Beiersdorf : Shares Plunge After Strategy Update

By Anthony Shevlin



Shares in Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) dove in early trading Wednesday as investors reacted to the company's planned margin reset and 2018 results.

The maker of Nivea skin cream posted 2018 after-tax profit of 756 million euros ($859.4 million) but said 2019 should be a transition year. It targets organic sales growth of between 3% and 5%, with an EBIT margin of around 14.5% as it will be weighed down by planned investments.

At 0834 GMT shares in Beiersdorf traded 9.7% lower at EUR82.12.

Analysts at Bernstein said the company's planned margin reset doesn't make sense.

"What makes less sense is why Beiersdorf needs to undertake a margin reset to fund the investment to achieve [its new strategy]. Beiersdorf's margins are already toward bottom-of-class in Global HPC, and have not expanded rapidly in recent years," Bernstein says.

