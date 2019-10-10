Begbies Traynor : Acquires Exeter-based Regeneratus Consulting to expand advisory offering

Begbies Traynor Group plc, the business recovery, financial advisory and property services

consultancy, has acquired Regeneratus Consulting 1 Limited, an Exeter -based advisory

practice with expertise in legal services, restructuring and turnaround, debt advisory work

and transaction management.

Founded by Robert Insall in 2016, Regeneratus Consulting supports businesses across a

variety of sectors, ranging from owner-managed SMEs to FTSE 100 companies. The team,

including Rob Insall, will join Begbies Traynor's existing South West practice, enhancing the

services it provides to businesses across the region.

It will particularly support Begbies Traynor's advisory practice, which provides commercial,

strategic and partner-led advice to companies, investors, lenders and other stakeholders.

Julie Palmer, regional managing partner of Begbies Traynor in the South West, commented:

'Robert and the team at Regeneratus Consulting have successfully grown the practice over

the last three years, so this acquisition will provide a natural extension to our South West

offering. It will particularly support the continued growth of our advisory practice, with the

team at Regeneratus providing complementary expertise across a number of areas. We

look forward to working with them to both broaden and continue our support to businesses

across the region.'

Robert Insall from Regeneratus Consulting, adds:

'Our team has built a reputation for providing high quality strategic advice across a number

of areas, including restructuring and turnaround, debt advisory and legal issues. Becoming

part of the established Begbies Traynor team means we will be able to draw on a wider pool

of expertise to offer our clients, as well as support the growth of the South West practice.'

Begbies Traynor's South West practice has offices in Exeter, Bath, Bristol, Cheltenham,

Oxford, Salisbury, Swindon and Taunton.