust coliving concept

Rights in rem sold to a real- estate developper to build the other four residential buildings on the site 400 solar panels

BREEAM "Excellent" targeted in Design phase 44 Opening Silversquare Silversquare Silversquare occupancy: 4% occupancy: 80% Opening food « Les Compagnons » 45 Brussels office market 31.12.2019 31.12.18 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Take-up (m²) 543 000 361 000 399 513 441 942 Vacancy rate (%) 7.57% 7.98% 8.78% 9.12% Prime rent (€/m²/yr) 320 315 305 275 Investment volume offices (€) 2.1 billion 1.9 billion 1.4 billion 1.5 billion Prime yield (%) 4.10% 4.25% 4.40% 4.50% Liège 46 (in € million) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Investment and held for sale properties 2 814.8 2 655.3 Other assets 97.4 79.8 Total assets 2 912.3 2 735.1 Shareholders' equity 1 603.9 1 443.2 Financial debts 1 134.7 1 178.5 non current 637.6 735.5 current(a) 497.2 443.0 Other debts 173.6 113.4 Total equity & liabilities 2 912.3 2 735.1 LTV 39.0% 43.6% (a) According to IAS 1, the commercial paper needs to be recorded as a current liability. It is important to note that the Company has confirmed bank lines in excess of one 47 year as a back-up for the commercial paper. Extension of hedging policy up to 20 years

Hedge ratio >70% until Q2 2022 and >50% until Q4 2025 Annual average 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2039 Notional 47 20 0 00 0 0 00 0 0 0 0 (€ million) CAP Average rate (a) 0.9% 1.2% 1.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% (in %) Notional 20 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (€ million) FLOOR Average rate (a) 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% (in %) Fixed-rating Notional 1109 1072 1058 1000 933 856 716 520 227 125 100 100 37 (€ million) financing (incl. IRS) Average rate (a) 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% 0.9% 0.8% 0.9% 0.8% 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% 0.7% (in %) (a) Average fixed rate excluding credit margin and including options on swaps (SWAPTIONS) considered at the maximum rate. 48 Rental space Location Type Forecasts (in € million) 2020 2021 2022 Committed ongoing projects Brederode Corner 7 000 m² Brussels CBD, Centre Renovation 5.0 0.0 0.1 Paradis Express(a) 35 000 m² Liège, Wallonia Construction 20.6 24.4 0.0 Quatuor 60 000 m² Brussels CBD, Construction 74.5 29.6 0.0 North ZIN 110 000 m² Brussels CBD, Construction 49.1 67.1 128.6 North Ongoing projects to be committed WTC 4 53 500 m² Brussels CBD, Implementation of the permit 1.8 5.6 0.0 North According to commercialisation PLXL 15 000 m² Brussels decentralised Redeveloppement 0.8 6.0 29.2 (currently "La Plaine") Pachéco 5 800 m² Brussels CBD, Centre Redeveloppement 0.2 0.4 23.3 Other investments 57.5 31.3 32.3 Total 209.5 164.4 213.5 (a) Construction cost of the office part 49 (in € thousand) Realised Forecasts 2018 2019 2020 2021 Rental income 135 203 135 939 141 046 137 717 Charges linked to letting - 417 - 620 - 625 - 630 operator Net rental result 134 786 135 318 140 421 137 088 Net property charges -14 347 -16 313 -16 380 -14 115 Property operating result 120 440 119 005 124 041 122 972 Corporate overheads -14 559 -15 932 -16 677 -17 115 estate Other operating income and charges (excl. goodwill impairment)(a) -1 177 -3 360 -9 305 -3 521 Operating result before result on portfolio 104 703 99 713 98 059 102 337 - Financial result (excl. the changes in fair value of the financial assets and liabilities and close-out Real costs) -20 358 -20 319 -21 111 -23 033 Corporate taxes - 741 -1 041 -1 239 -1 472 EPRA earnings 83 605 78 353 75 710 77 831 EPRA earnings (in € per share) 3.26 2.89 2.78 2.83 Contribution to the EPRA earnings of the coworking activity CW (in € per share) (group share) TOTAL Total EPRA earnings (in € per share) (group share) Average number of shares 0.03-0.01 3.292.88 25 676 219 27 061 683 27 273 429 27 498 001 50 140 130 120 110 100 90 12/18 01/19 02/19 03/19 04/19 05/19 06/19 07/19 08/19 09/19 10/19 11/19 12/19 01/20 Befimmo total return index BEL20 total return index EPRA Eurozone total return index (RPEU) 23.0% 32.6% 25.8% P 51 Specific regulation and high degree of transparency, accounts in IFRS

Real-estate assets quarterly valued by independent real-estate experts

assets quarterly valued by independent real-estate experts Controlled by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA)

Risk diversification: maximum 20% of portfolio invested in one property unit

Listing on stock exchange, minimum free float of 30%

Debt ratio <65% (Target internal Loan-To-Value ratio around 50%)

Loan-To-Value ratio around 50%) Distribution of 80% of "cash flows" as dividend

"Tax transparency": reduced base for corporation tax, taxation at investor level (withholding tax)

Partnerships allowed 52 This presentation is made for the sole benefit of financial analysts and qualified institutional investors and is not to be considered as an incentive to invest or as an offer to acquire Befimmo shares under any laws of European countries or the USA or Canada. The information provided herein is extracted from Befimmo annual reports, half-yearly reports and press releases but does not reproduce the whole content of these documents, which prevail and ought to be analyzed before any recommendation or operation regarding Befimmo shares is made. This presentation contains statements and estimates about anticipated future performances. These statements and estimates are not to be construed as implying a commitment from Befimmo to achieve them. Whether or not they will actually be achieved depends on a number of factors which are beyond the reach of Befimmo's control, such as developments in the real estate and financial markets. Such statements and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results, financial condition, performances or achievements of Befimmo, or market results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements and estimates. Given these uncertainties, investors are invited not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements and estimates. Furthermore, forward- looking statements and estimates only speak as of the date of this presentation. Befimmo disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement or estimate is based , except to the extent required by the Belgian law and in particular the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007. In no event Befimmo may be held liable for obligations which are incumbent on financial analysts and disclaims any liability in that regard. Any reference to the portfolio, assets, figures or activities of Befimmo should be understood on a consolidated basis, including those of its subsidiaries, unless it is clear from the context or expressly stated that the contrary is intended. 53 Befimmo SA Chaussée de Wavre 1945, 1160 Brussels b.deblieck@befimmo.be l.carlier@befimmo.be c.kerremans@befimmo.be Tel.: +32 (0)2 679 38 13 www.befimmo.be 54 Attachments Original document

