Befimmo SA: Annual results 2019 - Presentation

Redevelopment in combination with Joseph II (delivery in 2023)
3 assets for 6,100 m² BE Provinces
End of lease, up for reconversion
Sold with realised capital gain of €0.02/share
Pavilion (18,000 m²) Brussels CBD
Eagle Building (7,400 m²) Brussels periph.
Residual lease duration: 6 yrs
Largely vacant asset
Sold with realised capital gain of €0.39/share
Sold with realised capital gain of €0.11/share
Brussels CBD, Centre
Delivery 2020
Total construction cost: €22 M
Yield*: ±5.5%
Liège Guillemins
Delivery 2021
Total construction cost: €51 M (offices)
Yield*: >6%
Wallonia
Delivery H1 2020
Total construction cost: €14 M
Yield*: ±5.4%
Brussels CBD, North
Delivery 2023
Total construction cost: €375 M
Yield* on all functions: 4.5%
Brussels CBD, North
Delivery Q1 2021
Total construction cost: €158 M
Yield*: >5.3%
Brussels decentralised
Delivery in 2023
Total construction cost to be committed: €50 M
* Based on committed ongoing projects. Yields calculated on total investment cost.
Brussels CBD
Brussels CBD
Brussels CBD
▪
2,300 m²
3,300 m²
2,100 m²
Open since Q1 2013
Open since Q4 2014
Open since Q4 2016
GD of Luxembourg
Brussels decentralized
Brussels periphery
2,200 m²
4,300 m²
2,600 m²
Open since Q2 2018
Open since Q2 2018
Open since Q4 2019
* A space is considered as mature after 3 years of existence (Europe, Louise and Stéphanie).
Brussels CBD
Brussels CBD
Brussels CBD
7,200 m²
9,000 m²
+ 1.700 m²
Opening in 2020
Opening in 2021
Opening in 2020
Liège
Brussels CBD
Brussels CBD
4,300 m²
10,000 m²
+ 1.800 m²
Opening in 2021
Opening in 2021
Opening in 2020
* The co-working spaces planned in the Befimmo buildings are generally fitted out by Befimmo (real-estate operator) and handed over to Silversquare as "turnkey" premises.
Silversquare (co-working operator) invests in the furniture and IT for these spaces. For the spaces provided in third-party buildings, Silversquare invests in the fitting-out as well as in furniture and IT.
(in € thousand)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net rental result
134 786
143 566
Net property charges
-14 347
-13 588
Property operating result
120 440
129 978
Corporate overheads
-14 559
-14 282
Other operating income & charges
-1 177
- 447
Operating result before result on portfolio
104 703
115 249
Operating margin
77.7%
80.3%
Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties
12 961
343
Net property result
117 664
115 592
Financial result (excl. changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities)
-22 801
-20 545
Corporate taxes
- 741
- 566
Deferred taxes
- 472
- 219
Net result before changes in fair value of investment properties and financial assets and
93 650
94 263
liabilities
Changes in fair value of investment properties
109 882
-5 514
Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities
-22 921
-5 901
Changes in fair value of investment properties & financial assets and liabilities
86 961
-11 415
Net result
180 611
82 628
EPRA earnings
83 605
94 139
Net result (in € per share)
7.03
3.24
EPRA earnings (in € per share)
3.26
3.68
Net rental result -6.1% YoY: mainly expiry of lease in WTC 2
Like-for-like+4.0% YoY:
effect of new leases and indexation
Mainly linked to expiry of gain on charges WTC 2
Capital gain on disposals (mainly Pavilion)
One off impact of restructuring of fixed rate sales of receivables of Pavilion to market rates
Strong increase: thanks to capital gains and positive fair value change on investment properties (partially offset by negative fair value change of hedgings due to declining interest rates)
In line with forecast
▪ Real-estate operator Net result:
€7.03 per share
Coworking Net result:
€0.02 per share
▪ Consolidation of participation in Silversquare:
-€0.10 per share
Consolidated Net result (group share):
€6.95 per share
▪ Real-estate operator EPRA earnings:
€3.26 per share
▪ Coworking contribution to EPRA earnings:
€0.03 per share
▪ Consolidated EPRA earnings (group share) :
€3.29 per share
▪ Net realized capital gain on disposal of Pavilion:
€0.30 per share
▪ Amount available for distribution* for 2019:
€3.59 per share
▪ Confirmation of the 2019 dividend:
€3.45 per share
* Consolidated EPRA earnings plus capital gain realized (net of the absence of income from the Pavilion building in 2019) of €0.30 per share.
