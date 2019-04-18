Beiersdorf : NIVEA Accelerator welcomes first Korean beauty start-ups

Hamburg, April 18th, 2019 - On April 2nd, Beiersdorf Korea selected the final top five beauty startups for its NIVEA Accelerator NX. The winners of this innovation program offer beauty initiatives from the areas beauty tech, eCommerce and indie brands.

'Trustful partnerships have been a key success factor at Beiersdorf for more than 135 years. With NX we can provide global opportunities for the first top five startups and bring innovative trends and insights from the pioneering Korean beauty market to Beiersdorf,' said Ralph Gusko, Executive Board Member for Asia Pacific at Beiersdorf.

The NX Accelerator in Korea is Beiersdorf's first own acceleration program. The selection program included a thorough evaluation of more than 200 beauty startups in South Korea, based on criteria such as business potential, concept innovativeness as well as team capabilities. The 10 finalists were given the chance to present themselves to Beiersdorf in the pitch event held by NX in cooperation with WeWork Korea. International judges from Beiersdorf's headquarters and Asia-Pacific offices as well as external experts selected the first batch for NX:

Unpa : a beauty platform leveraging big data for product development

: a beauty platform leveraging big data for product development Reziena : a beauty device with IFU technology for personalized anti-aging treatment

: a beauty device with IFU technology for personalized anti-aging treatment Limese : a first-mover platform bringing Korean beauty brands into the Indian market

: a first-mover platform bringing Korean beauty brands into the Indian market Glowhill : an Indie brand committed to create the most imaginative skin care solutions

: an Indie brand committed to create the most imaginative skin care solutions Panda: an Indie brand providing handmade & fresh skin care products

'Beiersdorf is excited to collaborate with the first batch of NX startups. For the next year, NX will provide thorough support to the companies to maximize their potential throughout the whole value chain,' said Endrik Hasemann, General Manager Beiersdorf Korea. Exclusive benefits will include a strategic partnership agreement, seed investment, mentorship from Beiersdorf senior executives as well as free office space. This space will be located at the WeWork Seoul Hongdae branch, a specially designed floor for collaboration between the startups and the NX team.