BEIGENE LTD (BGNE)

BEIGENE LTD

(BGNE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BGNE LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Shareholders of its Investigation of BeiGene Ltd.

0
09/25/2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of BeiGene Ltd. ("BeiGene" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGNE) resulting from allegations that BeiGene may have issued materially false or misleading business information to the investing public.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased BeiGene securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research, a research company that provides institutional investors with research on China's macro economy and Chinese companies, published a report asserting, in part, that BeiGene "is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China" and that "management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets." 

On this news the price of Beigene securities fell $19.95 per share over the following two trading sessions.

If you purchased BeiGene securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

© PRNewswire 2019
