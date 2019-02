Beiersdorf : Launches New Strategy Program With Growth Investments

Financials (€) Sales 2018 7 226 M EBIT 2018 1 122 M Net income 2018 768 M Finance 2018 3 281 M Yield 2018 0,78% P/E ratio 2018 26,83 P/E ratio 2019 25,07 EV / Sales 2018 2,71x EV / Sales 2019 2,52x Capitalization 22 882 M Chart BEIERSDORF Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 28 Average target price 96,8 € Spread / Average Target 6,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Stefan de Loecker Chairman-Executive Board Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board Dessi Temperley Chief Financial Officer Michael Herz Member-Supervisory Board Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BEIERSDORF -0.39% 25 985 PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 8.32% 249 082 UNILEVER NV (ADR) 2.16% 157 887 UNILEVER (NL) 2.21% 157 863 UNILEVER 1.17% 157 863 COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 12.40% 57 319