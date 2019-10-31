BeiGene : ISSUE OF SUBSCRIPTION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT 0 10/31/2019 | 07:52pm EDT Send by mail :

BeiGene, Ltd. 百濟神州有限公司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 06160) ISSUE OF SUBSCRIPTION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT The Company is pleased to announce that on October 31, 2019 (US time), the Company entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with Amgen in relation to the Subscription. The Subscription Shares represent 20.5% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares, assuming that there are no other changes in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares. The gross proceeds from the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares will be approximately US$2.7 billion (approximately HK$21.4 billion), which will be used to fund the Company's business operations, including the development obligations under the Collaboration Agreement. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, Amgen is entitled to designate an independent non- executive director to serve on the Board. In the event that the Closing is delayed due to antitrust or other regulatory matters and the Company conducts a securities offering prior to the Closing pursuant to the general mandate granted by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting held on June 5, 2019, Amgen will be permitted to purchase additional Shares to obtain a 20.5% post-closing interest in the Company at the same purchase price, and otherwise upon the same terms and conditions, as the other purchasers in any such offering. 1 THE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT On the same date, the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary BeiGene Switzerland entered into the Collaboration Agreement with Amgen to collaborate on the commercialization of the Products in the PRC and the clinical development of the Pipeline Products. THE GUARANTEE AGREEMENT On the same date, the Company entered into the Guarantee Agreement with Amgen, under which the Company unconditionally guarantees the payment and performance of any and all obligations of BeiGene Switzerland, and agrees to be jointly and severally liable with BeiGene Switzerland for the performance of any and all of its obligations under the Collaboration Agreement. LISTING RULE IMPLICATIONS The Subscription Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Mandate to be approved by the Shareholders at the EGM. An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares on the Stock Exchange. Following the Subscription, Amgen will become a substantial shareholder of the Company under the Listing Rules and therefore a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As a result, the transactions contemplated under the Collaboration Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated with reference to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Collaboration is more than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Collaboration Agreement are subject to the reporting, announcement and independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE AND INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER An independent board committee comprising the existing independent non-executive Directors will be established to advise the independent Shareholders on the Collaboration Agreement (including the Annual Caps) and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The Company will also appoint an independent financial adviser to advise the independent board committee and the independent Shareholders on this matter. EGM The Company will convene an EGM for the independent Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Share Purchase Agreement, the Specific Mandate, the Collaboration Agreement (including the Annual Caps), the Director Appointment, and the transactions contemplated thereunder. 2 In accordance with the Listing Rules, a circular containing, among other things, details of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Specific Mandate, the Collaboration Agreement (including the Annual Caps), the Director Appointment, and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and the notice of the EGM together with a proxy form will be dispatched to the Shareholders on or around December 3, 2019 in order to give the Company sufficient time to comply with applicable requirements under the rules of the SEC for the purpose of convening the EGM. As of the date of this announcement, the Company has received irrevocable undertakings from the holders of an aggregate of approximately 40% of the issued share capital of the Company to vote in favor of the resolutions to be put forth at the EGM. CLOSING The transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement and the Collaboration Agreement are expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. WARNING The Closing of the Share Purchase Agreement and the effectiveness of the Collaboration Agreement are subject to compliance with the applicable requirements under the Listing Rules, including independent Shareholders' approval, which may or may not be obtained. The allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares is also subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent set out in this announcement. If the independent Shareholders' Approval is not obtained and/or any of the other conditions precedent to the Closing and effectiveness of the Share Purchase Agreement and the Collaboration Agreement are not obtained or met, the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement and the Collaboration Agreement will not proceed. Shareholders and investors are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT On October 31, 2019 (US time), the Company, as issuer, entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with Amgen, as subscriber, in relation to the Subscription. Set out below are the key terms of the Share Purchase Agreement. Subject Matter Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, Amgen has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue to Amgen, the Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price. 3 Amgen has agreed to (i) a lock-up on sales of its shares from the date of Closing until the earliest to occur of (a) the fourth anniversary of the date of Closing, (b) the expiration or termination of the Collaboration Agreement and (c) a change of control of the Company (the "Lock-upPeriod"), a standstill (as further described below), and (iii) a voting agreement to vote its shares on certain matters presented for shareholder approval from and after the date of Closing until the later of (a) the fifth anniversary of the date of Closing and (b) the expiration of the Standstill Period (A) in accordance with the recommendation of a majority of the Board in certain specified matters and