Offices as at 31.12.2019
% of the
12 months
EPRA
portfolio
like-for-like
NIY
change
Overall value:€2.8 billion
All CBD locations:+5.4%
All non CBD locations:-1.3%
Quality of Befimmo's portfolio
Brussels CBD and similar(c)
48.3%
+1.0%
4.7%
Brussels decentralised
3.0%
+3.7%
4.6%
Brussels periphery
4.3%
-2.2%
5.8%
Flanders
17. 0%
+0.4%
6.0%
Wallonia
8.3%
+3.3%
4.4%
Luxembourg city
5.0%
+13.1%
3.9%
Properties available for lease
85.9%
+1.6%
4.9%
Important letting activity (a. o. ZIN transaction)
Value creation in developments
Further compression of yields
Properties that are being
constructed or developed for own
14.1%
+22.1%
account in order to be leased
Investment properties
100.0%
+4.1%
Total
100.0%
+4.1%
1700
59.29 €/share
1600
1500
56.42 €/share
1400
Final dividend
Other elements
Net result
Private placement
Interim dividend of
2018
(group share)
of 1.266.300
the 2019 fiscal
31 December 2019
treasury shares
year net of capital
1300
increase
1200
NAV
NAV
31.12.2018
31.12.2019
50%
4%
40%
30%
3%
39.0%
2%
2%
1%
20%
0%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Covered USPP/EUPP maturity
Covered banking debt maturity
Banking debt
USPP/EUPP
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Q4 2026
Q1 2027
Q2 2027
Q3 2027
Q4 2027
1800
USPP/EUPP
Sales of receivables
1600
Bilateral bank lines (used)
Commercial paper
Bilateral bank lines (back up CP)
Bilateral bank lines (reserve)
1400
Amortizing loans
1200
331
1000
CP with full
Financing
352
back-up bank
352
reserve
800
lines
600
208
208
53
53
400
475
475
33%
200
0
Debt
Financing
Weighted average duration of financing:
4.4 years
Confirmed credit facilities:
€ 1,421 million (of which 77% in use)
€69 M (private placement) and €11 M
(optional dividend) in equity raised in December 2019
Ffinancing needs covered until 31.12.2020 at constant perimeter
Large remaining headroom to covenants
BBB/Stable/A-2rating by S&P (Sept. '19)
Extension of hedging policy up to 20 years
Hedge ratio >70% until Q2 2022 and >50% until Q4 2025
Portfolio in transition period
Large redevelopments➔ return of rental income expected between 2021 and 2023
Development of BeLux network with Silversquare➔ positive contribution expected by 2023
Divided aligned on medium/long term objectives
Dividend temporarily higher than EPRA earnings
EPRA earnings back above dividend expected by 2024
Portfolio rotation➔ net realised capital gains should contribute to the amount available for distribution
At constant perimeter
2019
2020
2021
2022
EPRA earnings real-estate operator
3.26
2.89
2.78
2.83
(in € per share)
Contribution to the EPRA earnings of the coworking activity
0.03
-0.01
(in € per share - group share)
Consolidated EPRA earnings
3.29
2.88
(in € per share - group share)
* At constant perimeter.
Belgian specialist in work environments
High quality portfolio in Central Business District locations
Network of a variety of workspace solutions - full flexibility in time, space and facilities
Providing smart and sustainable places to work, meet, share and live
Proactive asset management to maintain high occupancy
▪ Portfolio rotation:
disposals to maintain high quality portfolio and crystalize values
value add investments with high redevelopment potential
Strong office development pipeline: €492 million to be invested by 2023, 76% of office pipeline prelet, organic growth in a low yielding market environment
Strong Silversquare coworking pipeline: ambition: network of 30 spaces by 2025
Solid forecasts and dividend
Ambition to be a front-runner and example in its business based on a client-centric approach
Innovation: continuous tracking of business drivers
(new technologies, digital revolution, talent attraction, work-life balance, well-being, metropolization, mobility and environmental concerns)
CSR: fully integrated in 6 strategic axes, action plan with KPI's until 2030
▪ Future focused team
Thank you!
Happy to answer your questions!
