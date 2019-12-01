BeiGene : FORM OF PROXY

Cayman Islands Company No. 247127

BEIGENE, LTD.

(Stock Code: NASDAQ:BGNE HKEX:06160)

(the "Company")

FORM OF PROXY

extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the " EGM ") to be held on December 27, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. local time at the offices of Mourant Governance Services (Cayman) Limited, at 94 Solaris Avenue, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1- 1108, Cayman Islands and at any adjournment of the EGM.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") recommends a vote FOR resolutions 1 to 4.

My/Our proxy is instructed to vote on the resolutions specified below:

For Against Abstain Resolution 1 - Ordinary Resolution † † † THAT the issuance of approximately 20.5% of the Company's outstanding shares upon closing to Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") be and is hereby approved, pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") by and between the Company and Amgen. Resolution 2 - Ordinary Resolution † † † THAT the Collaboration Agreement (the "Collaboration Agreement") dated October 31, 2019 by and between the Company, BeiGene Switzerland GmbH and Amgen and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved. Resolution 3 - Ordinary Resolution † † † THAT the annual caps in relation to the Collaboration Agreement be and are hereby approved. Resolution 4 - Ordinary Resolution † † † THAT Anthony C. Hooper be and is hereby elected to serve as a Class III director of the Company until the 2022 annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company and until his successor is duly elected and qualified, subject to his earlier resignation or removal, subject to and effective upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement and the Collaboration Agreement.

Please tick to indicate your voting preference. This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If you do not complete this section, your proxy will: (i) vote in the manner recommended by the Board of Directors on the above matters presented in the proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") dated on or about November 29, 2019 provided with this proxy form; and (ii) vote or abstain at his/her discretion with respect to any other matters properly presented at the EGM.