(B) in accordance with and proportional to the votes cast by the Shareholders entitled to vote other than Amgen in any matters arising from a conflict due to the Collaboration Agreement, all under specified circumstances and as set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement. Following the later of the expiration of the Lock-up Period and (b) the expiration of the Standstill Period, Amgen has agreed not to sell shares representing more than 5% of the then outstanding shares of the Company in any rolling 12-month period, subject to specified exceptions. In addition, Amgen will have the right to designate an independent non-executive director to serve on the Board until the earlier of (a) the date on which Amgen holds less than 10% of the then outstanding shares of the Company as a result of Amgen's sale of ordinary shares or Amgen's failure to participate in future offerings and (b) the third anniversary of the date of the expiration or termination of the Collaboration Agreement. Subscription Shares The Subscription Shares represent 20.5% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares, assuming that there are no other changes in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares. The aggregate nominal value of the Subscription Shares is approximately US$20,328. The Subscription Shares will, when allotted and issued, rank pari passu amongst themselves in all respects, and with all other Shares in issue at the time of allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares. The Subscription Price The Subscription Price is US$13.45 per Share (equivalent to US$174.85 per ADS). The Subscription Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and Amgen with reference to, among others, the prevailing market price of the American Depository Shares, the trading performance of the American Depository Shares and current market conditions. The Subscription Price represents a 36% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Company's ADSs as of October 30, 2019. The Directors, including all the existing independent non-executive Directors, are of the view that the Subscription Price is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The gross proceeds from the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares will be approximately US$2.7 billion (approximately HK$21.4 billion), which will be used to fund the Company's business operations, including development obligations under the Collaboration Agreement. 4 Conditions Precedent to Completion of the Share Purchase Agreement Closing of the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares will be conditional upon the fulfilment of customary closing conditions, including: the Company and Amgen having executed the Collaboration Agreement, the effective date of the Collaboration Agreement occurring prior to Closing, there being no breach by the Company of any term of or obligation under the Collaboration Agreement, and the Collaboration Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms; the Shareholders' Approval having been obtained; all consents necessary or appropriate for consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreements, other than the Shareholders' Approval, having been obtained, including the approval of the Board and all applicable antitrust filings with respect to the Transaction Agreements having been made and the applicable waiting period under applicable antitrust laws having expired or been terminated; no material adverse effect having occurred; and the ADSs continuing to be listed on the Nasdaq. The parties may pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement waive any of the above conditions precedent in writing to the extent that such conditions precedent do not relate to their own respective obligations. If Closing of the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares does not occur by June 30, 2020 ("End Date"), the Share Purchase Agreement may be terminated by the Company or Amgen upon written notice to the other party; provided that such End Date may be extended to September 30, 2020 by the Company or Amgen if either (i) any applicable waiting period under applicable antitrust laws shall not have expired or been terminated or (ii) any order relates to antitrust laws shall be in effect preventing the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement and the Collaboration Agreement. In the event that the Closing is delayed due to antitrust or other regulatory matters and the Company conducts a securities offering prior to the Closing pursuant to the general mandate granted by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting held on June 5, 2019, Amgen will be permitted to purchase additional Shares to obtain a 20.5% post-closing interest in the Company at the same purchase price, and otherwise upon the same terms and conditions, as the other purchasers in any such offering. Closing Closing of the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares shall take place as soon as practicable but in no event later than at 10:00 a.m. on the first Business Day immediately after the date on which the last of the conditions precedent has been satisfied or waived or such other date as may be agreed between the Company and Amgen (except those conditions precedent that by their nature can only be satisfied at Closing). 