Beiersdorf : Withdraws 2020 Guidance; Reports Fall in 1Q Sales

By Giulia Petroni



Beiersdorf AG said Thursday that it withdrew its guidance for the full year due to the impact of coronavirus on its business and that sales fell in the first quarter.

The German maker of personal-care products said that, according to preliminary figures, sales fell in the first quarter by 3.6% to 1.91 billion euros ($2.09 billion) on year on a like-for-like basis.

The consumer business segment registered a quarterly sales decline of 3.3% to EUR1.6 billion compared to the previous year, the company said, while the tesa business segment had a sales decline of 5.1% to EUR329 million.

The company said it expects the coronavirus to significantly affect its business performance over the year but that it is currently unable to assess the scope of the impact.

"For this reason, the targets set in the company's guidance issued on March 3, 2020, are unlikely to be achieved," it said.

Beiersdorf is scheduled to release its quarterly results on May 5.

