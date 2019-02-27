Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Beiersdorf    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF

(BEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shares in Nivea maker drop as CEO says sector in 'turmoil'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 03:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: Nivea tins on a Beiersdorf production line in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares in Beiersdorf dropped more than 10 percent on Wednesday after the maker of Nivea skin cream warned that its operating margin would fall in 2019 as it invests to compete with niche brands that are disrupting the sector.

Beiersdorf was the latest consumer goods company to reset profit expectations for 2019 after German rival Henkel and Colgate-Palmolive last month, and following Kraft Heinz's writedown last week.

"The consumer goods industry... is in turmoil," new Beiersdorf CEO Stefan De Loecker, who took over on Jan. 1, told a presentation to analysts. "I need to act now."

De Loecker said the future of mass-market labels was being challenged by the rise of small, disruptive brands as consumers increasingly expect more personalised products and services.

Warren Buffett said on Monday that his Berkshire Hathaway Inc overpaid in the 2015 merger that created Kraft Heinz, noting retailers such as Amazon and Walmart are making it harder for brands to push through price hikes.

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo said the recent warnings added to evidence that the "cost of growth" was increasing in the sector.

Shares in Beiersdorf tumbled 10.3 percent by 0828 GMT, with peers including Henkel, Reckitt and Unilever also weaker.

Beiersdorf said late on Tuesday that it expects group sales growth of 3-5 percent in 2019, down from 5.4 percent in 2018, and an operating margin of 14 to 14.5 percent in its core consumer business unit, down from 15.3 percent in 2018.

To counter the slowdown in sales, Beiersdorf will invest up to 80 million euros (68.74 million pounds) a year in its consumer business, which makes Nivea and other brands including Eucerin.

The additional spending on opening new markets, innovations, digitisation and training should boost organic growth in this area to 4-6 percent by 2023 and the operating margin to 16-17 percent.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIERSDORF -8.69% 83.36 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY -0.05% 66.49 Delayed Quote.11.76%
HENKEL -1.59% 87.78 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
RECKITT BENCKISER -1.18% 5772 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -3.24% 33.12 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
UNILEVER -2.28% 4016.5 Delayed Quote.0.21%
UNILEVER (NL) -2.16% 47.51 Delayed Quote.2.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIERSDORF
03:54aShares in Nivea maker drop as CEO says sector in 'turmoil'
RE
03:52aBEIERSDORF : Shares Plunge After Strategy Update
DJ
01:42aBEIERSDORF : Targets Improved Growth After 2018 Sales, Profit Rises
DJ
02/26BEIERSDORF : to invest up to 80 million euros a year to boost consumer business
RE
02/26BEIERSDORF : Launches New Strategy Program With Growth Investments
DJ
02/26BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Beiersdorf launches new strategy program with gr..
EQ
02/15BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of f..
EQ
02/08ESTEE LAUDER : Chinese demand boosts L'Oreal cosmetics sales
RE
01/21EXCLUSIVE : Private equity firms circling Nestle's skin health business - source..
RE
01/18BEIERSDORF : Successful Business Year 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 226 M
EBIT 2018 1 122 M
Net income 2018 767 M
Finance 2018 3 281 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 26,91
P/E ratio 2019 25,22
EV / Sales 2018 2,72x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 22 907 M
Chart BEIERSDORF
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 96,0 €
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan de Loecker Chairman-Executive Board
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dessi Temperley Chief Financial Officer
Michael Herz Member-Supervisory Board
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIERSDORF-0.29%26 056
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY8.32%249 082
UNILEVER NV (ADR)2.16%157 887
UNILEVER (NL)2.59%157 863
UNILEVER0.21%157 863
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.76%57 319
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.