5 Standstill Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, during the Standstill Period, Amgen or any of its affiliates, cannot directly or indirectly (unless expressly invited in writing by the Company): subject to the Share Purchase Agreement, acquire any additional equity securities of the Company or any instrument that gives Amgen or any of its affiliates the economic equivalent of ownership of an amount of securities of the Company if, after such acquisition, Amgen would beneficially own more than 21.0% of the Company's outstanding share capital; knowingly encourage or support a tender, exchange or other offer or proposal by a third party, provided, however, that if the Company recommends that shareholders accept an offer made, Amgen shall not be prohibited from taking any of the actions otherwise prohibited by the forgoing for so long as the Company maintains and does not withdraw such recommendation; propose (i) any merger, consolidation, business combination, tender or exchange offer, purchase of the Company's assets or businesses, or similar transaction involving the Company or (ii) any recapitalization, restructuring, liquidation or other extraordinary transaction with respect to the Company; seek to call any meeting of the shareholders of the Company, propose or nominate for election to the Board any person whose nomination has not been approved by a majority of the Board (excluding the independent Director that Amgen may appoint) or cause to be voted in favor of such person for election to the Board any equity securities of the then outstanding share capital of the Company (including any derivatives) other than as contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement; solicit proxies or consents or become a participant in a solicitation in opposition to the recommendation of a majority of the Board with respect to any matter, or seek to advise or influence any third party, with respect to voting of any equity securities of the then outstanding share capital of the Company (including any derivatives); deposit any equity securities of the then outstanding share capital of the Company (including any derivatives) in a voting trust or subject any equity securities of the then outstanding share capital of the Company to any arrangement or agreement with respect to the voting of such equity securities of the then outstanding share capital of the Company other than as contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement; or act in concert with any third party to take any action in clauses (a) through (f) above, or form or join a "partnership, limited partnership, syndicate, or other group" with any third party with respect to the equity securities (including any derivatives) of the Company. 6 Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company has undertaken to use reasonable best efforts to facilitate Amgen's participation in any future issuances of securities to enable Amgen to maintain its ownership percentage in the Company, so long as Amgen's ownership percentage prior to such issuance has not decreased as a result of Amgen's sale of Shares or Amgen's failure to participate in future offerings or sales of new Shares in which Amgen is given the opportunity to participate. To facilitate this, the Company expects to apply for a waiver from Rule 13.36(1) of the Listing Rules and the independent shareholder approval requirements set out in Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules on the same bases, and subject to the same conditions, upon which the Company applied for a similar waiver to facilitate the future sale of securities to entities affiliated with Baker Bros. Advisors LP and Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. at the time of its initial public offering in Hong Kong, as further described in the Company's prospectus dated July 30, 2018. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, Amgen will also have specified registration rights upon expiration of the Lock-up Period. THE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT On October 31, 2019, the Company and BeiGene Switzerland (together, "BeiGene") entered into the Collaboration Agreement with Amgen, pursuant to which BeiGene Switzerland and Amgen have agreed to enter into a strategic collaboration with respect to the Products. Set out below are the key terms of the Collaboration Agreement. Subject Matter Pursuant to the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, BeiGene will be responsible for commercializing the In-Line Products in China for a period of five or seven years following each product's regulatory approval in China, as specified in the agreement, with the commercialization period for XGEVA® (which was recently approved in China) commencing following the transition of operational responsibilities for the product. In addition, as specified in the Collaboration Agreement, BeiGene will have the option to retain one of the In-Line Products to commercialize for as long as the product is sold in China. The parties have agreed to equally share profits and losses for the products in China during each product's commercialization period. After expiration of the commercialization period for each of the In-Line Products, the In-Line Products will be transitioned back to Amgen and BeiGene will be eligible to receive tiered mid-single to low-double digit royalties on net revenues in China of each In-Line Product for an additional five years. Additionally, pursuant to the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, BeiGene and Amgen have agreed to collaborate on the global development of the 20 Pipeline Products, with BeiGene responsible for conducting development activities in China pursuant to a development plan and budget. Starting from the commencement of the Collaboration Agreement, BeiGene and Amgen will co-fund global development costs, with BeiGene contributing up to US$1.25 billion worth of development services and cash over the term of the Collaboration. BeiGene will be eligible to receive tiered mid-single digit royalties on net sales of each Pipeline Product globally outside of China, other than AMG 510, Amgen's investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor, on a product-by-product and country-by-country basis, until the latest of (i) the expiration of the last valid patent claim, (ii) the expiration of regulatory exclusivity, or (iii) the earlier of (x) eight years after the first commercial sale of such product in the country of sale or (y) 20 years from the date of first commercial sale of the product anywhere in the world. 