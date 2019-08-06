Log in
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/06 02:12:52 am
101.75 EUR   -1.36%
02:09aBEIERSDORF : confirms guidance for 2019
RE
01:50aBEIERSDORF : Backs Outlook as 1st Half Sales Rose
DJ
07/30BEIERSDORF : commits to sustainable packaging
PU
Beiersdorf : Backs Outlook as 1st Half Sales Rose

08/06/2019

By Anthony Shevlin

Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) on Tuesday backed its outlook for 2019 as sales in the first half rose.

The maker of Nivea skin cream said sales were 3.84 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in the period, up from EUR3.61 billion the year prior.

Earnings before interest and taxes before one-offs were EUR593 million. Last year the company posted EBIT of EUR585 million.

Beiersdorf backed its outlook for the year and targets organic sales growth of between 3% and 5%, with an EBIT margin of around 14.5% as it will be weighed down by planned investments.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 656 M
EBIT 2019 1 115 M
Net income 2019 772 M
Finance 2019 3 492 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 23 396 M
Chart BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 101,61  €
Last Close Price 103,55  €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan de Loecker Chairman-Executive Board
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dessi Temperley Chief Financial Officer
Michael Herz Member-Supervisory Board
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT13.15%26 176
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY23.02%290 879
UNILEVER PLC20.23%148 017
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%148 015
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%142 515
UNILEVER NV (ADR)5.07%142 515
