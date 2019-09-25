BGNE LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Shareholders of its Investigation of BeiGene Ltd.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of BeiGene Ltd. ("BeiGene" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGNE) resulting from allegations that BeiGene may have issued materially false or misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research, a research company that provides institutional investors with research on China's macro economy and Chinese companies, published a report asserting, in part, that BeiGene "is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China" and that "management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets."

On this news the price of Beigene securities fell $19.95 per share over the following two trading sessions.