BENOÎT DE BLIECK
CEO of Befimmo since 1999
Extensive experience (38 years) in various businesses across the real estate value chain (contracting, development, asset investment and management)
Fellow member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
Member of the board of the Belgian Professional Union of the Real-Estate Sector (UPSI)
LAURENT CARLIER
CFO of Befimmo since 2006
20 years of experience as Finance Director
President of the BE-REIT association (Belgian REITs)
Member of the EPRA Reporting & Accounting Committee
CAROLINE KERREMANS
Head of IR & Communication since 2013
11 years of experience in IR and communication (of which 9 years in real estate)
Member of the EPRA IR Committee
Investment realised in 2019
Total investment
Percentage of completion
Yield on total investment
(in € million)
(in € million)
(land included)
Committed ongoing projects
Brederode Corner
12.5
22
77%
±5.3%
Brussels CBD, Centre
Eupen Courthouse(a)
3.1
14
100%
±5.4%
Wallonie, Eupen
Paradis Express (offices)
3.7
51
17%
> 6%
Wallonia, Liège
Quatuor
32.1
158
34%
> 5.3%
Brussels CBD, North
ZIN
23.1
375(b)
10%
±4.5% (all functions included)
Brussels CBD, North
Ongoing projects to be committed
WTC 4
1.0
140
15%
Brussels CBD, North
PLXL
(currently "La Plaine")
1.2
50
3%
Brussels decentralised
Other investments
17.7
Total
94.4
70,000 m² of offices
Offices 100% pre-let
Multifunctional site (in addition to offices: 5,000 m² of coworking, 111 apartments, 240 hotel rooms, sports, leisure, restaurant, rooftop, etc.)
Construction cost (all functions) of€375 million
Yield on total investment of4.5%
Completion in2023
"be.exemplary award 2019" category "Big private projects"
Almost energy neutral
BREEAM
"Excellent" targeted in the "design" phase
Project fully integrated into the existing urban system
and open to the city
Fusion of functions
Spacious office floors (>4,000 m²) with free heigt of 5m
Circular philosophy
Adaptable to the needs of tomorrow
60,000 m²of offices
50% to let
Multifunctional site
Construction cost (all functions) of€158 million
Yield on total investment >5.3%
Completion in2021
Take a look =>
21,000 m²of offices
52% pre-let
Multifunctional site
Construction cost (offices) of€51 million
Yield on total investment >6%
Completion in2021
One building sold in state of future completion to Gands: Yust coliving concept
Rights in rem sold to a real- estate developper to build the other four residential buildings on the site
400 solar panels
BREEAM "Excellent" targeted in Design phase
Opening
Silversquare
Silversquare
Silversquare
occupancy: 4%
occupancy: 80%
Opening food
« Les Compagnons »
Brussels office market
31.12.2019
31.12.18
31.12.2017
31.12.2016
Take-up (m²)
543 000
361 000
399 513
441 942
Vacancy rate (%)
7.57%
7.98%
8.78%
9.12%
Prime rent (€/m²/yr)
320
315
305
275
Investment volume offices (€)
2.1 billion
1.9 billion
1.4 billion
1.5 billion
Prime yield (%)
4.10%
4.25%
4.40%
4.50%
Liège
(in € million)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Investment and held for sale properties
2 814.8
2 655.3
Other assets
97.4
79.8
Total assets
2 912.3
2 735.1
Shareholders' equity
1 603.9
1 443.2
Financial debts
1 134.7
1 178.5
non current
637.6
735.5
current(a)
497.2
443.0
Other debts
173.6
113.4
Total equity & liabilities
2 912.3
2 735.1
LTV
39.0%
43.6%
(a) According to IAS 1, the commercial paper needs to be recorded as a current liability. It is important to note that the Company has confirmed bank lines in excess of one
year as a back-up for the commercial paper.
Extension of hedging policy up to 20 years
Hedge ratio >70% until Q2 2022 and >50% until Q4 2025
Annual average
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2039
Notional
47
20
0
00
0
0
00
0
0
0
0
(€ million)
CAP
Average rate (a)
0.9%
1.2%
1.2%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
(in %)
Notional
20
20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(€ million)
FLOOR
Average rate (a)
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
(in %)
Fixed-rating
Notional
1109
1072
1058
1000
933
856
716
520
227
125
100
100
37
(€ million)
financing
(incl. IRS)
Average rate (a)
0.8%
0.8%
0.8%
0.8%
0.8%
0.9%
0.8%
0.9%
0.8%
0.7%
0.8%
0.8%
0.7%
(in %)
(a) Average fixed rate excluding credit margin and including options on swaps (SWAPTIONS) considered at the maximum rate.
