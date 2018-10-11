Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Begbies Traynor Group plc    BEG   GB00B0305S97

BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC (BEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Begbies Traynor : appoints new head at Southampton office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Corporate recovery specialist Begbies Traynor has bolstered its growing team in Southampton with the appointment of a new partner who will head up the business in the city.

Steve Powell joins Begbies Traynor bringing with him more than 20 years' experience in business rescue, having also worked at top 10 firms and more recently with a smaller independent practice.

A member of the Association of Business Recovery Professionals and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Steve will lead a Southampton team of eight, which includes 3 new Administrators.

Working closely with the regional head office in Salisbury and Regional Managing Partner Julie Palmer, he will play a pivotal role in developing the firm's presence along the south coast, covering Southampton, Portsmouth, the Isle of Wight, Bournemouth and beyond.

Of his appointment, Steve said: 'I'm absolutely delighted to join Begbies Traynor, which is the UK's leading independent business recovery practice and renowned across the country for their expertise in helping financially and operationally-challenged businesses to find solutions. I'm really looking forward to leading the Southampton office on a journey of growth and development, as we add value to clients, thanks to the team's compelling skillset which enables us to support and advise both businesses and individuals.

'Over the coming months, we are likely to see toughening conditions thanks to Brexit and a slowing down of consumer spending. For businesses facing problems it's beneficial to seek advice early, in order to maximise rescue options.'

Julie Palmer added: 'Steve has a proven track record in business turnaround and insolvency, and an enviable reputation in our field. He's a great fit for Begbies Traynor and we've no doubt he'll make a very positive impact throughout Hampshire and beyond, helping businesses and individuals navigate the challenging times ahead.'

Outside work Steve, who has been a licensed insolvency practitioner since 2006, is a keen mountain walker and enjoys competitive sailing.

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
05:48pBEGBIES TRAYNOR : appoints new head at Southampton office
PU
10/11BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/10BEGBIES TRAYNOR : 130 jobs saved as fire door firm rescued
PU
10/02BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Dunscar Bridge Brewery Limited - In Administration
PU
09/20BEGBIES TRAYNOR : AGM Statement and Trading Update
PU
09/13BEGBIES TRAYNOR : John Lewis Reports First Half Profits Down 99%
PU
09/10BEGBIES TRAYNOR : expands business rescue and recovery services to Scunthorpe
PU
08/30BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Administrators called in at historic family-owned building con..
PU
08/22BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
08/21BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Derbyshire microbrewery bought out of administration
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 57,0 M
EBIT 2019 6,97 M
Net income 2019 0,65 M
Debt 2019 9,75 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capitalization 80,3 M
Chart BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Begbies Traynor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,86  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Edward Nicholas Taylor Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Randolph Graham McInnes Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Non-Executive Director
Mark Robert Fry Executive Director & Head-Insolvency
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC10.78%106
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 674
CINTAS CORPORATION20.09%20 879
UNITED RENTALS-15.75%12 639
LG CORP--.--%10 267
BUREAU VERITAS-13.36%10 087
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.