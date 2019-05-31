Log in
Begbies Traynor : appointed administrators of The Holiday Place Plc

05/31/2019 | 07:54am EDT

Begbies Traynor (LLP) has been appointed as administrator for The Holiday Place Plc, which formally entered administration on 29 May 2019, with Kris Wigfield, Kirstie Provan and Joanne Hammond named as joint administrators. The administrators are being advised by Oliver Jackson, Partner at Freeths LLP.

Following this appointment The Holiday Place Plc has ceased to trade with immediate effect and no further bookings are being taken. Employees of the company have been notified and all 44 members of staff have been made redundant.

All bookings made with The Holiday Place Plc are bonded via Air Travel Organiser's Licence (ATOL) or Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) and the joint administrators are liaising with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and ABTA.

The CAA is currently in the process of emailing all customers currently on a holiday or with a future booking through The Holiday Place Plc with specific advice or the options available to them.

For customers that are currently overseas on a holiday booked through The Holiday Place Plc, if a schedule flight e-ticket is held then the flight will remain valid for the return journey. These customers are advised to check-in with the airline as normal. In regards to accommodation and other tourist arrangements, the CAA is currently speaking to the overseas providers to guarantee the services booked. If extra payment is asked for customers should retain a clear receipt whether paid for in cash or card. For full consumer information we ask people to look on the CAA website.

https://www.caa.co.uk/ATOL-Failures/The-Holiday-Place-PLC

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 11:53:07 UTC
