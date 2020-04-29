Log in
BeiGene Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

04/29/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) and its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab will be presented in an oral presentation and three posters at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place on May 29-31, 2020.

Oral Presentation:

Title:

ASPEN: Results of a Phase III Randomized Trial of Zanubrutinib Versus Ibrutinib for Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM)
 
Abstract #:8007

Session Title:
Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Lead Author:

Constantine S. Tam, MBBS, M.D., St. Vincent’s Hospital, Australia
  

Poster Presentations:

Title:
 		Three-Year Follow-up of Treatment-Naïve and Previously Treated Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM) Receiving Single-Agent Zanubrutinib
 
Abstract #:8051

Poster #: 384

Session Title:
Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Lead Author:
Constantine S. Tam, MBBS, M.D., St. Vincent’s Hospital, Australia

  


Title:

Phase 3 Study of Tislelizumab Plus Chemotherapy vs Chemotherapy Alone as First line (1L) Treatment for Advanced Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (sq NSCLC)
 
Abstract #:9554

Poster #: 320

Session Title:

Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic Poster Session

Lead Author:

Jie Wang, M.D., Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, China

  


Title:

Association Between Immune and Tumor Gene Signatures with Response or Resistance to Tislelizumab Monotherapy or in Combination with Chemotherapy in Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Abstract #:3115

Poster #: 179

Session Title:

Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy Poster Session

Lead Author
Jianming Xu, M.D., General Hospital of Chinese People’s Liberation Army, China

  

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Our 3,500+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics for cancer. We currently market two internally-discovered oncology products: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) in the United States, and anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. We also market or plan to market in China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneUSA.

BeiGene Investor Contact BeiGene Media Contact
Craig West
+1 857-302-5189
ir@beigene.com		Liza Heapes
+1 857-302-5663
media@beigene.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
