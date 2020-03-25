Log in
BeiGene : Says China NMPA Suspends Importation of Abraxane; Expects Supply Disruption

03/25/2020 | 10:08am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

BeiGene Ltd. said the China National Medical Products Administration suspended the importation, sales and use of Abraxane in China supplied to BeiGene by Celgene Corp., part of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Bristol-Myers completed its acquisition of Celgene in November 2019.

Chinese commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company BeiGene said the suspension is based on inspection findings at Bristol-Myers's contract manufacturing facility in the U.S.

BeiGene said it expects a disruption in Abraxane supply in China and is working closely with Bristol-Myers to restore supply as soon as possible.

BeiGene and Celgene, now a Bristol-Myers company, entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement for Abraxane and two other cancer medicines in China in 2017 as part of a broader strategic collaboration.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIGENE, LTD. 1.15% 120.448 Delayed Quote.-22.01%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -1.40% 48.4527 Delayed Quote.-23.29%
