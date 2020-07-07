Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
BEI
DE0005200000
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
(BEI)
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate
07/07 05:57:09 am
98.58
EUR
-1.32%
05:36a
BEIERSDORF AG
: DZ Bank is Neutral
MD
04:42a
BEIERSDORF
: Eucerin Brand to Eliminate All Packaging Leaflets by July 2021
DJ
07/06
BEIERSDORF AG
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations
BEIERSDORF AG : DZ Bank is Neutral
0
07/07/2020 | 05:36am EDT
DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
05:36a
BEIERSDORF AG
: DZ Bank is Neutral
MD
04:42a
BEIERSDORF
: Eucerin Brand to Eliminate All Packaging Leaflets by July 2021
DJ
07/06
BEIERSDORF AG
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/06
BEIERSDORF AG
: Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/06
BEIERSDORF AG
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/06
BEIERSDORF
: 1st Half LFL Sales Fell 11%
DJ
07/06
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
: Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sales perf..
EQ
07/02
More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
07/02
BEIERSDORF AG
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/29
BEIERSDORF AG
: UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
7 432 M
8 392 M
8 392 M
Net income 2020
675 M
762 M
762 M
Net cash 2020
3 268 M
3 690 M
3 690 M
P/E ratio 2020
32,9x
Yield 2020
0,70%
Capitalization
22 659 M
25 624 M
25 587 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
2,61x
Nbr of Employees
20 654
Free-Float
39,0%
More Financials
Chart BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCH
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
95,64 €
Last Close Price
99,90 €
Spread / Highest target
18,1%
Spread / Average Target
-4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target
-18,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Stefan de Loecker
Chairman-Executive Board
Reinhard Pöllath
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dessi Temperley
Chief Financial Officer
May Shana'a
Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Herz
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
-6.33%
25 624
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
-2.62%
301 112
UNILEVER N.V.
-7.16%
141 253
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
-7.03%
69 127
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
12.41%
68 021
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
23.58%
67 316
More Results