7 For each Pipeline Product that is approved in China, BeiGene will have the right to commercialize such Pipeline Product for seven years, with the parties sharing profits and losses for the Pipeline Products in China equally. In addition, depending on how many of the 20 Pipeline Products receive approval in China, BeiGene will have the right to retain approximately one of every three approved Pipeline Products, up to a total of six, other than AMG 510, to commercialize for as long as each such product is sold in China. After the expiration of the seven-year commercialization period, each product will be transitioned back to Amgen and BeiGene will be eligible to receive tiered mid-single to low-double digit royalties on net sales in China for an additional five years. The parties are subject to specified exclusivity requirements in China and the rest of the world. Term The Collaboration Agreement will continue in effect on a product-by-product basis unless terminated by either party pursuant to its terms. The Collaboration Agreement may be terminated by mutual written consent of the parties, or by either party upon the other party's uncured material breach, insolvency, failure to comply with specified compliance provisions, or subject to a specified negotiation mechanism, certain adverse economic impacts or the failure to meet commercial objectives. In addition, Amgen may terminate the Collaboration Agreement with respect to a Pipeline Product in the event it suspends development of such Pipeline Product worldwide outside of China on specified terms, subject to the parties determining whether to continue development of the Pipeline Product in China. Under Rule 14A.52 of the Listing Rules, the period of an agreement for a continuing connected transaction must be fixed. However, the term of the Collaboration Agreement is for an unspecified term as it will, unless terminated in accordance with its terms, remain in effect. As the Company believes that it is a market practice in the biotechnology industry for similar collaboration agreements to be entered into for a long term or for an indefinite term, due (among other things) to the substantial amount of time and capital committed by the collaboration parties and the risks involved in developing and commercializing oncology drugs, the Company will apply for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14A.52 of the Listing Rules. Historical Transaction Amounts and Basis for Not Setting Monetary Caps As the In-Line Products have limited commercialization history in the PRC or have not previously been commercialized in the PRC and the Pipeline Products are currently at clinical- and late-preclinical-stage, there are no historical amounts for the following transaction amounts under the Collaboration Agreement: (i) the costs of developing the Pipeline Products; (ii) the costs and revenues of the commercialization of the Products; and (iii) the royalties to be received by the Company. The Company believes that strict compliance with the requirements of Rule 14A.53(1) of the Listing Rules for setting monetary caps in relation to the costs and revenues of the commercialization of the Products and the royalties to be received by the Company as contemplated under the Collaboration Agreement is impractical and not in the best interests of Shareholders for the following reasons: it is impractical for the Company to accurately estimate the amount of profits to be made on the sales of the Products because the sales are driven by market demand that hinges, in turn, on various factors, including clinical efficacy and safety of the Products, availability of competitive products, acceptance by the medical community, patient access, drug pricing and reimbursement. These factors may vary by geography; 8 the In-Line Products have limited commercialization history in the PRC or have not previously been sold in the China market so it is difficult to predict the expected profits with any precision. Similarly, as the Pipeline Products are still under development and are likely at least a few years away from commercialization, there is no reliable information (including but not limited to historical sales figures) for accurately estimating future sales volumes; adopting fixed monetary caps will impose an arbitrary ceiling on the profits that the Company could derive from the development and commercialization of the Products. Monetary caps would also be contrary to the purpose of entering into the Collaboration Agreement, which is intended to incentivize the parties to perform their very best; and it would be highly impracticable to set meaningful monetary caps given the long-term nature of the Collaboration Agreement. The Company will therefore seek a waiver from the monetary cap requirements under the Listing Rules. Annual Caps on Future Transaction Amounts Formula-based Caps Under the Collaboration Agreement, the transaction amounts arising from the costs and revenues of the commercialization of the Products and the royalties to be received by the Company shall be determined in accordance with the below formulae: Caps in relation to the profits and losses of the commercialization of the Products

The Company and Amgen will share equally in the profits and losses of the commercialization of the Products in accordance with the following formula:

