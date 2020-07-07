Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/07 05:57:09 am
98.58 EUR   -1.32%
05:36aBEIERSDORF AG : DZ Bank is Neutral
MD
04:42aBEIERSDORF : Eucerin Brand to Eliminate All Packaging Leaflets by July 2021
DJ
07/06BEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BEIERSDORF AG : DZ Bank is Neutral

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 05:36am EDT

DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCH
05:36aBEIERSDORF AG : DZ Bank is Neutral
MD
04:42aBEIERSDORF : Eucerin Brand to Eliminate All Packaging Leaflets by July 2021
DJ
07/06BEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/06BEIERSDORF AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/06BEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/06BEIERSDORF : 1st Half LFL Sales Fell 11%
DJ
07/06BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sales perf..
EQ
07/02More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
07/02BEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/29BEIERSDORF AG : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 432 M 8 392 M 8 392 M
Net income 2020 675 M 762 M 762 M
Net cash 2020 3 268 M 3 690 M 3 690 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 22 659 M 25 624 M 25 587 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 20 654
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 95,64 €
Last Close Price 99,90 €
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan de Loecker Chairman-Executive Board
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dessi Temperley Chief Financial Officer
May Shana'a Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Herz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-6.33%25 624
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.62%301 112
UNILEVER N.V.-7.16%141 253
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-7.03%69 127
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.41%68 021
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC23.58%67 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group