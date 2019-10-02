Begbies Traynor : Fifteen jobs saved with sale of Leeds digital marketing business

On 30 September 2019, Kris Wigfield and Joanne Hammond of Begbies Traynor in Sheffield were appointed as joint administrators of Success Flow Digital Ltd in Leeds with the company immediately being acquired by YouWeSuccessflow Limited, which is backed by leading Dutch internet agency YouWe.

The six figure pre-pack administration sale enabled all 15 jobs at the agency to be saved. It was completed with the help of a team of advisers including Miles Hacking of Freeths in Manchester who provided legal advice to YouWeSuccessFlow Limited.

Based at Leeds Dock, Success Flow Digital was established eight years ago as a martech consultancy offering combined expertise across marketing and technology. It has now become part of the YouWe group, a full service digital agency based in the Netherlands which offers a range of services including e-commerce, data and intelligence, design, digital marketing and staffing.

Joint administrator Kris Wigfield said: 'It's good to see that this established Leeds consultancy will have a more secure future ahead as part of a larger business, with all 15 jobs in Leeds being preserved and enabling it to continue to trade.'