|
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/12/2020 | 08:40am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.03.2020 / 13:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|maxingvest ag
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Herz
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005200000
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase through interest-preserving order in case of the share-price falling below EUR 95.00
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|94.48 EUR
|24752621.52 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|94.4800 EUR
|24752621.5200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Unnastraße 48
|
|20245 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.Beiersdorf.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
57787 12.03.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCH
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|7 976 M
|EBIT 2020
|1 149 M
|Net income 2020
|809 M
|Finance 2020
|3 324 M
|Yield 2020
|0,78%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|25,5x
|P/E ratio 2021
|23,3x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,17x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,99x
|Capitalization
|20 609 M
|
|Chart BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCH
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|27
|Average target price
|
104,51 €
|Last Close Price
|
90,86 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
43,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
15,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-3,15%