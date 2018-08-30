Log in
Begbies Traynor : Administrators called in at historic family-owned building contractor supplier firm in Liverpool

08/30/2018

A popular family-owned business which has worked on major property regeneration projects in Liverpool since 1971 has been placed in administration.

Paul Stanley and Paul Barber of insolvency advisors Begbies Traynor were today appointed as Joint Administrators of Cull and Griffiths Limited.

The firm, based in West Derby, employed 23 people and according to management accounts turnover to February 2018 was £4m.

Clients included building contractors and developers who delivered key regeneration projects in Liverpool and on the Wirral including: One Park West, Capital Building, East Float Mill and the refurbishment of the Museum of Liverpool.

Cull and Griffiths was founded by Eric Cull in 1971 and specialised in plastering, drylining and partitioning. Following his death in 2011, his son Eric Cull Jr and William Griffiths took control of the firm. Both have been with the firm more than 50 years.

Paul Stanley, Administrator and North West regional managing partner at Begbies Traynor, said:

'This is an historic family business in Liverpool that delivered many successful projects since it was founded in 1971. Unfortunately, the business was affected by the loss of a couple of key contracts and stiff competition in the marketplace. After examining all options, the directors were faced with no choice other than to place the company into administration. We are engaging with creditors and will update interested parties on progress.'

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:36:26 UTC
