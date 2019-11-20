Befimmo SA: Interim dividend in cash or share

Press release

20 novembre 2019 | 6.00 PM

Befimmo SA has announced on 24 October 20191, the distribution of an interim dividend for the 2019 fiscal year in December 2019. This interim dividend amounts to €2.59 gross per share not geld by the group (i.e. €1.813 net per share based on a withholding tax of 30%2).

On 20 November 2019, the Board of Directors decided to offer, by means of an optional dividend, the following choice to the shareholders:

to receive the dividend associated with their shares in cash, to contribute their dividend entitlement into the Company's capital in exchange for new shares, or, a combination of these two preceding choices.

The introduction of an interim dividend in an optional form in shares strengthens shareholders' loyalty while enabling them to acquire new shares of the Company at an issue price lower than the average share price over the reference period (from 6 November to 19 November 2019) and to increase the Company's equity, which will have a positive impact on the debt level.

The various documents relating to this offering were made available to shareholders by the statutory deadlines. The Information Note, the Special Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report are available on Befimmo's website (https://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/publications?type=25) or upon request from the registered office by email: contact@befimmo.be.

