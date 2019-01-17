Beiersdorf : 2018 Sales Rose

By Anthony Shevlin



Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) said Thursday that 2018 sales grew, with both of its business segments contributing to the result.

The maker of Nivea skin cream said sales for the year were 7.23 billion euros ($8.24 billion), compared with EUR7.06 billion the year previous. On an organic basis, sales grew 5.4%, said the company.

Sales in the company's consumer business rose 5% on an organic basis to EUR5.89 billion.

Beiersdorf said its earnings before interest and taxes margin from ongoing operations will be on the same level as the year previous.

"We will take further strategic steps in 2019 to unlock Beiersdorf's future potential and to be able to deliver sustainable growth," Stefan De Loecker, chief executive of Beiersdorf, said.

The company will release its final results for 2018 on Feb. 27.