Rental space
Location
Type
Forecasts (in € million)
2020
2021
2022
Committed ongoing projects
Brederode Corner
7 000 m²
Brussels CBD, Centre
Renovation
5.0
0.0
0.1
Paradis Express(a)
35 000 m²
Liège, Wallonia
Construction
20.6
24.4
0.0
Quatuor
60 000 m²
Brussels CBD,
Construction
74.5
29.6
0.0
North
ZIN
110 000 m²
Brussels CBD,
Construction
49.1
67.1
128.6
North
Ongoing projects to be committed
WTC 4
53 500 m²
Brussels CBD,
Implementation of the permit
1.8
5.6
0.0
North
According to commercialisation
PLXL
15 000 m²
Brussels decentralised
Redeveloppement
0.8
6.0
29.2
(currently "La Plaine")
Pachéco
5 800 m²
Brussels CBD, Centre
Redeveloppement
0.2
0.4
23.3
Other investments
57.5
31.3
32.3
Total
209.5
164.4
213.5
(a) Construction cost of the office part
(in € thousand)
Realised
Forecasts
2018
2019
2020
2021
Rental income
135 203
135 939
141 046
137 717
Charges linked to letting
- 417
- 620
- 625
- 630
operator
Net rental result
134 786
135 318
140 421
137 088
Net property charges
-14 347
-16 313
-16 380
-14 115
Property operating result
120 440
119 005
124 041
122 972
Corporate overheads
-14 559
-15 932
-16 677
-17 115
estate
Other operating income and charges (excl. goodwill impairment)(a)
-1 177
-3 360
-9 305
-3 521
Operating result before result on portfolio
104 703
99 713
98 059
102 337
-
Financial result (excl. the changes in fair value of the financial assets and liabilities and close-out
Real
costs)
-20 358
-20 319
-21 111
-23 033
Corporate taxes
- 741
-1 041
-1 239
-1 472
EPRA earnings
83 605
78 353
75 710
77 831
EPRA earnings (in € per share)
3.26
2.89
2.78
2.83
Contribution to the EPRA earnings of the coworking activity CW (in € per share) (group share)
TOTAL Total EPRA earnings (in € per share) (group share)
Average number of shares
0.03-0.01
3.292.88
25 676 219
27 061 683
27 273 429
27 498 001
140
130
120
110
100
90
12/18
01/19
02/19
03/19
04/19
05/19
06/19
07/19
08/19
09/19
10/19
11/19
12/19
01/20
Befimmo total return index
BEL20 total return index
EPRA Eurozone total return index (RPEU)
23.0%
32.6%
25.8%
Specific regulation and high degree of transparency, accounts in IFRS
Real-estateassets quarterly valued by independent real-estate experts
Controlled by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA)
Risk diversification: maximum 20% of portfolio invested in one property unit
Listing on stock exchange, minimum free float of 30%
Debt ratio <65% (Target internal Loan-To-Value ratio around 50%)
Distribution of 80% of "cash flows" as dividend
"Tax transparency": reduced base for corporation tax, taxation at investor level (withholding tax)
Partnerships allowed
This presentation is made for the sole benefit of financial analysts and qualified institutional investors and is not to be considered as an incentive to invest or as an offer to acquire Befimmo shares under any laws of European countries or the USA or Canada.
The information provided herein is extracted from Befimmo annual reports, half-yearly reports and press releases but does not reproduce the whole content of these documents, which prevail and ought to be analyzed before any recommendation or operation regarding Befimmo shares is made.
This presentation contains statements and estimates about anticipated future performances. These statements and estimates are not to be construed as implying a commitment from Befimmo to achieve them. Whether or not they will actually be achieved depends on a number of factors which are beyond the reach of Befimmo's control, such as developments in the real estate and financial markets.
Such statements and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct.
Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results, financial condition, performances or achievements of Befimmo, or market results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements and estimates.
Given these uncertainties, investors are invited not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements and estimates. Furthermore, forward- looking statements and estimates only speak as of the date of this presentation.
Befimmo disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement or estimate is based , except to the extent required by the Belgian law and in particular the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007. In no event Befimmo may be held liable for obligations which are incumbent on financial analysts and disclaims any liability in that regard.
Any reference to the portfolio, assets, figures or activities of Befimmo should be understood on a consolidated basis, including those of its subsidiaries, unless it is clear from the context or expressly stated that the contrary is intended.