Net profit to be received/net loss to be bore by the Company = 50% x (net revenue of the relevant Product - manufacturing actual costs - commercialization and related costs) Caps in relation to royalties Global Ex-China Royalties During the applicable Global Pipeline Royalty Term, the Company will be eligible to receive tiered mid-single digit royalties on global net sales outside of the PRC for each Pipeline Product (other than AMG 510) in accordance with the following formula: Royalties to be received = incremental annual global net revenue of the relevant Pipeline Product outside the PRC x the applicable royalty rate China Royalties During the applicable China In-Line Royalty Term, the Company will be eligible to receive tiered mid-single to low-double digit royalties on net sales in the PRC for each Product returned to Amgen in accordance with the following formula: Royalties to be received = annual net revenue of the relevant returned Product in the PRC x the applicable royalty rate 9 Monetary Caps Under the Collaboration Agreement, the Company's payment obligations, whether in cash or in kind, towards the development of the Pipeline Products shall be subject to an aggregate maximum of US$1.25 billion. Pricing Policies The amount of BeiGene's monetary and non-monetary contributions to the development of the Pipeline Products will be determined in accordance with a global development plan for the Pipeline Products and the parties' agreement on the portion of clinical development to be conducted by BeiGene in China, with BeiGene committed to contributing global development costs up to US$1.25 billion in the aggregate, and BeiGene's clinical development services to be credited towards these amounts. THE GUARANTEE AGREEMENT On October 31, 2019, the Company entered into the Guarantee Agreement with Amgen, under which the Company unconditionally guarantees the payment and performance of any and all obligations of BeiGene Switzerland, and agrees to be jointly and severally liable with BeiGene Switzerland for the performance of any and all of its obligations under the Collaboration Agreement. EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE FOLLOWING THE SUBSCRIPTION Based on public filings, the table below shows the shareholding structure of the Company (1) as at the date of this announcement; and (2) immediately following the Closing of the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares (assuming no other changes in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares): Immediately following completion of the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares (assuming no other changes As at the date of this in the issued share capital Name of Shareholder announcement of the Company) Number of Number of Shares % (1) Shares % (2) Amgen - - 203,282,820 20.5% Entities affiliated with Baker Bros. Advisors LP (3) 161,880,677 20.53% 161,880,677 16.32% FMR LLC (4) 78,376,064 9.94% 78,376,064 7.90% Entities affiliated with Hillhouse Capital (5) 76,563,367 9.71% 76,563,367 7.72% The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (6) 70,511,967 8.94% 70,511,967 7.11% John V. Oyler (7) 83,899,806 10.64% 83,899,806 8.46% Other Shareholders 317,108,817 40.24% 317,108,817 31.99% Total 788,340,698 100.00% 991,623,518 100.00% 10 Notes: The calculation is based on the total number of 788,340,698 Shares in issue as at October 31, 2019, which included ordinary shares issued to the Company's depositary in exchange for a corresponding amount of ADSs for the purposes of ensuring that it has ADSs readily available to satisfy the vesting of restricted share units and the exercise of share options from time to time. The calculation is based on the total number of 991,623,518 Shares in issue immediately following completion of the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares. Julian C. Baker and Felix J. Baker are the managing members of Baker Bros. Advisors (GP) LLC. Baker Bros. Advisors (GP) LLC is the sole general partner of Baker Bros. Advisors LP, which is the investment advisor with sole voting and investment power to 667, L.P. and Baker Brothers Life Sciences, L.P. Also, Baker Brothers Life Sciences Capital, L.P. is the general partner of Baker Brothers Life Sciences, L.P. For the purposes of the SFO, Julian C. Baker, Felix J. Baker, Baker Bros. Advisors (GP) LLC and Baker Bros. Advisors LP are deemed to be interested in the 16,319,660 Shares held by 667, L.P. and the 145,425,622 Shares held by Baker Brothers Life Sciences, L.P. Each of Julian C. Baker and Felix J. Baker further holds 92,326 Shares, and 43,069 Shares through FBB3 LLC, a controlled corporation. Members of the Johnson family including Abigail P. Johnson, are the predominant owners, directly or through trusts, of series B voting common shares of FMR LLC, representing 49% of the voting power of FMR LLC. The Johnson family group and all other Series B shareholders have entered into a shareholders' voting agreement under which all Series B voting common shares will be voted in accordance with the majority vote of Series B voting common shares.

Fidelity Management & Research Company is interested in 76,202,408 Shares, of which 69,720,508 are physically settled listed derivatives. Its controlled corporation, FMR Co., Inc, is directly interested in 71,180,714 Shares and indirectly interested in 12,048,805 Shares. FMR Co., Inc is wholly owned by Fidelity Management & Research Company. Fidelity Management & Research Company is wholly owned by FMR LLC. (i) 58,995,800 Shares are held by Gaoling Fund, L.P.; (ii) 4,121,589 Shares are held by YHG Investment, L.P.; and (iii) 13,445,978 Shares are held by Hillhouse BGN Holdings Limited. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. acts as the sole general partner of YHG Investment, L.P. and the sole management company of Gaoling Fund, L.P. Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. is the sole management company of Hillhouse Fund II, L.P., which owns Hillhouse BGN Holdings Limited. Under the SFO, Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. is deemed to be interested in the 58,995,800 Shares held by Gaoling Fund, L.P., the 4,121,589 Shares held by YHG Investment, L.P. and Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. is deemed to be interested in the 13,445,978 Shares held by Hillhouse BGN Holdings Limited. Under the SFO, Hillhouse Fund II, L.P. is deemed to be interested in the 13,445,978 Shares held by Hillhouse BGN Holdings Limited. (i) 14,455,195 Shares are held by Capital International, Inc.; (ii) 382,031 Shares held by Capital International Limited; (iii) 1,980,425 Shares are held by Capital International Sarl; (iv) 51,669,696 Shares are held by Capital Research and Management Company; and (v) 2,024,620 Shares are held by Capital Bank & Trust Company.

