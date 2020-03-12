Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.03.2020 / 13:32

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: maxingvest ag

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Herz Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005200000

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase through interest-preserving order in case of the share-price falling below EUR 95.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 94.48 EUR 24752621.52 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 94.4800 EUR 24752621.5200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

