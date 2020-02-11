Log in
BeiGene : DATE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

02/11/2020 | 03:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BeiGene, Ltd.

百濟神州有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06160)

DATE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

BeiGene, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the audit committee of the board of directors (the "Board") will be held on March 2, 2020 (U.S. Eastern Time) for the purposes of, inter alia, considering and approving the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019 prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and the applicable rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its publication. The Company will further issue an announcement of its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HK Listing Rules") on or before March 31, 2020, which are expected to be the same as the annual results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and the applicable rules of the SEC, except for specific additional information required by the HK Listing Rules, together with a reconciliation of the Company's annual results from U.S. GAAP to International Financial Reporting Standards.

By order of the Board

BeiGene, Ltd.

Mr. John V. Oyler

Chairman

Hong Kong, February 11, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. John V. Oyler as Chairman and Executive Director, Dr. Xiaodong Wang and Mr. Anthony C. Hooper as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Timothy Chen, Mr. Donald W. Glazer, Mr. Michael Goller, Mr. Ranjeev Krishana, Mr. Thomas Malley, Mr. Jing-Shyh (Sam) Su and Mr. Qingqing Yi as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

BeiGene Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:32:08 UTC
