BeiGene : DATE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

BeiGene, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the audit committee of the board of directors (the "Board") will be held on March 2, 2020 (U.S. Eastern Time) for the purposes of, inter alia, considering and approving the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019 prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and the applicable rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its publication. The Company will further issue an announcement of its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HK Listing Rules") on or before March 31, 2020, which are expected to be the same as the annual results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and the applicable rules of the SEC, except for specific additional information required by the HK Listing Rules, together with a reconciliation of the Company's annual results from U.S. GAAP to International Financial Reporting Standards.

