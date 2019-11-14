Log in
BEIGENE, LTD. (BGNE)

BeiGene : FDA Gives Accelerated Approval to BeiGene's Brukinsa

11/14/2019 | 04:25pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it had granted accelerated approval to BeiGene Ltd.'s (BGNE) Brukinsa, or zanubrutinib, for the treatment of certain adult patients with lymphoma.

The FDA said the approval was granted "for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy."

According to the FDA, clinical trials showed 84% of patients saw tumor shrinkage with BeiGene's therapy.

BeiGene's application was given a breakthrough therapy designation, the FDA said, which "expedites the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 461 M
EBIT 2019 -649 M
Net income 2019 -651 M
Finance 2019 1 026 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,7x
EV / Sales2019 23,7x
EV / Sales2020 29,4x
Capitalization 11 962 M
