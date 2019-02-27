Log in
Beiersdorf : Shares Plunge After Strategy Update

02/27/2019

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) dove in early trading Wednesday as investors reacted to the company's planned margin reset and 2018 results.

The maker of Nivea skin cream posted 2018 after-tax profit of 756 million euros ($859.4 million) but said 2019 should be a transition year. It targets organic sales growth of between 3% and 5%, with an EBIT margin of around 14.5% as it will be weighed down by planned investments.

At 0834 GMT shares in Beiersdorf traded 9.7% lower at EUR82.12.

Analysts at Bernstein said the company's planned margin reset doesn't make sense.

"What makes less sense is why Beiersdorf needs to undertake a margin reset to fund the investment to achieve [its new strategy]. Beiersdorf's margins are already toward bottom-of-class in Global HPC, and have not expanded rapidly in recent years," Bernstein says.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Latest news on BEIERSDORF
03:54aShares in Nivea maker drop as CEO says sector in 'turmoil'
RE
03:52aBEIERSDORF : Shares Plunge After Strategy Update
DJ
01:42aBEIERSDORF : Targets Improved Growth After 2018 Sales, Profit Rises
DJ
02/26BEIERSDORF : to invest up to 80 million euros a year to boost consumer business
RE
02/26BEIERSDORF : Launches New Strategy Program With Growth Investments
DJ
02/26BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Beiersdorf launches new strategy program with gr..
EQ
02/15BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of f..
EQ
02/08ESTEE LAUDER : Chinese demand boosts L'Oreal cosmetics sales
RE
01/21EXCLUSIVE : Private equity firms circling Nestle's skin health business - source..
RE
01/18BEIERSDORF : Successful Business Year 2018
AQ
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 226 M
EBIT 2018 1 122 M
Net income 2018 767 M
Finance 2018 3 281 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 26,91
P/E ratio 2019 25,22
EV / Sales 2018 2,72x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 22 907 M
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 96,0 €
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan de Loecker Chairman-Executive Board
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dessi Temperley Chief Financial Officer
Michael Herz Member-Supervisory Board
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIERSDORF-0.29%26 056
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY8.32%249 082
UNILEVER NV (ADR)2.16%157 887
UNILEVER (NL)2.59%157 863
UNILEVER0.21%157 863
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.76%57 319
