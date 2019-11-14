BeiGene : FDA Gives Accelerated Approval to BeiGene's Brukinsa

By Stephen Nakrosis



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it had granted accelerated approval to BeiGene Ltd.'s (BGNE) Brukinsa, or zanubrutinib, for the treatment of certain adult patients with lymphoma.

The FDA said the approval was granted "for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy."

According to the FDA, clinical trials showed 84% of patients saw tumor shrinkage with BeiGene's therapy.

BeiGene's application was given a breakthrough therapy designation, the FDA said, which "expedites the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com