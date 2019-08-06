Beiersdorf : Backs Outlook as 1st Half Sales Rose

By Anthony Shevlin



Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) on Tuesday backed its outlook for 2019 as sales in the first half rose.

The maker of Nivea skin cream said sales were 3.84 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in the period, up from EUR3.61 billion the year prior.

Earnings before interest and taxes before one-offs were EUR593 million. Last year the company posted EBIT of EUR585 million.

Beiersdorf backed its outlook for the year and targets organic sales growth of between 3% and 5%, with an EBIT margin of around 14.5% as it will be weighed down by planned investments.

