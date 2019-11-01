Log in
BeiGene, Ltd.    BGNE

BEIGENE, LTD.

(BGNE)
BEIGENE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BeiGene, Ltd. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/01/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) on behalf of BeiGene stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether BeiGene has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research (“J Capital”) published a report on BeiGene. The J Capital report asserted that BeiGene “is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China” and that “management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets.”

On this news, BeiGene’s American depositary share price fell $19.95 per share, or 14.19%, to close at $120.61 per share on September 6, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BeiGene shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 428 M
EBIT 2019 -676 M
Net income 2019 -695 M
Finance 2019 1 073 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
EV / Sales2019 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 27,3x
Capitalization 11 508 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 178,16  $
Last Close Price 189,85  $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIGENE, LTD.-1.37%8 388
GILEAD SCIENCES1.85%80 686
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.26%50 268
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.00%33 514
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.75.93%21 664
GENMAB36.77%14 165