Capital Group International, Inc. is wholly owned by Capital Research and Management Company. Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited and Capital International Sarl are wholly owned by Capital Group International, Inc. Capital Bank & Trust Company is wholly owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. For the purposes of the SFO, Capital Research and Management Company and Capital Group International, Inc. are deemed to be interested in the 16,817,651 Shares held by Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited and Capital International Sarl, and The Capital Group Companies, Inc. is deemed to be interested in the 2,024,620 Shares held by Capital Bank & Trust Company.

Capital Research and Management Company is wholly owned by The Capital Group Companies Inc. For the purposes of the SFO, The Capital Group Companies Inc. is deemed to be interested in the 68,487,347 Shares held by Capital Research and Management Company directly and indirectly. 11 Includes (i) 16,391,217 Shares held by Mr. Oyler, (ii) Mr. Oyler's entitlement to receive up to 18,883,180 Shares pursuant to the exercise of options granted to him, subject to the conditions (including vesting conditions) of those options, and (iii) Mr. Oyler's entitlement to restricted share units equivalent to 829,938 Shares, subject to vesting conditions; (iv) 10,000,000 Shares held for the benefit of Mr. Oyler in a Roth IRA PENSCO trust account; (v) 102,188 Shares held by The John Oyler Legacy Trust, of which Mr. Oyler's father is a trustee, for the benefit of his minor child, for which Mr. Oyler disclaims beneficial ownership; (vi) 7,743,227 Shares held for the benefit of Mr. Oyler in a grantor retained annuity trust, of which Mr. Oyler's father is a trustee, for which Mr. Oyler disclaims beneficial ownership; (vii) 29,439,115 Shares held by Oyler Investment LLC, 99% of the limited liability company interest owned by a grantor retain annuity trust, for which Mr. Oyler's father is a trustee, for which Mr. Oyler disclaims beneficial ownership; and (viii) 510,941 Shares are held by The Oyler Family Legacy Trust for the benefit of Mr. Oyler's family members, of which Mr. Oyler 's father is a trustee and Mr. Oyler is the settlor. In the event that the Company conducts a securities offering prior to the Closing pursuant to the general mandate granted by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting held on June 5, 2019, and assuming Amgen purchases additional Shares in such offering, the percentage interest held by Amgen in the issued share capital of the Company upon the Closing will remain at 20.5%. EQUITY FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES IN THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS The Company has not completed any equity fund raising activities in the twelve-month period immediately before the date of this announcement. INFORMATION ABOUT AMGEN Amgen is a company incorporated in the State of Delaware with limited liability and is listed on the Nasdaq (Trading Symbol: AMGN). Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, Amgen and its ultimate beneficial owners are independent of and not connected with the Company or any of its connected persons. INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY The Company is a global, commercial-stage,research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 3,000 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, the Company is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. The Company is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. The Company markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.* * ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation. 12 REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS China is one of the world's largest and fastest growing pharmaceutical markets and the demand for new oncology treatments in China is particularly acute. The Company is in the process of building a leading global innovative biotech company. As part of the Company's strategy, in addition to advancing our pipeline, the Company has also been focused on building the company and strengthening capabilities in key areas such as clinical development and commercialization, which laid the foundation for the collaboration with Amgen on the potential China commercialization of Kyprolis®, Blincyto® and XGEVA® and the development and commercialization of the broad portfolio of pipeline assets. The Company is a leader in China for conducting oncology clinical development and has a robust and established commercial infrastructure in place. The Company believes that the Transactions grant it the co-development opportunities in, and ultimately the China commercial rights to, a broad and deep portfolio of Amgen's oncology assets. The Company can leverage its existing commercial infrastructure and clinical capability to significantly expand its commercial and clinical portfolio in China. The Company believes that the Transactions provide access to the Company's clinical trial capabilities in China to support the global development of select candidates from Amgen's early oncology portfolio and better integration of its global clinical development capabilities with rest of the world and China. The Transactions will further cement the Company's leadership in clinical development in China. The Transactions will meaningfully grow Amgen's presence in China, and allow for potential China commercialization of Kyprolis®, Blincyto® and XGEVA®. The Company expects that the Transactions provide potential short-term and long-term financial benefits to the Company. The consideration for the Transactions was determined by the parties to the Transaction Agreements following arm's length negotiations on normal commercial terms with reference to and having taken into account the China commercialization plan of the In-Line Products and a global development plan for the Pipeline Products and the parties' agreement