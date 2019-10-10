Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Begbies Traynor Group plc    BEG   GB00B0305S97

BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC

(BEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Begbies Traynor : Acquires Exeter-based Regeneratus Consulting to expand advisory offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:06am EDT

Begbies Traynor Group plc, the business recovery, financial advisory and property services
consultancy, has acquired Regeneratus Consulting 1 Limited, an Exeter -based advisory
practice with expertise in legal services, restructuring and turnaround, debt advisory work
and transaction management.

Founded by Robert Insall in 2016, Regeneratus Consulting supports businesses across a
variety of sectors, ranging from owner-managed SMEs to FTSE 100 companies. The team,
including Rob Insall, will join Begbies Traynor's existing South West practice, enhancing the
services it provides to businesses across the region.

It will particularly support Begbies Traynor's advisory practice, which provides commercial,
strategic and partner-led advice to companies, investors, lenders and other stakeholders.

Julie Palmer, regional managing partner of Begbies Traynor in the South West, commented:

'Robert and the team at Regeneratus Consulting have successfully grown the practice over
the last three years, so this acquisition will provide a natural extension to our South West
offering. It will particularly support the continued growth of our advisory practice, with the
team at Regeneratus providing complementary expertise across a number of areas. We
look forward to working with them to both broaden and continue our support to businesses
across the region.'

Robert Insall from Regeneratus Consulting, adds:

'Our team has built a reputation for providing high quality strategic advice across a number
of areas, including restructuring and turnaround, debt advisory and legal issues. Becoming
part of the established Begbies Traynor team means we will be able to draw on a wider pool
of expertise to offer our clients, as well as support the growth of the South West practice.'

Begbies Traynor's South West practice has offices in Exeter, Bath, Bristol, Cheltenham,
Oxford, Salisbury, Swindon and Taunton.

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 14:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
10:06aBEGBIES TRAYNOR : Acquires Exeter-based Regeneratus Consulting to expand advisor..
PU
10/10BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/08BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Triumph Furniture Enters Administration
PU
10/02BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Fifteen jobs saved with sale of Leeds digital marketing busine..
PU
10/02BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Abingdon manufacturer sold out of administration
PU
10/01BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Promotions at Begbies Traynor in York and Teesside as offices ..
PU
09/19BEGBIES TRAYNOR : AGM Statement and Trading Update
PU
09/16BEGBIES TRAYNOR : BTG Advisory accelerates growth with appointment of four new p..
PU
09/12BEGBIES TRAYNOR : 30 Jobs saved in Toft Country House Hotel and Golf Course sale
PU
09/12BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Edgbaston-based skincare specialists acquire Manchester busine..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 66,0 M
EBIT 2020 8,97 M
Net income 2020 0,30 M
Debt 2020 8,21 M
Yield 2020 3,22%
P/E ratio 2020 264x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
EV / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Begbies Traynor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 88,00  GBp
Last Close Price 87,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 1,15%
Spread / Average Target 1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Edward Nicholas Taylor Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Randolph Graham McInnes Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Non-Executive Director
Mark Robert Fry Executive Director & Head-Insolvency
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC31.82%134
CINTAS CORPORATION56.90%27 279
TELEPERFORMANCE40.83%12 643
EDENRED31.89%11 312
INTERTEK GROUP PLC11.29%10 504
BUREAU VERITAS SA19.42%10 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group