Begbies Traynor : appoints new head at Southampton office

Corporate recovery specialist Begbies Traynor has bolstered its growing team in Southampton with the appointment of a new partner who will head up the business in the city.

Steve Powell joins Begbies Traynor bringing with him more than 20 years' experience in business rescue, having also worked at top 10 firms and more recently with a smaller independent practice.

A member of the Association of Business Recovery Professionals and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Steve will lead a Southampton team of eight, which includes 3 new Administrators.

Working closely with the regional head office in Salisbury and Regional Managing Partner Julie Palmer, he will play a pivotal role in developing the firm's presence along the south coast, covering Southampton, Portsmouth, the Isle of Wight, Bournemouth and beyond.

Of his appointment, Steve said: 'I'm absolutely delighted to join Begbies Traynor, which is the UK's leading independent business recovery practice and renowned across the country for their expertise in helping financially and operationally-challenged businesses to find solutions. I'm really looking forward to leading the Southampton office on a journey of growth and development, as we add value to clients, thanks to the team's compelling skillset which enables us to support and advise both businesses and individuals.

'Over the coming months, we are likely to see toughening conditions thanks to Brexit and a slowing down of consumer spending. For businesses facing problems it's beneficial to seek advice early, in order to maximise rescue options.'

Julie Palmer added: 'Steve has a proven track record in business turnaround and insolvency, and an enviable reputation in our field. He's a great fit for Begbies Traynor and we've no doubt he'll make a very positive impact throughout Hampshire and beyond, helping businesses and individuals navigate the challenging times ahead.'

Outside work Steve, who has been a licensed insolvency practitioner since 2006, is a keen mountain walker and enjoys competitive sailing.