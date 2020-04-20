Log in
Euronext Bruxelles  >  Befimmo SA    BEFB   BE0003678894

BEFIMMO SA

(BEFB)
Befimmo SA: Ordinary General Meeting of 28 April 2020: changes to the participation modalities due to Covid-19

04/20/2020 | 10:06am EDT

Press release

Regulated information 20 April 2020

Given the exceptional situation related to the Covid-19 outbreak, Befimmo's priority is to preserve the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and partners. Therefore, in accordance with the Royal Decree of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on company law in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, it has been decided to modify the participation modalities regarding the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 (the "Meeting").

The new participation modalities are detailed in the updated agenda available on the Befimmo website: https://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/general-meetings.

The Meeting will be held in writing, without the physical presence of the shareholders and their proxy holders. Shareholders will only be able to vote remotely prior to the Meeting, by voting by correspondence or by giving a proxy to Befimmo (or a person designated by its Board of Directors).

Voting forms and proxies are available on the Befimmo website: https://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/general-meetings.There are no changes to the agenda items and proposed resolutions.

For shareholders who would have already sent a validly completed voting form, the votes or abstentions expressed in this form will be taken into account and the shareholder has no further action to take. Similarly, for shareholders who would have already sent a validly completed proxy form, with voting instructions and appointing a third party as proxy holder, the votes or abstentions expressed in this proxy will be taken into account, without the shareholder having to complete an additional form.

For shareholders who have not yet sent a voting form or proxy by the date of this press release, we ask them to only use the updated forms available on the Befimmo website: https://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/general-meetings.

Shareholders remain of course entitled to ask questions, but only in writing before the Meeting, via postal mail or via e-mail. The answers to these questions will be available on Befimmo's website at the latest on the day of the Meeting (before the start of the Meeting).

The proxy or voting forms and the questions relating to the items on the agenda must be received by Befimmo by Friday 24 April 2020 at the latest.

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 14:05:07 UTC
