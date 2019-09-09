Beiersdorf : Launches Brand for Tattooed Skin

The launch of the first new Beiersdorf brand for more than 30 years marks another milestone in the C.A.R.E.+ strategy. With its care series for tattooed skin, the business unit, which is also committed to introducing new business models, has conquered a new skincare category. The challenge now is to gain a firm foothold in this niche market, offer the consumers crucial added value, and breathe life into the brand purpose of 'Making tattooing better and safer'. A key aspect of the brand strategy is educational work. 'As tattooing is not an occupation that requires official training, there is no standard means of acquiring expertise in the field of dermatology, even though precisely this expertise would further improve the art of tattooing,' explains Voß. 'Which is why, in addition to product development, Skin Stories established the Expert Circle, the first think tank for modern-day tattooing. This will now bring various disciplines in the fields of skin research and tattooing craftsmanship together.'