on the portion of clinical development to be conducted by the Company in China. The Directors, including all the existing independent non-executive Directors, are of the view that the terms and conditions of the Subscription (including the Subscription Price) and the Collaboration (including the Annual Caps) are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. LISTING RULE IMPLICATIONS The Subscription Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Mandate to be approved by the Shareholders at the EGM. An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares on the Stock Exchange. Following the Subscription, Amgen will become a substantial shareholder of the Company under the Listing Rules and therefore a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As a result, the transactions contemplated under the Collaboration Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated with reference to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Collaboration is more than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Collaboration Agreement are subject to the reporting, announcement and independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. 13 INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE AND INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER An independent board committee comprising the existing independent non-executive Directors will be established to advise the independent Shareholders on the Collaboration Agreement (including the Annual Caps) and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The Company will also appoint an independent financial adviser to advise the independent board committee and the independent Shareholders on this matter. EGM The Company will convene an EGM for the independent Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Share Purchase Agreement, the Specific Mandate, the Collaboration Agreements (including the Annual Caps), the Director Appointment, and the transactions contemplated thereunder. In accordance with the Listing Rules, a circular containing, among other things, details of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Specific Mandate, the Collaboration Agreement (including the Annual Caps), the Director Appointment, and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and the notice of the EGM together with a proxy form will be dispatched to the Shareholders on or around December 3, 2019 in order to give the Company sufficient time to comply with applicable requirements under the rules of the SEC for the purpose of convening the EGM. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, no Shareholder has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement and the Collaboration Agreement and will be required to abstain from voting on the resolution(s) to approve the Share Purchase Agreement, the Collaboration Agreement, the Director Appointment, and the transactions contemplated thereunder at the EGM. As of the date of this announcement, the Company has received irrevocable undertakings from the holders of an aggregate of approximately 40% of the issued share capital of the Company to vote in favor of the resolutions to be put forth at the EGM. The representations and warranties and other statements in the agreements (1) speak only as to the date on which they were made, and may be modified or qualified by confidential schedules or other disclosures, agreements or understandings among the parties, which the parties believe are not required by the securities laws to be publicly disclosed, and (2) may be subject to a different materiality standard than the standard that is applicable to disclosures to investors. Moreover, it was advised that information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties and other statements made in the various agreements would likely change after the execution date of such agreements, and subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in the Company's public disclosures. Accordingly, investors should not rely upon representations and warranties and other statements in the various agreements as factual characterizations of the actual state of affairs of the Company. Investors should instead look to disclosures contained in the Company's reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Company's filings with the Stock Exchange. 14 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for the further development and potential commercialization of XGEVA®, KYPROLIS®, BLINCYTO® and Amgen's oncology pipeline assets, the parties' commitments and the potential benefits of the Collaboration, and the conditions to closing and expected timing for the closing of the transactions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the Company's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; the Company's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed products and drug candidates, if approved; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; the Company's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; the Company's limited operating history and the Company's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange. All information in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law. WARNING The Closing of the Share Purchase Agreement and the effectiveness of the Collaboration Agreement are subject to compliance with the applicable requirements under the Listing Rules, including independent Shareholders' approval, which may or may not be obtained. The allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares is also subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent set out in this announcement. If the independent Shareholders' Approval is not obtained and/or any of the other conditions precedent to the Closing and effectiveness of the Share Purchase Agreement and the Collaboration Agreement are not obtained or met, the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement and the Collaboration Agreement will not proceed. Shareholders and investors are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. 