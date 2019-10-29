Log in
Beiersdorf : Backs Guidance as 9-Month Revenue Rises

10/29/2019 | 02:57am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) said that nine-month revenue rose and backed its guidance for the year.

Revenue for the period rose 6% to 5.73 billion euros ($6.36 billion), the maker of Nivea skin cream said Tuesday. Revenue grew 4.3% organically.

Sales increased 6.6% at the company's consumer business, with Nivea sales up 3%. The adhesives division posted 3.4% growth in sales.

The German company confirmed its outlook for the year. It targets organic sales growth of between 3% and 5%, while its Ebit margin from ongoing operations is seen at around 14.5%.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

