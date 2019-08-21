Log in
Begbies Traynor : Notice of Annual General Meeting

08/21/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

21 August 2019

Begbies Traynor Group plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Begbies Traynor Group plc (the 'Group') has today posted its Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and proxy forms to shareholders.

The AGM will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 19 September 2019 at the Group's Head Office at 340 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 4LY.

Copies of the Notice of AGM, associated proxy forms, and the Group's Annual Report are available on the Investor Relations (shareholder services/shareholder communications) section of the Group's website www.begbies-traynorgroup.com/investor-relations.

Proxy forms should be returned to the Group's registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC (CREST ID 3RA50) either by post at The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY or online at www.eproxyappointment.com/Login no later than 11.00am on Tuesday 17 September 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries please contact:

Begbies Traynor Group PLC 0161 837 1700

John Humphrey

Canaccord Genuity Limited 020 7523 4588

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

David Tyrrell / Emma Gabriel

Shore Capital 020 7408 4090

(Joint Broker)

Mark Percy / Anita Ghanekar

MHP Communications 020 3128 8572

Reg Hoare /Katie Hunt/ Peter Lambie/Florence Mayo Begbies@mhpc.com

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 17:27:02 UTC