15 DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context otherwise requires: "American Depository Shares" or "ADSs" "Annual Caps" "Amgen" "BeiGene Switzerland" "Board" "Business Day" "China" or "PRC" "China In-Line Royalty Term" "Closing" "Collaboration" "Collaboration Agreement" "Company" "connected person(s)" "Director(s)" American Depository Shares, each representing 13 ordinary shares of the Company; the monetary and formula-based annual caps pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement; Amgen Inc., a company incorporated in California in 1980 and became a Delaware corporation in 1987 and listed on the Nasdaq (Trading Symbol: AMGN) BeiGene Switzerland GmbH, a company established under the laws of Switzerland on September 1, 2017 and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; the board of Directors of the Company; any day except Saturday, Sunday and any day on which banking institutions in New York, New York, generally are closed as a result of federal, state or local holiday in the United States; the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, for the purpose of this announcement; a five-year period beginning on the return of a Product to Amgen; closing of the Subscription pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement; the collaboration between the Company and Amgen under the Collaboration Agreement; the collaboration agreement dated October 31, 2019 between the Company, BeiGene Switzerland, and Amgen in respect of their collaborating on the commercialization of the Products in the PRC and the development of the Pipeline Products; BeiGene, Ltd., an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on October 28, 2010 and listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 06160) and Nasdaq (Trading Symbol: BGNE); has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; director(s) of the Company; 16 "Director Appointment" "EGM" "Global Pipeline Royalty Term" "Guarantee Agreement" "HK$" "Hong Kong" "In-Line Products" "Listing Rules" "Nasdaq" "Pipeline Products" "Products" "SEC" "SFO" "Share(s)" "Shareholder(s)" "Shareholders' Approval" the appointment of an independent non-executive director of the Company pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement; the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and held for the purpose of considering the Share Purchase Agreement, the Collaboration Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the grant of the Specific Mandate; the period beginning on the first commercial sale of a Pipeline Product in a country (other than the PRC) and expiring on the latest of (i) the expiration of the last valid patent claim, (ii) the expiration of regulatory exclusivity, or (iii) the earlier of (x) eight years after the first commercial sale of the product in the country of sale or (y) 20 years from the date of first commercial sale of the product anywhere in the world; the Guarantee Agreement dated October 31, 2019 between the Company and Amgen, under which the Company guarantees the payment and performance of all obligations of BeiGene Switzerland under the Collaboration Agreement; Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China; XGEVA® (denosumab), KYPROLIS ® (carfilzomib), and BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab), Amgen's oncology drugs; the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; Nasdaq Global Select Market; 20 oncology pipeline products of Amgen; the In-Line Products and the Pipeline Products; U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended from time to time; ordinary share(s) of US$0.0001 each in the issued share capital of the Company; holder(s) of the Share(s); the approval of the Shareholders of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Specific Mandate, the Collaboration Agreement (including the Annual Caps), the Director Appointment, and the transactions contemplated thereunder; 17 "Share Purchase the share purchase agreement dated October 31, 2019 entered into Agreement" between the Company and Amgen in respect of the Subscription; "Specific Mandate" a specific mandate to be sought from the Shareholders at the EGM to authorize the Directors to allot and issue the Subscription Shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement; "Standstill Period" the period from and after the date of the Share Purchase Agreement until the later of (i) the first anniversary of the date as of which Amgen ceases to have the right to appoint an independent non-executive director to serve on the Board pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement and (ii) the date as of which Amgen holds less than 5% of the then outstanding share capital of the Company; "Stock Exchange" "Subscription" "Subscription Price" "Subscription Shares" "Transaction Agreements" "Transactions" "US dollars", "U.S. dollars" or "US$" "%" Hong Kong, November 1, 2019 The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; the subscription of the Subscription Shares under the Share Purchase Agreement; US$13.45, being the subscription price per Share; a total of 203,282,820 new Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to Amgen under the Share Purchase Agreement; the Share Purchase Agreement, the Collaboration Agreement and the Guarantee Agreement; the Subscription and the Collaboration; United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States; and per cent. By order of the Board BeiGene, Ltd. Mr. John V. Oyler Chairman As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. John V. Oyler as Chairman and Executive Director, Dr. Xiaodong Wang as Non-executive Director, and Mr. Timothy Chen, Mr. Donald W. Glazer, Mr. Michael Goller, Mr. Ranjeev Krishana, Mr. Thomas Malley, Mr. Jing-Shyh (Sam) Su and Mr. Qingqing Yi as Independent Non-executive Directors. 18 Attachments Original document

