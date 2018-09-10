Begbies Traynor : expands business rescue and recovery services to Scunthorpe

Leading business rescue and recovery specialist Begbies Traynor is extending its reach in the Humber region with the opening of an office in Scunthorpe.

The move follows the acquisition in February 2018 of CJM asset Management, which already has an office in the town, by national property consultant Eddisons CJM, another company within the Begbies Traynor Group.

Headed by partner Andrew Mackenzie, the expansion will bring the full Begbies Traynor Group offering to Scunthorpe and also builds on the work of Begbies Traynor's Lincoln office which opened last year and its long established offices in Sheffield, Hull and Doncaster.

Located at Queensway Industrial Estate, Dunlop Way, the expanded Scunthorpe office strengthens Begbies Traynor Group's national network, enabling it to provide local businesses and individuals with recovery advice alongside its financial advisory, asset, forensic and property services.

Andrew said: 'This latest investment in the region is another demonstration of our commitment to building our presence here and is part of our strategy of bringing the full Begbies Traynor Group service offering to SMEs, individuals and intermediaries located on the south bank of the Humber, along the M180 corridor.

'With offices in Lincoln, Sheffield, Doncaster and Hull, our Scunthorpe base will make us more accessible to businesses, individuals and professional advisers throughout the region.'

Begbies Traynor's new Scunthorpe office can be reached on 01724 389630.